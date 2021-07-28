Bauer’s administrative leave extended through Aug 6
NEW YORK — Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by 10 days through Aug. 6 on Tuesday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. MLB and the union have agreed to three extensions.
Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters this year. The woman obtained a protection order against Bauer under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.
According to the woman’s declaration attached to the request for the protection order, she suffered injuries as a result of the second encounter, including two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face.
The pitcher’s agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, have disputed the allegations and Fetterolf said in a statement that the pair’s brief relationship was “wholly consensual.” The statement said Bauer has messages from the woman asking for the kind of “rough” sexual interactions they had.
Attorneys for Bauer and for the woman said during a court session last week they intend to call several witnesses, including Bauer, and argue over the order in a hearing that’s expected to last three days.
Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman of Los Angeles County Superior Court delayed the beginning of that hearing until Aug. 2.
Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers earlier this year after winning his first Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds last season. Bauer is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts this season.
Georgia 15-year-old collapses, dies after football practice
MACON, Ga. — A 15-year-old high school football player died after collapsing at the first day of practice in middle Georgia.
Bibb County school district officials say Joshua Ivory, a student at Southwest High School in Macon, went into distress Monday, prompting coaches to call an ambulance.
Monday was the first day of practice for teams statewide. Rules call for a five-day period for players to get used to heat and physical exertion while practicing in shorts and helmets. Aug. 2 is the first day that players are allowed to practice in pads.
According to the National Weather Service, Macon reached a high of 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36 degrees Celsius) on Monday before 4 p.m. The practice started at 6 p.m., according to The Telegraph of Macon.
Ivory died in a hospital emergency room, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said. No cause of death has been announced and an autopsy is planned.
Bibb County schools Athletic Director Barney Hester told The Telegraph that Southwest High head coach Joe Dupree saw what was happening and followed state rules.
Slater, McKitty complete Chargers’ signings of draft class
COSTA MESA — First-round pick Rashawn Slater signed his contract with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday as players reported for training camp.
Slater, who was the 13th overall pick in the draft in April, is expected to be the Chargers’ left tackle when the season begins on Sept. 12 at Washington.
Tight end Tre’ McKitty, a third-rounder, also signed. That means Los Angeles will have all their rookies on the field for the first practice on Wednesday.
Los Angeles was lagging behind the rest of the league for most of the offseason on COVID-19 vaccinations, but are close to having 90% of their players either fully vaccinated or in the process of getting their second shot.
Despite the high rate of vaccinations, the team placed running back Justin Jackson on the COVID-19/reserve list.
NASCAR hiatus: Drivers would like to make it a regular thing
Kevin Harvick headed into NASCAR’s two-week break during the Olympics delighted to be away from his own race car but with plans to be wrapped up in his young son’s fledgling career behind the wheel.
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. are happy to have the break, too, and a chance to do summer vacation things in the summer rather than the winter, when the sport takes an extended break from racing.
The now half-over, two-week hiatus is something Harvick wishes would become a regular thing.
“I’d rather have a summer break and not have all the breaks at the beginning of the year,” he said of the intermission, which comes with just four races left before the 16-driver playoff field is set — and at the end of a stretch of 14 consecutive weekends of racing.
Another 14-week stretch, beginning the second weekend in August at Watkins Glen, New York, beckons when the racing resumes.
A slow start to the season, Harvick said, seems unnecessary, and the break now doesn’t just benefit the drivers, but all the people associated with the weekly grind of getting a car ready for a different track every week.
“I’d take it off the front end because everybody’s fresh and energized,” he said of moving the break to the summer months. “I think having this two-week break really allows these guys in the shop and on the road to be able to actually have two, for-sure weeks off that they can plan around. That’s something very important to the families of those individuals.”
Tokyo reports record virus cases days after Olympics begin
TOKYO — Japan’s capital, Tokyo, reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, days after the Olympics began. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged people to avoid non-essential outings, but said there was no need to consider a suspension of the Games.
Tokyo reported 2,848 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding its earlier record of 2,520 daily cases on Jan. 7. That brings its total to more than 200,000 since the pandemic began last year.
Tokyo is under its fourth coronavirus state of emergency, which is to continue through the Olympics until just before the Paralympics start in late August.
Experts have warned that the more contagious delta variant could cause a surge during the Olympics, which started Friday.
Still, Japan has kept its cases and deaths lower than many other countries. Nationwide, it reported 5,020 daily cases Monday for a total of 870,445 and 15,129 deaths. Its 7-day rolling average of cases is about 3.57 per 100,000 people, compared to 2.76 in India, 17.3 in the United States and 53.1 in Britain, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
NBC’s Tokyo Olympics viewership gets off to rough start
NEW YORK — If there’s going to be a surge in viewership interest in the Tokyo Olympics, NBC Universal is still waiting.
For three straight nights, viewership for the Tokyo Games has been down more than 30% compared to the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, and the network has been hit by a steady stream of bad news regarding American competitors.
The Nielsen company said 16.9 million people watched Sunday night’s coverage on NBC, down 43% from the corresponding night in Rio. Saturday’s audience of 12.6 million was down 39%.
The numbers improve slightly when alternatives are figured in: People could follow the Olympics Sunday night not just on NBC, but also on USA, NBCSN, CNBC and live streaming. Adding in those alternatives lifts NBC’s “total audience delivery” that night to 20 million.
Variety reported Tuesday that NBC Universal is already discussing “make goods” with advertisers, the traditional term for describing how extra ads are given to make up for viewership goals not being met. NBC characterized the discussions with advertisers as standard and not necessarily tied to viewership levels.
Given how dramatically live television viewership has declined in five years with the explosion of streaming and on demand, it’s hard to say how much the ratings decline for the Olympics reflects that or a lack of interest in the games. But for NBC Universal, bad news like Simone Biles withdrawing from the women’s gymnastics team final competition Tuesday can’t help.
Nielsen also reported one intriguing detail about opening ceremonies coverage: Roughly 12 million people watched the prime-time rerun of the ceremony, but 5 million people watched it live early Friday morning.
While the numbers aren’t Olympian compared to past years, they enabled NBC to easily win the week’s prime time ratings competition with an average of 8.1 million viewers. ABC had 3.5 million, CBS had 2.3 million, Univision had 1.6 million, Fox had 1.3 million, Ion Television
Moroccan Olympic boxer tries to take a bite out of opponent
TOKYO — A heavyweight boxer from Morocco apparently tried to take a bite out of his New Zealand opponent’s ear in their opening bout at the Tokyo Olympics.
Youness Baalla’s attempt to fight like Mike Tyson occurred late in the third round of his loss to David Nyika during a clinch in the center of the ring. The bite didn’t appear to have any teeth, and Nyika advanced to the quarterfinals by unanimous decision.
“He didn’t get a full mouthful,” Nyika said. “Luckily he had his mouth guard in, and I was a bit sweaty. ... I think he tried to get my cheekbone. He probably just got a mouthful of sweat.”
The referee didn’t see the bite, which was only picked up on television. Baalla wasn’t penalized during the bout, but Nyika won handily anyway.
Seasoned superstars win gold in surfing’s Olympic debut
ICHINOMIYA, Japan — After a series of underdogs stole the show at the beginning of surfing’s historic Olympic debut, two of the sport’s most seasoned superstars took home the gold medals.
Carissa Moore of the United States and Italo Ferreira of Brazil became the first Olympic surfing champions on Tuesday, more than a century after the sport first tried to get on the program.
The 28-year-old Moore, the darling child prodigy who could beat the boys and grew up to be the youngest world champion surfer, persevered after struggling in the early heats.
“It’s been a crazy couple of days,” Moore said. “A little bit of a rollercoaster of emotions just trying to figure out the break, find my rhythm, learning how to trust myself without my family here.”
The relatively modest beach break conditions were so unlike the world-class waves she’s used to as a veteran of the professional tour and at home in Hawaii. By the end, the methodical and well-loved surfer finally got in rhythm with the ocean in time to deliver the kind of standout performance that has defined her career.
The picture-perfect ending even included a rainbow that popped into the sky as Moore, who is the only Native Hawaiian surfer at the Games, shredded waves in the final against South African rival Bianca Buitendag.
Calling it “divine intervention,” the 17th-ranked Buitendag won silver after pulling off upset after upset over the three-day competition, starring in some of the contest’s biggest moments in her path to the Olympic podium.
Rolovich laments distraction created by his vaccine decision
LOS ANGELES — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich lamented Tuesday that his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine has created a distraction for his program, though he reiterated that he would keep his reasons why private.
“I don’t mean to cause any heartache to this university or to this athletic department or this state,” Rolovich said via Zoom during Pac-12 media day. “As I go forward, I plan on adhering to all policies that are implemented for the unvaccinated at the state, local, campus and conference level. I’m not against vaccinations. I wholeheartedly support those who choose to be vaccinated, including our players, staff, and coaches.”
Rolovich was the only conference coach not at the W Hollywood Hotel for media day, where proof of vaccination was required for those in attendance. He said talks with the athletic department have been good and that “they respect my decision.”
Rolovich said 75% of his team has received at least one shot. Washington State is one of nine Pac-12 schools requiring students and staff to be vaccinated for the upcoming academic year, with certain exceptions. Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah are currently not mandating it.
If Washington State grants an exemption for Rolovich, he would have to wear a mask on campus at all times and abide by social-distancing protocols.
Washington State President Kirk Schulz wrote on the school’s website last week after Rolovich’s initial announcement that he expects all students and campus personnel to be fully vaccinated.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has asked to speak to Schulz and university leadership about the situation.
The issue has divided fans. Some have called for his dismissal while others have praised Rolovich’s decision to express his individual choice. Rolovich is entering his second season at Washington State after eight seasons at Hawaii, with the last four as head coach.
A’s get lefty reliever Chafin from Cubs for 2 minor leaguers
CHICAGO — The Oakland Athletics fortified their bullpen Monday night by acquiring left-hander Andrew Chafin from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers.
Chafin was 0-2 with a 2.06 ERA in 43 relief appearances covering 39 1/3 innings for the Cubs this season. The deal was announced following their 6-5 win over Cincinnati and could signal more moves to come from Chicago.
The Cubs received outfielder Greg Deichmann and right-hander Daniel Palencia.
Also, Chicago is to send Oakland $500,000 to cover the cost of Chafin’s contract buyout, conditioned to the pitcher’s 2022 option not being declined.
Oakland is in second place in the AL West and holds the league’s second wild-card spot by one game over Seattle. The A’s are five games behind first-place Houston.
The disappointing Cubs are fourth in the NL Central at 50-51 and could be very busy before Friday’s trade deadline, with star players such as Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel all attractive pieces potentially available to other teams.
Rodgers arrives in Green Bay for start of training camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers has made it to Green Bay on the eve of the Packers’ first training-camp workout.
Rodgers was seen arriving at Lambeau Field on Tuesday morning, the day after NFL Network and ESPN reported the reigning MVP was closing in on a deal that would keep him with the Packers this season. The Packers later tweeted a photo of Rodgers at Lambeau Field — wearing oversize sunglasses and a novelty T-shirt referencing “The Office.”
The Packers open training camp Wednesday. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Rodgers would have been subject to a $50,000 fine for every day he held out during camp.
Rodgers didn’t participate in organized team activities this spring — a change from his usual offseason routine — and skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp.
His future with the Packers had seemed tenuous after ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that he didn’t want to return to Green Bay. Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft.
When the NFL’s only publicly owned team held its shareholders meeting Monday, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said he was hopeful the two sides could resolve their differences and added that they’d been “in constant communication.”
Nationals’ Strasburg to have season-ending neck surgery
PHILADELPHIA — Stephen Strasburg will have season-ending neck surgery, Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday, ending another frustrating year for Washington’s 2019 World Series hero.
The three-time All-Star right-hander felt discomfort after a 27-pitch bullpen session last week and saw a specialist on Monday. Strasburg, who is 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA in five starts this season, was diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome and will be operated on by Dr. Greg Pearl in Dallas on Wednesday, Martinez said.
“He’s down, he’s frustrated,” Martinez said. “Hopefully after this procedure is done, it’s the next hurdle, recovering and then starting to rehab as soon as he possibly can.”
Injuries have limited Strasburg to seven starts since he was named MVP of Washington’s World Series win over Houston two years ago. He last pitched on June 1.
Mississippi State extends coach Lemonis after CWS title
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State says head baseball coach Chris Lemonis has signed a long-term contract extension, less than a month after guiding the Bulldogs to their first College World Series national championship.
A release Tuesday says Lemonis will earn a base salary of $1.25 million next year, followed by annual increases of $25,000. The contract’s length was not specified.
Lemonis is 255-128-2 in seven seasons as a head coach, including 114-37 in three years at MSU. That included a 50-18 mark this spring, capped by the Bulldogs’ first national title in any team sport in their third consecutive CWS appearance. The American Baseball Coaches Association also named Lemonis as NCAA Division I national coach of the year.
The coach thanked school officials for their belief in him and added, “I am looking forward to many more years in maroon and white. We are proud of what we have accomplished so far, and we are excited about the future as we strive for more championships.”
Lemonis is the first NCAA Division I coach to reach the CWS in his first two full seasons in the super regional era. The CWS was not held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Brewers’ Yelich on COVID-19 list after positive test
PITTSBURGH — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has tested positive for the coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms.
Yelich and utilityman Jace Peterson were placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said Tuesday, adding that Peterson was sidelined due to contact tracing and hasn’t tested positive.
Yelich — who has been vaccinated against the virus — will miss at least 10 days from the date of his positive test and Peterson will miss at least seven days, Stearns said.
“Clearly disappointing news for Christian,” Stearns said. “The most important thing is for him to feel better. He has mild symptoms. I talked to him this morning. He’s in good spirits. He’s resting and it’s certainly our hope that he can knock this out quickly and feel better quickly.”
The Brewers activated outfielder Lorenzo Cain from the injured list and called up infielder Pablo Reyes from Triple-A Nashville to fill the open roster spots as they prepared to open a three-game series at Pittsburgh. Cain hasn’t played since May 31 because of a strained right hamstring.
The team delayed its scheduled Monday night flight to Pittsburgh and didn’t leave until Tuesday morning in order to go through contact tracing and await test results.
Panthers’ Darnold sheds mask, won’t discuss vaccination
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Sam Darnold wasn’t willing to divulge whether he’s been vaccinated against the coronavirus as the Carolina Panthers reported to training camp.
Instead, Carolina’s new starting quarterback said his focus is on making “smart decisions” on the field as he tries to resurrect his NFL career after going 13-25 in three seasons in New York, prompting the Jets to trade him to the Panthers.
“People outside looking in can say there is a lot of pressure on (me) and he’s got to win — and that’s true,” Darnold said. “But at the end of the day it’s me going out and doing everything I can today to get better.”
The 24-year-old Darnold said on a Zoom call last month that he hadn’t been vaccinated, adding that he “still has to think about all those certain things that go into it.”
He did not wear a mask Tuesday as he stood a few feet from reporters answering questions.
A Panthers spokesman wouldn’t say if Darnold had been vaccinated, but confirmed to The Associated Press that unvaccinated players are required to wear a mask while conducting interviews with the media.
Darnold said the new league protocols on testing that were recently put in place — ones that could result in teams with COVID-19 outbreaks having to forfeit games — didn’t affect his decision.
“For me, I was just making personal decisions the whole way,” Darnold said. “That was pretty much it for me in terms of getting vaccinated or not. It’s been a personal decision the whole time so I weighed my options and made my decision that way.”
Panthers coach Matt Rhule is encouraged that more than 85% of his players are vaccinated, making Carolina one of the most highly vaccinated teams in the league.
Capitals re-sign Alex Ovechkin to $47.5M, 5-year contract
Alex Ovechkin broke the news that he’s staying with the Washington Capitals in true Ovi fashion with five exclamation points.
Five more years and a chance to chase Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal-scoring record.
Ovechkin re-signed Tuesday with the only NHL team he has ever played for, inking a $47.5 million, five-year deal. The superstar Russian winger who captained the Capitals to their only Stanley Cup championship in franchise history is now under contract through the 2025-26 season.
“I’M BACK DC !!!!!” Ovechkin tweeted with a picture of him holding up the signed contract surrounded by his family.
Ovechkin, who turns 36 in October, ranks fifth on the career goals list, 164 back of Gretzky’s record of 894 that was long considered unbreakable. Ovechkin would need to average almost 33 goals a season to catch Gretzky during this contract, which expires when he’s on the verge of his 41st birthday.
Chiefs QB Mahomes becomes part of Sporting KC club ownership
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Patrick Mahomes has become part of MLS club Sporting Kansas City’s ownership group.
The Chiefs quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP had his stake in the soccer team announced Tuesday.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes said in a statement. “Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”
Mahomes also is a part owner of baseball’s Kansas City Royals and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of the women’s soccer club Kansas City NWSL. In 2019, Mahomes established the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children.
Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge returns from COVID-19 IL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka have been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the moves before Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Judge started in right field and batted second against the Rays.
Both went on the IL July 16.
Judge and Higashioka took batting practice on Monday’s off day at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees’ spring training complex, in Tampa, Florida.
Vikings reassign unvaccinated coach Dennison to advisor role
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings will start training camp with yet another change in leadership for their offensive line, having reassigned valued assistant coach Rick Dennison to a consulting role so he can remain employed by the club without vaccination for COVID-19.
On the day before the first full-team practice, head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t appear at all worried by the disruption as he addressed reporters — exuding a demeanor as upbeat and relaxed as ever.
Zimmer sounded relieved with a solution that will allow the Vikings to continue to lean on Dennison’s game-planning expertise, even if all his collaboration must come virtually. The negotiations were ongoing for the last three months, and Zimmer at one point told general manager Rick Spielman he was glad Spielman was patient — admittedly not a strong suit of Zimmer.
Phil Rauscher was promoted to lead offensive line coach after serving as Dennison’s assistant last season, and Ben Steele was hired as assistant offensive coach. The running game coordinator title that Dennison also carried will be dropped for now. The Vikings announced Tuesday they reached an agreement on contract terms to make the 63-year-old Dennison a senior offensive advisor.
Shanahan says Garoppolo is starting QB as 49ers open camp
SANTA CLARA— Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the San Francisco 49ers immediately became a bit cloudy when the San Francisco 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick.
Kyle Shanahan did his best to clear things up as the 49ers reported for training camp Tuesday.
”There’s no open competition right now in terms of getting equal reps with the same group,” the coach said. “Jimmy is coming in as the (No.) 1 and Trey is coming in as the 2.”
Shanahan knows it must have been discouraging for Garoppolo to see his team draft a player who is considered his eventual replacement, but he made sure to let the 29-year-old QB know that it’s still his job.
“Jimmy’s a very good player,” Shanahan said. “And when Jimmy’s at the top of his game, I told him this back when we made the trade: ‘There’s no rookie that’s going to just come in here right away and take your job if you’re at the top of your game.’”
Garoppolo is coming off a difficult season marred by a lingering ankle injury, but he’s also just two years removed from leading San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance. Healthy again, the veteran impressed coaches and teammates with a strong performance during organized team activities last month.
Broncos CEO says team’s ownership will be settled next year
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos should have a new owner by this time next year, whether that’s Brittany Bowlen or a billionaire like Jeff Bezos.
Team president and CEO Joe Ellis said Tuesday that the trust that runs the franchise will begin a transition in early 2022 and the new owner will be in place by the start of next season.
“Yours truly won’t be the controlling owner (delegee) by sometime in the spring or early summer, I can’t put an exact deadline on it. But believe me, we need to get it resolved,” said Ellis, who has run the team since 2014 when Alzheimer’s forced late owner Pat Bowlen to step away from his daily duties.
Ellis is one of three trustees of the franchise valued at $3.2 billion. The trust could approve one of Bowlen’s children to become the team’s next controlling owner — Brittany Bowlen, 31, is the preferred choice — or sell the team altogether.
Arapahoe County District Judge John E. Scipione granted a motion earlier this month to dismiss a lawsuit filed by two of the late owner’s daughters from his first marriage. All sides in the dispute are prohibited from discussing the matter.
Amie Bowlen Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace had alleged their father was already affected by Alzheimer’s and was subject to “undue influence” in setting up the three-person trust that has run the team since he stepped away in 2014. Bowlen died in 2019, a month shy of his Hall of Fame induction.
Indycar rookie Johnson aims for Indianapolis 500 run in 2022
IndyCar rookie Jimmie Johnson is hopeful of testing in August on the oval at Homestead-Miami Speedway as part of a path toward running in next year’s Indianapolis 500.
The seven-time NASCAR champion jumped this season to IndyCar and has competed in seven races for team owner Chip Ganassi. He’s set to race again next weekend at Nashville. Johnson hasn’t finished better than 19th this season.
The 45-year-old Johnson only wanted to drive road and street courses this year but has the desire to drive at Indy next season. Johnson would have to complete the Rookie Orientation Program later this year required to race on the Indy oval.
Johnson kept an eye on fellow IndyCar rookie Romain Grosjean’s oval test Tuesday at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis. The former Formula One driver committed only to the road and street course races, just like Johnson.
Johnson texted Grosjean on Tuesday and asked for tips on handling the oval course.
Ravens sign DE Chris Smith, formerly with Raiders
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive end Chris Smith.
The Ravens announced the move Tuesday, the day before the team’s first practice of training camp.
Smith played eight games last season for the Las Vegas Raiders. In seven NFL seasons, he’s played in 68 games, starting two.
Mariners hire Catie Griggs as president of business ops
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners hired Catie Griggs as the club’s new president of business operations on Tuesday.
Griggs joins the Mariners after spending the past four seasons as the chief business officer for the Atlanta United of Major League Soccer. Griggs will oversee all aspects of the Mariners organization outside of baseball operations.
“We had a really impressive group of finalists for this role,” Mariners chairman John Stanton said in a statement. “Out of that very strong group, Catie set herself apart with her passion, her experience, and the perspective she will bring to the Mariners.”
Griggs will replace Kevin Mather, who resigned in February after video surfaced of him making derogatory remarks about some players and club operations. Mather took insensitive shots at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills, and admitted the team possibly manipulated service time for some of its young players.
Mather oversaw both baseball and business operations for the Mariners. Following Mather’s resignation, Stanton said those roles would be split.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.