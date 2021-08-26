SC high school football player dies during evening practice
IRMO, S.C. — A 17-year-old football player on a five-time reigning South Carolina championship team has died after collapsing at an evening football practice.
Jack Alkhatib died at a hospital shortly after being stricken at Dutch Fork High School’s practice, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said.
An autopsy will be performed to determine how Alkhatib died, Rutherford said.
The high school did not release any details on what happened to Alkhatib. The football team’s Instagram page said practice Tuesday was moved to 7 p.m. because of heat.
Alkhatib was a two-year starter on the offensive line for Dutch Fork, which has won the 5A state title five years in a row and has a 51-game unbeaten streak.
Dutch Fork canceled practice Wednesday after Alkhatib’s death.
Game 7 of World Series would be Nov. 3, latest since 2009
NEW YORK — Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Nov. 3, its latest since 2009.
Major League Baseball said Wednesday its postseason will start with the AL wild-card game on Oct. 5, followed by the NL wild-card matchup the following day.
Both AL Division Series will start Oct. 7, and both NL Division Series open the following day. The AL Championship Series begins Oct. 15 and the NL Championship Series the next day.
The World Series is scheduled to start on Oct. 26 at the home of the pennant winner with the better regular-season record, and Game 7 would be Nov. 3.
The latest a World Series game has been played is Nov. 4, in 2001 and again in 2009. The Series has not gone past October since 2017, when the Houston Astros won Game 7 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 1.
MLB’s regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 3, and tiebreaker games would take place the following day.
Serena, Venus Williams out of US Open; 1st time since 2003
Serena and Venus Williams added themselves to the list of big-name withdrawals from the U.S. Open on Wednesday, making this the first time since 2003 neither of the sisters will appear in the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.
Serena, who turns 40 next month, cited a torn right hamstring that has kept her out of competition since she was injured in the first set of her first-round match at Wimbledon in late June.
Venus, who is 41, said she has a leg injury.
They announced their decisions via social media posts about 10 hours apart.
“Not the best news from Serena and I today. I, too, am unable to play the U.S. Open. It’s super super super disappointing,” Venus said. “Having some issues with my leg all this summer and just couldn’t work through it.”
The Americans join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in sitting out the competition in Flushing Meadows, where play begins next Monday, raising questions about what the future of tennis might look like without them. The draw for the tournament is Thursday.
This will be the first major tournament since the 1997 Australian Open without any of the four in the singles brackets. Venus made her Grand Slam debut at the 1997 French Open; Serena arrived the next year; Federer showed up in 1999; Nadal in 2003.
Serena has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record in the professional era. Only one player in tennis history owns more, Margaret Court with 24. Venus has won seven, including at the U.S. Open in 2000 and 2001.
2020 Australian champ Sofia Kenin out of US Open with COVID
Fifth-ranked Sofia Kenin pulled out of the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she recently tested positive for COVID-19, even though she said she has received a vaccine.
Kenin announced what she called “disappointing news” on social media.
She is a 22-year-old American who won the 2020 Australian Open and was the runner-up at the French Open later last year. Her best showing at the U.S. Open is a fourth-round finish last year.
“Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild,” Kenin wrote. “However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the U.S. Open next week.”
The year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament starts Monday in New York, with spectators allowed at 100% capacity after no fans could attend last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
No masks, vax proof to see matches at full-capacity US Open
Spectators will not be required to wear masks or show proof of their vaccination status to attend matches at the U.S. Open when the tennis tournament returns at full capacity next week, one year after all fans were banned from the event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The goal is not to prevent all cases of COVID. The goal, really, is to be certain that we don’t have an outbreak of COVID that’s going to be unusual or that we would regret,” Dr. Brian Hainline, a U.S. Tennis Association first vice president and member of its medical advisory group, said on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday. “We’re still relying on the goodwill of people. The unvaccinated — although it’s not going to be enforced — they really should be wearing masks. I expect many vaccinated individuals are going to be wearing masks, as well.”
The year’s last Grand Slam tournament starts Monday in New York.
Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, new reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have topped 150,000 a day, the highest level since late January.
Hainline and other USTA officials said Wednesday that the tournament’s protocols are based on what has been laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York City Department of Public Health.
1st Paralympic gold medal goes to Paige Greco of Australia
TOKYO — Australian cyclist Paige Greco earned the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics, winning the 3,000-meter pursuit on Wednesday on the track at the velodrome.
It was the first of 24 gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday as the Paralympics got underway in the middle of a pandemic that has seen new cases in Tokyo soar since the Olympics opened just over a month ago.
Medals were also contested in swimming and wheelchair fencing on Wednesday.
Greco was born with cerebral palsy, which mostly affects the right side of her body. It was her first Paralympic Games medal, winning her race in 3 minutes, 50.815 seconds.
Surprise, surprise: Jaguars make Trevor Lawrence starting QB
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer figured Trevor Lawrence would be his starting quarterback long before he even took the Jacksonville job.
But Meyer insisted Lawrence earn the spot, whether his goal was to send a message to his young team or set a tone for his NFL tenure. So Meyer staged a sometimes laughable “competition” during offseason workouts, training camp and the preseason.
Meyer finally ended the charade Wednesday by naming Lawrence the team’s starter for the season opener at Houston on Sept. 12, one of the least surprising decisions in franchise history.
Meyer gave Lawrence the nod over third-year pro Gardner Minshew after two preseason games and a month of training camp. Meyer expects Lawrence will never have to earn a starting job in the NFL again.
“You can capitalize that if you want. Underline it. Cap it,” Meyer said.
Now, Lawrence will try to become the first quarterback selected No. 1 overall to win his first NFL start since Houston’s David Carr in 2002. Among those who have failed to do so since: Eli Manning, Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.
Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and Minshew, a two-year starter in Jacksonville, split repetitions with the first-team offense during camp. Meyer wanted “healthy competition” at every position, including quarterback.
Only vaccinated personnel in locker rooms on NFL game days
The NFL has mandated that only fully vaccinated personnel, with a maximum of 50 people, will have access to locker rooms while players are present on game days.
In a memo sent to the 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press, the policy becomes effective immediately. The personnel covered by the policy includes coaches, athletic trainers, equipment staffers, one general manager, one team security representative, three club communications media workers and one clubhouse support staffer.
Players are not required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but the NFL has reported that more than 90% of them are.
“Non-club-affiliated media will not be permitted in the locker room,” said the memo dated Wednesday. “In the event a player needs medical attention in the locker room or if a club elects to conduct drug and steroid specimen collections on game day, a medical professional or specimen collector ... may access the players’ locker room without being included in the maximum of 50 individuals with locker room access, provided that they are fully vaccinated.”
One team COVID-19 protocol coordinator also may access the locker room for managing Kinexon devices (which are used for contact tracing, social distancing and a person’s whereabouts) or to perform disinfection required by league protocols without counting against the maximum of 50. All such individuals must be fully vaccinated.
Diversity study: NBA has racial-hiring gains in GMs, coaches
A diversity report found the NBA continues to lead men’s professional sports in racial and gender hiring practices, fueled by more general managers and assistant coaches of color in the league.
Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B-plus grade, with an A for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report annually examines positions for franchises as well as in league leadership, with this edition using data from early in the 2020-21 season.
The overall and racial-hiring grades were down slightly from last season (A-minus and A-plus respectively), while numerical scores in all three major categories fell slightly. Institute director and lead report author Richard Lapchick noted that decrease was due largely to a change in methodology that includes team ownership for the first time, which he expects will lead to drops for every league.
Astros 3B Bregman back after two-month injury absence
HOUSTON — Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was activated from the disabled list Wednesday after missing more than two months with a strained left quadriceps.
Bregman was playing third and batting sixth in the lineup on Wednesday as the Astros wrapped up a series against the Kansas City Royals after splitting the first two games.
The 27-year-old hasn’t played since he was injured running to first base on June 16. Bregman went on two separate rehabilitation assignments at Triple-A Sugar Land to prepare for his return.
Bregman, the runner-up for AL MVP in 2019, is batting .275 with seven homers and 34 RBIs in 59 games this season. His return should be a boost to a team that entered Wednesday’s games 4½ games ahead of Oakland for first place in the AL West.
Broncos name Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are going with the steady over the spectacular.
Coach Vic Fangio informed the team Wednesday morning that Teddy Bridgewater has edged incumbent Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job.
For much of training camp, the QB clash was a drudging one in which neither passer strung together stellar performances from one day to the next, and sometimes not even from one drill to another. But they elevated their play in the exhibition blowouts at Minnesota and Seattle.
Lock’s preseason included an 80-yard touchdown throw to K.J. Hamler and just Tuesday he began practice with a 60-yard dime to Jerry Jeudy. But he continued to scuffle in three-wide formations and didn’t show as much huddle command, pre-snap management, pocket awareness or precision with his passes as Bridgewater did.
Fangio said Tuesday that there wasn’t a clear-cut leader in the competition, adding, “and it’s close for a good reason: they both have played well. The good news of this competition is we’ve got two quarterbacks that we feel we can go win with.”
Fangio is 12-20 in two seasons, including 0-7 in September, and he cannot afford another slow start with the Giants, Jaguars and Jets on tap next month.
That’s why Bridgewater, with his quick reads and throws that are on-time and on-target if not jaw-dropping, seems a safer bet than the more athletic Lock, a daredevil who may have a higher ceiling but also a lower floor.
Lock’s 15 interceptions last season tied for the league lead. He threw 16 TD passes and went 4-9, missing time with a right shoulder injury and for violating COVID-19 protocols as the Broncos stumbled through their fourth consecutive losing season.
Judge says Barkley must have contact to play in opener
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Star running back Saquon Barkley needs to be in some live contact drills if is to play in the New York Giants’ season opener in less than three weeks, coach Joe Judge said.
Barkley, who had a major knee injury early last season, has not practiced at full speed since training camp late last month. He was excused from a workout on Wednesday as New York held the first of two joint practices with the New England Patriots.
He is expected back with the team on Thursday, but it is looking less likely he will be ready for the NFL season opener against Denver on Sept. 12 at MetLife Stadium. Barkley is expected to wear a non-contact red jersey in any drill he participates, Judge said
Shanahan not ready to reveal 49ers Week 1 starter at QB
SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan is pretty sure who will start at quarterback to open the season for the San Francisco 49ers, even if he’s in no rush to let everyone else know whether it’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance.
Shanahan has said he will wait possibly up until the season opener on Sept. 12 at Detroit to announce his starter but also has said nothing has changed since the start of training camp when Garoppolo came in as the No. 1.
“I’ve got a pretty good idea,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “But as you guys can see with everything, I don’t know our schedule a couple of days from now. So, I’ve always had a pretty good idea. But there’s lots of days between now and then, at every position.”
All signs continue to point to Garoppolo keeping the job for now over the rookie Lance as he has gotten the bulk of work with the starters in training camp and Lance has shown some predictable growing pains after playing only one game in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Van Exel returns to Atlanta Hawks as assistant coach
ATlANTA — Nick Van Exel has returned to the Atlanta Hawks, joining Nate McMillan’s staff as an assistant coach.
Van Exel spent the last two years as a scout with the Dallas Mavericks. The Hawks announced his hiring Wednesday, bringing back a former NBA All-Star who served as a player development instructor for Atlanta from 2010-12.
“Since his playing career ended, Nick has been very successful in helping develop young guards for the teams he’s worked with, including several that have turned into all-stars,” said McMillan, who led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference final last season after taking over as interim coach.
The Hawks are led by 22-year-old point guard Trae Young, who is heading into his fourth season. They also have young swingmen De’Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish, as well as a pair of second-round picks they hope will develop into solid NBA guards, Skylar Mays and Sharife Cooper.
Cowboys losing ground with COVID-19 just 2 weeks from opener
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are still losing ground in a COVID-19 outbreak that was discovered just 90 minutes before their most recent preseason game.
With two weeks left before the opener, coach Mike McCarthy isn’t sure how to assess what it means for the Sept. 9 matchup against Tom Brady and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
“I don’t know what better means,” McCarthy said Wednesday after announcing that two projected starters in left guard Connor Williams and safety Damontae Kazee had tested positive for COVID-19.
“This is the climate we’re in. The great thing is we have experience at it. We’re prepared to handle this. We’re very fortunate with our facility, the spacing of it, it’s not a challenge. We’ve been able to adjust meetings seamlessly. At the end of the day, you want the flow and the continuity of your workday to not affect your players. I feel that that’s not happening.”
The Cowboys have five players on the COVID-19 list in Williams, Kazee and two other projected starters in receiver CeeDee Lamb and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, along with safety Malik Hooker.
Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn also is away from the team because of health and safety protocols. A sixth player, undrafted rookie safety Israel Mukuamu, was activated from the list and returned to practice Wednesday.
Watkins and Quinn were the first to be pulled from the team setting, just before the 20-14 preseason loss to Houston on Saturday. Lamb, Hooker and Mukuamu joined them before practice resumed this week.
Titans’ virus outbreak at 5 with Landry now on reserve list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee linebacker Harold Landry has become the fifth person and first starter affected by the Titans’ latest virus outbreak placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Coach Mike Vrabel announced Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 a day after the Titans beat Tampa Bay 34-3 in Florida. Vrabel later received monoclonal antibodies treatment.
Landry started that game and played six snaps. He spoke to reporters after practice Monday but didn’t practice Tuesday. That’s when the Titans stepped up precautions, including wearing masks inside the team’s headquarters, and also conducted rapid tests on everyone regardless of vaccination status.
Now Landry joins defensive lineman Anthony Rush, linebacker Nick Dzubnar and running back Jeremy McNichols on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is for players who either test positive for the virus or are in quarantine after close contact with an infected person.
The Titans also claimed offensive lineman Derwin Gray off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sheriff becomes 1st Moldovan club to reach Champions League
GENEVA — There will be a new Sheriff in the Champions League draw on Thursday, giving Moldova its first entry in the group stage alongside rebel clubs who tried to launch their own elite breakaway.
Sheriff advanced easily with a 0-0 draw at Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday after winning 3-0 in the home leg of their playoff last week.
The low-ranked club from Tiraspol in the breakaway region of Transnistria had to get through all four qualifying rounds to reach the groups.
Sheriff has won the Moldovan title in 19 of the past 21 seasons and will finally take its place alongside Europe’s most storied teams. The draw Thursday includes 10 of the 12 clubs whose owners tried to wreck the Champions League by launching their own European Super League in April.
Moldova is typically described as the poorest country in Europe and Sheriff will now earn about 16 million euros ($18.84 million) in guaranteed prize money from UEFA.
Wealthy Salzburg returned to the group stage with a 4-2 aggregate score against Brøndby, adding a 2-1 win in Denmark to victory by the same score in Austria last week.
Pandemic remains as college football season kicks off
The Wild West nature of the upcoming, pandemic-challenged college football season can be illustrated in part by 160 miles of Texas highway that connects the trendy college city of Austin with the bustling metropolis of Houston.
At one end lies the University of Texas, where more than 100,000 fans will pack Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium to cheer the Longhorns this fall. Many, along with some players and coaches, are likely to be unvaccinated after Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting vaccine requirements for any organization that receives state funding.
At the other of that highway is Rice University, where 40,000-plus hope to see their Owls turn things around this fall. And because it is a private research university, Abbott’s executive order does not apply, and vaccine requirements put in place by the school mean just about everybody that shows up will get in only if they have received their COVID-19 shots.
That’s just two of the 130 schools that will be playing Division I football this fall.
Each will have vaccination plans shaped by governors and legislatures, medical officials and university leaders, and they are likely to change from week to week. Politics and policy are certain to collide as red states and blue states, often with schools playing in the very same conference, attempt to make it through an entire season without an outbreak.
“Inevitably,” Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledged, “we’re all just trying to protect one another.”
There are more than 2,500 schools across the country with varying COVID-19 mitigation policies, according to the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College, which has been tracking higher education responses to the pandemic. Nearly a quarter of them — hundreds of schools such as Michigan and Notre Dame — required students arriving this fall to be vaccinated, a number is certain to increase after the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
C Yadier Molina agrees to $10M contract for ‘22 with Cards
ST. LOUIS — All-Star catcher Yadier Molina will return for his 19th and likely final season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, agreeing to a $10 million deal that represents a $1 million raise.
St. Louis announced Tuesday afternoon that its longtime catcher has agreed to a one-year contract.
Molina, 39, broke into the majors with the Cardinals in 2004 and never left after taking over the catching chores from Mike Matheny. He has played 2,119 games, including 2,080 behind the plate — the most of any catcher for one team. Only Stan Musial (22) has played more seasons solely for the Cardinals.
The 10-time All-Star helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2006 and 2011.
His deal includes a hotel suite on road trips and a full no-trade provision, even though he has the right to block trades as a 10-year veteran who has been with his club for five seasons.
The Bayamon, Puerto Rico, native is a .280 hitter with 168 homers and 983 RBIs heading into Tuesday night’s game series opener against Detroit. He has 2,089 hits and 397 doubles.
Molina entered Wednesday batting .259 with a .304 on-base percentage, a .3755t slugging percentage, eight homers and 51 RBIs in 95 games this season.
Winless in EPL, Arsenal routs West Brom 6-0 in League Cup
LONDON — Once Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started scoring there was no stopping Arsenal.
The striker netted a hat trick Wednesday in a 6-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the second round of the League Cup.
Mikel Arteta now just needs his Arsenal players to perform as impressively in the Premier League, rather than just against a second-tier side.
“This is good to build the confidence of the team,” Aubameyang said. “We know we had a tough start to the season.”
The heat is on Arteta with Arsenal losing its opening two Premier League matches and traveling to champion Manchester City on Saturday.
Arsenal hadn’t even scored this season until the trip to West Brom. While the Arsenal starting lineup boasted 348 senior international appearances and three national captains in Aubameyang (Gabon), Martin Odegaard (Norway) and Granit Xhaka (Switzerland), West Brom changed the entire side from its last Championship game, handing out five debuts with an average age of under 23.
Aubameyang was infected with the coronavirus on the eve of the new campaign, missing the loss at Brentford and coming off the bench in the defeat by Chelsea on Sunday.
He will not have scored many easier goals than the first-half double that set Arsenal on its way to a third-round meeting with third-tier side AFC Wimbledon.
Pac-12 creates first conference baseball tournament
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 will hold a conference baseball tournament for the first time next year.
The conference announced Wednesday that the inaugural Pac-12 baseball tournament will be held May 25-29 at Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona. The initial agreement with the city of Scottsdale runs through 2024.
“Creating this tournament is a meaningful way to showcase Pac-12 baseball at an important time of the year,” said Stanford director of baseball David Esquer. “I’m excited for the competitive opportunities the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament will provide our programs, the championship experience it will deliver for student-athletes, and the atmosphere it will create in an unbeatable location for both fans of our schools and those who may just be fans of the game.”
The top eight teams during the regular season will earn automatic berths into the double-elimination tournament at the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants. The tournament champion will earn an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
The Pac-12 had six teams reach the NCAA Tournament last season, tied for second-highest in league history.
Jets’ Curry has rare blood disorder, hopes to play in 2022
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets defensive end Vinny Curry announced Wednesday he has a rare blood disorder that required his spleen to be removed.
The 33-year-old Curry wrote in posts on Twitter and Instagram that Jets team doctors discovered the disorder last month, but he didn’t specify the condition ailing him. Curry said he was projected to return to the field in mid-September, but he developed blood clots and is taking blood thinners that prevent him from having physical contact for the next three to six months.
“While I am incredibly disappointed that I will not be able to play with my teammates this year, I am thankful that the doctors identified my condition in time,” Curry wrote. “They have informed me that I am expected to make a full recovery and return to the field next season.”
Curry was signed to a one-year, $1.3 million deal in March to help boost the Jets’ pass rush. He had been on the active/non-football injury list throughout training camp. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday, ending his season.
DeGrom resumes throwing, Syndergaard set for rehab stint
NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom played catch at Citi Field on Wednesday after an MRI showed improvement with the right forearm tightness that has sidelined him since July 7, while Noah Syndergaard will begin a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday.
It was the first time deGrom played catch since being shut down from throwing entirely four weeks ago.
“We’ll see where we go from here,” manager Luis Rojas said. “There’s not a progression mapped out yet on how things are going to keep going, but at least getting to play catch today, that’s great news for us.”
Rojas did not know details of what the MRI showed, except there was enough improvement for doctors to clear him for throwing.
Zack Scott, New York’s acting general manager, said Tuesday that deGrom would have the imaging reviewed by Dr. David Altchek, and if Altchek cleared him, the two-time Cy Young Award winner would begin a throwing program immediately.
DeGrom was transferred to the 60-day injured list last weekend and isn’t eligible to return until Sept. 13. Scott said Tuesday that deGrom was unlikely to be ready by that date even if he did resume throwing this week.
T-wolves seal deal with Grizzlies for ace defender Beverley
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves finalized their acquisition of ace defender Patrick Beverley, sending 2019 first-round draft pick Jarrett Culver and backup forward Juancho Hernangómez to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
The trade was agreed to in principle last week, after the Grizzlies got the 33-year-old Beverley along with veteran guard Rajon Rondo and young center Daniel Oturu from the Los Angeles Clippers for versatile guard Eric Bledsoe.
Beverley will bring feistiness and experience to a Timberwolves team short on both attributes. He averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 22.5 minutes last season for the Clippers, shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.
Beverley has three NBA All-Defensive team selections on his resume, first team in 2016-17 and second team in 2013-14 with Houston and second team in 2019-20 with the Clippers. Beverley, who has appeared in 59 career playoff games, will miss the season opener as punishment for shoving Phoenix star Chris Paul in the back during Game 6 of the Western Conference finals between the Clippers and Suns. Beverley drew a technical foul and was ejected.
Tiafoe, Carreno Busta advance in Winston-Salem Open
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Frances Tiafoe followed his victory over three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray by beating Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 7-6 (2) on Wednesday night in the third round of the Winston-Salem Open.
The 23-year-old American, ranked No. 51 in the world, won the first set by breaking Monteiro in the 12th game. He nearly did it again in the second by winning the first two points on Monteiro’s serve, only to have Monteiro respond with back-to-back aces to ultimately force the tiebreak.
Once there, Tiafoe jumped to 2-0 and 5-1 leads to take control on the way to winning a match after holding serve throughout.
That came one day after Tiafoe saved three set points in the first set on the way to beating Murray 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain reached the quarterfinals earlier Wednesday, with the world No. 12-ranked player beating 16th-seeded Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 6-3. But 35-year-old Richard Gasquet (ranked No. 82, seeded 14th) beat third-seeded Daniel Evans 6-4, 7-6 (4) to take out the world’s 27th-ranked player.
Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff and France’s Benoit Paire joined the list of seeded players to lose in Winston-Salem’s round of 16. Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka beat the ninth-seeded Struff 6-2, 6-1, and Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori edged the 12th-seeded Paire 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
Katerina Siniakova advances to Cleveland quarterfinals
CLEVELAND — Olympic doubles champion Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic cruised into the quarterfinals at Tennis in the Land with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Nagi Hanatani of Japan on Wednesday.
The 53rd-ranked Siniakova only surrendered four points in her six service games and limited Hanatani to 14 total points in the 45-minute match. It was the first scoreless sweep at the WTA 250 tournament, which was delayed by rain throughout the day.
“Everything was going in and everything was there for me,” Siniakova said. “I was really happy with this one because I didn’t know anything about her, so I was looking her up on the internet. I thought I played really well.”
Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova became the first Czech doubles team to win gold at the Olympics earlier this month in Tokyo. The three-time Grand Slam champions also won the French Open this year.
The 5-foot-9 Siniakova received a standing ovation from the fans at Jacobs Pavilion when introduced as a gold medalist. She beat eighth-seeded Shelby Rogers in the first round and will face second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the quarterfinals.
FIFA reduces penalty on Mexico for anti-gay chants at games
MEXICO CITY— The world soccer body has agreed to reduce Mexico’s punishment for anti-gay chants heard during the Olympic qualifying matches in March, Mexican soccer officials said Wednesday.
The Mexican soccer federation said it had been notified by FIFA that Mexico’s men team will have to play only one game without fans, instead of two as was originally imposed.
The ban will be applied Sept. 2, when Mexico’s national team plays Jamaica at the beginning of the region’s World Cup qualifiers. The game will take place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
The Mexican soccer league petitioned FIFA asking it to reconsider the original sanctions on the grounds the punishment would affect Mexico’s national team even though the chants happened in a game played by the Sub23 team.
FIFA asks British PM to exempt players from quarantine
Demanding that all players be released for World Cup qualifiers, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift quarantine requirements for footballers to allow them to travel next week to play for their countries.
Infantino himself took advantage of an exemption in place for the European Championship so he could fly into London from Rio de Janeiro in July and avoid the mandatory 10 days of hotel quarantine in England.
The Premier League defied FIFA to decide on Tuesday that almost 60 players from 19 clubs would not be released next week to fly off to qualifiers in 26 countries on Britain’s red list — including all South American nations.
“I have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appealed for the necessary support, in particular, so players are not deprived of the opportunity of representing their countries in qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup, which is one of the ultimate honors for a professional footballer,” Infantino said in a statement on Wednesday. “I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government for the final stages of the Euro 2020 be implemented for the upcoming international matches.”
The Confederation of African Football joined FIFA’s call for Britain to extend the “same treatment previously applied to Europe” to players needing to go to Africa for games. Egypt and South Africa are among the African nations on Britain’s red list.
Giants finally activate veteran TE Kyle Rudolph off PUP list
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph is finally getting on the field with the New York Giants, at least on a limited basis.
The Giants on Wednesday announced Rudolph has passed his physical and was taken off the physically unable to perform/active list. He had offseason foot surgery and had been unable to practice since training camp started just under a month ago.
One of the team’s biggest acquisitions in free agency, it is uncertain whether Rudolph will be ready for the season opener on Sept. 12 at home against Denver. He spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, playing in 140 regular-season games and catching 48 touchdown passes but had only one last season.
Favored Essential Quality draws post 2 for Travers Stakes
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality drew the No. 2 post position Wednesday for the 152nd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.
The champion 2-year-old will have regular rider Luis Saez aboard and is the 4-5 morning-line favorite among the field of seven 3-year-olds Saturday in the $1.25 million race, run at 1 1/4 miles.
The rest of the field for the so-called Mid-Summer Derby includes: Midnight Bourbon, which drew the inside post with jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. and is a 9-2 pick; Keepmeinmind, a 6-1 pick with jockey Joel Rosario aboard, will go from post 3; Irad Ortiz, Jr. will ride Dynamic One, a 6-1 pick, from post 4; Miles D, a 12-1 pick with jockey Flavien Prat, will go from post 5; Masqueparade will go from post 6 with jockey Miguel Mena and is listed at 8-1; and King Fury with José Ortiz aboard goes from post 7 and is listed at 15-1.
Roglic wins Vuelta stage as Eiking holds on to overall lead
VALDEPEÑAS DE JAÉN, Spain — Primoz Roglic prevailed on the steep final climb Wednesday to earn his second stage victory in this year’s Spanish Vuelta, cutting into the overall lead of Odd Christian Eiking.
Roglic went past Enric Mas in the final meters of the 133.6-kilometer (83-mile) 11th stage in southern Spain. The two-time defending champion also won the first Vuelta stage.
“It was a hard stage, short but super hot again. I was also suffering a lot, but luckily I had enough for the win in the end,” Roglic said. “Enric Mas is also very strong, luckily I had a little more. It’s always nice to win, you never know when the last one will be.”
It was the seventh career stage win at the Vuelta for Roglic, the Slovenian rider from team Jumbo-Visma. He relinquished the leader’s red jersey after crashing near the end of the 10th stage on Tuesday. He is now third, less than two minutes behind Eiking, with the three-week Grand Tour race just past the halfway point.
Guillaume Martin stayed second overall, less than a minute behind Eiking, who finished 10th on Wednesday. Mas remained in fourth place, ahead of Miguel Angel Lopez.
