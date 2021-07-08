Newell Brown joins Ducks for 3rd stint as assistant coach
ANAHEIM — Newell Brown has been hired for his third stint as an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks.
The Ducks announced Brown’s return Wednesday. He is the third new assistant added to head coach Dallas Eakins’ staff during the offseason.
Brown spent the past four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks, where he was in charge of the team’s power play. He and fellow new assistant Geoff Ward likely will be asked to fix the Ducks’ power play, which was the worst unit in modern NHL history last season, scoring on just 8.9% of its chances.
Brown was an assistant with the then-Mighty Ducks from 1998-2000 and again from 2005-10. He was part of Randy Carlyle’s staff in 2007 when the Ducks won their only Stanley Cup.
Brown spent two stints as an assistant with the Canucks, including a role on their back-to-back President’s Trophy winners in 2011 and 2012.
Anaheim hired veteran coaches Ward and Mike Stothers last month as new assistants to Eakins after the Ducks (17-30-9) finished with the worst record by points percentage in franchise history and the second-worst mark in the NHL.
The Ducks have missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002, finishing last in the league in goals twice in that stretch. Eakins and general manager Bob Murray were retained by owner Henry Samueli despite the struggles.
Anaheim has the third overall pick in the upcoming NHL draft, its highest selection since 2005.
Olympics likely to open during COVID ‘state of emergency’
TOKYO — Surging COVID-19 cases in Tokyo have hit a two-month high that almost guarantees the Japanese government will declare a new state of emergency to start next week and continue for the duration of the Tokyo Olympics.
The pandemic-delayed Olympics open in just over two weeks on July 23.
IOC President Thomas Bach is scheduled to arrive in Tokyo on Thursday, when he will be greeted by the rising cases as he self-isolates for three days in the International Olympic Committee’s five-star hotel in the capital.
A new state of emergency could lead to a ban even on local fans. That decision on fans is expected Friday when local organizers meet with the IOC and others.
The present quasi-state of emergency ends Sunday. Tokyo reported 920 new cases on Wednesday, up from 714 last Wednesday. It is the highest total since 1,010 were reported on May 13.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with key ministers to discuss virus measures and reportedly is considering reinstating a state of emergency in the capital until Aug. 22. The Olympics end on Aug. 8.
Suga did not confirm the report but noted Tokyo’s upsurge and vowed “to do everything we can to prevent the further spread of the infections.”
Suga said he would make a final decision Thursday after consulting with a panel of experts.
Fans from abroad were banned from attending the Olympics months ago. But just two weeks ago, organizers and the IOC decided to allow venues to be filed to 50% of capacity but not to exceed 10,000.
U.S. teams have been getting regular updates about what may change leading up to their arrival in Tokyo, and addressing any concerns they may have.
Adams, Sargent given complicated World Cup qualifying travel
The compacted World Cup qualifying schedule got even more complicated for the United States with the release Wednesday of the television schedule for the early weeks of the German soccer season.
RB Leipzig’s Bundesliga match at Wolfsburg was pushed back a day to Sunday, Aug. 29 and assigned a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.
Werder Bremen’s home game against Hansa Rostock in the second tier will be Aug. 29 with a 1:30 p.m. start.
That will delay travel of Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams and Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent, both regular starters on the U.S. national team.
The Americans are to train in Nashville, Tennessee, in Aug. 30 and 31 before flying to El Salvador for their opening World Cup qualifier on Sept. 2. They return to Nashville to play Canada on Sept. 5, then play at Honduras on Sept. 8.
Europe-based players will then return to their clubs for league matches on Sept. 11.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, three World Cup qualifiers are being crammed into several FIFA international fixture windows designed for two.
There will be three more qualifiers from Oct. 7-13, two from Nov. 12-16, three from Jan. 27-Feb. 2 and three from March 24-30.
Soto, Gallo fill out field for Home Run Derby at Coors Field
SAN DIEGO — The field is set for the All-Star Home Run Derby after Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto filled the last two spots Wednesday for next week’s slugfest at Coors Field in Denver.
Gallo has 23 homers after going deep two more times Wednesday, with shots of 462 and 440 feet to become the first Rangers player ever with 10 homers in a 10-game span. The 27-year-old right fielder wasn’t in the derby when he was an All-Star for the first time in 2019, but homered on the only pitch he saw in the game.
The 22-year-old Soto, a first-time All-Star, began Wednesday with 10 home runs.
He announced his participation on Instagram before the Nationals played at San Diego.
The two will compete Monday with Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Oakland first baseman Matt Olson, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.
Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.
Oakland closer Rosenthal to have season-ending hip surgery
HOUSTON — Oakland closer Trevor Rosenthal will have season-ending surgery for a torn hip labrum.
Manager Bob Melvin made the announcement on Wednesday before the Athletics played the second of three games against the Houston Astros. Melvin said Rosenthal will have the surgery in Colorado on Tuesday.
Rosenthal signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Athletics this offseason, but hasn’t played all year after having thoracic outlet surgery in April.
The 31-year-old Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres last season.
Rosenthal is 12-25 with a 3.36 ERA and 132 saves in an eight-year career where he also pitched for the Cardinals, Nationals and Tigers. He was an All-Star in 2015 with St. Louis when he had a 2.10 ERA and a career-high 48 saves.
Suns forward Saric out with torn ACL in right knee
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric has a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.
Saric’s right knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez. Shortly afterward, he limped off the court and into the locker room.
The team confirmed the severity of the injury on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-10 Saric is one of the team’s main contributors off the bench, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in about 11 minutes per game. The team has relatively thin depth in the frontcourt, and turned to Torrey Craig and Frank Kaminsky to fill most of Saric’s minutes in the 118-105 victory in Game 1.
Craig has been a regular part of the playing rotation, but Kaminsky hasn’t seen much time in the postseason.
Stellar Brazil vs Argentina final for emergency Copa America
BUENOS AIRES — The most improvised Copa América will have the final most of the fans dreamed of.
Brazil and Argentina play for the South American title on Saturday at Rio de Janeiro’s historic Maracana Stadium, one of soccer’s spiritual homes. It should be a memorable ending to a tournament plagued by setbacks and moved at the last minute to one of the countries hardest-hit by COVID-19.
Neymar’s Brazil team, the defending champions, and Lionel Messi’s challengers have won a combined seven World Cups and 23 continental titles.
The Argentine star wants to lift his first major trophy with his country, which hasn’t won any since 1993. Messi played and lost the Copa America finals of 2007, 2015 and 2016 and the 2014 World Cup — the latter against Germany at the Maracana.
“What I want the most is to win a title with the national team,” captain Messi said after Tuesday’s 3-2 penalty shootout victory against Colombia in the semifinal. “We aim high, we managed to get the first objective, which was to play the final, play every match. Now we aim higher than ever.”
Neymar was ruled out of the 2019 Copa due to injury. He said after Brazil’s 1-0 win against Peru on Monday that he wanted to face Argentina in the decider.
NHL’s Panthers reveal plan to get involved with NIL deals
The Florida Panthers may soon be signing a quarterback. Or a center who plays basketball. Or a goalie who plays soccer.
It all makes sense.
The Panthers are the first NHL team, and they believe the first U.S. major pro sports team, to establish an opportunity for college athletes to align with them as part of recent rule changes that allow college athletes to profit off their name and celebrity.
Florida unveiled the plan Wednesday, starting the process of gauging interest from athletes who attend college nearest to where the Panthers play — primarily meaning Miami and Florida Atlantic.
Van Aert claims Ventoux stage, Pogacar keeps yellow jersey
MALAUCENE, France — Winning the Ventoux stage at cycling’s biggest race is a rare and celebrated feat.
No wonder a champion like Wout Van Aert, with multiple titles across the sport’s most prestigious events, felt like he posted his best victory ever after mastering the daunting and grueling mountain twice in the same day at the Tour de France on Wednesday.
Near the site where his fellow Belgian Eddy Merckx — a cycling legend with five Tour wins — had to be given oxygen soon after winning the stage to Ventoux back in 1970, Van Aert triumphed following an unprecedented double ascent of the iconic mountain.
The lively stage also gave a glimmer of hope to the rivals of race leader Tadej Pogacar that he can be taken off his perch, after the defending champion briefly got dropped on the second ascent but erased the deficit on the downhill to keep his yellow jersey.
Van Aert was part of a breakaway that formed in the early stages of the nearly 200-kilometers Stage 11 in southern France. The one-day classic specialist and multiple cyclo-cross world champion made his decisive move on the final ascent to drop his breakaway companions, then kept his advantage on the descent leading to the town of Malaucene.
“I know I’m not the best climber, but when I pick my day I know I have my chances,” said van Aert. “The first time I climbed the Ventoux I was 10. It was my first big one. I was very motivated to try something today, this region is really famous in Belgium, and it’s a mythical Tour climb.”
Pogacar was fourth, one minute and 38 seconds behind. He did not lose ground on his main rivals, even increasing his overall lead after his closest opponent at the start of the stage, Ben O’Connor, suffered a hard day and dropped to fifth overall.
But for the first time since the start of the race, Pogacar showed weaknesses when he lost ground to Jonas Vingegaard near the summit.
“I could not follow all the way up, it was just a little bit too much,” he said. “It was a super-hard, hot day.”
In the end it was just a scare and Pogacar holds a comfortable overall lead of five minutes and 18 seconds over Rigoberto Uran, with Vingegaard in third place, 5:32 off the pace.
Davidson: Sudden death of goalie has “far-reaching effects”
COLUMBUS — Matiss Kivlenieks was with teammate and close friend Elvis Merzlikins in Michigan for the wedding of the daughter of Columbus Blue Jackets’ goaltender coach Manny Legace and a Fourth of July celebration.
The festive weekend ended in tragedy Sunday night when the 24-year-old goaltender from Latvia, who was spending the summer in the United States, was killed in a freak fireworks accident at Legace’s house in Novi, Michigan, a northern suburb of Detroit.
Now the organization for which he played since his professional career began in 2017 is in mourning, working with his family in Latvia to arrange memorial services and making mental health counselors available for those who need it, said John Davidson, the Blue Jackets’ president of hockey operations.
“This has far-reaching effects,” Davidson said Wednesday. “This was Manny’s daughter’s wedding, and all those people were there and this tragedy happened. We’ve got to deal with it, we’ve got to deal with it in the right way, which I’m very confident we are.”
Kivlenieks was fatally injured when a he was hit in the chest with an errant firework while trying to get out of a hot tub, police said. A mortar tube tipped and angled toward Kivlenieks, who had been in the hot tub near a swimming pool. The blast hit him in the chest, police said.
The investigation is still being conducted and police have not yet issued a report or said who was in charge of setting off the fireworks. A coroner ruled that Kivlenieks’ death resulted from the fireworks blast. Initial reports said he fell and hit his head while trying to exit the hot tub.
Davidson said this has been especially difficult for Merzlikins — who is also Latvian — and his wife Aleksandra.
OF swap: White Sox dump veteran Eaton to make room for Engel
MINNEAPOLIS — The Chicago White Sox designated outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment Wednesday to make room for the return from the injured list of outfielder Adam Engel.
The 32-year-old Eaton, in his 10th major league season, batted .201 with a career-low .642 OPS in 58 games. He had five homers and 28 RBIs in his second stint with the White Sox, whom he played for from 2014-16. Eaton spent the previous four years with the Washington Nationals, winning a World Series with them in 2019.
Manager Tony LaRussa said dumping Eaton was “a very difficult decision for the organization,” prompted by the emergence of rookies Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn.
Charlotte FC hires Ramírez to be expansion team’s 1st coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miguel Ángel Ramírez of Spain has been hired as the first coach of Charlotte FC, a Major League Soccer expansion team set to begin play next year.
The club announced the move on Wednesday, saying Ramírez’s hiring is pending receipt of his work visa. Ramírez will officially begin in August.
An introductory news conference will be held later this month, the team said.
MMA gym owner offers NIL deal for Miami football players
MIAMI — A Florida business owned by a longtime Miami football fan has committed to a large financial deal for Hurricanes football players to profit from use of their name, image and likeness.
American Top Team, a chain of mixed martial arts gyms, is offering a $500 monthly contract to Miami’s 90 scholarship players for advertising the gyms on social media – a commitment worth $540,000 if every player signed on.
Owner Dan Lambert has also started a marketing company called “Bring Back the U,” designed to connect local businesses with Miami players to allow them to take advantage of the NCAA’s recent move to allow college athletes to cash in on their fame.
In an interview with Rivals site CaneSport.com, Lambert said he wanted Miami to “try to be NIL U” and that athletes “deserve something on top of” their scholarships.
Canadian Football League-XFL end partnership talks
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League’s partnership talks with the XFL have ended.
In March, the CFL and XFL announced they were poised to begin serious talks about a potential partnership. Neither side said who initiated talks, only that they’d agreed to collaborating on ways to grow football. That came to an end Wednesday.
“Our talks with the XFL, exploring the potential for collaboration and innovation, have been positive and constructive,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “While we remain open to finding new ways to work together in the future, we and our XFL counterparts have jointly decided to not pursue any formal arrangements at this time.
“We at the CFL are now squarely focused on preparing for Aug. 5 and the start of our 2021 regular season, which will culminate Dec. 12 with the playing of the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton. We are looking forward to this year and a bright future for our league.”
The CFL didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s scheduled to begin a 14-game campaign Aug. 5. Training camps are slated to open Saturday.
Norsgaard wins Giro stage as van der Breggen keeps lead
COLICO, Italy — Emma Norsgaard followed her runner-up finish the previous day by out-sprinting American cyclist Coryn Rivera to win the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia Donne on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Danish time trial champion, who will represent her country at the Tokyo Olympics later this month, finished second to Lorena Wiebes on Stage 5. But Norsgaard took advantage of a trip around Lake Como punctuated by short, tough climbs to set up a sprint for the biggest win of her professional career.
Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen finished safely in the main group to maintain her lead of nearly 3 minutes over teammate Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. Their SD Worx squad holds the top three spots, with Demi Vollering third.
The seventh stage Thursday of the 10-stage race consists of six 11-mile circuits and ends in a mountaintop finish at Puegnago Del Garda.
