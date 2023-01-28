AP source: McVay, Rams hiring former Jets OC Mike LaFleur
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Rams haven’t formally announced the decision to hire LaFleur, who spent the past two years with New York.
The Rams wrapped up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion this month, fielding the worst offense in the league by total yards after losing several significant players to injury. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen then left the team to return to Kentucky, where he spent the 2021 season as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator.
The Rams’ previous offensive coordinator was Kevin O’Connell, who became the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach shortly after the Rams’ Super Bowl victory. Coach Sean McVay has called the Rams’ plays throughout his tenure, and he went without a formal offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019.
The Jets had one of the NFL’s worst offenses in both seasons with LaFleur in charge under head coach Robert Saleh. He led an offense last season that ranked 29th in scoring and 25th in total yards while struggling for consistent quarterback play.
LaFleur was on the San Francisco 49ers’ staff from 2017 to 2020 under Kyle Shanahan, who has beaten McVay’s teams in eight consecutive regular-season meetings.
The 36-year-old LaFleur is also the younger brother of Matt LaFleur, who was McVay’s offensive coordinator with the Rams during McVay’s first season in 2017 before eventually becoming the Green Bay Packers’ head coach.
Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women’s figure skating title
SAN JOSE — Teen star Isabeau Levito needed a near-flawless free skate to capture gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after Bradie Tennell’s beautiful performance minutes earlier.
And the 15-year-old Levito accomplished just that, delivering a dazzling 149.55 score for a 223.33 total to win her first women’s national championship Friday night.
The New Jersey skater drew a rousing standing ovation from an audience wowed by her poise under pressure on the big nationals stage.
Two-time U.S. champion Tennell scored a 139.36 in the free skate and finished second with a 213.12 total.
Levito looked unfazed, elegantly landing her triple lutz-half loop-triple salchow sequence and other most difficult jumps while captivating the crowd as the final skater of the evening. She came into the free skate leading Tennell by just two-hundredths of a point following Thursday’s short program.
Amber Glenn finished third at 207.44. She delivered an impressive 138.48 free skate that moved her into the lead with the top three skaters from the short program remaining.
Starr Andrews, a fan favorite after she made her nationals debut on this ice in San Jose five years ago at age 16, finished fourth at 188.24. She missed on her planned triple flip early in her routine and was visibly disappointed after a free skate that scored 119.27.
Curry, Embiid fined $25,000 by NBA for actions on court
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid $25,000 apiece Friday for actions on the court.
Curry was penalized for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd late in Golden State’s 122-120 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The All-Star guard was given a technical foul and ejected.
Embiid’s fine was for an obscene gesture midway through the third quarter of Philadelphia’s home victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night.
AP Source: Tagovailoa to miss Pro Bowl, still in protocol
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced officially.
Tagovailoa was diagnosed with his second concussion of the 2022 season more than a month ago, after a Dec. 25 loss to Green Bay. He missed Miami’s final three games, including a playoff loss to Buffalo.
Tagovailoa had been selected as a Pro Bowl first alternate and would have replaced either Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes, one of whom will play in Super Bowl LVII after Sunday’s AFC Championship game.
The Pro Bowl will be held on Sunday Feb. 5, one week before the Super Bowl.
The Dolphins have repeated that they remain committed to Tagovailoa as their starter for the 2023 season.
“That’s something that’s driven by the doctors,” Miami coach Mike McDaniel said after the season ended. “They’re the experts in those fields, and when they tell us that he’s ready to play and as we expect, when they tell us that he’s ready to play coming in the spring or whatever, then we’ll press forward in that direction.”
Miami’s general manager Chris Grier said that after conversations with doctors provided through the NFL’s players union, they do not believe that Tagovailoa is more susceptible to concussions than any other player.
Tagovailoa was concussed Sept. 29 at Cincinnati after a scary hit that briefly knocked him unconscious. He was stretchered off the field and returned in Week 7.
Tagovailoa took another hard hit four days before the Cincinnati game in a win over Buffalo. He appeared to show concussion symptoms but stayed in the game, and the team immediately after the game said that he had a back injury.
The NFL later changed its concussion protocol to mandate that any player who shows possible concussion symptoms — including a lack of balance or stability — sit out the remainder of a game.
Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns in his third season. He led the NFL in passer rating.
Malinin leads U.S. men by 10 on Day 2 of skating nationals
SAN JOSE — The new leading man of U.S. figure skating is here, and he’s impossible to ignore. That doesn’t mean the old guard is going away quietly.
Rising star Ilia Malinin scored a personal-best 110.36 in the men’s short program to kick off the second day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, leading second-place veteran Jason Brown by more than 10 points.
Malinin entered as the favorite to win his first U.S. title and had the most difficult planned technical content of every competitor, executing a clean skate that included a quad lutz-triple toe loop combination that netted him nearly 20 points. The 18-year-old finished second to Olympic champion Nathan Chen in his senior nationals debut last year but was passed over for the Olympic team in favor of the more experienced Brown.
When Brown delivered a remarkable pair of performances to earn sixth place at last year’s Olympics, it had all the makings of a farewell to a decorated 12-year career at the highest level of competitive skating. But the two-time Olympian and perennial fan favorite decided he had unfinished business, much to the joy of the SAP Center fans who gave him a warm ovation before he even stepped foot on the ice.
Best known for his artistry and skating skills, Brown rose to the occasion and performed a moving short program set to “Melancholy” by Alexey Kosenko, earning a score of 100.25 and a standing ovation in his first competition since the Beijing Games.
Falcons hire defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen from Saints
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons found their new defensive coordinator from an NFC South rival’s coaching staff on Friday by hiring Ryan Nielsen, the former New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator.
Nielsen replaces Dean Pees, 73, who retired on Jan. 9 following two seasons in charge of the defense on coach Arthur Smith’s staff.
The Falcons also announced three defensive assistants will not return next season: defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino and secondary coach Jon Hoke.
Nielsen will be reunited with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, who worked 18 years with the Saints before he was hired by Atlanta in 2021.
Nielsen, 43, interviewed with the Falcons on Tuesday. He had worked on the Saints’ staff since 2017 and was the defensive line coach this season.
Nielsen’s success with the Saints’ pass rush may have impressed Fontenot. The Falcons ranked 31st with only 21 sacks this season after having the league’s fewest sacks in 2021. Atlanta ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 362.1 yards per game while finishing 7-10.
The Saints have recorded 282 sacks since Nielsen joined the staff in 2017, the second-most in the league during that span. New Orleans finished in the top 10 in sacks in five of the six seasons. The Saints finished in the top four in rushing defense in four of the last five years.
In Nielsen’s six seasons working with the Saints’ defensive line, Cameron Jordan became the first New Orleans defensive lineman to be named a first-team All-Pro. Jordan also earned two second-team All-Pro honors and was named to five Pro Bowls.
Nielson was a defensive assistant and recruiting coordinator at North Carolina State from 2013-16. He also coached at Northern Illinois, Tennessee-Martin, Central Connecticut State, Mississippi, Idaho and Southern California.
Joe Mauer will become 38th member of Twins Hall of Fame
MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Mauer will be the next addition to the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.
Mauer will become the 38th member of the group when he’s inducted on Aug. 5 before the Twins host Arizona, the team announced Friday.
Mauer was the 2009 AL MVP. He won three batting titles — the only AL catcher to do so — and also received three Gold Glove awards.
Mauer is eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame for the first time next year.
He was the first overall pick in the 2001 draft out of Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, which less than 10 miles from Target Field. Mauer is the all-time Twins leader in doubles and times on base. He’s second in games, hits, walks and at-bats.
His No. 7 jersey was the ninth number retired in club history in 2019, the summer following his last of 15 seasons with Minnesota.
Woodson expects to return as Hoosiers take on Buckeyes
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson is expected to return to the sideline Saturday night for a crucial Big Ten contest against Ohio State.
Woodson missed Wednesday night’s game at Minnesota because he was recovering from COVID-19.
The athletic department said Friday in a news release that Woodson was “doing great” and the medical team believes he will be able to coach Saturday night.
Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond replaced Woodson earlier this week for the game in which the Hoosiers rallied for a 61-57 victory over the short-handed Golden Gophers.
Woodson returned to his alma mater last season after spending a quarter-century coaching in the NBA. Under Woodson’s guidance, the Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) ended a five-year NCAA Tournament drought.
Indiana opened this season as the Big Ten favorite, but three straight January losses sent them tumbling out of The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season. The Hoosiers have rebounded by winning four straight, and a victory over the Buckeyes (11-9, 3-6) could put them back in the rankings.
Indiana is currently three games behind 3 1/2 games behind No. 1 Purdue but is tied for fifth in the Big Ten, just one game behind second-place Rutgers.
Braves sign manager Snitker to extension through 2025 season
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team’s fifth consecutive NL East title, signed a contract extension on Friday that runs through the 2025 season.
Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season.
Snitker said Saturday he is excited about the future of the Braves, who have locked up many core players to long-term deals despite losing shortstop Dansby Swanson and first baseman Freddie Freeman as free agents in back-to-back offseasons.
Snitker applauded the work of general manager Alex Anthopoulos in signing newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy and others to long-term deals.
“We’ve done a good job,” Snitker said at the Braves Fest for fans at Truist Park. “I think now you’re going to see the core group of these guys here every year for this thing. I think that’s what Alex does, keeping those young, quality guys around.”
Murphy signed a $73 million, six-year contract after he was acquired from Oakland. He is going to share playing time with Travis d’Arnaud.
Goalie Sean Johnson signs with Toronto after 6 years at NYC
TORONTO — Sean Johnson is the new goalkeeper for Toronto FC through 2024.
The 33-year-old free agent spent the last six seasons with New York City FC. Toronto FC signed him using targeted allocation money. Toronto conceded 66 goals last season, tying a franchise worst.
Johnson is a 13-year veteran of Major League Soccer. He played all 34 regular-season matches for NYC last year with a career-high 14 clean sheets.
NYCFC Sporting Director David Lee said in a news release that Johnson was “a leader and fantastic professional” who played “an important part in winning the Club our first MLS Cup in 2021.”
Johnson also has won 10 caps for the U.S and was part of the U.S. team at the World Cup in Qatar.
Johnson is a member of the executive board for Black Players for Change, a coalition of MLS players, coaches and staff working to make the game of soccer more inclusive.
Italy prop Nemer who gave teammate banana is suspended
ROME — Benetton and Italy prop Ivan Nemer was suspended until the end of the season on Friday after giving a rotten banana to a Black teammate.
During a secret Santa exchange of gifts at a Benetton team dinner on Dec. 20, prop Cherif Traoré was presented with the rotten banana.
Traoré, who migrated from Guinea as a child and has represented Italy 15 times, posted about the incident on social media at the time, saying how upset he was, especially at the fact that most of his teammates laughed. They were all made to apologize to him days later.
It was revealed only on Friday who gave the banana to Traoré, when the Italian Rugby Federation announced Nemer was suspended until June 30. It also said he will miss the upcoming Six Nations and has given up his right to appeal.
“Racism has never had and will never have any role in my life, as it should never have in the life of each of us,” Nemer said in a statement he asked the federation to issue.
“I regret deeply what happened, the stupidity of my gesture, the upset it caused to a friend, the fact that I caused damage to my team, to my teammates, to the country I represent and the game I love.”
Nemer will also have to attend a training and awareness program and his future involvement with the national team depends on how well he performs in it.
Paul, McDonald on US Davis Cup team; Nainkin interim captain
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul and the player who eliminated Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park, Mackenzie McDonald, are among the players picked by interim captain David Nainkin for the U.S. Davis Cup team’s matches at Uzbekistan next week.
Nainkin’s appointment was announced Friday, three weeks after Mardy Fish’s tenure as captain ended.
Nainkin has been with the U.S. Tennis Association since 2004. He will be assisted against Uzbekistan by Dean Goldfine, who coached 20-year-old Ben Shelton during his quarterfinal run at the Australian Open.
Paul beat Shelton in that round before losing to Novak Djokovic on Friday night.
The other members of the U.S. roster are Denis Kudla, Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. Kudla replaces Jenson Brooksby on the team.
The matches will be played on indoor hard courts on Feb. 3-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.