Anthony Rendon on Angels’ injury list for 3rd time this year
ANAHEIM — Third baseman Anthony Rendon has been placed on the Los Angeles Angels’ injured list for the third time before the All-Star break.
Rendon went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain that occurred Sunday. The Angels recalled infielder Jack Mayfield from Triple-A Salt Lake to replace him.
Rendon has struggled with injuries and inconsistent production at the plate throughout the second season of a $245 million, seven-year contract he signed as a free agent to join Los Angeles after winning the World Series in a career year with Washington in 2019.
The slugger has played in just 58 of the Angels’ 84 games, and he is batting a career-low .240 with six homers — just three since May 3 — and 34 RBIs. He was 11 for 47 with two homers in his final 13 games before his latest injury.
Rendon missed 11 games in April with a groin strain. He then missed nine games in May with a bruise after fouling a ball off his left knee.
The Angels (42-42) entered Tuesday’s game against Boston still managing to stay around .500 despite being without their three highest-paid players for long stretches of the season.
Mike Trout has been out since May 17 with a strained right calf that will sideline him at least until the All-Star break, and left fielder Justin Upton is returning slowly from a back injury that has kept him out since June 22.
Rendon will be eligible to return after the Angels come back from the All-Star break next week. Trout also is eligible to return shortly after the break, but it’s not clear when he’ll be ready.
Trout took batting practice on the field Monday in the latest step in his recent return to baseball activities, but it’s still uncertain when the three-time AL MVP will begin the rehab assignment that would precede his return to Anaheim.
Italy beats Spain on penalties, reaches Euro 2020 final
LONDON — Jorginho converted the decisive penalty kick Tuesday to give Italy a 4-2 shootout win over Spain and a spot in the European Championship final.
The midfielder took a trademark hop at the end of his run-up before rolling the ball into the bottom corner.
The match had finished 1-1 through extra time. Federico Chiesa scored for Italy with a curling shot in the 60th minute but Alvaro Morata equalized for Spain in the 80th.
Morata missed the next-to-last kick in the shootout, giving Jorginho the chance to win it.
Italy will be back at Wembley Stadium for the final on Sunday against either England or Denmark.
911 callers urge help for hockey player killed by fireworks
A woman told a 911 dispatcher that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks was “getting ready to go into convulsions” after he was struck in the chest by an errant Fourth of July fireworks mortar blast at a Michigan home.
The call was one of three released Tuesday in connection with Kivlenieks’ death, which police are investigating as an accident.
Another female caller said: “Hey, we have someone who was hit by a fireworks. Can you come here immediately? He’s breathing. We have a nurse here. He’s breathing, but he’s not doing very good.”
Kivlenieks, 24 of Latvia, was struck about 10 p.m. Sunday at a home in Novi, about 28 miles northwest of Detroit. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
A large group of people was gathered at the home, about 28 miles northwest of Detroit, and “the fireworks had not been going on for very long” when Kivlenieks was struck, Lt. Jason Meier said Tuesday.
Police have said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people when he was struck.
The nine-shot firework being used was legal in Michigan and the person operating it at the time Kivlenieks was struck was in compliance with state laws, Meier said.
No relay: Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team
Banned sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was not on the Olympic roster released Tuesday by USA Track and Field, a decision that means the American champion’s positive test for marijuana will cost her a chance at running on the relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race.
Richardson’s positive test nullified her win at Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, last month and the spot that went with it for Tokyo in the 100. Her 30-day suspension will end before the start of the relays on Aug. 5, which left open the possibility she could win a medal as part of the 4x100 relay team.
But her name was missing from the 130-person roster USATF sent out. The federation had two discretionary picks beyond the top four finishers in the 100-meter final at trials but chose not to offer a spot to the 21-year-old sprinter, who was expected to challenge for Olympic gold.
Asked about how Richardson was taking the news, her agent, Renaldo Nehemiah, responded: “We haven’t spoken about it at all. It was actually not a topic we focused on.”
In a statement, USATF said it was “incredibly sympathetic toward Sha’Carri Richardson’s extenuating circumstances” and “fully agrees” that international rules regarding marijuana should be reevaluated.
“So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team,” the statement read.
In this case, that meant offering the remaining relay spots to the sixth- and seventh-place finishers, each of whom moved up in the pecking order after Richardson’s DQ. They are English Gardner and Aleia Hobbs.
Richardson tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana after her victory on June 19. She said the stress of her biological mother’s recent death combined with the pressure of preparing for trials led her to use the drug.
“I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” she said on NBC’s “Today” show. “I know I can’t hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”
Over the weekend, she sent out a pair of tweets: “All these perfect people that know how to live life, I’m glad I’m not one of them!” and “2022-2025 undefeated!”
LA Kings re-sign D Christian Wolanin to 1-year extension
EL SEGUNDO — Defenseman Christian Wolanin has agreed to a one-year, $750,000 contract extension to return to the Los Angeles Kings.
Wolanin was eligible for unrestricted free agency. The Kings announced the deal Tuesday.
The 26-year-old Wolanin appeared in three games with Los Angeles after the Kings acquired him from the Ottawa Senators on March 29 in a trade for Michael Amadio. He recorded three assists in 15 games with Ottawa before the deal.
Wolanin has appeared in 61 NHL games over the past four seasons with the Senators and the Kings while also spending time in the AHL. He played three collegiate seasons at North Dakota before signing with Ottawa as a fourth-round pick.
Wolanin is a dual Canadian and American citizen who appeared in 10 games with the U.S. team at the world championships this year. He led the American defensemen with six points and posted a plus-8 rating while the team won bronze.
Pentagon chief allows Naval Academy grad to pursue NFL job
WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that the U.S. military will allow Naval Academy graduate Cameron Kinley to pursue a career in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Acting Navy Secretary Tom Harker had denied Kinley’s request to delay his commissioning. But Austin reversed that decision, saying that “we know Cameron will take every opportunity on and off the field to ably represent the Navy and the military to the American people and to assist us in our recruiting efforts.”
President Joe Biden said he was “pleased” by Austin’s decision, adding, “I am confident that Cameron will represent the Navy well in the NFL, just as he did as a standout athlete and class president at the Naval Academy.”
In a letter posted Tuesday on Twitter, Kinley wrote: “I am extremely appreciative of Secretary Austin’s decision and I am excited to represent our fine military in the National Football League. This past month has been very challenging and I am thankful for everyone who has supported me in any way.”
Kinley, a cornerback, signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent. He will now be able to attend the Buccaneers’ training camp later this month.
Austin said Cameron will be enlisted in the Inactive Ready Reserve during his NFL career, after which “we look forward to welcoming him back inside the ranks as a naval officer.”
Bucks upgrade Giannis to questionable for NBA Finals opener
PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status to questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.
The change in the injury report Tuesday afternoon gives more hope that the two-time MVP can return from a hyperextended left knee to face the Phoenix Suns.
Antetokounmpo was injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed after leaping to defend a lob pass to Atlanta’s Clint Capela. He missed the final two games of that series.
Coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday that Antetokounmpo was doing work on the court and making progress in his recovery, but provided no other details. The Bucks then listed Antetokounmpo as doubtful in the injury report later in the day.
Oakland’s Olson joins All-Star Home Run Derby
HOUSTON — Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson is joining the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.
Olson began Tuesday with 20 home runs. He tweeted his participation before the Athletics played at Houston.
He joins Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.
Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.
Brazil beats Peru 1-0 to advance to Copa America final
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s players didn’t want to take part in the Copa America. Look at them now.
The Selecao advanced to the final after beating Peru 1-0 in the semifinals on Monday. Shortly after, their star said he hoped to see their archrivals on Saturday at Maracana Stadium.
“I want Argentina in the final,” Neymar said. “I am cheering for them because I have many friends there. In the final,” he added, laughing, “Brazil will win.”
Argentina faces Colombia in the other semifinal on Tuesday. Only Lionel Messi’s Argentines can match Brazil’s campaign so far with five wins in six Copa matches.
Neymar made the difference on the bumpy pitch at Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The only goal arrived in the 34th minute after he tricked defender Alexander Callens on the left edge of the box and assisted Lucas Paquetá, who pushed the ball in.
Montreal out as 2026 World Cup site, FIFA to pick in 2022
MONTREAL — Montreal has withdrawn its bid to be a site of the 2026 World Cup, leaving Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto as the only Canadian cities.
Montreal said Tuesday that the Quebec provincial government had withdrawn its support.
Eighteen U.S. stadiums in 17 areas are bidding for the event, with the Los Angeles area submitting both SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, site of the 1994 World Cup final. Three cities in Mexico are bidding.
The 2026 World Cup will be the first with 48 nations and the first with three co-hosts. FIFA selected the bid as joint host in June 2018.
Sixty games are to be played in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on. Canada and Mexico are to host 10 games each.
The bid plan envisioned 16 total sites for the tournament.
FIFA said Tuesday it plans to conduct venue visits from September to November and finalize selections during the first six months of 2022.
The bid had been trimmed to 23 candidate areas in March 2018, including Montreal.
Brewers acquire Tellez from Blue Jays for Richards, Francis
NEW YORK — Brewers general manager David Stearns addressed a need by trading with a fellow contender for the second time in less than seven weeks.
The National League Central-leading Brewers added a power-hitting first baseman, acquiring left-handed hitting Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis.
Tellez, 26, had been with the Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo affiliate after struggling in the majors this season with a .209 batting average, four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games. He hit 21 homers for Toronto in 2019 and had an .886 OPS in 35 games last season.
Atlanta Motor Speedway plans resurfacing of patched-up track
HAMPTON, Ga. — After 24 years, Speedway Motorsports officials could no longer allow drivers to have the final word in delaying the inevitable repaving of Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Sunday’s NASCAR race will be the final event for the battered and heavily patched track surface. Construction will begin immediately on the makeover, which will include a reprofile, with 28-degree banking on the turns replacing the 24-degree banking. The project was announced Tuesday.
The decision comes in the year Atlanta Motor Speedway is hosting two NASCAR events for the first time since 2010. The move reflects a commitment to again have two events in 2022.
Atlanta Motor Speedway president Brandon Hutchinson said the resurfacing was overdue, no matter the schedule.
“We’ve known for a while a repave had to take place,” Hutchinson said. “Asphalt can only last so long. A repave has been inevitable for some time.”
In fact, the repaving discussion has been a hot topic with drivers in Atlanta for at least five years. The drivers consistently lobbied to keep the old track.
The plans to finally change the surface were announced following 10 months of research, including computer simulations from iRacing. The changes were designed to accommodate the 2022 introduction of NASCAR’s Next Gen car.
Officials did not seek input from NASCAR drivers.
ESPN takes Nichols off NBA Finals duty after leaked comments
PHOENIX — ESPN has replaced Rachel Nichols as its sideline reporter for the NBA Finals following a report detailing critical comments she made about Black colleague Maria Taylor.
The network announced Tuesday that Malika Andrews would handle that role for the series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.
Nichols has been the sideline reporter for its top national games this season and for last year’s NBA Finals. But the switch was made after the New York Times reported Sunday on her comments last year, when she learned Taylor would lead the network’s studio show instead of her during the league’s restart at Walt Disney World.
In a phone conversation that was accidentally recorded and the Times obtained, Nichols said: “I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball. If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”
The Times’ report said the show’s crew was angry with Nichols, who apologized Monday while hosting “The Jump.”
Nichols will continue to host that daily weekday basketball show onsite during the finals.
Tom Hallion to be plate umpire for July 13 MLB All-Star Game
NEW YORK — Tom Hallion will be the plate umpire and crew chief for the All-Star Game at Denver’s Coors Field on July 13.
Hallion, a 28-year major league veteran, was left field umpire for the 1992 All-Star Game in San Diego and second base umpire for the 2008 game at Yankee Stadium.
He will be joined by CB Bucknor (first base), Chris Guccione (second base), Lance Barrett (third base), David Rackley (left field) and Adam Hamari (right field).
Bucknor worked left field at the 2005 game in Detroit, and Guccione worked right field in the 2011 game at Arizona. Barrett, Rackley and Hamari will each work their first All-Star Game.
Greg Gibson will be the replay umpire in New York.
Colorado-based Dave Einspahr will be the official scorer.
In addition, NL manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers invited Reggie Smith to be an honorary coach. Smith was a member of the Dodgers’ 1981 World Series champions.
Double-A umpires Darius Ghani (home), Michael Rains (first), Mark Stewart (second) and Sam Burch (third) will work Saturday’s All-Star Futures Game.
IndyCar, Road America agree to multi-year extension
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — IndyCar plans to keep making stops at Road America, announcing a multi-year extension Tuesday that keeps the Wisconsin road course on the annual schedule of the open-wheel racing series.
IndyCar began racing at Road America in 1982 and has made annual stops there since 2016. Exact terms of the extension were not disclosed.
Alex Palou won this year’s race. Last year, Road America hosted an IndyCar doubleheader that marked the first time fans were able to attend a race during the pandemic-delayed season.
Road America, which opened in 1955, is located on 640 acres at Elkhart Lake, about halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay. The course is 4.014 miles long, features 14 turns and is surrounded by about 1,600 campsites.
Devils re-sign goalie Scott Wedgewood to 1-year deal
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils re-signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood on Tuesday to a one-year, two-way contract worth $825,000 at the NHL level and $375,000 at the AHL.
Wedgewood was 3-8-3 in 16 games played (15 starts) with New Jersey last season, with a 3.11 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and a career-high two shutouts.
The three-year NHL veteran has a 10-18-8 record in 40 games (36 starts), with a 3.07 GAA, .902 save percentage and four shutouts.
Wedgewood was traded to Arizona by New Jersey on Oct. 28, 2017, for Arizona’s fifth-round selection in the 2018 draft. He was New Jersey’s second choice (third round), 84th overall, in the 2010 draft.
Wiebes wins Stage 5 of Giro d’Italia Donne in sprint finish
CARUGATE, Italy — Lorena Wiebes won the group sprint at the finish of the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia Donne on Tuesday while Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen finished safely in the peloton to maintain her big lead in the overall standings.
The flat stage took riders 120 kilometers from Milan and set up perfectly for the sprinters, whose teams controlled the field to prevent any major breakaways. Team DSM lined up its riders in a perfect lead-out for Wiebes, who easily dispatched with second-place Emma Norsgaard and 2012 Olympic champion Marianne Vos to win the stage.
Vos wound up edging Lucinda Brand for the final spot on the podium.
Van der Breggen continues to lead Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio by 2 minutes, 51 seconds as the most prestigious stage race in women’s cycling begins its second half. The sixth stage on Wednesday is another flat ride around Lake Como, though potential winds could cause some nervousness in the peloton and prevent another sprint finish.
Australian Grand Prix Formula 1 race canceled in November
MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian Grand Prix has been canceled after local organizers and Formula One couldn’t come up with a compromise over Australia’s strict travel and quarantine issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race was postponed from its original season-opening spot on the F1 calendar on March 21 and had been rescheduled for Nov. 21.
The 2020 Australian GP at the Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne last March was called off at the last minute at the start of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.