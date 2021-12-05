Union without 11 players for MLS East final against NYCFC
The Philadelphia Union will be without 11 players on Sunday when the team plays NYCFC in the MLS Eastern Conference finals because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The players out for the game included captain Alejandro Bedoya and goalkeeper Andre Blake, as well as defenders Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner and Alvas Powell. Forwards Corey Burke and Sergio Santos, midfielders Ilsinho and Quinn Sullivan and goalkeeper Joe Bendik were also on the team’s list.
The Union were unable to practice on Thursday because of the league’s protocol, but resumed training on Friday.
“Our players have worked tirelessly to get to this point. I know that they’ll be brave, even in the adversity that we’re facing right now,” Union coach Jim Curtin said. “We’ve stepped up in big moments all year long, whether it be international absences, the challenges of CONCACAF, players losing loved ones, adversity both on and off the field. This group always finds a way to step up. And I expect this weekend to be more of the same. We look forward to the challenge. We’ve had a next-man-up mentality all season long.”
Curtin announced during the regular season that all of the Union players had been vaccinated. The individual players may not have tested positive for coronavirus, but may have come into contact with someone with a suspected case.
On Saturday, Philadelphia added three players to its roster for the game, signing defenders Brandan Craig and Anton Sorenson to short-term agreements and adding league pool goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh. The Union were able to bring in the players because of extreme hardship.
Big 12’s Bowlsby: CFP expansion for 2024 ‘in some jeopardy’
ARLINGTON, Texas — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says expanding the College Football Playoff as soon as the 2024 season is “in some jeopardy” if an agreement on a new format cannot be reached soon.
Speaking Saturday to reporters before the Big 12 championship game between No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 9 Baylor, Bowlsby said expansion talks have slowed to the point where the chances of implementing a new format before the current 12-year agreement ends after the 2025 season are waning.
The CFP management committee, comprised of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, met early this week and in Dallas and could still not reach consensus on a a proposal to expand the playoff from four to 12 teams.
“Well, just for purely logistical reasons year 11 (2024) is probably in some jeopardy at this point, just because there’s good and appropriate things you have to do in order to host the games,” Bowlsby said.
“I think it’s also a possibility that we wouldn’t be able to do it for year 12 (2025) and we’ll be talking about what do we do in year 13 and beyond because you know, for all intents and purposes, the CFP goes away (after 2025). There is no operating agreement beyond 2025-26 and there are no contracts that bind us beyond ‘25-26,” he said.
Currently, it takes consensus of all 11 members of the management committee to move forward on a playoff proposal that would still need approval from the university presidents and chancellors who oversee the CFP.
The next scheduled meeting of the commissioners and the presidents is around the national championship game in Indianapolis on Jan. 10, but the commissioners could convene again sooner.
Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said Friday night before his league’s title game in Las Vegas that the group was starting to look beyond the current agreement and at the possibility the next iteration of the playoff would not need approval from the so-called Group of Five conferences.
NASCAR’s love of Nashville creates energized celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — NASCAR’s new love affair with Nashville came to a close at the Grand Ole Opry, where Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. raised the curtain on industry favorite Tim Dugger’s debut performance at the iconic country music hall.
It capped an energized week in NASCAR’s new favorite party city, which hosted the season-ending awards celebration for a second time. New national champions Kyle Larson, Daniel Hemric and Ben Rhodes were honored, the stars of the sport did burnouts on Lower Broadway, Chase Elliott made a bold fashion choice while picking up his fourth consecutive most popular driver award and plenty of business deals were closed.
It was a run-of-show similar to pre-pandemic celebrations in Las Vegas and New York, albeit scaled down in size as well as formality. Although Larson and Hemric opted for velvet tuxedo jackets, Elliott turned heads with a navy wide-brimmed bolero.
His look drew mixed reviews, even in the Music City, but Elliott dismissed criticism.
“I like it, it’s my head, and I guess at the end of the day, that’s about all that matters,” said Elliott, who revealed he got the headpiece “at the hat store.”
“I thought for sure someone else would have a hat on here, but they didn’t,” Elliott said. “So I was the solo guy with the hat, but that’s fine, I like it. It’s a nice navy hat.”
The only other candidate Elliott could have counted on to be in a hat would have been Hall of Famer Richard Petty, who is never seen without his trademark Charlie 1 Horse Hat called “The King” that is custom-made in Garland, Texas, for the seven-time champion. But Petty didn’t make the trip to Nashville, where it was announced GMS Racing had purchased a majority stake in Richard Petty Motorsports.
Morikawa pulls away in Bahamas, takes big step toward No. 1
NASSAU, Bahamas — Collin Morikawa chipped in for eagle and raced away from a 20-man field Saturday in the Hero World Challenge with an 8-under 64, building a five-shot lead and leaving him one round away from reaching No. 1 in the world.
Morikawa would stay at the top of the ranking for only a week based on the two-year rolling formula. Even so, only 24 other players have reached No. 1 since the ranking began in 1986.
The guy who has stayed No. 1 the longest — Tiger Woods — watched much of it unfold from the broadcast booth and he saw a command performance.
Morikawa had the first bogey-free round of the week at Albany Golf Club, only once coming close to a bogey on the back nine as his pursuers couldn’t keep up.
Brooks Koepka fell back with a double bogey on the par-3 eighth hole and had two birdies the rest of the way. On this day, that allowed him to post a 69 and move into the final group.
“Just keep doing what I’m doing, play good and hope for the best,” Koepka said.
Morikawa was at 18-under 198 as he tries to win his second straight start. He is coming off a Sunday rally in Dubai to win the DP World Tour Championship, making him the first American to be the No. 1 player on the European Tour.
Not long after Morikawa finished the opening hole in the final group, a dozen or so spectators lingered behind and headed to the back of Albany’s practice range to watch someone who is not part of the 20-man field: Woods.
Broncos rule out ailing running back Melvin Gordon at K.C.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ailing running back Melvin Gordon III was unable to practice Saturday and was ruled out for the Denver Broncos’ Sunday night showdown at Kansas City with the AFC West lead on the line.
That means rookie running back Javonte Williams will get his first career start when the Broncos (6-5) face the Chiefs (7-4) with a chance to move atop the division.
Gordon, the Broncos’ leading touchdown scorer, is dealing with shoulder and hip injuries that prevented him from practicing all week
Coach Vic Fangio said during the week that if Gordon couldn’t play, Williams would get the bulk of the carries against the Chiefs with veteran running back Mike Boone also in the mix.
On Saturday, the Broncos promoted running back Damarea Crockett from their practice squad and waived wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland.
Ball, 3 other Hornets in NBA’s health and safety protocols
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four Charlotte Hornets players, including last year’s Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, have been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Saturday, an indicator they have tested positive of the coronavirus.
Along with Ball, guard Terry Rozier, center Mason Plumlee and forward Jalen McDaniels will be sidelined for at least 10 days, or until they have recorded two negative tests in a 24-hour period according to league rules. Barring more positive tests, the Hornets would meet the NBA’s minimum required eight players to play their next scheduled game on Sunday night at Atlanta. The team is scheduled to depart for Atlanta on Saturday.
The Hornets (13-11) are currently seventh in the NBA Eastern Conference standings. Charlotte’s last game came Wednesday night at Milwaukee.
The Hornets’ news comes as the league and the National Basketball Players Association has been pushing for players, coaches and staff to get booster shots.
The league has said about 97% of players are vaccinated. It is unclear how many players have received booster shots. The NBA told teams on Friday that those who have not received booster shots by Dec. 17 will be subject to stricter rules; for players, that will mean gameday testing and for staffers, it would mean they cannot continue interacting with players or have the level of access that would allow them to be around the court and travel with the team.
Mississippi, coach Lane Kiffin agree to new contract
OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi and Lane Kiffin have agreed to a new contract after the program’s first 10-win regular season.
Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter Saturday announced what the school described as a new deal. The school didn’t release any details of the contract.
Kiffin led No. 8 Ole Miss to a 10-2 regular season, including a 7-0 record at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in his second year. The Rebels are headed to a New Year’s Six bowl.
AP source: Napier gets 7-year, $51.8M contract at Florida
GAINEVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with negotiations says new Florida coach Billy Napier agreed to a seven-year, $51.8 million contract that makes him the fifth-highest-paid coach in the Southeastern Conference.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday night because neither Florida nor Napier has publicly released contract details.
Napier will make $7.1 million in his first season and will get a $100,000 raise annually before each of the remaining six years, the person said. Only Alabama’s Nick Saban ($9.75 million), Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher ($9 million), new LSU coach Brian Kelly ($8.6 million) and Georgia’s Kirby Smart ($7.13 million) are due to make more in the SEC next season.
The Gators are expected to provide Napier’s full memorandum of understanding when he’s formally introduced Sunday afternoon in Gainesville.
Napier signed a new contract at Louisiana-Lafayette before the 2021 season that nearly doubled his pay, raising his total compensation to $2 million annually. That deal included a $3 million buyout.
Medvedev seals Russia’s win over Germany in Davis Cup semis
Daniil Medvedev had just put Russia into the Davis Cup final by sealing a win over Germany when he turned to the stands at Madrid Arena and started pointing repeatedly at the hard court beneath his feet.
He was here to stay in Madrid for one more day, to lead Russia against Croatia for the most illustrious team trophy in men’s tennis.
The jeers poured down from the German fans and neutral Spaniards, but the world’s second-ranked player didn’t mind. In fact, he egged them on and defiantly stamped his foot before he pumped his fist to the Russian contingent soaking up their victory.
Medvedev said it was just his team’s way of celebrating in an imitation of other team sports like soccer where the ‘stay calm’ gesture has become popular. And if the crowd took it wrong, so be it.
“We have a joke on the team when we practice or play cards, I have seen football players like Cristiano (Ronaldo) do it, we say ‘calm, calm, calm’,” Medvedev said. “So I decided to celebrate like this and everyone started whistling... I am just really happy we managed to still be here on Sunday.”
Medvedev brushed aside Jan-Lennard Struff aside 6-4, 6-4 to seal the Russian victory on Saturday after Andrey Rublev won the opening singles over Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-0.
Germany won the doubles when Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz beat Aslan Karatsev and Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to make the final score 2-1.
Croatia awaits Russia after eliminating Novak Djokovic’s Serbia on Friday. Russia and Croatia will be aiming for a third Davis Cup title.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt off COVID-19 list, eligible vs. Ravens
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers activated star linebacker T.J. Watt off the COVID-19 list on Saturday, giving their beleaguered defense a boost before Sunday’s visit by AFC North-leading Baltimore.
Pittsburgh placed Watt on the list Monday, a day after a 41-10 loss to Cincinnati dropped the Steelers to 5-5-1. He did not practice during the week, remaining away from the team’s facility as part of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
Watt’s 12 1/2 sacks rank second in the league, and his presence should help Pittsburgh in its attempt to keep Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in check.
While Watt will be available, cornerback Joe Haden will miss his third straight game with a sprained foot. The status of defensive end Cam Heyward is uncertain after he missed practice on Friday with an illness, though he has not been placed on the COVID-19 list.
Ammendola out, Kessman in as Jets make change at kicker
NEW YORK — The New York Jets released Matt Ammendola and signed Alex Kessman from the practice squad Saturday, making a change at kicker after holding an open competition this week.
Ammendola was just 13 of 19 on field goal attempts this season, and he missed three of his last six attempts.
“Sometimes you can get a little bit out of whack with your technique, so to speak, but he’s an ultra-talented kid,” special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said Friday. “He’s just got to convert when we need the points, right?”
Despite a strong leg that impressed during training camp, the first-year kicker from Oklahoma State was 2 for 8 on attempts 40 yards or longer — including 0 for 3 on kicks of 50 or more yards.
That prompted the Jets to sign Kessman, also a rookie, to the practice squad last week. While the job remained Ammendola’s at Houston, he went 2 for 3 including a miss from 42 yards in the fourth quarter of New York’s 21-14 win. Coach Robert Saleh announced this week the job would be up for grabs, saying, “We’ll get those two guys up working and may the best man win.”
BYU advances to NCAA final after shootout with Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA — Ellie Glenn’s attempt for defending champion Santa Clara hit the post and BYU advanced to the Women’s College Cup final 3-2 in a shootout after a scoreless draw on Friday night.
BYU will make its first appearance in the NCAA championship against Florida State on Monday. The top-ranked Seminoles beat Rutgers 1-0 earlier Friday.
The shootout was 2-2 when BYU’s Olivia Wade converted her penalty kick. Glenn’s miss then sealed it.
“Wow, what a game,” BYU coach Jennifer Rockwood proclaimed afterward.
Thirteenth-ranked BYU defeated South Carolina 4-1 in the quarterfinals. The Cougars led the NCAA in scoring this season with an average of 3.5 goals a game.
Santa Clara, making its 12th overall trip to the College Cup, downed Duke 2-1 in the quarterfinals. The Broncos had won nine straight NCAA tournament games going into the match.
Last season’s College Cup final was played in May after the coronavirus pandemic postponed the 2020 season. The Broncos won the title on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Florida State.
Akron hires Oregon offensive coordinator Moorhead as coach
AKRON — Akron hired Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as head coach on Saturday, bringing back a former assistant for the Zips to take over a struggling program.
Moorhead has been a head coach at Mississippi State (14-12 in two seasons) and FCS Fordham (38-13 in four seasons) and has been directing the Ducks’ offense the last two seasons.
No. 10 Oregon’s promising season came to disappointing end Friday night when the Ducks (10-3) were routed for the second time in three weeks by Utah. Moorhead’s move also comes amid speculation that Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal is being pursued by his alma mater, Miami.
Moorhead spent two seasons as Penn State’s offensive coordinator in between his head coaching jobs at his alma mater, Fordham, and Mississippi State.
Akron is 3-29 over the last three seasons.
Seahawks elevate Adrian Peterson from practice squad
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks elevated veteran running back Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Seattle made the roster move on Saturday due to questions about its running back depth. The Seahawks listed starter Alex Collins, and backups Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer as questionable on Friday due to injuries. Collins has been slowed by an abdominal injury but hasn’t missed any games. Penny (hamstring) and Homer (calf) both missed last week’s loss at Washington.
Peterson was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday. The 36-year-old played three games earlier this season for Tennessee after Derrick Henry went down with injury. Peterson started two games and had 27 carries for 82 yards and a 3.0-yard average per rushing attempt and one touchdown run.
His longest run, 16 yards, came against Houston. Peterson was released by the Titans on Nov. 23.
Now in his 15th season, Peterson is a four-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, was the 2012 league MVP and is likely bound for the Hall of Fame.
Kaillie Humphries celebrates US citizenship with bobsled win
ALTENBERG, Germany — For Kaillie Humphries, this was a win unlike any other.
Capping an unforgettable week, Humphries won a women’s monobob race on Saturday, doing so less than 48 hours after she completed a 12,000-mile round trip from Germany to the United States and finished the process of gaining citizenship.
It was the 44th international victory of her career on various circuits and at various levels, plus her 12th as a member of the U.S. bobsled team — and her first as an American citizen.
“My first win, officially, as an American,” she said on the medals stand, with her hand over her heart, just a few seconds after realizing she had prevailed.
Humphries had to rally to get the victory. She finished two runs in 2 minutes, 0.57 seconds — just 0.06 seconds faster than Cynthia Appiah of Canada, who held the lead after the first heat. Laura Nolte of Germany was third, 0.53 seconds back of Humphries.
The week wasn’t easy: Humphries was in six different beds in six nights and had the halfway-across-the-world trip squeezed in, with her Olympic hopes hinging on the outcome of the citizenship process. She acknowledged Saturday that not knowing if she would be eligible to compete at the Beijing Games had taken a toll.
Without citizenship, Humphries — a three-time Olympic medalist who came to the U.S. team three years after gaining her release from her native Canada — had no path to the Games this winter. Now, she’s going to be a medal favorite.
Madrid wins at Sociedad despite Benzema injury to grow lead
BARCELONA, Spain — When Karim Benzema went down injured, Vinícius Júnior and the rarely used Luka Jovic stepped up to secure Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad and strengthen its hold of the Spanish league lead on Saturday.
The young attacking players struck goals early in the second half in San Sebastián to give Madrid its eighth consecutive win across all competitions and leave it eight points clear of nearest chaser Sevilla.
Madrid’s victory came after Atlético Madrid and Barcelona were upset at home, leaving them further adrift.
“We knew that this was going to be a tough game at a difficult ground, but we played a great game from the very start,” Madrid midfielder leader Luka Modric said. “It was a complete game and these are three huge points.”
Atlético Madrid trailed by 10 points in fourth place after the defending champion was stunned by Mallorca 2-1 in the capital.
Barcelona was a whopping 16 points behind in seventh place following a 1-0 loss to Real Betis, its first defeat since Xavi Hernández took over as coach.
Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis rose into third place, right behind crosstown rival Sevilla, which beat Villarreal 1-0 thanks to a goal from Lucas Ocampos.
Navas concedes blunder goal as PSG draws at Lens 1-1
LENS, France — Georginio Wijnaldum snatched a late goal for Paris Saint-Germain to draw at Lens 1-1 after goalkeeper Keylor Navas made a big blunder during their enthralling French league game on Saturday.
The league leaders looked set for their second loss until the Dutch midfielder jumped higher than his marker in added time to head home a pinpoint cross from Kylian Mbappe.
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino’s substitutions proved decisive as Mbappe and Wijnaldum came in for the last 20 minutes.
In front of a buoyant crowd at Stade Felix Bollaert, Lens played with pace and flair but missed a cutting edge until Seko Fofana broke the stalemate in the 62nd minute.
PSG looked disorganized most of the time. Lionel Messi, who was awarded a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or this week, hit the woodwork in the first half and could not add to his meager tally of one goal in the league since he joined this summer. Neymar was out injured.
Lens took the lead while Messi was lying on the pitch following contact with Facundo Medina. Fofana unleashed a powerful long-range strike that Navas failed to block.
Despite two consecutive draws, PSG increased its lead to 13 points after second-placed Marseille lost at home against Brest 2-1.
Franck Honorat scored a second-half winner to extend Brest’s longest winning run in the top-flight.
The home loss at Stade Velodrome ended Marseille’s seven-match unbeaten run.
Aparjods gives Latvia 1st men’s World Cup luge win
KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia — Kristers Aparjods became the first Latvian to win a men’s World Cup luge race, rallying in the second heat on Saturday for victory on the track built for the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Aparjods finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.881 seconds. Johannes Ludwig of Germany was second in 1:42.905 and Dominik Fischnaller of Italy was third in 1:42.920.
Fischnaller, racing on a borrowed sled and with a borrowed helmet for the second consecutive week because much of his equipment has been held up in a shipping mess, was the leader after the first heat. More than 30 crates of equipment never made it to Russia because of shipping delays out of China, where the luge circuit started the season. The boxes are expected to be reunited with their teams in Germany in the coming days.
Jonny Gustafson led the U.S. men with a 14th-place finish. Tucker West was 16th and Chris Mazdzer was 20th.
In the doubles race, Andrei Bogdanov and Iurii Prokhorov of Russia had the fastest time in both heats and finished in 1:39.351 for the win. Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken of Germany were second in 1:39.485 and the Latvian sled of Andris Sics and Juris Sics was third in 1:39.530.
Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman were 13th for the U.S. Zach Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander were 18th, while Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger had trouble in their second run and finished 24th.
The women’s race is Sunday, followed by men’s, doubles and women’s sprint races.
Olympic champion Goggia wins 6th World Cup downhill in row
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — Sofia Goggia won a World Cup downhill by a wide margin for the second consecutive day Saturday, extending her streak in the discipline to six appearances in a row as she shapes up as a big favorite to defend her Olympic gold medal in Beijing in two months.
Goggia, a 29-year-old Italian, again was terrific in Lake Louise, covering the course in 1 minute, 48.42 seconds to become the first woman since Lindsey Vonn in 2009-10 to put together a run of a half-dozen triumphs in the downhill.
Goggia also became just the second active female ski racer with 10 career World Cup victories in the event.
Breezy Johnson of the U.S. was the runner-up, just like she was on Friday, this time trailing Goggia by 0.84 seconds. These are Johnson’s first two second-place World Cup finishes; the 25-year-old from Wyoming came in third for four straight downhills last season.
Reigning downhill world champion Corinne Suter of Switzerland was third Saturday, 0.98 seconds off Goggia’s pace. She and Johnson were the only two women within a second of Goggia, who was nearly 1 1/2 seconds faster than the field on Friday.
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. wound up 38th, a day after finishing 26th in her first downhills in nearly two full years.
Jackson finishes 6th in 500; Mantia wins 1,500 at World Cup
KEARNS, Utah — American Erin Jackson lost a 500-meter World Cup race for just the second time this season on Saturday, hesitating after what she thought was a false start.
Andzelika Wojcik of Poland won in 36.775 seconds at the Utah Olympic Oval. Angelina Golikova of Russia was second at 36.786, repeating her finish in Friday’s first 500. Olga Fatkulina of Russia was third at 36.937.
Jackson finished sixth in 37.029. She won the first 500 in an American-record time of 36.809 Friday.
“I had what I think is a bit of a false start, but it wasn’t called back,” she said. “Mentally, when I had that disturbance at the start then I was just kind of scrambling the rest of the race. It just comes down to being able to refocus after something like that.”
Jackson still leads the World Cup standings with 332 points, 36 ahead of Golikova. Jackson swept the 500 races at the season-opening meet in Poland. She earned a split in Norway and again on her home ice in Utah.
Defending Olympic 500 champion Nao Kodaira of Japan was eighth.
American Joey Mantia won the men’s 1,500 with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 41.154 seconds. He came up short of his goal of skating under 1:41.
Kilde captures World Cup downhill for 2nd straight win
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — If there was any thought a knee injury might hold back Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, that’s been erased.
His speed has quickly returned.
The Norwegian standout captured a World Cup downhill race with an aggressive run Saturday for his second win in as many days.
It’s more proof the 2019-20 overall World Cup champion is returning to top form after tearing his ACL less than a year ago — and with the Winter Olympics in Beijing just two months away.
“I wanted to come back as fast as possible and I guess this is the result and I can’t be more happy,” Kilde said.
Starting 19th overall, Kilde finished the demanding Birds of Prey course in 1 minute, 39.63 seconds to edge Austrian racer Matthias Mayer by 0.66 seconds. Beat Feuz of Switzerland was third, while Italian racer Matteo Marsaglia turned in a surprise run from bib No. 28 to take fourth.
Kilde won the super-G Friday in just his third race back from a training crash last January in which he hurt his right knee. He said he received congratulations from his girlfriend and U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin, who’s competing in Lake Louise, Alberta, this weekend.
Man City goes top of EPL after Chelsea loses at West Ham
LONDON — Defending champion Manchester City is on top of the English Premier League for the first time this season.
And if Pep Guardiola’s team keeps playing like this, it could be difficult to knock City off its perch — even in a tight title race that saw three different teams lead the standings during Saturday.
On a day when previous leader Chelsea faltered, City displayed total dominance in a 3-1 win at Watford that showed off the kind of fluid passing game that helped Guardiola’s team win three of the last four league titles.
Bernardo Silva scored twice after Raheem Sterling’s early opener as City proved once again that it can do perfectly fine without a recognized striker in the lineup. It was a fifth straight league win for City, which is one point ahead of Liverpool and two in front of Chelsea after 15 rounds.
“It’s always better to be top of the league than second, third or fourth, but it’s still early,” Silva said.
West Ham shook up the title race by beating Chelsea 3-2 at home in the early game, and Liverpool then needed an injury-time goal from Divock Origi to earn a 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton that put Jurgen Klopp’s team on top for a few hours.
City, though, was in front from the start in the late kickoff.
Sterling scored the opener in the fourth minute as City capitalized on a loose pass and Phil Foden crossed into the center for Sterling to head home unmarked. Silva then doubled the lead in the 31st by weaving past two defenders before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.
City completely dominated the first half, with 81% possession, and could have added more goals before Silva got the third with a clever curled effort into the top corner in the 63rd.
Mourinho’s Roma loses 3-0 to former team Inter Milan
MILAN — Roma coach José Mourinho had a nightmare match against his former team as the capital side lost 3-0 at home to Inter Milan in Serie A on Saturday.
Hakan Çalhanoğlu, former Roma forward Edin Džeko, and Denzel Dumfries scored in the first half. It was the first time in Mourinho’s career that one of his teams was 3-0 down at halftime.
Mourinho answered only one question from journalists in his news conference.
“I apologize again for not responding to other questions. I’m just going to say what I think,” Mourinho said. “Inter is better than us on a good day, they finished with 29 points more than us last year and also this year they’re better.
“On a good day it would have been a difficult match, but today it was even harder because of absentees.”
Inter moved to second in Serie A, a point behind AC Milan after the Rossoneri beat Salernitana 2-0 to move to the top of the league. Napoli dropped to third, two points below Milan, after losing to fourth-placed Atalanta 3-2.
Lewandowski scores disputed winner for Bayern over Dortmund
BERLIN — Robert Lewandowski scored twice against his former team for Bayern Munich to extend its Bundesliga lead with a contentious 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund in “der Klassiker” on Saturday.
But Dortmund fans’ anger was directed at the referee, who awarded Bayern a penalty and denied their team another.
Lewandowski scored the disputed winner from the spot in the 78th minute, after referee Felix Zwayer awarded the penalty following a VAR check. Zwayer penalized Mats Hummels for handball after Serge Gnabry’s corner struck the Dortmund defender’s elbow as he appeared to stumble.
Dortmund coach Marco Rose was sent off with his second yellow card for protesting.
“It’s just a shame that such a game is decided like this,” Rose said.
Earlier, Dortmund captain Marco Reus had a penalty appeal waved away after a tussle with Lucas Hernández.
Hamilton and Bottas give Mercedes front row in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Max Verstappen slapped the wall in the 27th and final turn of Formula One’s newest circuit, handing the front row for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.
Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, jumped to the top of the qualifying board with about 80 seconds remaining in Saturday’s session. Valtteri Bottas, his Mercedes teammate, then moved to second.
It gave the current championship leader one final lap around the high-speed course to try to claim pole. But the Dutchman went wide in the second turn and nearly brushed the wall, then finally gave it a hard slam in the final turn as Verstappen desperately tried to bump Hamilton and Bottas from the front row.
Verstappen climbed from his damaged Red Bull and walked down the street circuit shaking his head in dismay. He then climbed through a hole in the safety fencing, caught a ride in the backseat of the safety car and returned to the paddock.
“That was terrible,” Verstappen said. “We don’t understand what happened. I locked up and I still tried to, of course, keep the car on the track to try to finish the lap but it clipped the rear and I had to stop. P3 is is a bit disappointing.”
Verstappen was likely on pace to take the pole from Hamilton.
The two championship rivals — they are separated by eight points with two races remaining — bumped fists after the session.
