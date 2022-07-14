Trout expected to play in All-Star Game despite back spasms
ANAHEIM — Mike Trout is still expected to play in next week’s All-Star Game despite dealing with upper back spasms.
The Los Angeles Angels superstar wasn’t in the lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Astros and could miss at least the next two games. Trout Tuesday night’s loss to Houston during the fifth inning.
The three-time AL MVP was selected earlier this month to appear in his 10th All-Star Game, which will be played next Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
“We’ve talked to him about that. He’s expected to be available for that game,” trainer Mike Frostad said Wednesday. “He’s been dealing with a lot of stuff throughout the entire year. And, you know, this is just one more thing to add to the pile. He’s got a good pain threshold. He’s played through a lot.”
Frostad said MRI and CT scans on Trout’s back did not show any muscle strains or tightness. Trout first mentioned having back spasms last week while the team was in Miami for a series against the Marlins, the trainer said.
Trout — who is hitting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs — has been bothered by several minor injuries this year. He is 6 for 36 (.167) with one homer, four RBIs and 16 strikeouts this month for the Angels, who have dropped nine of 10.
Astros manager Dusty Baker, who will manage the AL squad, said he discussed Trout’s status with Angels interim manager Phil Nevin during batting practice.
Blue Jays fire Montoyo, promote Schneider for rest of season
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday and promoted bench coach John Schneider to interim manager for the remainder of the season.
General manager Ross Atkins made the move even with the Blue Jays at 46-42 this season. They held the AL’s final wild-card slot when the day began but were in fourth place in the AL East.
Triple-A manager Casey Candaele was named interim bench coach.
“I truly wanted this to work with Charlie and wasn’t able to make that happen,” Atkins said before the Blue Jays hosted Philadelphia. “I’m extremely disappointed in where we are. I think we’re better than how we’ve played.”
Toronto beat the Phillies 4-3 on Tuesday to snap a four-game losing streak.
“Us as players know things could be better, things have to be better,” Blue Jays outfielder George Springer said. “We understand what we all can do. It hasn’t really shown yet. I think that’s the frustrating part.”
Atkins said the decision to fire Montoyo was made in the past 24 hours.
“It got to the point where it felt as though there were a lot of good individual things happening and we need to be playing better as a team,” Atkins said
Annika Sorenstam back on top of LPGA Tour leaderboard
MIDLAND, Mich. — Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam was back on top of an LPGA Tour leaderboard Wednesday, teaming with Madelene Sagstrom in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Sorenstam and Sagstrom shot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play at Midland Country Club for a share of the first-round lead with fellow late starters Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber.
“It is different because it’s a team format,” Sorenstam said. “I have a great partner. I mean, I guess, I really don’t think about it, but it’s nice to see your name on the board somewhere. I just try to focus on my game and do what I can with the skill set I have today.”
The 51-year-old Sorenstam is making her second LPGA Tour start of the year and only her third since retiring after the 2008 season. The teams will play better ball Thursday and Saturday and alternate shot again Friday.
“It really was fun,” Sorenstam said. “I think we had really good chemistry. We had a good time. I was excited to be here and I told that to Madelene on the range. I was really kind of pumped and looking forward to playing.”
Sorenstam missed the cut in the U.S. Women’s Open last month, then tied for fourth last week in Nevada in the mostly male American Century Championship.
“I really didn’t feel any pressure from my partner,” Sorenstam said. “I just felt good about most of the shots. I mean, there were a few that obviously could have been a little better and maybe a little bit more aggressive on my putts, but overall, it was calm golf. It was fairways. It was greens.”
Sagstrom won the 2020 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio for her lone tour title. They made the turn in 3 under, ran off three straight birdies on Nos. 12-14, and dropped a stroke on the par-4 16th with their lone bogey.
10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.
Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer.
The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement.
“It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.”
Benintendi will lose $186,813, Merrifield $153,846, Keller $106,044 and Dozier and Taylor $98,901 each. Among the others, the lost pay for Gallagher will be $19,451, Singer $15,962, Isbel $15,426, Coleman $15,399 and Melendez $15,385.
Mariners’ Rodríguez, Guardians’ Ramírez enter Home Run Derby
WASHINGTON — Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez and Guardians slugger José Ramírez will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium next Monday.
Rodríguez will be the 14th rookie to particpate, and only two of those have won outright: Pete Alonso in 2019 and Aaron Judge in 2017. Alonso is the two-time defending champion and leads the eight-person field for this year’s Derby along with the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber and Nationals’ Juan Soto.
Rodríguez announced his entry on social media. The 21-year-old leads major league rookies with 15 home runs entering Wednesday and is third with a .477 slugging percentage. That’s after going homerless over his first 20 career games and recording his first career home run May 1.
He is the seventh player in Mariners club history to participate in the Home Run Derby and the first since Robinson Canó in 2016. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey, Jr. is the only Mariners player to ever win (three times: 1994, 1998 & 1999).
The Seattle outfielder, who is hitting .274 with 44 RBIs, 50 runs and 21 stolen bases, was announced as a member of the American League All-Star Team on Sunday.
He sat out the opener of Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader in Washington but is in the lineup for the second game.
Ramírez was elected to his fourth All-Star Game this year. He’ll try to become the first switch-hitter to win the Derby outright after Eric Davis tied for the 1989 crown. Ramírez has 17 home runs this season, 14 of them as a left-handed hitter.
R&A chief Slumbers blasts LIV Golf as ‘driven by money’
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — R&A chief Martin Slumbers tore into the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series on Wednesday as a money grab that threatens the game’s merit-based culture that has been cultivated over centuries.
He threatened to change the British Open criteria that would make it more difficult for some players to gain entry to golf’s oldest championship.
“Professional golfers are entitled to choose where they want to play and to accept the prize money that’s offered to them. I have absolutely no issue with that at all,” Slumbers said at his annual news conference ahead of the Open.
“But there is no such thing as a free lunch.”
He said two LIV Golf events held outside London and Portland, Oregon, were not in the best long-term interests of golf and were “entirely driven by money.”
Those 54-hole events with no cut offered $25 million in prize money to 48 players. Many of them were given signing fees, reportedly $150 million or more, for the bigger names.
“We believe it undermines the merit-based culture and spirit of open competition that makes golf so special,” Slumbers said.
He spoke two days after The Wall Street Journal reported that the dispute between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour had the attention of the U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust division.
Snyder camp says he’ll testify voluntary, not subpoenaed
WASHINGTON — The attorney for Dan Snyder told the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday there is no reason for the owner of the Washington Commanders to testify under subpoena for the congressional investigation into the NFL team’s workplace culture.
Snyder’s attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, sent a letter to committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney confirming her client would participate virtually in the July 28 session from Israel while on a planned family trip.
Patton Seymour, however, declined to accept the conditions of the subpoena. She argued in her letter it is not valid since the committee previously invited Snyder to participate voluntarily.
“We are confident that Mr. Snyder will able to provide full and complete testimony during his voluntary appearance,” Patton Seymour wrote.
The committee on Tuesday accepted the Snyder camp’s request to testify remotely, under conditions laid out by the initial subpoena to ensure “full and complete” testimony. Snyder did not appear when first invited along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who testified virtually June 22. His representation cited prior obligations and international travel among the reasons.
Patton Seymour accused the committee of disingenuously suggesting Snyder has previously refused to cooperate. His trip to Israel is in observance of the first anniversary of his mother’s death. The committee received a letter from Snyder’s mother’s rabbi explaining the significance of the event, Patton Seymour wrote.
A message sent to a committee representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Congress launched an investigation into Washington’s workplace culture last year after the league declined to release a report of its independent review into the organization. The Commanders were levied a $10 million fine.
Baylor, Oklahoma St talk 2022 after Big 12 thriller of 2021
ARLINGTON, Texas — Baylor coach Dave Aranda and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy sat just a few yards from the end zone where the Big 12 title was decided in their championship game seven months earlier, on a dazzling tackle at the pylon by the Bears.
From a stage surrounded by empty stands, with the only noise coming from the hum of air conditioners inside cavernous AT&T Stadium, Aranda remembered the chaos of that moment. Gundy spoke later, saying the painful memory sometimes hits him when he wakes up in the middle of the night.
Now both are in charge of teams among the top three in this year’s preseason poll, and were clear about moving on while addressing the couple of hundred people on the field in front of them at Big 12 media days Wednesday.
“I think it goes back to just the task within a task,” Aranda said. “So to keep your eyes on that and to focus on what’s real, because I think this is way cool with the lights and all the people, and being asked questions can feel cool. But I think that’s really not real. What’s real is what’s happening day-to-day in your locker room, in your weight room, in your cafeteria.”
Baylor is the preseason favorite to repeat as Big 12 champ a year after entering the season eighth on that 10-team list. The Bears’ 21-16 victory at the home of the Dallas Cowboys was preserved when safety Jairon McVea knocked Dezmon Jackson out of bounds inches short of the goal line on fourth down with 24 seconds left.
The Cowboys had the better chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff, and the loss ended those hopes. Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders will play a big role in trying to get Oklahoma State in position again.
Red Sox 3B Devers practices with teammates on, off field
BOSTON — Red Sox All-Star Rafael Devers is practicing with his teammates both on and off the field.
Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, the 25-year-old quickly rose through the minors, becoming one of the game’s best hitters and brightest stars. He was voted the American League’s starting third baseman for the second straight year. He’s batting .326, with 19 homers and 51 RBIs.
Signing with Boston at just 16, there’s another thing he’s had to work at off the field after coming to the United States — learning and speaking the English language.
Devers speaks English well, but prefers to use a translator. He listens to questions and answers in Spanish before it’s translated.
“I just don’t feel really comfortable doing the interviews in English. I feel comfortable sometimes, but I know I need to learn even more,” he said through team publicist Carlos Villoria Benítez. “I don’t like to make mistakes doing interviews or saying something I shouldn’t. I’m going to keep working at that.”
Devers made his debut with the Red Sox at age 20 after spending just three seasons in the minors, starting in the Gulf Coast League in Fort Myers, Fla. There he realized the challenge of a new place, a different language.
2021 NCAA wrestling champ Ferrari no longer with Oklahoma St
STILLWATER, Okla. — A.J. Ferrari, an NCAA champion with Oklahoma State who suffered season-ending head and leg injuries in a vehicle collision this past season, is no longer with the program.
The school announced his departure Wednesday, but did not provide details. But court records in Payne County, Oklahoma, where Oklahoma State is located, show that a judge granted a woman a protective order against Ferrari last week.
Ferrari was the 2021 NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class.
In January, Ferrari and Oklahoma State runner Isai Rodriguez were returning to Stillwater following an appearance at a youth wrestling practice in nearby Cushing. Ferrari tried to pass three cars while cresting a hill in a no-passing zone, according to the state patrol, and his 2019 Dodge Durango collided with another vehicle, left the road, rolled and landed in a ditch.
Ferrari has signed a name, image and likeness deal with World Wrestling Entertainment as part of its “Next In Line” program.
He won the 2018 Junior Folkstyle National Championship and earned a bronze medal representing the United States at the 2018 Cadet Freestyle World Championships. He was U.S. Junior National Champion in 2020.
Netherlands edges past Portugal for 1st win of Euro 2022
SHEFFIELD, England — Daniëlle van der Donk scored the winning goal as defending champion the Netherlands got its first win at the European Championship with a team reduced by illness and injury, beating Portugal 3-2 on Wednesday.
Coming off an opening draw with Sweden, the Netherlands was without Vivianne Miedema after the star forward tested positive for the coronavirus. Three other players are either in isolation or injured.
Early on against Portugal, it didn’t seem to matter.
The Dutch team surged into an 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes thanks to headers by Damaris Egurrola and Stefanie van der Gragt, both scored from corners as Portugal failed to cope with the Netherlands at set pieces. Van der Gragt paid a price for her goal as she was struck in the face by an opponent’s boot as she dived to head the ball.
