Pac-12 accelerates negotiations for media rights deals
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 is pushing up negotiations for its next media rights agreements in the wake of the decision by UCLA and USC to leave for the Big Ten.
The Pac-12 announced its board of directors authorized negotiations following a meeting Tuesday morning.
The conference’s current media rights deal expires in 2024, but the Pac-12 accelerated the timeline for negotiations for the next one with two of its marquee programs headed out the door.
UCLA and USC announced last Thursday that they are leaving the conference for the Big Ten in 2024, knocking the Pac-12 out of the nation’s second-largest media market.
The Pac-12 already had the lowest distribution number among Power Five schools, paying its member institutions $19.8 million in 2021, and losing the two Southern California schools would likely drop that number.
Wimbledon quarterfinalist Kyrgios due in court in Australia
WIMBLEDON, England— Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios is due in court back home in Australia next month, and a lawyer representing him said Tuesday the “precise nature of” the allegations “is neither certain at this moment nor confirmed by either the prosecution or” the 27-year-old professional tennis player.
Kyrgios practiced at the All England Club on Tuesday, and the All England Club confirmed he is scheduled to play his match against Cristian Garin of Chile on Wednesday.
“While Mr. Kyrgios is committed to addressing any and all allegations once clear, taking the matter seriously does not warrant any misreading of the process Mr. Kyrgios is required to follow,” attorney Pierre Johannessen wrote in a statement emailed to the media.
Johannessen wrote that “the allegations are not considered as fact” by the court, and Kyrgios is not “considered charged” with an offense until a first appearance in court.
Wednesday’s match against Garin is the third Grand Slam quarterfinal of the Australian’s career — he is 0-2 in the others — and first in 7½ years.
“We have been made aware of legal proceedings involving Nick Kyrgios in Australia, and as they are ongoing, we are not in a position to offer a comment,” an All England Club spokesperson said Tuesday. “We are in touch with Nick’s team and he remains scheduled to play his quarterfinal match tomorrow.”
Police in Canberra, Australia, where Kyrgios grew up and is based, issued the following statement: “ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021.”
A person found guilty of such an offense could face a jail sentence of up to two years.
A Canberra police spokesman told The Associated Press on Wednesday that no further statements were planned and that any additional information on the case would likely not be made public until the Aug, 2 court date.
A spokesperson for the ATP men’s tennis tour wrote in an email: “The ATP is aware of the Australian case involving Nick Kyrgios but as legal proceedings are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”
Cowboys criticized over deal with gun-themed coffee company
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys sparked criticism on social media Tuesday after announcing a marketing agreement with a gun-themed coffee company with blends that include “AK-47 Espresso,” “Silencer Smooth” and “Murdered Out.”
The partnership with the Black Rifle Coffee Co. was revealed on Twitter the day after more than a half-dozen people died in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago.
It also comes a little more than a month since the Cowboys announced their role in a $400,000 donation to support victims and survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde in South Texas, where 19 students and two teachers died.
The tweet announcing the agreement between “America’s Team” and “America’s Coffee” drew about 200 comments in the first few hours, most of them critical and suggesting the timing of the announcement was poor.
“Maybe read the room a bit, guys,” one person posted, while another wrote, “The Dallas Cowboys just lost one of their biggest fans. Integrity matters.”
The Cowboys declined comment.
Allyson Felix gets mixed relay nod, heading to 10th worlds
INDIANAPOLIS — Allyson Felix was named to her 10th world championship team, where she will have a chance to run in the mixed relay event and add to her record medal collection.
Felix, whose 18 medals are the most in world-championship history, has announced that this will be her final season in track. At last month’s U.S. championships, she finished sixth in the 400 meters and did not qualify for any individual events. But the 36-year-old was named to the mixed relay pool Tuesday when USA Track and Field released its 151-person roster for worlds.
The world championships run July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon.
Missing from the roster was Sha’Carri Richardson, who failed to qualify for the finals of either the 100 or 200 meters at nationals. Richardson won the women’s 100 at Olympic trials last year but was banned from the games after testing positive for a substance found in marijuana.
Among those named to the women’s 4x100 relay pool was Gabby Thomas, the 200-meter champion in 2021 who has been dealing with a hamstring injury this season. Thomas finished eighth at nationals last month.
The U.S. will send nine reigning world champions and 29 medalists from Tokyo to the first world championships on American soil. Among those world champions is 100-meter titlist Christian Coleman, who was banned from the Olympics after a case involving missed doping tests.
One headline race of 10-day meet features reigning Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin against reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad in the 400-meter hurdles.
They have taken turns setting world records over the past three years; McLaughlin lowered it to 51.41 seconds last month at nationals. Muhammad sat out nationals with a hamstring injury. Her world title guaranteed her a spot on the U.S. team.
Former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas’ family says he had CTE
BOSTON — Former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is the latest in a growing list of football players diagnosed with CTE.
His family said Tuesday that researchers found that Thomas, who died in December at age 33, suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was dealing with depression, anxiety and other CTE symptoms at the time of his death.
CTE, a degenerative brain disease which can only be diagnosed posthumously, has been found in hundreds of former NFL players as well as semi-pro and high school soccer players. Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau had CTE when he died in 2012 of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Hall of Famers Ken Stabler, Frank Gifford and Mike Webster also were diagnosed with CTE.
Boston University CTE Center researchers discovered that Thomas was at stage 2 following a brain study through the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Thomas’ family released the findings of the study.
“Once I became aware of CTE and began to familiarize myself with the symptoms, I noticed that Demaryius was isolating himself and I saw other changes in him,” Katina Smith, Demaryius’ mother, said in a statement. “He was just so young, and it was horrible to see him struggle. His father and I hope all families learn the risks of playing football. We don’t want other parents to have to lose their children like we did.”
Stage 2 CTE is associated with “progressive behavior, cognitive and mood abnormalities.” Family members say Thomas developed depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and trouble with his memory in the years before his death. Stage 4 is the most severe stage of CTE and is usually associated with dementia.
Suns re-sign center Biyombo after successful 2022 stint
PHOENIX — Bismack Biyombo is staying in the desert.
The Phoenix Suns re-signed Biyombo on Tuesday after the veteran center gave them a lift off the bench last season. Terms of the deal were not announced.
Biyombo signed with the Suns on Jan. 1 and he averaged 5.8 points on 59% shooting while grabbing 4.6 rebounds in 36 games. The Congo native has played 11 NBA seasons with Charlotte, Toronto, Orlando and Phoenix.
The 29-year-old has averaged 5.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots since being selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2011 draft by Sacramento. He played two years professionally in Spain before joining the NBA.
Sharks hire Mike Grier as NHL’s first Black GM
SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history.
Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year.
Grier spent three of his 14 seasons in the NHL with the Sharks from 2006-09, and he has spent the past decade filling various roles as a coach and scout around the league. He was most recently the hockey operations advisor for the New York Rangers.
Grier was the pick after a lengthy search that included dozens of candidates and lasted nearly three months since Wilson announced he was stepping down on April 7. Wilson had taken a leave of absence in November.
The barrier-breaking hire comes less than a week after interim general manager Joe Will announced that head coach Bob Boughner and three of his assistants wouldn’t return next season. Will said he made the move two months after the season ended to give the new general manager a clean slate.
Jessica Campbell hired as 1st female assistant coach in AHL
PALM SPRINGS — The Coachella Valley Firebirds have hired the American Hockey League’s first female assistant coach.
Jessica Campbell is ready for the opportunity.
“I’ve been spending a little bit more of my time on the development side the past three years and truly trying to create the opportunities and the growth for myself, and the knowledge to put myself in this position,” Campbell said. “So I’m very excited to be able to bring that to Coachella.”
Campbell, whose hiring was announced Tuesday, has spent the past year working with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL development program and she was an assistant coach with Germany at the IIHF men’s world championships.
Coachella Valley is set to begin its first season this fall as the AHL affiliate for the Seattle Kraken.
“All signs and all indications of what we were looking for in a coach kind of led me to Jess and led to our conversations, and has led us to her being our first assistant coach,” Coachella Valley coach Dan Bylsma said.
Penguins sign goalie Casey DeSmith to a 2-year extension
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are sticking with Casey DeSmith, signing the team’s No. 2 goaltender to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday that carries an average annual value of $1.8 million.
The signing gives the Penguins a dependable option behind All-Star Tristan Jarry. The 30-year-old DeSmith played in 26 games for Pittsburgh in 2021-22, going 11-6-5 with a 2.79 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. His three shutouts tied a career high set in 2018-19. He set a franchise record for saves made in a shutout on April 21 when he stopped 52 shots by the Boston Bruins.
DeSmith entered the playoffs as Pittsburgh’s top goaltender with Jarry sidelined by injury but he exited in the second overtime of Game 1 of the Penguins’ first-round series with the New York Rangers with a core muscle injury. He underwent surgery in early May to repair the injury and is expected to be ready when training camp opens in September.
The signing gives DeSmith a pay bump over the $1.25 million he made during the deal that was set to expire next week. DeSmith has been steady if not spectacular since making his NHL debut in 2017. He has a career 42-28-11 record with a 2.67 goals against and a .915 save percentage.
Former NBA player Lorenzo Brown eligible to play for Spain
MADRID — Former NBA player Lorenzo Brown is eligible to play for Spain’s national team after being granted Spanish citizenship.
The Spanish basketball federation welcomed the American-born player on Tuesday, saying his arrival is “part of its strategy to expand the base of players and talent available to play for the national team.”
The federation said Brown’s arrival will help make up for the absence of some key players because of injuries and retirement.
Spain is missing Ricky Rubio because of an injury, while Sergio Rodríguez, Pau Gasol and Marc Gasol retired recently.
The decision to give Brown citizenship sparked some criticism locally, with some saying Spain already had enough talent to keep the national team competitive.
The 31-year-old Brown is a guard who went to N.C. State and was a second-round NBA draft pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2013. He also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.
Ice hockey ban on Russia, Belarus upheld on safety grounds
ZURICH — Appeals by Russia and its ally Belarus against bans from the world ice hockey championship following the invasion of Ukraine were rejected by the international governing body.
The decision “was not a sanction but was a safety policy” and also “the safety policy was not discriminatory and was proportionate,” the International Ice Hockey Federation disciplinary board ruled on Tuesday.
The IIHF council argued its decision on Feb. 28, four days after Russian troops surged over the border into Ukraine, was to ensure the safety of players, fans and other tournament participants.
Neither Russia nor Belarus played at the men’s world championship in May, which was won by host nation Finland.
Russia was also stripped of the right to host next year’s men’s world championship, which was due to be played in President Vladimir Putin’s home city of St. Petersburg, and a men’s world junior championship.
“The independent board supported our view that it would have been an unacceptable safety risk to either host the (world junior championship) and (world championship) in Russia or to have the Russian and Belarusian teams currently participating in IIHF competitions,” IIHF president Luc Tardif said of the appeals on Tuesday.
Russia and Belarus could still take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as numerous other Russian sports organizations have done.
