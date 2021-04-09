Van Vleet, Bembry, Horton-Tucker suspended for fighting
NEW YORK — Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred Van Vleet and Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker were suspended one game without pay Thursday for leaving their benches during a fight.
The suspensions, announced by NBA executive vice president for basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe, stemmed from the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game, a 110-101 victory by the Lakers.
Bembry will serve his suspension in Toronto’s game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night in Tampa, Florida. Horton-Tucker will miss the Lakers’ game at Miami on Thursday night.
Van Vleet has missed the past two games with an injury. He will serve his suspension when physically able to play.
Also, Toronto’s OG Anunoby and Montrezl Harrell of Los Angeles were fined for their roles, leading to their ejections.
With 2:24 left in the first quarter, Dennis Schroder fouled Anunoby’s layup attempt. Schroder and Anunoby squared off and other players became involved. The ejections were determined by video review.
Anunoby, who received a technical foul, was fined $30,000 for initiating the altercation by grabbing Schroder by the leg and flipping him to the ground.
Harrell, who also received a technical foul, was fined $20,000 for aggressively entering the fray and shoving Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.
LA Galaxy sign French wing Kévin Cabral as designated player
CARSON — The LA Galaxy have signed French winger Kévin Cabral as their third designated player.
The Galaxy announced a five-year contract for the 21-year-old Cabral on Thursday.
Cabral began his pro career in Paris Saint-Germain’s youth system before moving to Valenciennes FC in 2017. He has 13 goals and 10 assists in 70 appearances over the past three years for Valenciennes, which is in France’s Ligue 2.
Cabral has seven goals and five assists in league play this season, raising his profile among suitors in France and Germany. The Galaxy won the competition for his services, and Cabral joins Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Jonathan Dos Santos as their designated players.
The Galaxy already added French winger Samuel Grandsir from AS Monaco last month to bolster their attack. Most of their offseason moves were focused on their back end with the acquisition of defenders Jorge Villafaña, Oniel Fisher and Derrick Williams.
The Galaxy had been attempting to re-sign winger Cristian Pavón as their third designated player earlier this year, but Pavón was accused of sexual assault in his native Argentina while the Galaxy were working to secure his permanent acquisition from Boca Juniors.
Cabral is classified as a Young Designated Player, which means he carries a lower maximum salary budget charge than designated players over 23.
Cabral is still in France, and he must acquire a visa and go through quarantine before he can join the Galaxy, whose season opener is April 18 in Miami. Their home opener is April 25 against the New York Red Bulls.
The five-time MLS Cup champion Galaxy have made just one playoff appearance in the past four years, finishing a disappointing 10th in the Western Conference last season.
Authorities: NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, then himself
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Former NFL player Phillip Adams fatally shot five people including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren before later killing himself, authorities said Thursday.
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson told a news conference that investigators had not yet determined a motive in the mass shooting Wednesday.
“There’s nothing right now that makes sense to any of us,” Tolson said.
Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara, 69, were pronounced dead in their home in Rock Hill Wednesday along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, the York County coroner’s office said.
A man who had been working at the Lesslie home, James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was found shot to death outside. A sixth victim, Robert Shook, 38, of Cherryville, North Carolina, was flown to a Charlotte hospital, where he was in critical condition “fighting hard for his life,” said a cousin, Heather Smith Thompson.
At Thursday’s news conference, Tolson played audio of two 911 calls, the first from an HVAC company that employed Lewis and Shook. One of them, the caller said, had called him “screaming” and saying that he had been shot, and that his coworker was shot and “unresponsive.”
“I think there’s been a bad shooting,” a different man said in a second 911 call, saying he was outside cutting his grass and heard “about 20” shots fired at the Lesslie home before seeing someone leave the house.
Tolson said evidence left at the scene of the shooting led authorities to Adams as a suspect. He said they went to Adams’ parents’ home, evacuated them and then tried to talk Adams out of the house. Eventually, they found him dead of a single gunshot wound to the head in a bedroom, he said.
St. Cloud State advances to its first national title game
PITTSBURGH — Nolan Walker scored on a redirection with 53.2 seconds left and St. Cloud State held off Minnesota State 5-4 on Thursday night to advance to the program’s first national championship game.
St. Cloud State (20-10-0) led 3-1 early in the second period and trailed 4-3 with 15 minutes remaining before winning its 10th one-goal game of the season.
“I was just really glad our guys didn’t get down, they stuck with it, they found a way to get a puck to the net,” St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson said. “Joe Molenaar coming up with a huge goal, just being inserted into the lineup, and obviously getting into the tough areas and tipping one in late.”
Minnesota State took its first lead, 4-3, at the Frozen Four 4:18 into the third period on Dallas Gerads’ tap-in shot of Walker Duehr’s centering pass.
But Molenaar, a freshman, tied it at 4 with his first career goal midway through the third, and Walker got a stick on defenseman Seamus Donohue’s shot to win it.
David Hrenak made 25 saves for the Huskies, who were without their leading scorer Easton Brodzinski due to a season-ending injury in the East Regional.
French Open postponed by 1 week because of pandemic
PARIS — For the second year in a row, the traditional French Open schedule is being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The clay-court Grand Slam tennis tournament said Thursday it will push back the start of this season’s event by one week because of surging virus cases in France.
“This postponement will give us a little more time to improve the health situation and should allow us to optimize our chances of welcoming spectators at Roland Garros,” said Gilles Moretton, the president of the French tennis federation. “Whether for the fans, the players or the atmosphere, crowd presence is essential to the tournament, the first international sporting event of the spring.”
The French Open was scheduled to start on May 23, but first-round matches will now get underway on May 30.
Last year’s tournament was pushed back to September because of the pandemic, with crowds limited to 1,000 per day.
Ex-Florida State football player accused of killing man
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former Florida State football player was involved in a scuffle with his girlfriend hours before he fatally shot one man and injured another, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday.
Travis Rudolph, 25, was ordered to remain in jail during a first appearance hearing in West Palm Beach on Thursday morning. He’s charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Deputies detailed the shooting in an affidavit released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Rudolph’s girlfriend told them she called a male friend following the scuffle Wednesday. The friend and three other men then went to Rudolph’s home, where a fight broke out, the affidavit said. A witness told investigators that Rudolph ran after the men and shot at them with a rifle after they got back in their car and began to drive away.
Warriors President Rick Welts to leave after this season
SAN FRANCISCO — Rick Welts will leave his job as Golden State Warriors president and chief operating officer after this season and stay in the organization as an adviser.
This is Welts’ 10th season with the team, and the Warriors said Thursday they expect to name his successor within a week.
The 68-year-old Welts was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. He has spent more than four decades in the NBA, including a stint at the league office in New York.
He led the project plan at second-year Chase Center, where the Warriors will welcome back fans for their April 23 home game against the Denver Nuggets and provide free at-home COVID-19 testing for fans ahead of time.
Team owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber made Welts the unofficial foreman for Chase Center, which opened in September 2019 as the organization relocated from Oakland to the Mission Bay district of San Francisco. Welts’ goal was to build one of the top entertainment venues in the world, right up with The O2 in London and Madison Square Garden in New York for attracting the best music shows.
Speedy Claxton promoted to head coach at alma mater Hofstra
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Speedy Claxton is taking over as basketball coach at Hofstra, where he starred as a point guard in the late 1990s and has served as an assistant for the past seven years.
Claxton was introduced Thursday by the Long Island-based Colonial Athletic Association school at its on-campus basketball arena, which opened during Claxton’s senior season.
“This was my dream job,” said Claxton, who pushed through tears and acknowledged fighting nerves during at his introductory news conference. “They say it’s the arena that Speedy built.”
Claxton replaces Joe Mihalich, who missed this past season after taking a medical leave of absence and then transitioned into an advisory role with the school last month. Mihalich, 64, was 141-92 in seven seasons with Hofstra.
Arsenal rues late equalizer; United wins in Europa League
BERLIN — Arsenal conceded in injury time to draw 1-1 with Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday, while Manchester United won 2-0 in Granada.
Bruno Fernandes’ last-minute penalty put United in a commanding position to reach the semifinals after Marcus Rashford had given the visitors the lead in Spain.
Arsenal paid the price for a lack of concentration after failing to defend Nicolas Pépé’s 86th-minute opener.
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno made a fine save to deny Lukáš Provod in injury time, but couldn’t stop Tomáš Holeš from grabbing Prague’s equalizer from the resultant corner.
Roma also came from behind to win 2-1 at Ajax, and Villarreal won 1-0 at Dinamo Zagreb.
Lyon needs penalties to beat 3rd-tier Red Star in French Cup
PARIS — Lyon wasted a two-goal lead and needed penalty kicks to see off spirited Red Star and reach the French Cup quarterfinals on Thursday.
Third-tier Red Star knocked out another high-flying first-tier side in the previous round when it beat Lens, and this time came back from 2-0 down to force penalties.
But Lyon’s deputy goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck made the only save in the shootout as Lyon edged it 5-4.
Red Star plays in the northern suburbs of Paris. The club was founded in 1897, making it the third-oldest in France behind Bordeaux and Le Havre, and predating Paris Saint-Germain by 73 years.
An error from Red Star’s goalkeeper Raphael Adiceam led to the opening goal in the 28th minute.
He passed the ball into midfield but sent it straight to Lyon’s Thiago Mendes, who set up Brazilian countryman Lucas Paqueta for an assured finish into the bottom left corner.
Musetti beats top-seeded Evans at Sardegna Open
CAGLIARI, Sardinia — Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti saved four match points before beating top-seeded Daniel Evans 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8) Thursday to reach the Sardegna Open quarterfinals.
The 19-year-old Musetti closed the match out with a drop-shot winner then slammed his racket to the clay in celebration.
Musetti, who won the boys title at the 2019 Australian Open, is the youngest player ranked in the top 100 at No. 90.
Musetti will next face defending champion Laslo Djere, who defeated sixth-seeded John Millman 6-3, 6-3.
Also at the Cagliari Tennis Club, third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego eliminated Gilles Simon 6-4, 6-1 and will next face Yannick Hanfmann, who defeated Marco Cecchinato 7-5, 6-1.
AP source: Portland gets Women’s International Champions Cup
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Women’s International Champions Cup will be held at Portland’s Providence Park in August, a person with knowledge of the event told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League will host the four-team tournament, which will also include the Houston Dash, as well as European club teams Barcelona and Lyon.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event has not yet been announced.
Lyon, the 2020 UEFA Champions League winner, is the defending champion from the 2019 WICC. The Thorns qualified for the tournament as winners of the NWSL’s fall series, while the Dash won last summer’s Challenge Cup in Utah. Barcelona was the 2020 Spanish league leader.
Hildebrand returning for Indy 500, giving Foyt 4-car lineup
INDIANAPOLIS — A.J. Foyt still cherishes his first Indianapolis 500 victory.
This May, he’ll celebrate the 60-year anniversary with a new driver, JR Hildebrand, and a throwback car.
Foyt’s team announced Thursday the California native will drive the No. 1 ABC Supply Chevrolet, becoming the team’s fourth driver attempting to qualify for the Indianapolis 500. And the candy apple red nose, trimmed with black stripes over a white body may look awfully familiar to longtime race fans because it’s the same paint scheme Foyt had on his winning car in 1961.
“All the wins were great races but the first one is a special one that you can never replace,” said 86-year-old A.J. Foyt, one of three four-time race winners. ’“The first time you do what you’ve dreamed all your life, what else can you do?”
The No. 1 actually belongs to the defending series champion, New Zealand’s Scott Dixon who drives for Chip Ganassi Racing.
But the team owner is lending the number to Foyt this May, making he throwback car possible and team officials thankful for Ganassi’s help in honoring the first of Foyt’s four wins.
Hildebrand’s crew will honor the victory, too, by wearing uniforms modeled after the 1961 crew, headed by George Bignotti who helped steer a record seven cars to victory lane.
3 British soccer teams boycott social media over racism
LONDON — Three British soccer clubs announced week-long boycotts of social media on Thursday over the racist abuse sent on the platforms.
Swansea, which plays in England’s second-tier League Championship, was the first of the clubs to say it won’t post on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat. The Welsh club was followed by Birmingham and Scottish champion Rangers.
Lance Armstrong’s son charged with sexual assault from 2018
AUSTIN, Texas — The son of former cyclist Lance Armstrong was charged with sexual assault from 2018 when he was 18, according to a police arrest warrant.
The alleged victim told police in November 2020 she was assaulted by Luke Armstrong after he drove her from a party to his father’s house. Because she was 16 at the time, Luke Armstrong has been charged with felony sexual assault of child.
Luke Armstrong’s attorney said Armstrong, now 21, and the girl, now 19, were in a consensual relationship and there was no assault. Armstrong was arrested Tuesday and released on a personal bond, according to court records.
MAC eliminates intraconference transfer restrictions
CLEVELAND — The Mid-American Conference is eliminating its policies regarding intraconference transfers and no longer requiring athletes to sit out a season of competition after switching from one MAC school to another.
The announcement Thursday comes about a week before the NCAA Division I Council is expected to move toward allowing all college athletes to transfer once as an undergraduate and be immediately eligible to play.
The MAC said its Council of Presidents unanimously decided to adopt the recommendation made by the conference’s athletic directors.
Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said the MAC will be governed solely by NCAA transfer regulations moving forward.
