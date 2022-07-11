LA Kings sign Adrian Kempe to 4-year, $22 million extension
EL SEGUNDO — All-Star forward Adrian Kempe has agreed to a four-year, $22 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings.
The club announced the deal Sunday with Kempe, who set career highs with 35 goals and 54 points last season while earning his first All-Star Game selection.
Kempe became just the third player to score 35 goals for Los Angeles since 2004. The right wing also led the Kings with six points in seven postseason games after Los Angeles qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The 2014 first-round pick from Sweden has scored 186 points in 390 games over six seasons with the Kings. He is a key offensive component for low-scoring Los Angeles, which finished third in the Pacific Division despite scoring fewer goals than every playoff team except Dallas.
Kempe is likely to be a part of the Kings’ top line next season alongside captain Anze Kopitar and new left wing Kevin Fiala. Los Angeles acquired the high-scoring Swiss forward from Minnesota last month and quickly signed him to a seven-year, $55.125 million contract.
Jungels takes first career Tour stage win, Pogačar keeps overall lead
CHÂTEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, France — A solo attack by Bob Jungels gave him his first Tour de France stage victory on the first Alpine finish of this year’s race, while two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar retained the leader’s yellow jersey after the ninth stage on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Jungels, who rides for the AG2R Citroën Team, set off on his own with almost 65 kilometers (40 miles) remaining of the mountainous 193-kilometer (120-mile) route from Aigle in Switzerland to the ski resort of Châtel les Portes du Soleil.
The Luxembourg native had time to sit up and stretch out his arms before punching the air in delight as he crossed the line 22 seconds ahead of Jonathan Castroviejo and 26 ahead of Carlos Verona.
The victory crowns a comeback for Jungels following a year to forget. He struggled with back problems and then a head injury suffered in a crash at the beginning of last season and then missed the Tour and the Summer Olympics after undergoing surgery.
“It’s hard to say what I feel right now. I’m just overwhelmed to be honest. This is huge, this is what I came here for,” Jungels said. “After a couple of years struggling, a very tough last year with surgeries and everything, also to take the victory this way, it’s my style of racing, my style of taking the victory.
“So I’m super happy, I saw the shape was getting better day by day but to do something like this... I knew I had to try it from far because on the last climb it wasn’t possible to ride away from the favorites.”
Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard sprinted to the line to gain three seconds over their rivals for the overall lead. The Slovenian remained 39 seconds ahead of Vingegaard but increased his advantage to 1:17 over 2018 winner Geraint Thomas.
Avalanche sign goalie Georgiev to 3-year deal
Alexander Georgiev signed a three-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, completing the final step toward making him the defending Stanley Cup champions ‘ starting goaltender in their title defense.
Georgiev’s contract is worth $10.2 million and carries an annual salary cap hit of $3.4 million. He replaces Cup winner Darcy Kuemper and is expected to play in tandem with veteran backup Pavel Francouz next season.
Colorado acquired Georgiev from the New York Rangers on Thursday for third- and a fifth-round picks this year and a third-rounder in 2023.
Asked Thursday night at the NHL draft if he expected Georgiev to start, general manager Joe Sakic replied: “We do, yeah. Yeah. That’s why we did it.”
He was expecting to get a contract done soon with Georgiev, who was set to be a restricted free agent.
“When he was a starter, he played really well, and he wanted a bigger opportunity and he’s got that opportunity,” Sakic added. “He’s looking forward to the challenge. What I like about it, he played in a big market. He was in New York. He can deal with a lot of that stuff. We’re excited for him.”
The Avalanche also re-signed defenseman Jacob MacDonald to a two-year contract.
Georgiev, 26, has a 2.94 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 129 regular-season NHL games. He went 28-15-10 with a 2.92 GAA and .898 save percentage last season.
“Alex, he was a priority for us: We like his age, we’re a younger team and we felt we can have him for a number of years,” Sakic said. “He’s a guy that from our scouting to our analytics department that we all see a lot of upside. And he’s proven it that when he’s staring and playing a lot of games, that’s when he’s at his best.”
The Avalanche getting Georgiev and pushing Kuemper toward free agency set off a domino effect of goalie moves around the league. Minnesota re-signed Marc-Andre Fleury, Toronto cleared cap space for another move by sending Petr Mrazek to Chicago Detroit got Ville Husso from St. Louis and Washington traded Vitek Vanecek to New Jersey.
Brazilian soccer ref says he is gay, hopes to inspire others
SAO PAULO — A FIFA-ranked referee in Brazil says he hopes his announcement that he is gay will inspire others in soccer.
The 41-year-old Igor Benevenuto is one of the country’s main video assistant referees, and he also takes charge of some matches in Brazil’s top two divisions.
Benevenuto said he had used his referee’s job to “hide.”
“Soccer was for men and since an early age I knew I was gay. There was not a more perfect place to hide my sexuality,” Benevenuto told TV Globo in a show broadcast on Sunday. “Playing wasn’t an option, so I took the only road I had.”
Benevenuto now wants his announcement to help others.
“There are many gay people in soccer,” he said, adding that the vast majority still feel they can’t talk openly. “We exist and we deserve to speak about it, live normal lives.”
Benevenuto lives in the city of Sete Lagoas in Minas Gerais state. He returned to his work as a nurse at a public hospital in the city when soccer came to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brazilian referees are paid by the match and most are semi-professional.
Jorge José Emiliano dos Santos (1954-1995) was a popular referee in Brazil and oversaw professional matches after saying he was gay.
While same-sex marriage is legal in Brazil, it is still a dangerous country for members of the LGBTQ community, with hundreds of killings each year.
Astros place Álvarez on IL, slugger flown back to Houston
OAKLAND — Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez flew back to Houston for treatment after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hand injury that has gotten worse, according to manager Dusty Baker.
Álvarez originally hurt his hand June 18 against the Chicago White Sox and has been dealing with soreness and inflammation since then. The Astros expect him to miss the next two series and possibly return after the All-Star break.
“Yordan has been suffering with the injury for a couple weeks and it’s gotten worse,” Baker said. “We decided the only way to get this well is to try to use these (series) before the break coincide with the 10 that he has to be on the IL.”
Álvarez has 26 home runs this season and leads the American League with a .653 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.058.
Rays’ Wander Franco to injured list with wrist discomfort
CINCINNATI — Shortstop Wander Franco was put on the 10-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, one day after he left the game against the Cincinnati Reds with what the team called right wrist discomfort.
Franco left Saturday’s game after fouling off a 100.2 mph Hunter Greene pitch before striking out. Franco is to be examined by Dr. Douglas Carlan on Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The 21-year-old switch-hitter is batting .260 with five homers and 23 RBIs in over 58 games this season.
Tampa Bay also placed centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day IL with left hip inflammation and left-hander Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day IL with right lower leg tightness, a move retroactive to Thursday. The Rays optioned right-hander Calvin Faucher to Triple-A Durham.
Kiermaier was sidelined by the ailment betwee June 20 and July 1.
Left-hander Josh Fleming right-hander Phoenix Sanders, infielder Jonathan Aranda and outfielder Luke Raley were recalled from Durham.
Kunieda finally gets wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England — The Wimbledon title kept eluding Shingo Kunieda, so he turned to Roger Federer for advice on how to play on grass.
That did the trick.
Kunieda won his first Wimbledon title in wheelchair singles on Sunday and his 28th Grand Slam singles title overall. It was his fourth straight major singles title and finally allowed him to complete a career Grand Slam.
“My question was how to play on grass and how to think when behind, yeah, on grass,” Kunieda said of his conversation with Federer, an eight-time champion at the All England Club. “He said, ‘Yeah, you should attack every point. If you (make a) mistake, no regret. That’s the key, yeah,’ he said.”
The 38-year-old Japanese player defeated Alfie Hewett of Britain 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-5) on No. 3 Court, a day after he and partner Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina won the doubles title.
Kunieda had only reached one Wimbledon singles final in four previous appearances, finishing as runner-up in 2019.
He is the first men’s wheelchair player to complete a career Grand Slam, and now holds all four major titles at the same time after winning this year’s Australian Open and French Open, as well as last year’s U.S. Open.
“I think this title is very hardest one because of grass,” Kunieda said. “But this year I could find the way to play on the grass. So now I can say I can play well on grass.”
Hewett was looking for his sixth Grand Slam title and first at Wimbledon. He also lost in the final to Kunieda at last year’s U.S. Open and this year’s Australian Open.
Overall, Kunieda has won 11 singles titles at the Australian Open, eight at the French Open and eight at the U.S. Open. He also has 22 Grand Slam doubles titles, including winning his fourth at Wimbledon on Saturday.
“Really wanted to get this title,” Kunieda said. “You know, my age, 38, so I was thinking it will be last chance today. Yes, I very happy about that.”
Mets’ McCann goes on 10-day IL with a left oblique strain
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have placed catcher James McCann on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a left oblique strain.
The 32-year old was injured while reaching to apply a tag in the sixth inning of New York’s extra-inning victory over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
It is the second stint on the injured list this season for the Mets catcher. McCann required surgery for his broken left hamate bone and spent six weeks on the injured list. He was reinstated on June 24 and started eight games. New York manager Buck Showalter indicated that McCann was expected to be out “longer than 10 days.”
Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.
Tomás Nido, who took over for McCann on Saturday and delivered the tying hit and scored the winning run in the 10th inning of the 5-4 victory, was in Sunday’s starting lineup
The Mets were still awaiting the results of outfielder Starling Marte’s MRI. Marte left Saturday’s game in the fourth inning with left groin tightness.
Showalter also noted that the plan for injured outfielder Travis Jankowski (left fourth metacarpal fracture), who is currently on a minor league rehab assignment with Syracuse, is to have him join the team in Atlanta.
New York also claimed left-hander Sam Clay off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and optioned him to Syracuse. The Mets designated right-hander Jake Reed for assignment.
DC defender Brad Smith needs surgery for torn left ACL
WASHINGTON — D.C. United defender Brad Smith will have surgery to repair a torn left ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
The 28-year-old Australian was injured during Friday’s 7-0 loss at Philadelphia. He entered the match as a 42nd-minute substitute and came out in the 67th.
D.C. said Sunday that team physician Dr. Chris Annunziata of OrthoVirginia will operate and Smith is expected to be sidelined for up to nine months.
Smith, who made his professional debut with Liverpool in 2013, was acquired from Seattle in January. He has made 23 international appearances for Australia, including three during qualifying for this year’s World Cup.
