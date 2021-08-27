Joneses lead Sun past Sparks for seventh straight win
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Brionna Jones scored 17 of her 23 points in the second half, Jonquel Jones had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Connecticut beat the Los Angeles Sparks 76-72 on Thursday night for the Sun’s seventh straight victory.
Kristi Toliver made a 3-pointer with 1:01 left to pull Los Angeles within 74-70 and after a DeWanna Bonner turnover, Erica Wheeler converted a layup at 29.3 for a two-point deficit.
Jonquel Jones sealed it with a cut to the basket with 13.1 left.
Bonner finished with 14 points and Jasmine Thomas had 13 for Connecticut (19-6), which sits atop the WNBA standings. Thomas also had six assists and four steals.
Nia Coffey scored 18 points for Los Angeles (10-15), which faces Connecticut on Saturday. Nneka Ogwumike and Wheeler each added 13 points and Brittney Sykes had 11.
Los Angeles went on an 18-5 run in the first half and led 39-36 at the break.
Canada beats US 5-1 in women’s world hockey championship
CALGARY, Alberta — Jamie Rattraw scored twice and Canada overwhelmed the United States 5-1 on Thursday night in the women’s world hockey championship, ending the Americans’ winning streak in event at 29 games.
Canada (4-0) took the top spot in Group A to set up a quarterfinal Saturday against the loser of the late Group B game between Germany and Japan. The United States (3-1) will face the Germany-Japan winner.
Melodie Daoust, Renata Fast and Sarah Nurse also scored to help 10-time champion Canada hand the United States its first loss in the event since the Canadians won 3-2 in a shootout on April 2, 2013. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 22 saves, allowing only Lee Stecklein’s goal early in the third.
Daoust started the rout at 7:13 of first period, with the puck rebounding off the back boards and into the slot for her to hammer it past goalie Alex Cavallini.
Fast scored with 6:10 left in the first when she chipped the puck over the sprawling Cavallini and through a maze of sticks and defenders. Canada outshot the U.S. 15-4 in the period.
Rattraw scored twice in a 2:58 span early in the second to break it open — and chase Cavallini. Rattraw made it 3-0 at 4:18, picking up a rebound off Brianne Jenner’s shot on a 2-on-1 break and slipping it inside the left post, and easily beat Cavallini on a wraparound at 7:16.
Cavallini stopped 16 of the 20 shots on goal she faced, with the U.S. only having five shots when she was pulled. Nicole Hensley took over in goal for the U.S., and gave up a short-handed goal on the first shot she faced when Sarah Nurse whistled a shot into the upper-right corner with 9:24 left in the period.
Earlier, Petra Nieminen had a natural hat trick and added an assist in the first period to help Finland beat Switzerland 6-0. Finland (2-2) finished third in Group A to set up a quarterfinal against the Group B champion Czech Republic (4-0). Switzerland (0-4) will face Russia (1-3) in the quarterfinals.
McIlroy, Rahm part of 3-way tie for lead at Caves Valley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rory McIlroy found his energy level low amid the busy schedule and stifling summer heat. A good night of sleep and posting his lowest start in nearly a year at the BMW Championship on Thursday seemed to do the trick.
McIlroy holed an eagle putt from just outside 10 feet on the par-5 16th at Caves Valley on his way to an 8-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns.
Three days after heaving his 3-wood over the fence on his final hole at Liberty National, McIlroy used his new club — an old 3-wood he found in his garage — to smash a 285-yard shot up the hill and over a bunker that set up his eagle putt to move into a share of the lead.
McIlroy hasn’t opened with a score this low since a 64 at the Tour Championship last year, and that’s where he’s trying to return. He is No. 28 in the FedEx Cup, and only the top 30 after the BMW Championship make it to East Lake.
“I’ve went through playoff stretches before where you’re always in that lead group. You’re either 1, 2 or 3 in the FedEx Cup, and that can sort of take its mental toll,” he said. “I’m in a position where I need to play well just to play next week. There is an element of free-wheeling.”
As for Rahm, he is rested and relentless as ever.
The U.S. Open champion and world No. 1 had five birdies on the front and kept bogeys off his card for a 64. It was the 15th time in his last 17 rounds dating to Sunday at the PGA Championship that he shot in the 60s.
Rahm is coming off a third-place finish in the FedEx Cup playoffs opener last week at Liberty National, losing a two-shot lead on the back nine. That might have bothered him more in the past, except that he was thrilled for Tony Finau, and he’s become a fan of Ted Lasso.
Standing pat: Pac-12 decides it will not explore expansion
The Pac-12 said Thursday it will stand pat with its membership and not look to expand the 12-team conference, making it highly unlikely that the Big 12 schools being left behind by Texas and Oklahoma will find new Power Five homes.
The announcement comes two days after the Pac-12, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten pledged to work together on governance issues and scheduling agreements in football and basketball.
The formation of a three-conference alliance came a little less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited Texas and Oklahoma to join the league in 2025. The move would coincide with the end of the Big 12’s current television contract.
With Pac-12 expansion off the board, and both the ACC and Big Ten stating publicly that they are content with their current membership, the eight remaining Big 12 schools appear to have limited options beyond sticking together.
“The decision by Texas and Oklahoma led to significant instability in college athletics and I don’t think instability is good for college athletics, particularly given all the other issues that are facing us right now,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff told The Associated Press. “I think you heard my colleagues in the ACC and Big Ten agree with that position that we need to bring a stability back to college athletics.”
The past few months have brought a wave of significant events in college sports, from a stinging Supreme Court ruling in an antitrust case to the advent of college athletes as paid sponsors.
Meanwhile, the NCAA is in the process of sweeping reform as it tries to redefine its mission and there is a proposal in the pipeline to expand the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams.
Pulisic uncertain for World Cup qualifying after COVID
NEW YORK — Christian Pulisic’s availability for the United States’ opening World Cup qualifier remains unclear following his positive COVID test.
The top American player was on the 26-man roster announced Thursday for the first three qualifiers after missing Chelsea’s match at Arsenal last weekend. The U.S. starts at El Salvador on Sept. 2.
“It’s going to be just day-to-day, seeing where he’s at,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “He’s still under quarantine conditions in England, and we’re going to have to get him stateside once he clears the quarantine and assess him. It’s really to tell if he will be available for the 2nd, for the 5th or for the 8th.”
The 22-year-old Pulisic is scheduled to report Sunday.
“There’s a lot of tests that he needs to go through before he arrives,” Berhalter said.
Pulisic is among six veterans of the 2017 team that failed to qualify for the World Cup, ending a streak of seven straight appearances for the U.S. Other holdovers include Kellyn Acosta, John Brooks, Sebastian Lletget, Tim Ream and DeAndre Yedlin.
Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna and Zack Steffen are among 20 players who could make World Cup qualifying debuts.
Titans’ outbreak now at 9; QB Ryan Tannehill on COVID list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson made a plea Thursday for people to get the “life-saving” COVID-19 vaccination as the Titans’ virus outbreak grew to nine including quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
“We’ve had two people that I know personally that have lost loved ones over the last couple of days to COVID from symptoms and complications,” Robinson said. “And it’s a lifesaving vaccine.”
Robinson said Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard joined four other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tannehill practiced Tuesday and talked to reporters afterward.
That makes three Titans starters out. Coach Mike Vrabel revealed Thursday afternoon on a Zoom session with reporters that special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman also has been affected, missing the past two days of work, and likely missing Saturday night’s preseason finale against Chicago (1-1).
The Titans GM said the team is close to being either 97% or 98% vaccinated or with antibodies present, indicating a person recently or previously had COVID-19. Tannehill said at the start of training camp that he was in the process of being vaccinated.
MLS ratings seeing significant growth over past 2 seasons
LOS ANGELES — If ever there was a great time for Major League Soccer to be going into negotiations for its next television contract, it definitely is now.
The league goes into the final two months of the regular season with ratings not only up significantly over last season but 2019 as well.
“The growth we are seeing is excellent. To come out of COVID and maintain growth not only from last year to two years ago is really important,” said Seth Bacon, MLS’ Senior Vice President, Media.
MLS’ deals with ESPN and Fox expire at the end of next season. ESPN has been airing games since the league started in 1996 while Fox had games from 2003-11 and then returned when the current rights deal began in 2015. The league is currently negotiating with both networks as well as others.
ABC/ESPN is averaging 384,000 per telecast, which is up 50% from last season and 39% from 2019.
Fox/FS1 has a 14% increase over last year, averaging 231,000. That is also up 1% compared to 2019.
FS1’s season average of 185,000 is its highest since 2015. The Sporting KC-Austin FC match on May 9 averaged 346,000, which was the most-viewed, regular-season match on the network since 2017.
Even more encouraging for the league is its record numbers with Spanish audiences. The games on Univision and UniMas are averaging 302,000, up 21% from 2020 and 26% from two years ago.
Three of the five highest regular-season matches on UniMas since 2010 have occured this season.
Fraser-Pryce avenges Olympic 100 loss in blazing 10.60 time
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked the third-fastest women’s 100 meters in history to beat Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Athletissima meeting on Thursday.
Fraser-Pryce surged clear of her Jamaican rival from the blocks and timed 10.60 seconds with Thompson-Herah 0.04 back. A cooling tailwind at 1.7 meters per second was within the legal limit.
The 34-year-old Fraser-Pryce took 0.03 off the personal best she set in Jamaica in June, nine years after winning her second Olympic title in the 100.
“It’s been a long season but for me I never give up, keep working hard and staying committed to the task,” she told Swiss broadcaster RTS in a post-race interview.
Both women have improved their times since Thompson-Herah retained her Olympic title in Tokyo in a blazing 10.61, where Fraser-Pryce took silver in 10.74.
On Saturday, Thompson-Herah took her personal best down to 10.54 at the Prefontaine meeting in Eugene, Oregon. That is second all-time to Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 33-year-old world record of 10.49.
NFL’s vaccine rate at 93%, mandatory shots were discussed
The NFL says 93% of players are vaccinated for COVID-19 and the league wanted mandatory vaccination but the NFLPA wouldn’t agreed to it.
The league also has asked the players’ union to adjust protocols so vaccinated players would be tested weekly instead of every 14 days. Unvaccinated players are tested daily.
NFLPA president JC Tretter, a center for the Cleveland Browns, said earlier this week the decision not to make vaccination mandatory was done by the league. But league officials disputed that assertion.
“We’ve been discussing mandatory vaccination from the start,” NFL deputy general counsel Larry Ferazani said Thursday. “In fact, we took the lead and required staff and coaches to be vaccinated in order to have access to a player. Beginning at that point, we began banging the drum for what (the NFLPA’s) experts also concede is the single greatest way that we can protect the players and the staff, which is to get to a 100 percent vaccination level. That was our request from that, and we would still love to see that mandate go into effect tomorrow.”
NFL officials also do not have a vaccine mandate.
The league reported 68 positives cases out of 7,190 tested individuals between Aug. 1-21. The 0.95% incidence rate is lower than in most communities.
Panthers acquire Ryan Santoso from Giants for 2022 pick
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Carolina Panthers have acquired placekicker-punter and birthday boy Ryan Santoso from the New York Giants for a conditional 2022 seventh-round draft pick.
The Giants announced the deal on Thursday after completing two days of practice with the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Santoso, who has had an outstanding training camp, just didn’t fit in with the Giants because of the presence of former Panthers placekicker Graham Gano and punter Riley Dixon.
Gano, who kicked for Carolina from 2012-18, made 31 of 32 field-goal attempts last season in his first season with New York. He was released by the Panthers in July 2020.
Santoso spent last season on the Giants practice squad, although he was put on the roster for games on Nov. 17 and Jan. 2. He did not play. He signed a reserve/futures contract on Jan. 26.
2 more Edmonton Elks players test positive for COVID-19
EDMONTON, Alberta — Two more Edmonton Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 14 since the Canadian Football League team returned home after beating the B.C. Lions last week.
The Elks announced Thursday that the two positive results came from Wednesday’s PCR tests of all tier-one members of the team.
The team has not identified any of the affected players, but says players, coaches and staff remain in isolation at home and continue to be tested daily.
The Elks said nine players had tested positive in a media availability Monday, a day after the CFL postponed Edmonton’s scheduled game Thursday night at Toronto. The Elks are scheduled to play at Calgary on Monday. Sept. 6.
Edmonton announced Wednesday three additional players tested positive — one from Monday’s testing and two from Tuesday’s testing.
The CFL said the Lions — scheduled to play Ottawa on Saturday — would be closely monitored this week. So far, the team has not announced a positive test.
Phillies’ Hoskins out for season with abdominal tear
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins will miss the rest of the season with an abdominal tear that requires surgery, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger announced Thursday.
Hoskins leads the Phillies with 27 homers and 71 RBIs, and the news is a major blow to the team’s playoff hopes. Philadelphia entered Thursday trailing first-place Atlanta by five games in the NL East.
Hoskins had been playing through an abdominal injury all season, but he aggravated it when he dove awkwardly for a ball at Washington on Aug. 5.
He spent two weeks on the injured list, returned to the lineup Sunday and hit two homers in a win at San Diego. He didn’t start again until Wednesday’s loss to Tampa Bay, during which he made a few plays in the field that further exacerbated the injury.
Hoskins’ final at-bat this season was a game-tying homer in the eighth inning against the Rays.
Colts put 2 starting linemen on COVID-19 list
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts put All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
Fisher has not yet practiced because he is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in January. He’s not expected to play until late September or early October. He signed as a free agent in April with the hope he would replace Colts longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who retired after last season.
Nelson returned to practice Monday after missing three weeks following surgery to remove a bone fragment in his right foot. He did limited work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but was not expected to play in Friday night’s preseason finale at Detroit. The three-time All-Pro, who has never missed a start in his pro career, intends to keep that streak intact when the Colts open the season Sept. 12 against Seattle.
The Colts have been one of the NFL’s least vaccinated teams though coach Frank Reich recently said the percentage of those who have taken at least one shot had improved to more than 75%.
Flyers sign center Sean Couturier to $62M, 8-year extension
Sean Couturier plays more than any other Philadelphia forward in all situations, and now the Flyers can bank on their No. 1 center playing a lot for a long time.
Couturier signed a $62 million, eight-year extension Thursday that keeps him under contract through the 2029-2030 season at a salary cap hit of $7.75 million. That was the price in dollars and length to keep an all-around star in orange and black rather than testing free agency next summer.
“Sean’s our best hockey player right now, and he’s the key guy,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said on a video call. “If Sean had left, that would’ve changed the direction of the franchise. To lock him up was incredibly important for the short and long term.”
Now 28, Couturier will be 37 when this contract expires. That’s of little concern to Fletcher in his attempt to turn the Flyers back into contenders and build a team that can compete for the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship since 1975.
Carolina Hurricanes agree to 8-year deal with Svechnikov
Andrei Svechnikov has played three NHL seasons and reached the playoffs all three times — the last under a coach who was named the NHL’s best — while finding himself as a top-line performer.
That helps explain why the 21-year-old forward was eager to reach a long-term deal to stay with the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes announced Thursday they had agreed to terms with the former No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 on an eight-year contract, The deal is set to pay him an average annual value of $7.75 million while keeping him with the franchise through the 2028-29 season.
“It’s actually an easy decision for me,” Svechnikov said Thursday. “Eight years to play in Carolina, and I want to be a Hurricane.”
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Svechnikov has been a fixture and physical presence on Carolina’s top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. He’s played all three of his NHL seasons under Rod Brind’Amour, a former Hurricanes captain who won last season’s Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year.
Flames re-sign Dillon Dube to 3-year, $6.9 million contract
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames re-signed forward Dillon Dube to a three-year, $6.9 million contract Thursday.
The 23-year-old Dube had 11 goals and 11 assists in 51 games last season. He has 18 goals and 25 assists in 121 games in three seasons with the Flames.
Selected 56th overall in the 2016 draft, Dube captained Canada’s winning team in the 2018 world junior championship.
WCWS star Odicci Alexander to debut with Athletes Unlimited
Odicci Alexander’s incredible summer will include her debut in the Athletes Unlimited professional softball league on Saturday.
Alexander took the sports world by storm at the Women’s College World Series in June when she pitched upstart James Madison to victories over No. 1 seed Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State. Her iron will and energetic play captured the interest of millions amid record television ratings for ESPN.
Since then, she has become one of the most popular players in the sport while embracing her status as a role model for young Black girls in what is mostly a white sport in the United States. She said she has received countless messages from Black girls and women telling her how much she has inspired them.
“It’s amazing because to me, growing up, I was always I was always the only Black girl on the team,” she said of her childhood days in Virginia. “Me personally, I never looked at it any different. I felt like I could do exactly what everyone else did. And I want them, younger female Black athletes, to know that you can do anything you want to do. If you can dream it, you can be it.”
Alexander’s dreams continue to come true. She signed a professional contract with the USSSA Pride pro softball team in June, but it was when she attended the ESPYs after being nominated for best women’s college athlete that she really sensed things had changed.
“That’s my first time being at something like that,” she said. “I mean, it was super cool, you know, just being with celebrities -- real celebrities. I’m like, ‘Am I really sitting in this chair right now? Like physically looking at these people?’ I thought that was super cool.”
She has signed deals with Under Armour and Mizuno. And her success has helped her gain more than 27,000 followers on Twitter and more than 86,000 on Instagram.
Morrison shoots course record 60 to lead European Masters
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — James Morrison shot a course-record 10-under 60 to lead by three strokes after the first round of the European Masters on Thursday.
Starting in the first group at 7:40 a.m. at the scenic Crans-sur-Sierre club, the 36-year-old Englishman set a target no one could match on a sun-bathed day high in the Swiss Alps.
“The greens were just absolutely perfect this morning with no wind,” said Morrison, a two-time winner on the European Tour.
Morrison made nine birdies and an eagle, dropping just one shot at the par-4 18th hole which he played in his outward nine.
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, the French left-hander, and Marcus Armitage each shot a 63 to tie for second place. Andy Sullivan and Dean Burmester were another shot back.
ESPN taking Rachel Nichols off its NBA programming
LOS ANGELES — ESPN is canceling Rachel Nichols’ show, “The Jump,” and pulling her off NBA programming, almost two months after it was revealed she was caught on audio tape suggesting colleague Maria Taylor’s promotion was diversity-related.
David Roberts, who was named last week to oversee the network’s NBA coverage, said in a statement that “we mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned.”
“Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content,” Roberts said.
Nichols also confirmed the move on her Instagram page. Sports Business Journal was the first to report it.
Nichols posted: “Got to create a whole show and spend five years hanging out with some of my favorite people talking about one my favorite things. An eternal thank you to our amazing producers & crew – ‘The Jump’ was never built to last forever but it sure was fun. More to come …”
ESPN will have a new daily NBA show that will premiere sometime before the regular season begins in October. Roberts also will be responsible for revamping and finding a host for the network’s “NBA Countdown” show, given Taylor’s departure to NBC.
Nichols, whose contract expires in early 2023, has been an integral part of ESPN’s NBA coverage since she returned to the network in 2016. “The Jump” started in February that year and went from airing only during the season to a nearly year-round fixture. She also was the sideline reporter for most of ESPN’s top national games this season.
Nichols came under fire, though, after a report by The New York Times on July 4 detailed critical comments she made about Taylor.
Beckham continues comeback, joins Browns’ team drills
CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr.’s comeback is closer to completion.
Beckham, who has slowly increased his activities since the Browns opened training camp last month, took his first snaps in team drills during Thursday’s practice — a major step in his return from season-ending knee surgery.
Beckham was on the field for a handful of plays in the 11 on 11 period, and the star wide receiver also caught passes in 7 on 7 drills, his most significant work to date.
Beckham suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 7 last season against Cincinnati and wasn’t a part of Cleveland’s run to the playoffs. He arrived at camp in phenomenal shape and well ahead of schedule.
The Browns have taken a cautious approach with Beckham, with the idea of having him ready for the Sept. 12 season opener against the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.
That seems more possible now.
Before Thursday’s practice, Beckham had only done individual drills and worked on the side with quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Bottas and Russell waiting to see where they will drive next
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Valtteri Bottas and George Russell are still waiting to find out who will be driving alongside Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season.
Bottas’ contract with the team hasn’t yet been renewed for 2022, while Russell, who drives for Williams but came up through the Mercedes system, is being touted as a possible replacement.
“There’s no news to share. I don’t need to clarify any reason for that,” Bottas said curtly at the Belgian GP on Thursday. “It is nothing new to me. Things will eventually sort themselves out and then we’ll see.”
The 23-year-old Russell has been part of the Mercedes young driver program since 2017 and is highly rated within the team. He was allowed to sign for Williams, but Mercedes can bring him back for next season if they want.
He impressed when he replaced Hamilton at Mercedes for one race last season after the F1 champion contracted the coronavirus. Russell finished second at the Sakhir GP and even came close to victory.
The way he outperformed Bottas in that race raised questions as to whether Mercedes should make a move for him.
Gibraltar gets 1st soccer team in a European group stage
Gibraltar will have a team in the group stage of a European competition for the first time after semi-professional club Lincoln Red Imps reached the third-tier Europa Conference League on Thursday.
Lincoln won 3-1 after extra time at the national stadium in its playoff against visiting Riga of Latvia to go through 4-2 on aggregate.
In Friday’s group-stage draw, Lincoln will line up with former European champion Feyenoord plus Tottenham and Roma, both former beaten finalists in the European Cup or Champions League.
Lincoln can expect to earn at least 3 million euros ($3.5 million) in UEFA prize money for reaching the group stage. More can be earned from results bonuses.
The 32-team draw in the inaugural competition is being made in Istanbul, Turkey.
Memphis finalizes Rasheed Wallace as Hardaway’s assistant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has added 16-year NBA veteran Rasheed Wallace as an assistant coach on a staff that also features former NBA coach Larry Brown.
The Tigers announced the hiring Thursday with the move finally official.
“I’m excited about adding Rasheed to the program,” Hardaway said in a statement. “He is someone our ‘bigs,’ and our entire team, will learn a tremendous amount from. All of his experience in the NBA and knowledge of the game will be key to our success.”
The announcement comes a day after five-star Emoni Bates announced his commitment to Memphis for the upcoming season. The 6-foot-8 guard has been called a generational talent and is projected as the No. 1 overall pick when he becomes eligible for the NBA draft after he turns 19 in 2023.
Man City defender Mendy charged with 4 counts of rape
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, police said Thursday.
The 27-year-old Mendy was suspended by City pending an investigation.
“The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021,” Cheshire Police said in a statement.
Mendy was to remain in police custody overnight and is due to appear in court on Friday, police said.
Mendy’s agent did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.
Cort Nielsen bags another win, Eiking keeps Vuelta lead
CÓRDOBA, Spain — Magnus Cort Nielsen earned another sprint victory at the Spanish Vuelta on Thursday to win a hot and hilly 12th stage, while Odd Christian Eiking kept the race lead.
Cort Nielsen was launched by an EF Education teammate down the final stretch of the 175-kilometer (109-mile) route and stayed ahead of Andrea Gagioli to beat the Italian by almost a wheel length.
It was the Dane’s second win at this year’s edition of the Vuelta and his fifth career stage victory at the Spanish race.
“The whole team did a great job today,” Cort Nielsen said. “I managed to get over the two climbs and my team did a great job delivering me for a the sprint.”
With temperatures above 36 degrees Celsius (96 degrees Fahrenheit) at times, riders tried to stay cool as possible with the help of water bottles supplied by their teams. The route that started in Jaén traversed the medieval city of Córdoba before it went up and over two climbs and looped back to a finish in the southern city.
The results left the overall standings untouched. Eiking, a Norwegian rider for Intermarche-Wanty, leads Guillaume Martin by 58 seconds.
Two-two defending champion Primoz Roglic, who is considered the race favorite given the number of mountain stages ahead, is third at 1:56 behind.
Roglic was involved in an awkward group crash on a flat stretch when several riders tumbled into one another on a sharp corner. But he was quickly escorted back to the peloton by his Jumbo-Visma team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.