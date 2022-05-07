Dodgers-Cubs postponed by rain, makeup on Saturday
CHICAGO — The Friday series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field has been postponed by rain.
It was rescheduled for Saturday night as the second half of a split doubleheader. The start time for the regularly scheduled matchup was moved up to earlier in the afternoon.
The Dodgers have won three in a row heading into their six-game trip. Mookie Betts and Max Muncy homered during a 9-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.
Tyler Anderson, Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler are expected to pitch this weekend against the Cubs.
Chicago has dropped seven of nine. Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom homered Wednesday night, but the Cubs lost 4-3 to Lucas Giolito and the crosstown White Sox.
The team announced that Drew Smyly will come off the bereavement list to start the doubleheader opener on Saturday. Daniel Norris will make his first start of the season in the second game.
Sparks knock off defending champion Sky 98-91 in WNBA opener
CHICAGO — Jordin Canada had 21 points and eight assists in her Los Angeles debut, Nneka Ogwumike added 19 points and the Sparks opened the season with a 98-91 overtime victory over the defending champion Chicago Sky on Friday night.
Ogwumike made a jumper in the lane with 51.5 seconds left to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 94-91, and she deflected a pass at the other end that led to two free throws by Canada. Chicago turned it over again and Canada sealed it with two more free throws.
Canada also made three key free throws to tie it at 88 with 1.5 seconds left in regulation after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt.
Key offseason acquisition Liz Cambage added 12 points in 24 minutes for Los Angeles. Lexie Brown and Chennedy Carter also scored 12 points apiece.
Dana Evans scored a career-high 24 points in her debut with Chicago. Candace Parker had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, but also six turnovers. Parker moved past Shannon Johnson for ninth on the WNBA career steals list.
Emma Meesseman had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists in her first game with Chicago. Azura Stevens added 13 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 11 points and eight assists. Allie Quigley did not play due to a knee injury.
Secret Oath gives 86-year-old Lukas 5th Kentucky Oaks win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Secret Oath charged from pack to grab the lead from Yuugiri and off favorite Nest by two lengths Friday in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, giving 86-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas his fifth Oaks win and first since 1990.
Coming off a third-place run behind colts Cyberknife and Barber Road in the Arkansas Derby, the chestnut filly started the 14-horse race from the rail and was in the middle as Yuugiri set the pace through the final turn. Secret Oath steadily worked forward and moved into contention by the far turn before surging along the rail into the lead.
Nest, the 2-1 favorite, made a push down the stretch but couldn’t catch Secret Oath at the finish. As she earned her fifth career win in eight starts, the Hall of Fame trainer got his first Grade 1 stakes win since the 2017 Hopeful Stakes with Sporting Chance at Saratoga.
Lukas, who last won the Oaks in 1990 with Seaside Attraction, also won in 1989, 1984 and 1982. The win offset Ethereal Road’s defection from the Kentucky Derby earlier in Friday.
Ridden by Luis Saez, Secret Oath covered the 1 1/8th mile on a good track in 1:49.44 and paid $10.80, $5.60 and $4.60. She took $767,250 for the win.
Nest returned $4.20 and $3.20 to place, and Desert Dawn paid $15.40 to show.
Nemechek bests Hocevar in OT to win Darlington truck race
DARLINGTON, S.C. — John Hunter Nemechek took the lead with 24 laps to go, then held off Carson Hocevar in overtime to win the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Darlington Raceway on Friday night.
Nemechek finally cashed in at the track “Too Tough To Tame,” after close calls in both races here last season. He led 65 laps last May, yet finished eighth behind winner Sheldon Creed.
Nemechek was out front 39 laps in September when the truck series relocated from Canada due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic and again came up short, ending second to Creed.
This time, Nemechek would not be denied.
“Finally, was able to bring home the first win of the year,” Nemechek said.
He passed Christian Eckes for the lead on Lap 123 after avoiding the sliding truck of Grant Enfinger and maintained the lead on the final two restarts, including a green-white-checkered finish for his first victory this season and 12th of his trucks’ career.
Hocevar was runner-up for a second straight race. Grant Enfinger was third, followed by Ty Majeski, Matt Crafton, Parker Kligerman, Ryan Preece, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum and Todd Bodine.
It looked like Nemechek, who won the pole earlier Friday, saw his chances at victory fade when he pitted for a loose wheel on Lap 58 that took him from fifth to 20th. Instead, Nemechek began the slow climb back into contention.
Dan Ventrelle out as Raiders team president
Las Vegas Raiders team President Dan Ventrelle has left the organization less than a year after taking over the job.
Owner Mark Davis announced in a statement Friday that Ventrelle “is no longer with the Raiders organization” but divulged no details around the decision.
Ventrelle said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was fired in retaliation for bringing concerns from multiple employees to the NFL about a “hostile work environment.”
“When Mark was confronted about these issues, he was dismissive and did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern,” Ventrelle said in the statement. “Given this, I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark’s unacceptable response. Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns. I firmly stand by my decision to elevate these issues to protect the organization and its female employees.”
The Raiders had no comment on Ventrelle’s statement.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league officials “recently became aware of these allegations and take them very seriously. We will promptly look into the matter.”
Ventrelle took over as team president on an interim basis last July after Marc Badain resigned. Ventrelle was promoted to the full-time role after the season ended in January.
Oliveira fails to make weight for UFC 274, must vacate title
PHOENIX — Charles Oliveira didn’t make weight on Friday and must vacate his lightweight title. Now only Justin Gaethje can claim the belt during UFC 274.
Oliveira (32-8) came in a half-pound over the 155 limit. If he wins Saturday night, he will be the No. 1 contender and get a shot at winning the title back in his next fight.
The fight against Gaethje will be the co-main event at UFC 274, along with Rose Namajunas’ strawweight title defense against former champion Carla Esparza.
Oliveira ran into trouble in his lightweight title fights against Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier, rallying to beat both with a resolve that had been questioned earlier in his career.
The Brazilian will likely need to dig deep again against Justin Gaethje, one of the most aggressive fighters in any weight class.
Change of guard? Alcaraz overpowers Nadal at Madrid Open
MADRID — This time, the Spanish player being celebrated on center court wasn’t Rafael Nadal.
The loud cheers from spectators at the Caja Mágica in Madrid were, instead, directed at the teenage sensation considered the Spanish successor to the all-time great Nadal.
In a clash of generations, 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz overcame an injury to defeat his idol 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Friday.
The teen recovered from a bad ankle twist early in the second set to earn his first victory against Nadal, marking what could be the beginning of a change of guard in Spanish tennis.
“It’s obvious there’s (a change in guard),” Nadal said. “He turned 19 yesterday, I’m almost 36 years old. If (the change) begins today or not, we will find out in the next months. I’m happy for him. He was better than me in several aspects of the game.”
Penguins goalie DeSmith out for playoffs after core surgery
PITTSBURGH — The rest of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff run won’t include goaltender Casey DeSmith.
Coach Mike Sullivan said DeSmith underwent core surgery on Friday morning and will miss the rest of the postseason.
The surgery comes three days after DeSmith exited in the second overtime of Pittsburgh’s 4-3 triple-overtime victory over the New York Rangers in Game 1 of their first-round series. DeSmith entered the playoffs as Pittsburgh’s top goaltender with All-Star Tristan Jarry sidelined with a lower-body injury.
DeSmith’s injury leaves Louis Domingue as the starter as the best-of-seven series shifts to Pittsburgh for Game 3 on Saturday night.
Domingue picked up the victory in Game 1 when the Penguins won 5:58 into the third extra period. The well-traveled 30-year-old Domingue made 35 saves in a 5-2 loss in Game 2.
Twins get good news: Correa’s finger not broken just bruised
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have avoided a scare with star shortstop Carlos Correa, whose right middle finger is not broken as initially feared following a hit-by-pitch in the previous game.
The CT scan Friday confirmed that he did not suffer a fracture, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. He’s just bruised and sore.
2nd-ranked Medvedev to return from surgery at Geneva Open
GENEVA — U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev will return from hernia surgery to play at the Geneva Open after getting a wild card from tournament organizers on Friday.
The second-ranked Russian will use the clay-court event, which runs from May 14-21, to prepare for the French Open. The tournament at Roland Garros starts on May 22.
During his injury absence, Medvedev and all other players from Russia and Belarus were banned from Wimbledon by the organizers of the grass-court Grand Slam. The decision cited the countries’ “unjustified and unprecedented military aggression” in Ukraine.
Medvedev held the No. 1 ranking in February and March, becoming the first player other than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray to be at the top in the last 18 years.
Long leads British Masters by one at halfway stage
SUTTON COLDFIELD, England — German golfer Hurly Long was the halfway leader at the British Masters by a stroke on Friday.
Tournament host Danny Willett was among seven players within two strokes of Long, who is in his first season on the European tour.
But consecutive finishes of third and second on tour in February and March make Long believe that experience will stand him in good stead this weekend.
“I’ve been in this situation before, I’m really looking forward to it,” said Long, born in Heidelberg to an American father (Tom, a golf professional) and a German mother.
“There’s a lot of good players near the top of the leaderboard so it should be a good test and a lot of fun.”
Long started his second round from the 10th hole with a run of nine straight pars but then birdied five of his next six holes and was two shots clear of the field until a bogey on the ninth, his final hole of the day.
The resulting 4-under 68 left him on 9 under par and a shot ahead of Scotland’s Richie Ramsay, Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen and Sweden’s Marcus Kinhalt.
Earnhardt Jr. sees different horsepower with Derby, 500
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will experience a different type of horsepower before NBC’s coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series season revs up next month.
The retired NASCAR star will be at the Kentucky Derby for the second time on Saturday before contributing to the network’s Indianapolis 500 coverage on May 29.
Earnhardt said having a role in different events beyond NASCAR was a big reason why he decided to sign with NBC after retiring from driving in 2017.
“I’ve really enjoyed NBC pushing me and getting me out of my comfort zone. And it’s terribly uncomfortable to put on a sports coat and dive head first into being a part of the broadcast team at these events. I feel at times really undeserving and out of place,” Earnhardt said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “I’m thankful that they pair me with Rutledge Wood, who I’m really familiar with and great to work with. And that really knocks the edge off the experience to where I feel pretty comfortable.”
Earnhardt and Wood will take part in a scavenger hunt during Saturday’s coverage. The segments will include some time in the infield, a trip up into the iconic Twin Spires and one of the speakeasy locations hidden within Churchill Downs.
Calder Cup is back: AHL staging first playoffs since 2019
A year after the pandemic shut down the season, spring of 2021 arrived in places like Hershey, Pennsylvania, and Utica, New York, without the playoff hockey that usually followed.
The American Hockey League put on a shortened season to get through the pandemic, but the NHL’s top developmental league didn’t crown a champion for a second consecutive year.
After getting through another rough winter, the first full AHL postseason since 2019 is underway, with the Calder Cup set to be awarded in June — a major accomplishment and the start of what the league hopes will be a climb back toward pre-pandemic success.
“I’m really looking forward to handing that trophy out,” AHL president and CEO Scott Howson said. “I’m most excited for our players, who had it taken away from them when it hit in March in ’20 and then last year we were disappointed we couldn’t find a way to do it. Really excited for our players and our fans to get that excitement.”
It took adding six days to the schedule, but all 1,118 regular-season games were played after 78 virus-related postponements. The playoffs that began Monday and roll into their first full weekend feature 23 teams vying for the Calder Cup, which was awarded every year from 1937 until 2020.
There are nameplates for the previous 20 winning teams on the trophy, and with no offense to the 2000 Hartford WolfPack, it will be a welcome step to replace them with a new league champion.
AVP beach volleyball returns, with more events and new teams
The AVP is heading back to the beach with a bunch of new teams and a lot more tournaments for them to figure things out.
The domestic beach volleyball tour season opens this weekend in Austin, Texas, emerging from the pandemic with its longest and most lucrative schedule in more than a decade. The 16-tournament slate and total prize money of $2 million are both the most since 2009.
“I’m so thankful that we have so many tournaments, and I’m ready to rock and roll,” Tokyo Olympian Kelly Cheng said this week. “I’m blown away. It’s been hard financially the last few years. I’m so thankful to be able to compete.”
After the usual post-Olympic partner-switching, all four of the U.S. teams that competed in the Tokyo Games have shuffled things up (though gold medalists April Ross and Alix Klineman are planning to reconnect when Klineman recovers from shoulder surgery).
Cheng actually has two new partners: The former Kelly Claes got married this year, and on the sand she is teamed up with Betsi Flint. Sarah Sponcil, who played with Cheng in Tokyo, is now with Terese Cannon.
Four-time Olympians Phil Dalhausser and Jake Gibb both retired after Tokyo, leaving partners Nick Lucena and Taylor Crabb to find new mates.
Bielefeld loses to Bochum, on brink of Bundesliga relegation
BOCHUM, Germany — Arminia Bielefeld is on the brink of Bundesliga relegation after conceding late to lose at Bochum 2-1 on Friday.
An own goal from George Bello in the 89th minute sealed second-from-bottom Bielefeld’s 10th consecutive game without a win – eight of those were defeats – to leave the team relying on a favor from Bayern Munich against Stuttgart on Sunday to have a final chance of survival in the last round.
A Stuttgart win in Munich would confirm Bielefeld’s eighth relegation from the top tier, joining already relegated Greuther Fürth in the second division. Bayern has little to play for since winning the league and already produced a lackluster display in losing at Mainz 3-1 last weekend.
The unfortunate Bello could do little to avoid scoring the decisive goal after Stefan Moreno saved Simon Zoller’s shot with the rebound coming back off the American defender’s left leg and going in.
Bochum had already clinched its place in the league next season by defeating Borussia Dortmund away last weekend.
Toms, Duke share lead after opening round on Champions Tour
DULUTH, Ga. — David Toms ran off three straight birdies after a rain delay and closed with a short birdie when he judged the wind right, giving him a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead with Ken Duke after one round of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
Duke was first off at No. 1 on the TPC Sugarloaf and dropped only one shot. Equally important was finishing with pars in a strong wind after the rain stoppage.
Steve Flesch had a 67. Steve Stricker, in his second PGA Tour Champions tournament after being out six months recovering from an illness that caused him to lose 25 pounds, was in the group at 68. Stricker is coming off a runner-up finish last week.
Toms chose to take a cart, allowable on the 50-and-older circuit though rare for him, mainly because the other two players in his group were in carts and he feared a long walk back to the clubhouse knowing a rain delay was inevitable.
He realized they were in for a long slog — Sugarloaf, which formerly hosted a PGA Tour event, is more than a nine-mile walk from the first tee to the 18th green — when it got so wet that carts were no longer allowed in the fairway.
He made three straight birdies after the delay and felt solid the rest of the way, picking up three more birdies on the front nine before the wind got stronger.
2 Diamond League track meets in China called off
MONACO — Two Diamond League track meets scheduled to be held in China were canceled Friday because of coronavirus-related restrictions and a substitute event in Poland was added to the calendar.
The mid-season meets in Shanghai and Shenzhen were called off “due to travel restrictions and strict quarantine requirements currently in place for entry into China,” organizers said in a statement.
The league said it “looks forward to hosting events in China again from 2023 onwards.”
The substitute event will be held in Chorzow, Poland, on Aug. 6. The series concludes at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Sept. 7-8.
China has stuck to its strict “zero-COVID” approach that restricts travel, tests entire cities and sets up sprawling facilities to try to isolate every infected person.
Two meets in China were also canceled last year for similar reasons.
Asian Games in China postponed over spread of COVID-19
Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the Olympic Council of Asia said Friday that this year’s Asian Games are being postponed because of concerns over the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.
The OCA said it had not picked new dates but said they would be announced “in the near future” after talks with local organizers and he Chinese Olympic Committee.
The OCA statement said local organizers were “very well prepared to deliver the games on time despite the global challenges. However, the decision was taken by all the stakeholders after carefully considering the pandemic situation and the size of the games.”
China’s state-run television also reported the postponement in a brief statement, but did not specify anything about rescheduling.
The Asian Games were to take place Sept. 10-25 in the eastern city of Hangzhou and would involve more than 11,000 athletes — more than the typical Summer Olympics. The last edition was in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The World University Games, another major multi-sport event, could also be postponed. They were scheduled for last year but were postponed until 2022. They were to take place this year on June 26-July 7 in the western city of Chengdu. About 6,000 athletes were believed to be involved.
Van der Poel in pink after winning Giro opener on debut
VISEGRAD, Hungary — Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel won the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday and claimed the race’s first maglia rosa on his debut in the Italian grand Tour.
Van der Poel, who rides for Alpecin-Fenix, edged Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay at the end of a chaotic bunch sprint on the uphill finish to the citadel in Visegrád in the first of three stages in Hungary.
“I knew positioning was going to be the key to win,” Van der Poel said. “It was a bit difficult sometimes, I got boxed in a few times on the final climb. It cost a lot of energy to catch up to the guys in front of me and at the final I just launched my sprint and it was pretty close because the legs were full of lactate, of course.”
He also won the Tour de France yellow jersey for six days after winning the second stage last year, in his only other grand tour.
