Renfroe, Angels in 1st arbitration hearing this year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Outfielder Hunter Renfroe went to salary arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in the first case to be argued this year.
Renfroe, who turned 31 on Saturday, requested a raise from $7.65 million to $11.9 million and the Angels asked arbitrators Melinda Gordon, Scott Buchheit and John Stout to pick $11.25 million. Renfroe’s hearing was the first in person since 2020, just before the pandemic, and followed two years of Zoom arguments.
A decision will be held and released after later hearings.
Renfroe hit .255 with 29 homers and 72 RBIs for Milwaukee last season, down from a .259 average, 31 homers and 96 RBIs for Boston in 2021. He was acquired by the Angels in November for right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris.
Twenty-eight additional players are scheduled for hearings through Feb. 17.
Teams have won the majority of decisions for three straight years and lead players 334-251 since salary arbitration started in 1974.
Chargers agree to hire Moore as OC
Kellen Moore is going from calling plays for Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert.
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t waste any time in reaching an agreement with Moore to be their next offensive coordinator. Monday’s announcement came less than 24 hours after the Dallas Cowboys said Moore would not return.
Moore had spent the past eight seasons with the Cowboys, including the past four as offensive coordinator. He signed with Dallas in 2015 as a player and then joined the coaching staff in 2018, going from Prescott’s backup to his position coach.
Moore replaces Joe Lombardi, who was the Bolts’ coordinator for two seasons under head coach Brandon Staley.
Moore will be the third offensive coordinator since Justin Herbert was the sixth overall pick by the Chargers in 2020. Shane Steichen directed the Bolts offense as well as being QBs coach under Anthony Lynn in 2020 before Lynn was fired at the end of the season.
Herbert was second in the league in completions (477) and passing yards (4,739) this season, but the Chargers were inconsistent on offense.
The Chargers announced on Sunday that Herbert had labrum surgery on his left non-throwing shoulder, but should be ready for the start of offseason drills.
AP source: 49ers’ Purdy has torn ligament in right elbow
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tore a ligament in his throwing elbow, putting his status for the start of next season in question.
A person familiar with the injury confirmed the diagnosis of the injury Purdy sustained in the NFC title game. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not released details on the injury.
NFL Network first reported that Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm and said he will seek a second opinion on whether he needs a repair or a reconstruction.
A repair of the elbow typically would lead to Purdy being sidelined for six months, which would mean he could return close to the start of training camp. A reconstruction would likely sidelined Purdy into the 2023 season.
The latest quarterback injury for San Francisco throws another wrench into their future plans at the position. Their Week 1 starter from this season, Trey Lance, went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 that required follow-up surgery last month.
Sam Mewis unlikely to play for US at World Cup after surgery
Midfielder Sam Mewis has undergone a second knee surgery and is unlikely to be available to play for the United States at the Women’s World Cup this summer.
Mewis, who also plays for the Kansas City Current in the National Women’s Soccer League, first had surgery on her right knee in August 2021. But she required another surgery last week, she announced Monday on social media.
“This has been a really difficult time for me personally and I’ve been devastated to be away from soccer so long,” she said.
The loss is a blow to the United States because the 30-year-old Mewis is considered one of the best players in the world at her position. Mewis is also expected to miss the upcoming NWSL season with the Current.
“I don’t have a timeline for return to soccer, but I will give my best effort in my recovery as I always have,” Mewis said.
McIlroy overcomes Reed, wins Dubai Desert Classic by 1 shot
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy overcame a final-round charge from Patrick Reed to win the Dubai Desert Classic in a tense Monday duel between players who were involved in a pre-tournament spat.
The top-ranked McIlroy rolled in a birdie putt from around 15 feet at No. 18 for a 4-under 68 that left him a stroke clear of Reed, who shot 65.
McIlroy captured the title for the third time and has started a year with a win for the first time in his career.
Max Homa comes from 5 back to win Farmers Open by 2 strokes
SAN DIEGO — Southern California native Max Homa came from five shots off the lead to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes over Keegan Bradley on Saturday at Torrey Pines, where Jon Rahm imploded early and missed a shot at winning his third straight start and moving to No. 1 in the world.
Homa reeled in Sam Ryder, who was trying for a wire-to-wire win, and then held off Bradley and Collin Morikawa for his sixth PGA Tour win and fourth in his home state. He took the Genesis at Riviera in 2021 and has won the Fortinet Championship in Nampa in consecutive years.
Homa closed with a 6-under 66 to finish at 13-under 275. He made a 4-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and pumped his right fist before greeting wife Lacey and infant son Cam just off the green.
Bradley also shot a 66 on the South Course. Morikawa shot 69 and finished at 10 under. Ryder shot 75, his worst round of the week, and tied for fourth with Sahith Theegala (70) and Sungjae Im (70) at 9 under.
Rahm shot a 74, his worst round of the week, and tied for seventh at 8 under with Jason Day (68), a two-time Farmers winner.
Pili’s late layup lifts No. 9 Utah over No. 8 UCLA 71-69
SALT LAKE CITY — Alissa Pili drove to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 0.8 seconds left to give No. 9 Utah a 71-69 win over No. 8 UCLA on Sunday.
Pili scored 23 points and had nine rebounds to lead Utah (18-2, 8-2 Pac-12), which rallied twice closed the game on a 7-0 run. Issy Palmer tallied 14 points and five assists for the Utes, and Dasia Young chipped in 11 points.
Emily Bessoir scored 17 points and had six rebounds to lead UCLA (17-5, 6-4). Kiki Rice added 11 points, and Londyn Jones and Gabriella Jaquez chipped in 10 points apiece.
Surging USC knocks off No. 25 Colorado women 71-54
BOULDER, Colo. — Destiny Littleton scored 21 points, Rayah Marshall and Kadi Sissoko had double-doubles, and Southern California defeated No. 25 Colorado 71-54 on Sunday.
Marshall had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Sissoko added 18 and 12, and Littleton made 6 of 13 3-pointers, four of them in a key third-quarter surge that put the Trojans (16-5, 6-4 Pac-12) in command.
In the third quarter, the Trojans matched their first-half output, scoring 26 points to take a 52-41 lead into the fourth quarter. Littleton scored 12 points in the quarter on 4-of-7 3-point shooting. USC added the first six points of the fourth quarter to go up 58-41 with 8:55 remaining and the Trojans led by at least 13 points the rest of the way.
Posts Quay Miller and Aaronette Vonleh paced the Buffaloes (16-5, 7-3). Miller had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Vonleh scored 16 with five rebounds. Colorado’s three starting guards shot 4-for-20 and totaled nine points.
Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title
MELBOURNE, Australia — Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam tournament winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women’s doubles title on Sunday.
It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles title by the Czech pair, who broke their Japanese opponents’ serve in each of the first games of the sets.
The Czech players won last year’s Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles titles.
“A big thanks to my partner Barbora,” said Siniakova. “I’m so happy we did it again, it was a nice journey.”
Krejcikova said there was a “lot of hard work” behind the winning streak.
“So many practices,” she said. “I remember many matches that we got really close. Couple times we were to the semifinals at other Slams, and we weren’t just able to get through. I think with the experience and with everything, as the teams are changing, some teams are not playing anymore or they’re retiring, just generation is changing, as well.”
Aoyama and Shibahara were appearing in their 10th final together and first at a Grand Slam tournament.
“It was just so close . . . I feel like it was just right there,” Shibahara said. “Obviously our opponents were just too good and solid.
“I feel like the experience was just the difference. I know that I think the next time we’ll have a better shot at it. Overall I’m just really proud of how we’ve been playing together, so really excited for what’s to come.”
Brad Wilkerson becomes Yankees assistant hitting coach
NEW YORK — Former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson was hired as the New York Yankees’ assistant hitting coach on Monday.
He replaced Hensley Meulens, who left in November to become Colorado’s hitting coach. Wilkerson and Casey Dykes will both be assistants to Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson.
The 45-year-old Wilkerson spent the past three seasons as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Jacksonville University. He hit .247 with 122 homers and 399 RBIs in eight seasons for Montreal/Washington (2001-05), Texas (2006-07), Seattle (2008) and Toronto (2008).
Wilkerson won a gold medal with the 2000 U.S. Olympic baseball team and finished second to Colorado right-hander Jason Jennings in 2002 NL Rookie of the Year voting.
Australia’s Women’s World Cup opener moved to bigger venue
Australia’s Women’s World Cup opener against Ireland has been moved to a larger stadium amid high demand for tickets.
Australia’s opener was originally set to be played at Sydney’s new Allianz Stadium, which seats 42,500, but it has been shifted to Stadium Australia, which seats more than 82,000. Stadium Australia, the former Olympic stadium, will also host the World Cup final on Aug. 20.
The tournament, which is cohosted by Australia and New Zealand, opens on July 20 with a match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland. Australia’s match against Ireland is set for later in the day.
“It’s going to be an incredible start for the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year. ... Two absolutely massive matches, and we’re expecting over 100,000 fans to fill those two stadiums and take on that momentous moment, which will be the opening day of the Women’s World Cup,” said Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s chief women’s football officer.
Football Australia advocated for the move.
“The move from Sydney Football Stadium to Stadium Australia is big for Australian football and highlights the confidence which we have in the CommBank Matildas to draw a huge crowd for the first match of the tournament in Australia,” Football Australia CEO James Johnson said. CommBank sponsors Australia’s women.
The Matildas look to break their attendance record of 36,109 fans, which was set in 2021 at an exhibition between Australia and the United States.
Additional tickets for the Matildas’ first game will go on sale Friday, FIFA said. Fans who already have tickets will be moved to seats in the new venue.
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in trade with Canucks
The New York Islanders have acquired center Bo Horvat in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks.
The teams announced the deal Monday. The Islanders sent forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a conditional, protected first-round pick in the 2023 draft.
Horvat, 27, is a pending free agent and was one of the top rentals available ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.
The former Canucks captain, who was set to represent them at the NHL All-Star Weekend, could give the Islanders the scoring boost they’ve needed. Horvat has already tied his career high with 31 goals this season and also has 23 assists in 49 games.
Horvat has 420 points in 621 regular-season NHL games.
No. 15 TCU without top scorer Miles because of knee injury
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. will miss Tuesday night’s home game against West Virginia because of a hyperextended right knee.
Miles got hurt less than four minutes into 15th-ranked TCU’s overtime loss at Mississippi State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. A subsequent MRI showed no serious issues for the Big 12’s second-leading scorer.
While the timetable for his return was still uncertain, coach Jamie Dixon said Miles didn’t have an ACL or MCL injury.
“I don’t anticipate him being out as long as others have been,” Dixon said before practice Monday.
The Horned Frogs (16-5) have also played their last two games without Eddie Lampkin Jr., their leading rebounder (6.8 per game). Lampkin suffered a high left ankle sprain in their win at Kansas on Jan. 21.
Miles was the preseason player of the year, as chosen by the Big 12 coaches.
Weston McKennie becomes latest US midfielder to join Leeds
LEEDS, England — Leeds added another United States midfielder to its squad by signing Weston McKennie on loan for the rest of the season from Juventus on Monday.
The 24-year-old McKennie will join compatriots Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch.
Leeds said McKennie joined with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season..
McKennie was a key member of the U.S. squad at the World Cup and has nine goals in 41 appearances for his country.
The midfielder joined Juventus from Schalke in 2020, becoming the Bianconeri’s first American player. He made nearly 100 appearances for Juventus, scoring 13 times.
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri kept McKennie out of his squad for Sunday’s match amid the transfer talks.
Leeds hired former U.S. international Chris Armas as an assistant coach last week.
There’s American interest in ownership of the English Premier League club, as well. The NFL’s San Francisco 49ers increased their minority stake in Leeds to 44% in late 2021.
Andrea Radrizzani, chairman and founder of Aser Ventures, maintains majority ownership of the club.
Leeds is one point above the relegation zone in 15th place and plays at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
O’Day retires following 15 seasons for 6 major league teams
ATLANTA — Right-hander Darren O’Day, who posted a 4.15 ERA in 28 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2022, announced Monday he is retiring after 15 seasons for six teams in the major leagues.
O’Day said on his Twitter account “it’s finally time to hang ‘em up.”
“The mental, physical and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game,” O’Day said.
O’Day, 40, featured an unconventional sidearm delivery. He was 42-21 with a 2.59 ERA in 644 games, all in relief. He made his major league debut in 2008 with the Angels and pitched seven seasons, from 2012-18, for the Baltimore Orioles.
He posted a 4.43 ERA in 30 postseason games, including the 2010 World Series with the Texas Rangers.
O’Day also pitched for the New York Mets and New York Yankees. He pitched for the Braves in 2019-20 before returning for his second stint with the team last season. He became a free agent following the season.
He set a career high with six saves for Baltimore in 2015, when he was 6-2 with a 1.52 ERA and was an AL All-Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.