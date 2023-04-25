Clippers’ Leonard expected to miss Game 5 vs. Suns
PHOENIX — Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss a third straight playoff game for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are facing elimination against the Phoenix Suns.
The Clippers listed the five-time All-Star as out in their injury update on Monday night.
Leonard has a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, with Game 5 on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed Games 3 and 4 and the Clippers lost both contests.
The 31-year-old missed all of last season while recovering from a torn right ACL.
The two-time NBA Finals MVP averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists in the first two games against the Suns.
AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers
After six weeks of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple.
The New York Jets agreed on a deal Monday to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams had not officially announced the deal.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said at a pre-draft news conference that the deal hasn’t been finalized, but should be completed before the draft begins Thursday.
“We were expecting it to be done very quickly, hopefully soon,” Gutekunst said. “A lot of things have been agreed upon. Some things to go through.”
The Jets will receive Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers, according to another person with knowledge of the trade. In exchange, Green Bay will get the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder (No. 42) and a sixth-rounder this year and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that can become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of plays for New York next season.
ESPN first reported the agreement on terms between the teams on a deal.
Markkanen, serving his Finnish service, wins most improved
A recruit in the Finnish military is now the NBA’s Most Improved Player.
All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz was announced Monday night as the winner of this season’s most improved award, as voted on by 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league.
The news came just past 2 a.m. Tuesday in Helsinki, where Markkanen is currently fulfilling the military service that is mandated for all Finnish men before they turn 30.
“Didn’t wake up at 2 a.m. for nothing,” Markkanen said on the TNT broadcast of the announcement. “It feels great. Obviously, it’s a huge privilege to be in this position.”
He began his enlistment in his home country earlier this month — even getting rid of his longish curly hair for the shaved-head look of a soldier. He spent a few days in Finland with family after the Jazz season ended, then started his military commitment.
“Days are pretty long,” Markkanen said of his military duties. “We wake up early and go for probably 10, 12 hours straight. It’s been fun, getting to know a lot of new guys, making some new friends and knowing you have to go through it together. It’s actually been pretty good.”
Markkanen beat out fellow finalists Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City and Jalen Brunson of New York for the award. Markkanen got 69 of the 100 first-place votes and appeared on every ballot; Gilgeous-Alexander got 24 first-place votes and was second, Brunson got four first-place votes and was third.
Markkanen shattered his career-best for points per game this season, averaging 25.6 — a 73% increase over his average of 14.8 last season with Cleveland. He also set career highs in minutes per game, field goal percentage, 3-pointers per game and was an All-Star for the first time.
Part of Markkanen’s success this season came from having a bigger role — he was sent to Utah by Cleveland as part of the trade that brought longtime Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The Jazz also traded center Rudy Gobert to Minnesota last summer.
AP source: Fox doubtful for Game 5 with broken finger
Sacramento star guard De’Aaron Fox broke the index finger on his shooting hand and is doubtful to play in Game 5 of the Kings’ first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.
A person familiar with the injury said that Fox injured the finger on his left hand late in a Game 4 loss to the Warriors on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t publicly release details.
Fox remained in the game after the injury and even made a key 3-pointer in the closing minute before Sacramento lost 126-125. Fox passed out of a double team on the final possession and the Kings lost when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The series is tied at two games apiece headed into Game 5 in Sacramento on Wednesday night.
Fox has emerged as a star in his first trip to the postseason, averaging 31.5 points, seven assists and six rebounds through six games.
His 38 points in a Game 1 win were tied for the second most for a player in his postseason debut and his 126 points so far are tied for the sixth most for any player in his first four career playoff games.
Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Game 4 loss.
Fox was announced last week as the inaugural winner of the NBA’s clutch player of the year award. He led the league in clutch-game scoring this season with 194 points in 39 such games; clutch games are defined as those where the margin between teams is five points or less at any point in the final five minutes.
That was the most clutch points scored in a season since LeBron James had 197 in the 2017-18 season.
Giants sign DT A’Shawn Robinson days before NFL draft
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants added some depth to their defensive line days before the NFL draft, signing defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson to a one-year contract on Monday.
The Giants announced the signing of the 28-year-old former Alabama player who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season.
Robinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2016 and spent four years in the Motor City before signing with the Rams and spending three years in Los Angeles. He appeared in 10 games last season before missing the final seven with a knee injury.
The NFL draft starts on Thursday night.
The Giants made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016. However, they struggled on defense, finishing in the lower third of the league.
Since free agency started in March, the Giants have signed defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches, linebacker Bobby Okereke and safety Bobby McCain in addition to Robinson. New York also has defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams returning to anchor their 3-4 front.
Robinson has 293 tackles, seven sacks, five forced fumbles, three recovered fumbles and an interception of a Drew Brees pass that he returned for a touchdown in 2017.
Pavelski skating again, return for Stars still uncertain
DALLAS — Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski skated Monday with some teammates in another step before he can return to the playoffs from concussion protocol.
However it was still uncertain when he might be able to play again.
Coach Pete DeBoer said it was “a great sign” to see Pavelski skating in a light workout with scratched and inactive Stars players, but that he’s still not available to play. Pavelski got hurt one week earlier when he banged his head hard on the ice after a crushing blow from Minnesota defender Matt Dumba in the opener of the best-of-seven series that is now tied at 2-2.
Game 5 is Tuesday night in Dallas.
“He’s not available yet, but the fact that he’s taking this step, this is the first time back with a group of guys on the ice, that’s important,” DeBoer said.
“There’s all kinds of steps you have to take and see how you react. ... The first one’s light exercise and then a little heavier and then people around you and then contact. So he’s doing all the right things.”
The 38-year-old Pavelski, whose 64 playoff goals are the most among U.S.-born players, didn’t travel with the team to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4. But he skated on his own while back at home and called DeBoer while the team was in Minnesota.
“We conversed between games,” DeBoer said. “He’s involved, he’s watching the games.”
FIFA confirms 4 in 2027 Women’s World Cup hosting race
ZURICH — Four contenders are competing to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, FIFA confirmed on Monday, days after the joint United States-Mexico bid entered the race.
Brazil, South Africa and the European project teaming Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands were previously announced as intended candidates trying to win a vote scheduled for May next year.
All four projects come from countries “with a strong football tradition,” FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said in a statement.
Germany, South Africa and Brazil hosted three straight editions of the men’s World Cup from 2006 to 2014, and the 2026 men’s edition will be played in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
The potential hosts met a first FIFA deadline last week and must sign a bidding agreement by May 19. FIFA wants the official bid plan documents by Dec. 8.
At least one of the four should be left off the official ballot paper.
FIFA previously said its 37-member ruling council chaired by president Gianni Infantino will pick up to three bids later in the campaign to go on the ballot for a vote by more than 200 member federations.
The host will be picked on May 17 next year at the annual FIFA Congress where each member’s vote will be published. The venue for that meeting has not yet been announced.
The member federations in the contest should attend the 2023 tournament in July and August, being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
The 2027 tournament is likely to have 32 teams playing a total of 64 games, though FIFA has not confirmed the tournament format. The 2019 edition in France and won by the United States had 24 teams.
Kentucky Derby coverage to air entirely on NBC
NEW YORK — NBC Sports coverage of the Kentucky Derby will air entirely on NBC. The seven-plus hours is believed to be the largest window for horse racing on one of the broadcast networks.
In previous years, some of the early races on the Derby Day card from Churchill Downs would air on NBC Sports Network or USA Network. Last year’s window on NBC was five hours.
NBC’s coverage on May 6 will begin at 12 p.m. ET. It will include nine races as well as features on the 20-horse field leading up to the 149th Run for the Roses at 6:45 p.m. ET.
Last year’s Derby on NBC and online averaged 16.0 million viewers, marking the eighth time in last nine years it has averaged over 15 million. The race was won by Rich Strike at 80-1, the second-biggest Derby longshot to end up in the winner’s circle.
Derby coverage also will be streamed on Peacock.
Jockey dies after horse racing fall in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian jockey Dean Holland died as a result of injuries sustained in a fall during a race in regional Victoria state on Monday, Racing Victoria said.
The state’s horse racing authority said the 34-year-old Holland was one of two jockeys dislodged from their horses in the opening race of a meeting at Donald Racecourse.
He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. The other rider, Alana Kelly, was cleared of serious injury.
“It was a tragic accident at Donald today and we are all deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away,” Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones said in a statement. “Dean was a gifted lightweight rider who ... was highly respected by his peers.
“Dean’s passing is heartbreaking for all within Victorian racing and the sport nationally.”
Holland won a Group 1 race last month on a horse called In Secret in the Newmarket Handicap over 1,200 meters at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse. Racing.com listed Holland as having 1,080 career wins.
He started racing in 2005 and had his first winner in January 2006 at Ceduna in regional South Australia state.
Victoria state police were preparing a report for the coroner.
The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that Holland was nearing the finish when his horse, Headingley, veered into the inside rail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.