Jo Lasorda, widow of Tommy, dies at 91
FULLERTON — Jo Lasorda, the widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, has died. She was 91.
She died Monday night at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given.
The former Joan Miller met Tommy Lasorda at a minor league baseball game in her hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, where he was playing for the Spinners. They wed on April 14, 1950, a union that lasted 70 years until Tommy’s death last January at age 93.
Lasorda is survived by daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily, as well as sister Gladys Reeves of Greenville. She was preceded in death by son Tom Jr.
Cody Bellinger placed on injured list with left rib fracture
DENVER — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a left rib fracture.
The team made the move Tuesday just before its game in Colorado against the Rockies and backdated the decision to Saturday. The Dodgers recalled outfielder Luke Raley from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Bellinger was banged up in a collision with Gavin Lux last week. Bellinger missed 46 games this season with a calf injury and seven more with hamstring tightness.
“It’s not ideal,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of going on the injured list this late in the season. “But neither is being in too much pain to feel you can perform at a certain level. If that’s the case and that’s where we get to, we’ll have to figure out how to make the most of it.”
The 2019 NL MVP is batting .159 this season with nine homers and 34 RBIs.
Raley’s is hitting .169 in 30 appearances with the Dodgers this season. He was picked up by the Dodgers as part of a February 2020 trade with Minnesota that sent right-hander Kenta Maeda to the Twins.
‘It’s time’: After 15 NBA seasons, guard JJ Redick retires
J.J. Redick, the sharpshooter who was The Associated Press college player of the year at Duke before embarking on a 15-season NBA career, announced his retirement Tuesday.
The 37-year-old Redick played with six NBA teams — Orlando, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Dallas. He averaged 12.8 points in 940 regular-season games, and his 1,950 career makes from 3-point range rank him 15th in NBA history in that category.
“As a 7-year-old boy, I dreamed of playing at Duke as I got older. I dreamed of playing in the NBA,” Redick said on his “The Old Man and the Three” podcast. “The last 30 years of basketball have been beyond my wildest dreams. I never could have imagined that I would have played basketball for this long. After years of youth leagues, AAU, high school basketball, four years at Duke and 15 years in the NBA, I’m retiring from the game that I love so much.”
Redick is Duke’s all-time leading scorer, with 2,769 points in his college career. He also remains Duke’s all-time leader in 3-pointers by a wide margin with 457 and free-throw accuracy at 91.2%. Redick averaged 26.8 points — another Duke record — as a senior, on his way to the AP player of the year honor, before being selected with the 11th pick by Orlando in the 2006 NBA draft.
He appeared in the NBA playoffs in each of his first 13 pro seasons, got to the NBA Finals with Orlando in 2009 and had a career-high 40-point game for the Clippers in an overtime win over Houston on Jan. 18, 2016.
Mannings’ ‘MNF’ broadcast jumps 138%, averages 1.9M
NEW YORK — The “Monday Night Football” presentation with Peyton and Eli Manning increased its viewership by 138% over last week’s debut, becoming the most-watched alternate telecast in ESPN history.
ESPN and Nielsen reported that the Mannings’ freewheeling telecast of the Green Bay Packers’ 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on ESPN2 averaged 1.9 million viewers. The Week 1 overtime thriller between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders averaged 800,000.
The previous high for an ESPN alternate presentation was 1.03 million for the January 2018 College Football Playoff championship game between Alabama and Georgia on ESPN2.
Monday night’s game had an overall average of 13.81 million across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.
The Mannings are scheduled to do eight more Monday night games this season, including next week’s contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. The remaining seven have not been determined.
NFL viewership is up 14% over the first two weeks last year, according to the league and Nielsen. The 17.7 million average viewership is the highest since 2016.
The Dallas Cowboys’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on CBS late Sunday afternoon averaged 24.29 million, making it the most-watched program on television for the week.
The NBC “Sunday Night Football” game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens averaged 20.8 million on TV and online.
New Orleans: Flames shoot up side of Superdome roof, put out by firefighters
NEW ORLEANS — Smoke and flames shot up the side of the Superdome’s roof on Tuesday after a pressure washer being used to clean the roof of the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena caught fire.
The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building’s roof shortly after 12:30 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later.
New Orleans Emergency Management Services said on Twitter that they were transporting one person to the hospital for “minor burns.” Emergency officials called on people to stay away from the area.
Crews were power washing the roof this week to prepare it to be painted, officials said.
“Upon further investigation it appears that a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire. Damage is still being assessed,” said a statement from the Louisiana Stadium and Expedition District, which is a state board that governs the dome, and ASM Global, which manages the Superdome.
“The fire was contained to the exterior gutter system surrounding (the) Superdome, and only a small area of the roof suffered minimal damage. Pressure washing was underway to clean the roof before a planned re-coating of the entire roof itself. Any fire damage will be addressed during the re-coating process,” the management companies said.
“Initial assessments suggest that damage is superficial and there appears to be no structural damage or impact to the integrity of the roof’s exterior skin. The building’s outer skin and roof remain watertight.”
Canelo Álvarez, Caleb Plant trade blows at news conference
BEVERLY HILLS — Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant traded blows at their news conference Tuesday to promote their upcoming super middleweight title unification bout, and the exchange left Plant with a cut under his right eye.
The two champions scrapped after trading verbal barbs during the ceremonial faceoff before the news conference began in the garden of the Beverly Hilton. Apparently in response to a comment from Plant about Álvarez’s mother, the Mexican superstar knocked Plant backward with a two-handed shove.
Plant stepped forward and threw a left hook at Álvarez, who dodged it and threw an open left hand to Plant’s face. The blow struck Plant’s sunglasses, which jammed into his cheek and caused the cut.
The fighters’ camps eventually separated them, but Plant was left dabbing at the blood on his cheek. He eventually put on his sunglasses for a frosty, combative news conference in which Plant repeatedly called out Álvarez for his doping violations in 2018.
Álvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) will risk his WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles against Plant (21-0, 12 KOs), the unbeaten IBF champion, when they meet Nov. 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Rays’ Kiermaier takes, keeps Blue Jays’ data card
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays veteran Kevin Kiermaier scooped up a data card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband during Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory Monday night and refused to give it back to the Blue Jays.
Kiermaier was called out sliding into home during the sixth inning and saw a strip of paper lying next to him after the play. He casually picked it up and took it back to Tampa Bay’s dugout, where he discreetly handed it Paul Hoover, the club’s field coordinator.
“I never even looked at it, I’ll say that,” Kiermaier told Sportnet before Tuesday night’s game. “But at the same time, I’m not going to drop it or hand it back.”
Sportsnet reported Toronto sent a bat boy to the Rays dugout to ask for the card’s return. Tampa Bay did not send back the card, which likely included information about the Blue Jays’ plans to pitch to the Rays’ hitters.
There were no incidents when Kiermaier batted for the first time Tuesday, when he hit into a first-pitch double play.
Rays manager Kevin Cash was seen chatting with Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo before Tuesday’s game.
Tampa Bay entered Tuesday seven games ahead of Boston and 8 1/2 ahead of Toronto for the AL East lead, with a magic number of five to clinch a second straight division title. The Red Sox and Blue Jays are in position for the AL’s two wild cards.
NCAA places Ga Tech women’s hoops team on 3 years probation
ATLANTA — The NCAA placed Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball program on probation for three years Tuesday, citing violations committed under former coach MaChelle Joseph that included players being forced to practice longer than the rules allow and on scheduled off days.
The NCAA finding means both the men’s and women’s programs at Georgia Tech have landed on probation for rules violations, a situation that prompted the governing body to also order a comprehensive compliance review of Georgia Tech’s athletics department by an outside agency.
The probationary period for the women’s team does not include a ban on participating in the NCAA Tournament, but an infractions committee headed by former Minnesota athletic director Joel Maturi did impose a $5,000 fine plus 1% of the program’s annual budget.
The report did not name Joseph or one of her former assistant coaches who was also cited for violations, but the school had previously said Joseph was dismissed late in the 2019 season after an independent investigation into alleged mistreatment of players and staff, as well as possible NCAA violations.
Joseph denied the allegations and said she was a victim of sexual discrimination, noting that men’s coach Josh Pastner kept his job after violations were found in his program.
Joseph coached at Georgia Tech for nearly 16 seasons, compiling a record of 311-204 that included seven NCAA Tournament appearances. After she was fired, Nell Fortner took over the Yellow Jackets and led them to the NCAA Sweet 16 this past season — matching the best performance in school history.
New York high school football player dies after head injury
CARTHAGE, N.Y. — A high school football player has died after sustaining a head injury during a weekend game, the 14-year-old’s father said on social media.
“We all prayed for a miracle to happen for you to be saved. Sadly, the damage was just too much,” Jason Christman wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School in northern New York, was injured during a junior varsity game against West Genesee High School on Saturday.
In a display of support Monday, students and families, many wearing the school’s color red gathered at a local park for a rally illuminated by lights from first responders’ vehicles, WWNY in Watertown reported.
“You will always be our hero and soon you will be a hero to the people that receive your life saving organ donations,” Jason Christman wrote, “and a hero to all the family members who have spent many sleepless nights praying for their miracle.”
Tyler Christman was at least the second high school football player to die of a head injury in recent months.
Dale Martin, 18, sustained a fatal brain injury during an April 1 game in Colville, Washington.
At least two other players have died after falling ill while practicing. Ivan Hicks, 16, collapsed on the field during warmups at West Catholic Preparatory High School in Philadelphia in July, local media reported. In August, 17-year-old Jack Alkhatib died at a hospital shortly after collapsing during practice at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, South Carolina.
The National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research at the University of North Carolina tracked a total of 14 middle and high school football deaths in 2019.
Wild sign star wing Kirill Kaprizov to 5-year, $45M contract
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed left wing Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year, $45 million contract on Tuesday, ending a stalemate between the team and the Calder Trophy winner just two days before the beginning of training camp.
The 24-year-old Kaprizov topped the Wild and all NHL rookies with 27 goals in 55 games last season. He was one of four first-year players to lead a team in scoring during the regular season and qualify for the playoffs, since the league tracked data from 1992. Auston Matthews, Filip Forsberg and Trent Hunter were the others.
Kaprizov also had 24 assists and led all Wild forward in average time on ice per game (18:18). The native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, set franchise rookie records in several categories including goals, power-play goals, even-strength goals, assists and points, even while playing a schedule shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kaprizov received 99 of 100 first-place votes for the Calder award for the NHL’s top rookie, the first Wild player to win the award.
Drafted in the fifth round in 2015, Kaprizov stayed and played in the KHL in his native Russia until finally signing with Minnesota a year ago. He was a restricted free agent who could only negotiate with the Wild, but his instant success on NHL ice drove up his price and a hard bargain with general manager Bill Guerin.
QB Charlie Brewer leaves Utah after losing starting job
SALT LAKE CITY — Quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the Utah Utes after losing his starting job to Cameron Rising, the team said Tuesday.
Brewer, a four-year starter at Baylor, transferred to Utah for his final season and won the starting job following a heated competition with Rising in the preseason camp. But the Utes struggled with Brewer under center. He went 1-2 in three starts and was benched late in the third quarter of Utah’s 33-31 triple OT loss to San Diego State last weekend.
Rising was listed as the starting quarterback on the depth chart Utah released Tuesday morning. Brewer was not listed at all.
“Charlie has decided to move on, and we wish him the best,” coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement released by the school.
In three games with Utah, Brewer threw for 484 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 61% of his passes. He threw for less than 150 yards in each of the losses to BYU and San Diego State.
Brewer threw for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns in four seasons at Baylor and led the Bears to the 2020 Sugar Bowl.
Utah is preparing to open its Pac-12 slate this weekend hosting Washington State, which is coming in with an unsettled quarterback situation.
Cougars starter Jayden de Laura was injured late in the first half of Washington State’s loss to Southern California and coach Nick Rolovich said the quarterback is day-to-day.
USL to debut women’s second-division pro league in 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The United Soccer League is launching a professional women’s league that will compete as a second division below the top-tier National Women’s Soccer League.
The USL Super League will begin play in 2023. The organization plans to apply to U.S. Soccer for Division II sanctioning.
The USL is also launching a preprofessional W-League for women next year. With the addition of the Super League, the USL will have a pathway for players that stretches from youth teams to the pros.
The Super League aims to have compensation and standards on par with the men’s USL pro leagues.
“In our country there are seven times as many professional soccer teams for men than there are for women,” Betsy Haugh, USL director of women’s soccer operations, said in a statement Tuesday. “We are going to improve that ratio, and we invite players and fans to join us in building a new, outstanding level of women’s soccer.”
The W-League has already announced 16 participating clubs and expects more to join before the launch next year.
The NWSL is the top tier of women’s soccer in the United States. The league is in its ninth year.
MLS, Liga MX announce expanded Leagues Cup tournament
Major League Soccer and Liga MX will pause play for a month each summer beginning in 2023 for an expanded Leagues Cup tournament.
The tournament will include all the teams from the two leagues and decide three berths for the CONCACAF Champions League, including a spot in the round of 16.
The new Leagues Cup, sanctioned by CONCACAF, will be part of a bigger expansion of the Champions League, which the confederation for North America, Central America and the Caribbean region announced Tuesday.
The Leagues Cup is currently an eight-team competition between MLS and Liga MX clubs that started in 2019. The 2020 competition was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The leagues are hoping the new competition calendar will spur excitement heading into the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
The Leagues Cup also will showcase the growing rivalry and collaboration between MLS and Liga MX. Stars from both leagues faced off in this summer’s MLS All-Star game and the Campeones Cup, a match featuring the leagues’ reigning champions, will be played Sept. 29 between the Columbus Crew and Cruz Azul.
“It’s an exciting time for all of us involved with the sport. With the Leagues Cup part of a new ecosystem that has a bigger, more important Champions League, all of us will benefit, especially the passionate soccer fans throughout the region,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. “And we are all working together in advance of the World Cup coming in 2026. The leaders of our sport in our region are all aligned in creating ‘rocket fuel’ to grow the popularity of our sport. Collaboration is the best way to go about achieving our goals.”
This year’s League’s Cup final will be played Wednesday between the Seattle Sounders and Club Leon in Las Vegas.
Under the expanded format, 29 teams from MLS and 18 from Liga MX will play in a group stage before advancing to a knockout round. The winner will receive prize money and an automatic berth in the Champions League round of 16, with the runner-up and third-place finishers earning a spot in the opening round.
Blue Jackets sign G Merzlikins to $27M contract extension
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a five-year, $27 million contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.
Merzlikins will be in the final year of a two-year contract this season with a cap hit of $4 million. The new contract locks him up through the 2026-27 season with an annual salary of about $6.7 million.
“Now I can finally call Columbus my home!” the 27-year-old Latvian said in an Instagram post. “Couldn’t be happier to stay here!!!”
The long-term deal throws into question the future of Joonas Korpisalo, who has shared time in the net with Merzlikins the last two seasons. Promising netminder Matiss Kivlenieks, considered to be a potential No. 2 for the Blue Jackets this season, was killed in a fireworks accident on July 4.
Merzlikins, a third-round draft pick by Columbus in 2012, has a 21-21-13 record with a 2.54 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and seven shutouts in 61 career NHL games.
Since making his debut with Columbus in 2019, he is tied for fourth in the NHL in save percentage, tied for sixth in shutouts and is 11th in goals-against average among goaltenders with at least 50 games played.
He had developed into a popular star with Lugano in the Swiss National League from 2013 to 2019 before making the jump to the NHL.
“He is big, athletic and has a tremendous passion for the game, and we believe he will be an integral part of our success in the coming years,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.
AC Milan players targeted with racism in consecutive games
MILAN — For the second consecutive game, an AC Milan player was the target of racist chants.
Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who is Black, used his Instagram account to raise awareness after being showered with discriminatory insults by Juventus fans during a 1-1 draw Sunday.
“Do the people who take decisions know what it feels to hear insults that portray us as animals?” Maignan said. “Do they know what it does to our family, to our relatives who just can’t understand why these things keep happening in 2021?
“I am not a ‘victim’ of racism. I am Mike, standing up, black and proud. As long as we will be able to raise our voice and make a difference, we’ll do it.”
Tiémoué Bakayoko and fellow Milan midfielder Franck Kessié, both of whom are Black, were the targets of derogatory chants from Lazio supporters in the Rossoneri’s previous match.
The Italian football federation prosecutor has opened an inquiry into the incident involving Lazio fans.
