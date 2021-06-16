Ducks replace 2 assistant coaches, hiring Stothers, Ward
ANAHEIM — The Anaheim Ducks have hired Geoff Ward and Mike Stothers to replace assistant coaches Mark Morrison and Marty Wilford.
The Ducks announced the overhaul of head coach Dallas Eakins’ staff Tuesday. Morrison and Wilford both could end up in other jobs in the organization.
Anaheim (17-30-9) elected to keep general manager Bob Murray and Eakins earlier this spring after finishing with the worst record by points percentage in franchise history, and the second-worst record in the entire NHL. The Ducks will have the third overall pick in the upcoming draft after missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season.
Although Eakins kept his job after two losing seasons, Murray said the Ducks would make changes on his staff, particularly to address the inept power play employed by the team that finished last in the league in goals for the second time in three seasons. Anaheim scored on just 8.9% of its power play chances, the worst mark in modern NHL history.
The 59-year-old Ward was the Calgary Flames’ head coach from November 2019 until last March, going 36-26-5 and leading the club to the 2020 playoffs in his first stint in charge of an NHL bench. He has been a head coach in the AHL and in Germany’s top league, and he won a Stanley Cup ring as an assistant with the Boston Bruins in 2011.
The 59-year-old Stothers was the head coach of the Los Angeles Kings’ AHL affiliate from 2014 until 2020. He won a Calder Cup championship in 2015 and was named the league’s coach of the year. He has been an NHL assistant with Atlanta and Philadelphia.
Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom wins Masterton Trophy
Cancer survivor Oskar Lindblom of the Philadelphia Flyers was named Tuesday as the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
Lindblom returned to play in the NHL after undergoing treatment for a rare form of bone cancer. Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in December 2019 and played two games for Philadelphia during the bubble playoffs in September 2020.
The 24-year-old Swede regained his regular spot in the Flyers’ lineup this season and played 50 of 56 games. He recorded 14 points averaging just over 13 minutes of ice time.
“Last season was a battle for me, but just to be able to get back on the ice was so, so good,” Lindblom said in a video accepting the award from 2020 winner Bobby Ryan. “It’s an awesome feeling to be back on the ice again.”
Lindblom completed treatment in July and was again declared cancer-free following another scan in March. He said at the time he would feel good one day and like he hadn’t played hockey for a while the next.
“Just to get back from losing all the muscles, then you start playing again and to feel like you’re not really there,” Lindblom said Tuesday. “It’s tough time to just get around, and then it just starts hitting you mentally, as well, and you feel tired.”
Ryan said he felt like Lindblom should have won this last year when he received the most Masterton votes after publicly sharing his battle with alcohol issues. Lindblom was also a finalist then, before getting back on the ice for game action.
Lindblom thanked his family, girlfriend and the doctors and nurses who helped him along the way.
“A big thank you to all of you,” he said.
San Jose’s Patrick Marleau and Minnesota’s Matt Dumba were the other finalists for the award voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Marleau broke Gordie Howe’s career games played record at age 41, while Dumba continued his efforts to fight for more diversity in hockey.
“I feel very honored and proud to win this award and to compete with these players like Matt Dumba and Patrick Marleau that have been great players and great people on and off the ice,” Lindblom said. “That’s very special for me.”
Former WNBA, Louisville guard Schimmel arrested in Oregon
PENDLETON, Ore. — Former WNBA All-Star Game MVP and Louisville All-American guard Shoni Schimmel is being held in an Oregon jail on multiple charges including felony assault and criminal mischief.
Schimmel, 29, was arrested early Monday and remained in the Umatilla County jail on $48,750 bail. The Sheriff’s Office website also lists several misdemeanor charges including domestic abuse, menacing, reckless endangerment and harassment.
The Oregon native averaged 6.6 points per game after being drafted eighth overall draft by the Atlanta Dream in 2014. She played two seasons there with All-Star game appearances both years, including being named Most Valuable Player as a rookie, before being traded to the New York Liberty in 2016. Schimmel also played two games in 2018 with the Las Vegas Aces.
The 5-foot-9 Schimmel is Louisville’s No. 3 career scorer (2,174 points) and was an Associated Press second team All-American selection in 2013-14. As a junior she helped the Cardinals reach the 2013 NCAA women’s basketball championship game before they fell to UConn.
People hurt by parachuting protestor at Euro 2020 game
MUNICH — Several spectators were treated in the hospital for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into the stadium before France played Germany at the European Championship, UEFA said Tuesday.
Debris fell on the field and main grandstand, narrowly missing France coach Didier Deschamps, when the parachutist struck wires for an overhead camera attached to the stadium roof.
The governing body of European soccer called it a “reckless and dangerous” act and said “law authorities will take the necessary action.”
“This inconsiderate act ... caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital,” UEFA said.
The incident happened just before the start of the Euro 2020 match between the last two World Cup champions. Deschamps was shown ducking into the team dugout to avoid falling debris.
France won the match 1-0.
“We as the German soccer federation condemn it of course, because it wasn’t just him, but others that he endangered and injured. It’s unacceptable from our point of view,” German team spokesman Jens Grittner said. “And the incident is being checked by the police, the authorities here in Munich and at UEFA. But of course we also condemn what happened there. It could probably have turned out much worse.”
The protestor’s parachute had the slogan “KICK OUT OIL!” and “Greenpeace” written on it.
He glided into the stadium and seemed to lose control after connecting with the wires. He veered away from the playing area toward the main grandstand and barely cleared the heads of spectators.
The parachutist managed to land on the field and Germany players Antonio Rüdiger and Robin Gosens were the first to approach him. He was led away by security stewards and given medical attention on the side of the field.
UEFA and one of its top-tier tournament sponsors, Russian state energy firm Gazprom, have previously been targeted by Greenpeace protests.
In 2013, a Champions League game in Basel was disrupted when Greenpeace activists abseiled from the roof of the stadium to unfurl a banner protesting Russian oil and Gazprom, which sponsored the visiting team, German club Schalke.
Greenpeace later donated money to a charity supported by Basel, which was fined by UEFA for the security lapse.
UEFA defended its environmental credentials in Tuesday’s statement.
“UEFA and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable Euro 2020 tournament,” UEFA said, “and many initiatives have been implemented to offset carbon emissions.”
