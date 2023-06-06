Pujols hired to assist MLB commissioner and be an MLB Network analyst
NEW YORK — Albert Pujols was hired Monday by Major League Baseball as a special assistant to Commissioner Rob Manfred.
The retired slugger will consult on issues related to his native Dominican Republic, among other areas. He also will start work Tuesday as an MLB Network analyst.
“Albert is a highly respected figure who represents the game extraordinarily well,” Manfred said in a statement. “He cares greatly about making a difference in our communities.”
Pujols hit 703 home runs, fourth behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714), and his 2,218 RBIs are second to Aaron’s 2,297. Pujols hit .296 in an MLB career spanning from 2001-22 with the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers, and his 3,384 hits are among the top 10.
He is among several former players working for MLB. Joe Torre and CC Sabathia are special assistants, and Cal Ripken Jr. and Ken Griffey Jr. are senior advisers. MLB’s staff includes senior vice president for on-field operations Raul Ibañez, senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion Billy Bean, vice president for on-field strategy Joe Martinez and baseball operations staff Gregor Blanco, Rajai Davis, Adam Jones, Dan Otero and Bo Porter.
Hovland wins Memorial in playoff
DUBLIN, Ohio — Viktor Hovland handled the toughest stretch at Muirfield Village and delivered three clutch putts at the end to win the Memorial in a playoff over hard-luck Denny McCarthy on Sunday.
Hovland closed with a 2-under 70 on another brutal test on a course baked all week by sun, forcing the playoff with a 30-foot birdie on the 17th — the only one on that hole in the final round — and saving par from behind the 18th green.
Back to the 18th in the playoff, Hovland barely got onto the front of the green, some 60 feet away from the back pin, and two-putted by holing a 7-foot par putt.
It was his fourth PGA Tour victory and first on American soil, this one with a $3.6 million winner’s check and a handshake from host Jack Nicklaus. The Norwegian’s previous wins were in Mexico twice and Puerto Rico.
It was a crushing loss for McCarthy, one of the purest putters on the PGA Tour. He showed his touch by saving crucial pars and playing bogey-free on a day when the average score was just under 75. His only bogey came on the 18th hole — twice.
Rory McIlroy chipped in from below the fourth green for birdie and had the lead on the front nine, but he gave away far too many shots on the back — three bogeys in a row — for a 75 that took him out of the picture.
Scottie Scheffler closed with a 67 and finished third and missed the playoff by one shot, remarkable considering he made the cut on the number. The No. 1 player in the world has not finished worse than 12th in his 13 starts this year.
Nneka Ogwumike has 27 points, leads Sparks over Storm
LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike had 27 points and 14 rebounds, Layshia Clarendon had 16 points, six assists and three steals and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Seattle Storm 92-85 Saturday night.
Seattle (0-4) is off to its worst start since it lost four in a row in its inaugural season in 2000.
Jewell Loyd hit a 3-pointer that gave Seattle a two-point lead with 3:36 left in the third quarter but the Sparks scored 17 of the next 23 points to make it 72-61 — L.A.’s biggest lead of the game. Brown capped the spurt with a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter.
Loyd scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and Jade Melbourne’s 3-pointer — which Loyd assisted on — trimmed Seattle’s deficit to 86-82 with 1:42 remaining but the Storm got no closer.
Chiney Ogwumike added 15 points and Lexie Brown scored 14 for Los Angeles (3-2), Jordin Canada had nine points, seven assists and four steals.
Loyd tied her career high with eight 3-pointers and finished with 37 points for Seattle, one shy of her career best. Ezi Magbegor added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
Seattle hit 13 3-pointers but committed 16 turnovers, which the Sparks converted into 17 points. Los Angeles outscored the Storm 23-12 from the free-throw line on 11 more (27) attempts.
Coroner rules natural causes in heart-ailment death of UNLV football player
LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Las Vegas said Monday that the death of a 20-year-old UNLV football player who was found unresponsive in his studio apartment in February was caused by a heart ailment.
An autopsy found that Ryan Keeler had a disease called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy that causes thickening of the heart muscle, and died Feb. 20 of a fatal irregular heartbeat, the Clark County coroner’s office said in a statement. His death was ruled natural.
Las Vegas police initially investigated Keeler’s unexpected death, pending the medical examiner’s report. Officer Robert Wicks said Monday the inquiry was closed.
UNLV head coach Barry Odom had announced Keeler’s death, calling the 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive lineman a standout student and athlete. He was from Chicago and arrived at UNLV by transfer from Rutgers University in New Jersey.
Keeler played in seven games as a redshirt freshman for the Rebels and made the academic All-Mountain West team with a 3.8 grade-point average, Odom said.
The university released a statement Monday calling Keeler’s death “tragic and untimely” and expressing sympathy with his loved ones, teammates and friends.
Ibrahimović: It’s time to say goodbye to soccer
MILAN — Veteran AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović announced his immediate retirement from soccer at the end of an emotional night at San Siro on Sunday.
Ibrahimović was out of contract with the Serie A club at the end of the season and Milan had already announced there would be a special ceremony after its match against Hellas Verona to bid farewell to the 41-year-old Swede.
But Ibrahimović later revealed in a news conference that no one knew the big news he was about to drop.
“Even my family didn’t know, because I wanted that when I announced it everyone heard it at the same time,” he said.
Ibrahimović was given a guard of honor by his teammates as he walked out after the match at San Siro. He struggled to hold back the tears as he took the microphone and said: “The time has come to say goodbye to soccer but not to you.”
Ibrahimović scored 93 goals in 163 appearances over two spells at Milan. He returned in January 2020 and helped Milan win the Serie A title last year — his second league trophy with the Rossoneri.
But he has struggled with injuries and only made four appearances this season, after undergoing a knee operation last year.
“I have so many memories and emotions inside this stadium,” Ibrahimović said. “The first time I arrived you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love.
“I want to thank my family … I want to thank my second family: the players. I want to thank the coach and his staff for the responsibility, I want to thank the directors for the opportunity. Last but not least, from my heart, I want to thank you fans.”
He also enjoyed trophy-laden spells at Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Juventus and Ajax, having started his career with hometown club Malmo.
He made 122 appearances for Sweden, scoring 62 goals.
Fans who racially insulted Vinícius set to be fined, banned from games
MADRID — Spain’s anti-violence commission on Monday proposed fines of 60,001 euros ($64,290) and two-year bans from stadiums for each of the four men accused of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior by the neck off a bridge in Madrid in January.
The commission also proposed fines of 5,000 euros and one-year bans from stadiums for each of the three Valencia fans accused of racially insulting Vinícius during a Spanish league match on May 21.
The punishment was expected to be imposed by local authorities.
Spanish club Valencia had already banned the three fans for life from its stadium. The club was fined 27,000 euros and was punished with the partial closure of Mestalla Stadium for three matches.
All seven people had been arrested a couple of days after the racial abuse in Valencia prompted an outpouring of support for Vinícius and a quick response by authorities and soccer officials.
The seven people were released pending further investigation by authorities. They could all face criminal charges, though so far no one has ever gone to trial in Spain for racially abusing a professional soccer player.
The incident of the effigy occurred on Jan. 26 in the buildup to a derby match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.
The 22-year-old Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist taunts since he arrived in Spain five years ago from his native Brazil. He has criticized Spanish soccer and local authorities for their lack of action.
The Spanish soccer federation and the Brazilian soccer federation on Monday announced that Spain will host Brazil in a friendly to mark both nations’ fight against racism. The game will be played next March in Spain.
French Open doubles player Miyu Kato of Japan disqualified for accidentally hitting a ball girl
PARIS — French Open doubles player Miyu Kato and her partner were forced to forfeit a match when Kato accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck with a ball after a point on Sunday.
In the second set on Court 14 at Roland Garros, Kato took a swing with her racket and the ball flew toward the ball kid, who was not looking in the player’s direction while heading off the court.
At first, chair umpire Alexandre Juge only issued a warning to Kato. But after tournament referee Remy Azemar and Grand Slam supervisor Wayne McEwen went to Court 14 to look into what happened, Kato and her partner, Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia, were disqualified.
That made Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain the winners of the match.
“It’s just a bad situation for everyone,” Bouzkova said. “But it’s kind of something that, I guess, is taken by the rules, as it is, even though it’s very unfortunate for them. ... At the end of the day, it was the referee’s decision.”
Bouzkova said she did not see the ball hit the ball girl, but “she was crying for like 15 minutes.”
She said one of the officials said the ball “has to do some kind of harm to the person affected” and that “at first, (Juge) didn’t see that.”
Bouzkova said she and Sorribes Tormo told Juge “to look into it more and ask our opponents what they think happened.”
Preakness winner National Treasure has final workout for Belmont Stakes
NEW YORK — Preakness winner National Treasure breezed five furlongs on Monday in his final workout for the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes this weekend.
Working on the main track at Belmont Park with exercise rider Erick Garcia aboard, National Treasure was timed in 59.55 seconds and galloped out six furlongs in 1:11.20 and seven furlongs in 1:25.20. It was the second workout on the track for the Bob Baffert-trained colt, who also worked last Tuesday.
“He worked very well this morning,” said Jimmy Barnes, Baffert’s top assistant. “It’s a big track and you can find yourself lost out there. Erick did an excellent job working him and now we’re just waiting for the race.”
National Treasure was fourth in the Santa Anita Derby before the Preakness on May 20.
Trainer Steve Asmussen’s Red Route One also posted his final work for Saturday’s final jewel of the Triple Crown, breezing a half-mile in 50.20 seconds over Belmont Park’s dirt training track.
“I thought he went beautiful,” said Toby Sheets, Asmussen’s Belmont-based assistant. “It was nice and fluid and he came back with good energy. I’m very happy with him. We wanted to be out on the track before it got really busy.”
Red Route One finished fourth in the Preakness at Pimlico Race Course, almost five lengths behind National Treasure.
Kentucky Derby winner Mage is not running in the Belmont Stakes.
Colts confirm NFL investigating player for possible gambling
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts said Monday they are aware the NFL has opened a gambling investigation into one of the team’s players but would not discuss any additional details.
The confirmation came shortly after reports of a possible infraction of the league’s gambling policies first surfaced. The player under investigation has not been publicly disclosed.
Indy is conducting workouts this week at the team facility, but nobody is scheduled to speak until Wednesday.
The NFL suspended five players in April, four from the Detroit Lions, for gambling infractions. The Lions released three of those players — receivers Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill and safety C.J. Moore. Cephus and Moore were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games while Berryhill and receiver Jameson Williams each drew six-game suspensions for gambling on non-NFL games. Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 draft, remains on Detroit’s roster.
Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney also was given an indefinite suspension in April for betting on NFL games and in 2022, the NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley for the entire season for the same infraction. Ridley was reinstated in March and is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Minor leaguers Taveras, Francia suspended for positive drug tests
NEW YORK — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Leonardo Taveras was suspended for 80 games on Monday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene.
Los Angeles Angels right-hander Darlin Francia was suspended for 56 games after a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.
The 24-year-old Taveras was 1-1 with two saves and 38 strikeouts in 20.1 innings over 11 games this season with High A Peoria.
The 19-year-old Francia is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two starts and three relief appearances for the Arizona Complex League Angels.
Eight players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.
Brewers activate Urías, option Brosseau, transfer Ruf to 60-day injured list
CINCINNATI — Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urías has been activated from the injured list, more than two months after he strained his left hamstring on opening day.
The Brewers activated Urías on Monday while also announcing that first baseman Darin Ruf has a right patella fracture. The Brewers transferred Ruf from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list and optioned infielder Mike Brosseau to Triple-A Nashville.
Urías batted .239 with a .335 on-base percentage, 16 homers and 47 RBIs in 119 games for the Brewers last season while playing third base, second base and shortstop.
Urías was the Brewers starting third baseman for their season-opening 4-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs, but he got hurt in that game and hadn’t played since.
Ruf got injured Friday when he ran into a tarp while chasing a foul ball. Ruf was batting .192 with a .300 on-base percentage in 11 games since joining the Brewers.
Brosseau was hitting .205 with a .256 on-base percentage, four homers and eight RBIs in 29 games with the Brewers.
Braves option Michael Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett after 2 starts in comeback bid
ATLANTA — Atlanta right-hander Michael Soroka, who posted an 8.38 ERA in two starts in his comeback from two right Achilles tendon tears, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
The move came after Soroka allowed five runs and seven hits in 3.2 innings in Atlanta’s 8-5 win at Arizona on Sunday. All of Soroka’s runs allowed came with two outs. After the game, he said: “That’s not quite me.”
Soroka, an All-Star as a rookie in 2019, was Atlanta’s opening day starter in 2020 before suffering his first Achilles tendon tear early in the season. He needed a follow-up procedure before suffering a second tear in 2021.
The Braves didn’t immediately announce who will replace Soroka in the rotation. An option could be rookie AJ Smith Shawver, who threw 2.1 scoreless innings in relief in his debut on Sunday.
The Braves on Monday also claimed infielder Lucas Williams off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned Williams to Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, left-hander Max Fried was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Colts add Perriman in hopes of strengthening receiving group
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will give veteran receiver Breshad Perriman one more chance to revive his career.
On Monday, the team announced it had signed the 29-year-old free agent, hoping Perriman’s presence strengthens a young receiving group rife with potential.
Among those vying for playing time this season will be fourth-year receiver Michael Pittman, a second-round pick in 2020 who topped the 1,000-yard mark in 2021; Alec Pierce, a promising 2022 draft pick; speedy rookie Josh Downs, a third-round selection and veteran Ashton Dulin.
The Baltimore Ravens drafted Perriman in the first round in 2015, No. 26 overall. He did not play as a rookie and left as a free agent in 2019. Since then, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound former University of Miami star has played for three teams over five seasons including two stints with Tampa Bay. He will be working with another former Hurricanes star in Indy, receivers coach Reggie Wayne.
In 80 games, Perriman has 145 receptions, 2,343 yards and 16 TD catches, including last season when he had nine receptions for 110 yards and one score in 11 games with the Bucs.
To make room on the roster for Perriman, Indy waived receiver Tyler Adams, an undrafted rookie who started his college career at Harvard and finished at Butler in Indianapolis.
Vick, Fitzgerald and Suggs among stars on College Football Hall of Fame ballot for 1st time
Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Suggs are among the college football stars who will be considered for induction to the Hall of Fame for the first time this year.
The National Football Foundation released Monday a list of 78 players and nine coaches from major college football who are on the Hall of Fame ballot. There also are 101 players and 32 coaches from lower divisions of college football up for consideration.
Vick, who led Virginia Tech to the BCS championship game against Florida State as a redshirt freshman in 1999, is among the most notable players appearing on the ballot in his first year of eligibility.
Vick finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1999. He played one season of college football before being drafted No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001. Vick’s professional career was interrupted when he served 21 months in prison for his involvement in dog fighting.
Fitzgerald was the Heisman runner-up in 2003 to Oklahoma quarterback Jason White. He scored 34 touchdowns in just two seasons at Pitt.
Suggs led the nation in sacks with 24 in 2002 for Arizona State.
The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be chosen by the National Football Foundation’s Honors Court and announced in January. Induction into the Atlanta-based hall is the following December.
Floyd reunited with Miller after agreeing to 1-year deal with Bills, AP source says
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign linebacker Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract in reuniting the player with fellow edge rusher, Von Miller, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Monday.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. The NFL Network first reported the agreement.
The 30-year-old Floyd is entering his eighth NFL season after spending the past three with the Los Angeles Rams, where he won a Super Bowl two years ago while playing on the opposite side of the line as Miller — the NFL’s active leader in sacks. In 104 games, all starts, Floyd has 47 1/2 sacks since being selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2016 draft.
Floyd’s presence should immediately upgrade Buffalo’s pass rush even though his on-field reunion with Miller is likely going to have to wait. Miller had surgery on his right knee in December and his timetable to return is not clear, with the possibility of the player missing the start of the season.
Buffalo’s defense struggled in generating pressure after Miller was sidelined in late November.
Floyd’s agreement comes the same day as the Bills announced the signing of defensive tackle Ed Oliver to a four-year $68 million contract, two days after the sides reached an agreement. In negotiating the contract extension, which runs through the 2027 season, the person said the Bills restructured the final year of Oliver’s existing deal to free up space under the salary cap for this season.
Oliver was guaranteed to make $10.7 million this season after the Bills picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract a year ago.
