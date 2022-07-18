Trout joins Harper on All-Star sidelines, 6 players added
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will miss the All-Star Game because of back spasms, joining Bryce Harper on the sidelines and depriving the showcase of two of baseball’s best-known players.
Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman was added Sunday as the 14th replacement player, giving the host Dodgers six All-Stars to match the New York Yankees for most.
Trout, a three-time American League MVP, has not played since Tuesday and was scratched from the Los Angels Angels’ lineup against the Dodgers on Saturday night.
Trout was replaced on the AL roster Sunday by Seattle infielder Ty France for Tuesday night’s game at Dodger Stadium.
The 30-year-old Trout is a 10-time All-Star and was elected to start for the ninth time. He finished second to Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in voting among AL outfielders, with 39%.
Harper, a two-time NL MVP, is a seven-time All-Star selected to start for the sixth time. He broke his left thumb when hit by a pitch from San Diego’s Blake Snell on June 25.
Minnesota’s Byron Buxton will replace Trout in the AL’s starting lineup.
Houston’s Justin Verlander, the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Atlanta’s Max Fried were dropped from the active rosters on Sunday after making weekend starts. Milwaukee pitcher Corbin Burnes dropped out Sunday along with New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte.
Relievers Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Romano of Toronto and Devin Williams of Milwaukee were picked as replacements along with Freeman and St. Louis pitcher Miles Mikolas.
Mikolas gets a $50,000 bonus for his selection, Hendriks $15,000 and Romano $10,000.
About one-fifth of the rosters have changed since the original 33-man teams were announced on July 6 and 8.
Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper, San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth, San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodón, Toronto infielder Santiago Espinal, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley and Texas shortstop Corey Seager were among previous additions.
Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, Astros DH Yordan Alvarez, St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Harper and Toronto outfielder George Springer were among those who dropped out, most because of injuries.
After being added, Rodón was then dropped because of a cracked nail and blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand.
Four of 18 starters have been replaced: Altuve by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, Chisholm by the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil, Harper by Atlanta’s William Contreras and Trout by Buxton.
Chez Reavie wins Barracuda for 3rd PGA Tour title
TRUCKEE — Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship on Sunday, holding on in the breezy final round of the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event for his third tour title.
Six points ahead entering the day, Reavie had a six-point round for a one-point victory over Alex Noren on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout.
The 40-year-old Reavie became the first PGA Tour winner 40 or over since Lucas Glover a year ago in the 2021 John Deere Classic. The Arizona player finished with 43 points.
“I’ve been working hard,” Reavie said. “I’ve been hitting the ball and I knew I could do it. I just kept grinding, and here we are.”
With the event also sanctioned by the European tour, Reavie earned spots on both tours through the 2024 seasons.
“I’ll get over there,” Reavie said. “I had no idea that that was on the table until I finished. I’m excited. I would love to go to Europe and play and maybe go play in the BMW or something. I’d enjoy that a lot.
He also won the 2008 Canadian Open and 2019 Travelers Championship.
Pruett gets her first Top Fuel win for Tony Stewart Racing
MORRISON, Colo.— Leah Pruett raced to her first Top Fuel victory for Tony Stewart Racing, powering past Shawn Langdon in the final of the NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway.
Pruett, who is married to Stewart, had a 3.884-second run at 316.38 mph in the final for her 10th career victory and second at Bandimere.
“This is absolutely everything,” Pruett said. “We have the best fans in the entire nation. This is my favorite track. I’ve been trying to be emotionless all day just to do my job, but this is for my entire crew that has been flawless all weekend. I told you guys a long time ago it was coming and couldn’t be prouder than to do it at a place like this. Thank you, Bandimere.”
Added Stewart: “Of all the places we go to on the circuit, Denver is the one she circles on the calendar. Denver is the one she loves the most and the thing she talks about the most. For her to win her first race with this group and this organization here, it means the world to her.”
Robert Hight won in Funny Car, Matt Hartford in Pro Stock and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Hight, the Funny Car points leader, raced to his second straight victory and fifth of the season, topping Bob Tasca III with a 4.065 at 311.92 a Chevrolet Camaro. Hight has 58 career victories.
Hartford raced to his first win of the season and fifth in his career, topping Aaron Stanfield with a 6.967 at 196.36.
Smith capped off a dominant weekend by going 7.097 at 190.22 on a Buell to win for the second straight time in Denver. He also setting the track speed record en route to his 34th career win and second this season.
Gibbs ‘surprised’ team hasn’t signed 2-time Cup champ Busch
LOUDON, N.H. — Joe Gibbs said he’s surprised his eponymous race team has yet to sign two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch to a contract for 2023.
Busch faced an uncertain future after M&M Mars announced it would pull its marketing spend at the end of this season. The company had sponsored Busch since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008.
The search for a new sponsor has dragged on and Busch has clearly been irked he doesn’t have a new deal. Busch said Saturday a new contract “would be nice, sooner than later.”
Busch did not offer specifics but said he has shopped himself to other teams, though championship-caliber rides are scarce.
“It’s been hard,” Gibbs said Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “We’ve worked really hard to try and get things done. It is hard, though. You’ve got to put a lot in place to make things work out. We’re working as hard as we can. We’re going after a number of different directions. So yeah, I’m surprised at this point that we haven’t been able to get that finished.”
The 37-year-old Busch has 222 wins across NASCAR’s three national series and is the only active Cup driver with multiple championships. Busch has just one win this season and finished 12th Sunday at New Hampshire.
Dave Alpern, President of Joe Gibbs Racing, had previously said he intended to have Busch back next year. Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said last week the manufacturer was “working diligently, with hand-in-glove,” to keep Busch in the JGR fold.
“But honestly, it doesn’t matter how soon or late it gets done,” Busch said Saturday. “Until there’s an announcement that somebody else is driving the 18 car, then I feel like I still have a seat.”
JGR driver Christopher Bell won Sunday’s race to clinch a spot in the NASCAR’s playoffs.
