Angels send Reid Detmers to minors 6 starts after no-hitter
ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels have optioned Reid Detmers to the minors just six starts after the rookie left-hander threw a no-hitter.
The Angels assigned Detmers to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, a day after he made his sixth consecutive winless appearance since his no-hitter against Tampa Bay on May 10.
The 22-year-old Detmers became the youngest pitcher in Angels history to throw a no-hitter during that 12-0 victory over the Rays at Angel Stadium, and he did it in just his 11th career start.
But Detmers is 0-2 with a 5.67 ERA in his six starts since that historic night. He has allowed eight homers and yielded 13 walks over those 27 combined innings, his performance dipping along with the Angels’ lengthy team-wide slump.
Detmers yielded five hits and five runs over five innings Tuesday night while getting no-decision in the Angels 12-11, 11-inning loss to Kansas City.
The Angels also placed right-handed reliever Jimmy Herget on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder injury. Los Angeles recalled right-handers Elvis Peguero and Oliver Ortega to fill its two open roster spots.
Detmers is 2-3 with a 4.66 ERA in 12 starts this season for the Angels, who hoped their precocious 2020 first-round pick was ready for a permanent move to the majors.
Instead, he will get more seasoning while Los Angeles continues its annual search for competent starting pitching.
The club already demoted fellow young homegrown starter José Suarez to the minors after he began the season in the rotation alongside Detmers. Right-hander Griffin Canning, the AL Gold Glove winner in 2020, has yet to pitch this season in the midst of a lengthy recovery from a back injury.
Los Angeles has lost 21 of 27 heading into its series finale against the Royals.
British Open allows golfers from Saudi-backed series to play
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Players who have joined the new Saudi Arabia-funded league will still be allowed to compete at the British Open next month, organizers said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Open had allowed players who were banned by the PGA Tour for signing up to the LIV Golf series to play at last week’s tournament.
“Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for the 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St. Andrews,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement.
The world’s oldest major championship begins July 14.
“The Open is golf’s original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal,” Slumbers said.
Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson headlined LIV Golf’s inaugural tournament held this month outside London and won by former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, who collected $4.75 million. The league is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
Mickelson, a six-time major champion who has become the face of the LIV league, missed the cut at The Country Club last week. He won the British Open in 2013.
Congress alleges ‘shadow’ probe by Commanders owner Snyder
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” that sought to discredit former employees making accusations of workplace sexual harassment, hired private investigators to intimidate witnesses, and used an overseas lawsuit as a pretext to obtain phone records and emails, according to a document released by a House committee on Wednesday.
The Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating the Commanders’ workplace culture following accusations of pervasive sexual harassment by team executives of women employees. It released the memo ahead of a hearing Wednesday in Washington that featured testimony from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, appearing remotely from New York.
Snyder was invited to testify but declined, citing overseas business commitments and concerns about due process. The committee chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., announced during the hearing that she plans to issue a subpoena to compel a deposition from Snyder next week.
The 29-page memo alleges Snyder tried to discredit the people accusing him and other team executives of misconduct and also tried to influence an investigation of the team conducted for the NFL by attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm.
Snyder’s attorneys presented the NFL with a 100-slide PowerPoint presentation including “private text messages, emails, phone logs and call transcripts, and social media posts from nearly 50 individuals who Mr. Snyder apparently believed were involved in a conspiracy to disparage him,” the committee said.
In a statement, a spokesman for Snyder characterized the report and the hearing as “a politically charged show trial” and said Congress should not be investigating “an issue a football team addressed years ago.”
AP source: Jerami Grant to be traded to Portland by Detroit
A person with knowledge of the situation said the Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Olympic gold medalist Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers, with the biggest part of the return being a first-round pick in 2025.
Detroit gets the No. 36 pick in the draft Thursday and what would have been Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2025, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the agreement publicly.
ESPN first reported the trade agreement, along with the detail that the 2025 first-round pick is top-four protected.
Grant’s salary — nearly $21 million for next season — is virtually the exact amount as the trade exception that Portland created in February when it traded C.J. McCollum to New Orleans.
Blackhawks’ Hunter becomes 4th woman named NHL assistant GM
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have promoted Meghan Hunter to assistant general manger among several front office moves, making her the third woman to currently hold that position and fourth in NHL history.
GM Brandon Davidson announced Hunter’s promotion and other front office moves Tuesday. Karilyn Pilch was also promoted to director of player personnel, while Mark Eaton will remain assistant GM of development and Brian Campbell will keep his role as hockey operations adviser.
“Our goal is to be best-in-class in all we do and organizing a structure and defining roles behind the scenes is an important step,” Davidson said in a statement. “I have a lot of faith and trust in this leadership team, along with the staff who works under them, and I look forward to working with our entire group to build a successful team on the ice.”
Hunter, 41, has risen through the organization since joining Chicago in 2016. She spent the past two seasons as a scout and the director of hockey administration.
Hunter was star at Wisconsin from 2000-04 and a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the top college player in the country in 2001. She joins Vancouver’s Cammi Granato and Emilie Castonguay as the women currently serving as an assistant general manager for a club.
Hunter as AGM of hockey operations will be in charge of contracts, budgeting and other departments. Eaton will oversee amateur and professional player development and performance and the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford.
Williams looks sharper in winning 2nd match at Eastbourne
EASTBOURNE, England — Serena Williams might yet win a title in her comeback event.
The American star moved into the semifinals of the women’s doubles at Eastbourne by partnering Ons Jabeur to a 6-2, 6-4 win over Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching on Wednesday.
And, ahead of playing in the singles at Wimbledon next week, there were signs that the 40-year-old Williams is regaining some sharpness after nearly a year out.
Like the back-to-back pick-up shots off her toes early in the first set. Like the three straight aces on break points in the second game of the second set.
Indeed, Williams’ serve — the biggest the women’s game has ever seen — was increasingly impressive when under the pump, and it was the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion who served out the match.
On the five break points she faced, she sent down four aces and one unreturnable serve.
Overall, her performance was more polished compared to Tuesday, when Williams and Jabeur needed to win a tiebreaker to advance in the grass-court tournament on the south coast of England. They started much quicker against Aoyama and Chan, winning the first set in 25 minutes.
NFL seeks arbitration for Flores’ racial discrimination suit
NEW YORK — The NFL and six of its teams have filed for arbitration in the lawsuit that alleges they engaged in racial discrimination. If the league’s request is successful, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would be the arbitrator.
The league and the teams filed papers late Tuesday with a judge presiding over a lawsuit that was filed by Brian Flores after he was fired in January as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. The NFL said employment agreements with teams signed by Flores and other coaches contain provisions that require the arbitration of all disputes.
Flores now works as an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two other Black coaches in the league — Steve Wilks and Ray Horton — joined Flores’ lawsuit, in which he alleges that the league engages in racist hiring practices despite its claims to the contrary.
The NFL has insisted the lawsuit is “without merit,” although Goodell said before the Super Bowl that “all of the allegations, whether they were based on racism or discrimination or the integrity of our game, all of those to me were very disturbing.”
A Manhattan federal judge is unlikely to rule on the arbitration issue until late summer at the earliest.
David Gottlieb, a lawyer for the coaches, said Wednesday that moving the case to the secrecy of arbitration was, in effect, “stripping our clients of their rights.”
DeBoer jumps back in as Stars coach, looks to spark offense
DALLAS — Pete DeBoer didn’t really hesitate to jump right back into coaching with the Dallas Stars about a month after he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights.
Now the 54-year-old is ready to try to spark the offense of the only playoff team to get outscored during the 2021-22 regular season.
“The Vegas one rattled me,” DeBoer said during his introductory news conference Wednesday, sitting next to general manager Jim Nill with captain Jamie Benn in the audience.
“I think as a coach and a veteran coach that’s gone through it before, you lick your wounds for a couple of days, you reflect on what you could have done differently,” he said. “And then the phone starts ringing and you start diving into the teams that are interested and you start getting excited again.”
It made sense that DeBoer wouldn’t wait for his fifth chance as a head coach in the NHL. The Vegas firing bothered him because he thought the coaching staff kept playoff hopes alive longer than expected in an injury-plagued season.
Besides, DeBoer never took a year off between the other stints. In fact, Vegas hired him the same season he was fired in San Jose (2019-20), and he led the Golden Knights to the Western Conference final in the playoff bubble in Canada before they lost to Dallas.
US Open tennis increases wheelchair field, adds junior event
NEW YORK — The U.S. Open will double the size of its men’s and women’s wheelchair singles and doubles tournaments, and add a junior championship at this year’s tournament.
The expansion announced Wednesday means there will be 16 men and 16 women in the singles draws, along with eight men’s and eight women’s doubles teams. The U.S. Tennis Association said that was the largest draw expansion in Grand Slam history.
The U.S. Open junior wheelchair championships will feature eight boys and eight girls.
It’s the second straight year the U.S. Open has expanded its wheelchair tournament. Last year, the quad division field grew from four to eight competitors.
Sports court sets July dates for Russian soccer ban appeals
GENEVA — Russian appeals against bans from international soccer because of the country’s war in Ukraine are set to be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July.
The court on July 5 will hear the Russian soccer federation’s appeal against FIFA and UEFA’s joint decision to suspend its national and club teams days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
A second CAS hearing on July 11 will consider an appeal by four Russian clubs, including national champion Zenit St. Petersburg, against exclusion from the next UEFA club competitions.
UEFA’s executive committee made that separate ruling on May 2 among decisions affecting more than 15 European competitions. The Russian women’s team was also removed from the European Championship that kicks off next month in England.
Lawyers and officials involved in the cases confirmed the CAS hearing dates which have yet to be listed formally by the court.
Urgent verdicts could be requested by the clubs ahead of scheduled games in qualifying rounds of the Champions League and other UEFA competitions.
The high-profile soccer cases could set the tone for similar appeal cases pending at CAS between Russia and governing bodies of Olympic sports.
Dressel’s world swimming championships over, ‘just’ 2 golds
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Caeleb Dressel’s world swimming championships are over with just two gold medals from Budapest.
USA Swimming withdrew its star male swimmer from the rest of the competition for unspecified medical reasons on Wednesday.
“He’s just not fit to compete right now. And so we just needed to make that decision. It needed to be a quick decision,” American team manager Lindsay Mintenko told journalists.
Mintenko said she could not be more specific about the reasons for Dressel’s withdrawal, but that he may decide to speak about it himself. She declined to say whether it was a mental or physical problem. Dressel had appeared in good shape.
He had pulled out of Tuesday’s semifinals in the 100 freestyle and it wasn’t clear at the time if he’d be able to continue. He was also due to race the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly later in the worlds.
“He obviously has a lot of events left. And so it was a quick decision that we made in conjunction with him and our medical staff and the coaches,” Mintenko said. “It’s the right decision and especially for Caeleb’s long-term health. And that’s ultimately what we’re here for, for the health of our athletes.”
For the 25-year-old Dressel – a seven-time Olympic gold medalist – it’s a big blow.
AP source: Maurice closing in on deal to coach Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. — Paul Maurice and the Florida Panthers are in the process of finalizing a deal to make him the club’s new coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The Panthers are hopeful of making the hiring official later this week, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the status of the negotiations were not publicly announced by either side and no contract had been signed.
Maurice will replace Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette, who could remain with the organization if he chooses to do so.
Brunette took over early last season following the resignation of Joel Quenneville, who had to step down after the revelation of how the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled abuse allegations brought by a player during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs. Quenneville coached Chicago at that time.
Memorial Cup: Wiebe gives Oil Kings 4-3 OT win over Sea Dogs
SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick — Jaxsen Wiebe completed a hat trick at 8:05 of 3-on-3 overtime to give the Edmonton Oil Kings a 4-3 victory over the host Saint John Sea Dogs on Wednesday night in the Memorial Cup.
Wiebe took the puck the length of the ice down the right side and fired a wrist shot from the circle that went in off goalie Nikolas Hurtubise’s left shoulder.
Wiebe also fought Riley Bezeau in the first period of the round-robin game. The 20-year-old right wing from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, had 10 goals in 51 regular-season games.
Western Hockey League champion Edmonton rebounded from an opening 4-3 loss to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Shawinigan Cataractes on Tuesday night. Saint John beat the Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3 on Monday night in the tournament opener.
Carter Souch also scored for the Oil Kings and Sebastian Cossa made 36 saves.
After the teams combined for five goals in the first 10 minutes, Wiebe tied it at 3 on power play at 2:05 of the second period.
Edmonton raced to a 2-0 lead, with Wiebe connecting on a power play at 2:14 and Souch following 2:13 later. Raivis Kristians Ansons and Josh Lawrence scored in a 25-second span to tie it and William Dufour gave Saint John the lead midway through the period.
Nikolas Hurtubise made 27 saves for the Sea Dogs.
Canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-team championship features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.
On Thursday, Shawinigan will face Hamilton. Edmonton will play Hamilton on Friday night, and Saint John will face Shawinigan on Saturday night in the round-robin finale.
Medvedev, Tsitsipas advance in Mallorca, Kyrgios withdraws
PALMA, Spain — Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships on Wednesday, while Nick Kyrgios withdrew to avoid aggravating an injury ahead of Wimbledon.
The top-ranked Medvedev overcame a slow start in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Aslan Karatsev, while Tsitsipas triumphed 6-4, 6-4 against Ilya Ivashka.
Medvedev, the defending champion, improved to 8-2 on grass this season although he has lost two straight finals on the surface.
“Last year was amazing. I played great tennis,” Medvedev said. “I like it here in Mallorca.”
He will next face Roberto Bautista Agut, who advanced after Kyrgios withdrew ahead of their match because of an abdominal injury.
Kerber, Halep move into quarterfinals at Bad Homburg
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open on Wednesday while Sabine Lisicki continued her winning comeback.
Defending champion Kerber, seeded third, beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Alizé Cornet, who won 7-6 (4), 6-4 against Tatjana Maria.
Kerber is now 7-0 in front of her home fans at Bad Homburg since the tournament made its tour debut last year.
Halep powered past Tamara Zidanšek 6-0, 6-3 to continue her solid start to the grass-court season after reaching the semifinals in Birmingham last week. Next up for the Romanian player is Amanda Anisimova, who needed just 50 minutes to beat fellow American Ann Li 6-0, 6-2.
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu won 6-4, 6-4 against Katie Swan and next takes on top-seeded Daria Kasatkina.
Lisicki is making a comeback to the WTA Tour after knee injuries hampered her for a long spell. The former Wimbledon finalist reached the quarterfinals of a full tour event for the first time since February 2018 when she beat Greet Minnen 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
Jim Furyk completing daunting double at US Senior Open
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Teeing it up in one U.S. Open is challenging. Competing in two Opens on consecutive weeks is twice as troublesome.
Jim Furyk will complete the daunting USGA double this week. The 2003 U.S. Open winner will follow an abbreviated appearance at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, with defense of his title at the 42nd U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club’s Old Course.
The 52-year-old Furyk missed the cut by a stroke at last week’s national championship with rounds of 74 and 71. It was his first trip back to the site of the dramatic 1999 Ryder Cup, where he was part of the American team that rallied on the final day for a one-point victory over Europe.
Furyk has given plenty of thought to playing back-to-back Opens.
Vancouver, Berlin scheduled to host upcoming Laver Cups
LONDON — Vancouver and Berlin will be upcoming hosts for the Laver Cup men’s tennis team event.
The competition is played in a Europe vs. World format and does not award ATP ranking points.
It will be at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Sept. 22-24, 2023, and at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena on Sept. 20-22, 2024.
This year’s fifth Laver Cup is being held in London on Sept. 23-25. Team Europe is 4-0 so far.
Past sites were Prague in 2017, Chicago in 2018, Geneva in 2019 and Boston in 2021; the 2020 edition was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was founded by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer’s management company.
