Detectives look at SUV’s ‘black box’ from Tiger Woods crash
LOS ANGELES — Detectives are looking at data from the “black box” of Tiger Woods’ SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred during the Southern California rollover crash that seriously injured the golf star, authorities said Wednesday.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said traffic investigators executed a search warrant Monday to retrieve data from the device from the Genesis SUV that Woods was driving.
There was no immediate information regarding what was found in the black box, Deputy Trina Schrader said in a statement.
The 2021 GV80, made by the Hyundai luxury brand, is likely to have a newer version of event data recorders nicknamed “black boxes” after more sophisticated recorders in airplanes. The devices store a treasure trove of data for authorities to review.
Woods suffered a serious leg injury when the SUV he was driving went off a Los Angeles County road and rolled over on a downhill stretch known for crashes. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods was not drunk and was driving alone in good weather when the SUV hit a raised median, went across oncoming lanes and rolled several times. The crash injured his right leg, requiring surgery.
Deputies will review data from the black box to “see if they can find out what was the performance of the vehicle, what was happening at the time of impact,” said Villanueva, who previously faced criticism for almost immediately calling the crash “purely an accident.”
Despite no combine, NFL releases list of who merited invites
The last NFL event not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was the 2020 combine in Indianapolis. A year later, with the 2021 combine canceled, the league has released a list of players who would have merited invitations.
From such high-profile quarterbacks as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, the almost-certain top overall draft pick by Jacksonville, and Ohio State’s Justin Fields to guys who sat out last season such as Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, there are 323 players from 100 schools.
While they won’t get the chance to be observed and examined in Indy, the fact they are on this list means there will be interest in them come the end of April and the NFL draft.
Instead of running 40-yard dashes, lifting weights and doing other activities, many on national television, at the combine, the players will be evaluated at pro days throughout the nation. Some even have or will attend mini-combines that are not sanctioned by the NFL.
Fields would have had 13 Buckeyes teammates at the combine, the most for any school, followed by Georgia with 12, Alabama and Notre Dame (11 each), and Florida (9).
Cornerbacks got the most invitations with 44, including all-Americans Shaun Wade of Ohio State, and Patrick Surtain of national champion Alabama. Offensive tackles are next most popular with 36; that position was a stronghold of the 2020 draft and could be again this year led by Sewell.
Other potential first-round quarterbacks on the list include Zach Wilson of BYU, Trey Lance of North Dakota State and Mac Jones of Alabama.
Fans from abroad unlikely for postponed Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO — The new president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee stopped short of saying there would be no foreign fans at this year’s games, but she certainly hinted at it Wednesday after online talks with IOC President Thomas Bach and others.
The Japanese newspaper Mainichi reported Wednesday that the decision had already been made to exclude foreign fans. It cited only unnamed sources “involved in the discussions.”
“If the situation is tough and it would make the (Japanese) consumers concerned, that is a situation we need to avoid from happening,” organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said.
The newspaper report came just before Hashimoto’s meeting with Bach. She said a decision on foreign fans will come by the end of the month, and she wants one by March 25, when the torch relay begins from northeastern Japan.
The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23.
NBA says $3 million going to HBCUs through All-Star Game
ATLANTA — The last shot of Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game will be worth $300,000 for either the Thurgood Marshall College Fund or United Negro College Fund, the league said Wednesday in revealing how an estimated $3 million in charitable donations from the contest will be distributed.
Those two organizations that support historically Black colleges or universities will be the primary benefactors, each guaranteed $500,000 in scholarship funding before the game even starts and with an additional $750,000 at stake during the game.
The teams captained by LeBron James and Kevin Durant will each represent one of those groups, and the winning team in each of the first, second and third quarters will collect $150,000 for their respective organization. The first team to hit the target score and win the All-Star Game will get the final $300,000 in scholarship funds.
Black institutions will see at least another $1.25 million guaranteed from the skills competitions and All-Star Game, the NBA said. Each assist in the game will generate $1,900 in scholarship funds; last year’s game had 77 assists, which if matched this year would mean $146,300.
Suns overcome Booker’s ejection, hold off Lakers 114-104
LOS ANGELES — Dario Šarić scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Mikal Bridges added 19 and the Phoenix Suns overcame Devin Booker’s ejection for a 114-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
Booker scored 17 points before getting ejected for arguing with 7:10 left in the third quarter. The Suns (23-11) still took charge down the stretch and cruised to their 15th victory in 18 games while also moving past the defending champions (24-12) into second place in the Western Conference by winning percentage.
LeBron James scored 38 points for Los Angeles, which has lost five of seven with mounting injury problems. Dennis Schröder added 17 points, but the Lakers couldn’t keep up without regulars Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Marc Gasol.
Kuzma was a late scratch with a bruised right heel, while Gasol missed his first game under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Men’s tennis tour tweaks rankings, prize money amid pandemic
LONDON — The men’s professional tennis tour is increasing prize money at smaller tournaments that had 50% cuts during the coronavirus pandemic and is changing its “frozen” rankings, with the aim of restoring the traditional 52-week system by August 2022.
The ATP’s announcement Wednesday also said some players will be allowed to bring more than two team members to tournaments on a first-come, first-served basis, easing a restriction put in place last year because of COVID-19.
“Our tournaments’ revenues continue to be severely impacted by restrictions on ticket sales, and a substantial improvement on this front looks unlikely before mid-year,” ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.
Until Wimbledon begins in June, payouts to players will be brought back to 80% of pre-pandemic levels at ATP 250 tournaments and 60% at ATP 500 tournaments. That increase of up to $5.2 million mostly will be funded by taking money out of a bonus pool that is distributed to the top dozen players at season’s end.
Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II gets 14 years for rapes
SAN DIEGO — Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California, including one who was homeless when he attacked her in 2018.
The 37-year-old son of San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame receiver Kellen Winslow appeared via videoconference at the hearing in San Diego Superior Court in Vista, a city north of San Diego. He declined to comment before his sentence, saying his lawyers had advised him not to speak.
San Diego County Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman said Winslow can only be described with “two words and that is sexual predator.” He said he selected women who were vulnerable because of their age or their living situation with the idea that “hopefully he would get away with it in his mind.”
Winslow was once the highest-paid tight end in the league, earning more than $40 million over his 10 seasons before he left in 2013.
Hurricanes’ Niederreiter fined for interfering with Saros
NEW YORK — Carolina forward Nino Niederreiter was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for interfering with Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
Niederreiter hit Saros up high in a collision behind the net five minutes into the Hurricanes-Predators game Tuesday night. He was given a two-minute minor penalty for roughing.
Saros remained in net for the rest of the first period before being replaced by Pekka Rinne to start the second. The Predators said only that Saros would be re-evaluated Wednesday and provided no details about the nature of his removal from the game.
Annual NFL women’s forum enhancing career opportunities
When Sam Rapoport envisioned conducting virtually the NFL’s fifth annual Women’s Career in Football Forum, she shuddered.
How could the networking, hands-on communications and camaraderie the event has encompassed occur during the COVID-19 pandemic?
“It seemed almost like an insurmountable challenge to accomplish what we normally do in previous years,” says Rapoport, the league’s senior director of diversity and inclusion. “But interestingly, we feel like we accomplished more, engaged more executives, had a larger number of clubs and people involved. We set up a lot of sessions for the women to get to know each other, with a prep session we never have had before.
“I was blown away how remarkable the women were on Zooms. Questions were well researched, and they were able to impress our executives. I think that helped to create an atmosphere of just a group of people talking football. You could put any group in this program.”
The 2021 group of 40 women aspiring to NFL jobs as coaches, scouts and front office personnel spent two days last week remotely commingling with Commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife Jane; team owners Sheila Ford Hamp of the Lions and Dee Haslam of the Browns; a variety of general managers and coaches; and several women currently employed by teams.
Saints cut veteran tight end Josh Hill, extend J.T. Gray
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints cut eight-year veteran tight end and special teams regular Josh Hill on Wednesday and also voided the contract of Jared Cook, who was due to become a free agent this offseason.
The decision to release the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Hill saves the Saints about $2.6 million in salary cap space for the coming season.
The termination of Cook’s contract was a formality but also signifies the Saints’ intention to let Cook test the free-agent market rather than proactively looking to extend him after a season in which he caught 37 passes for 504 yards and seven touchdowns.
Meanwhile, New Orleans also signed special teams regular and reserve safety J.T. Gray to a two-year extension.
Hill, 30, has spent his entire NFL career with New Orleans since making the club as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho State in 2013.
Boston’s Charlie Coyle enters NHL COVID protocol
Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, upping the number of players on the list to four, pending test results from Anaheim and the Los Angeles Kings.
Coyle becomes just the second Bruins’ player added to the protocol, and first since Karson Kuhlman spent the first two days of the season on the list in January.
He also becomes the 132nd player to spend at least one day in the protocol.
Coyle’s addition comes a day after Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby and Nashville’s Ryan Johansen entered the protocol.
Antonetti says Indians cooperating with Callaway inquiry
CLEVELAND — Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Wednesday he couldn’t comment on his previous remarks about Mickey Callaway’s conduct due to Major League Baseball’s ongoing investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the team’s former pitching coach.
Antonetti joined Terry Francona for the manager’s Zoom availability from training camp in Arizona, a day after a story by The Athletic said several former Indians employees had come forward in the last month to say the team’s front office was aware of Callaway’s behavior.
The unidentified employees responded to Antonetti’s public comments on Feb. 4 that he didn’t know about Callaway’s lewd actions until he read a previous Athletic story.
At the time, Antonetti said “there had never been any complaints against Mickey in his time with us, either to me or to our human resources department or other leaders.”
Washington replacing cheerleading team with coed dance team
Washington will not have cheerleaders for the first time since the NFL’s longest-running cheerleading team was founded in 1962, with a coed dance team taking its place.
The move is part of the organization’s rebranding effort and not related to a confidential settlement reached with members of the 2008 and 2010 cheerleading teams. Lawyers for the team and those cheerleaders told The Associated Press last month that “the matter has been resolved” but would not say when the settlement was reached.
Former Laker Girl manager Petra Pope was hired Wednesday as an adviser to use her three-plus decades of NBA experience to revamp the group.
UT president calls emails defending school song ‘extremist’
AUSTIN, Texas — Racist emails sent to the University of Texas amid a debate over the school song “The Eyes of Texas” were “abhorrent and hateful” but don’t truly represent the Longhorns’ alumni and fans, university President Jay Hartzell said Tuesday.
Hartzell was responding to a report published Monday by the Texas Tribune that featured emails sent by school supporters angry that a group of football players had refused to sing the traditional song after games because of its historical links to racist minstrel shows.
The Texas Tribune reported that the vast majority of more than 300 emails it received in a public records request demanded the school keep the song, and dozens warned that donors would withhold money if players didn’t get in line. Several said Black players should leave the school if they don’t want to sing.
Since Monday, at least two former players have tweeted they received threats from Texas fans for protesting the song.
Man United, Leicester stumble to draws in Premier League
As a grueling and intense Premier League season heads toward its conclusion, Manchester United and Leicester are stumbling their way toward Champions League qualification.
United has completely lost its attacking spark, with a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday at a fog-shrouded Selhurst Park making it three straight goalless stalemates in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.
Leicester also had to make do with a point, drawing 1-1 at Burnley, though manager Brendan Rodgers wasn’t too unhappy considering his growing injury list.
United and Leicester remain second and third, respectively, but have won just five of their last 16 league games combined.
They are giving their top-four rivals a big opportunity to reel them in, with West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton all within eight points of United and having games in hand.
David scores 2 as Lille wins to stay two points clear of PSG
PARIS — Canada forward Jonathan David scored two late goals as Lille beat Marseille 2-0 to stay top of the French league on Wednesday.
David netted in the 90th minute and again two minutes into injury time. The northern side remains two points ahead of defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which won 1-0 away to Bordeaux.
Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda kept out shots from United States forward Timothy Weah and David in the second half to frustrate Lille.
But the veteran France No. 2 spilled an angled shot from Jonathan Ikone in the 90th and David finished from close range.
Defending champion PSG was missing Kylian Mbappe through suspension and was without the injured Neymar, while striker Moise Kean was ruled out after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier Wednesday.
Winger Pablo Sarabia filled in and scored in the 20th minute when he turned in Idrissa Gueye’s cross from the left.
Bordeaux winger Hatem Ben Arfa should have equalized against his former club when he ran through in the 70th, only to shoot just wide of the left post.
The top three sides all won 1-0, with Lyon edging out Rennes at home to stay one point behind of PSG.
Bilbao, Dublin, Glasgow risk being cut from Euros hosting
With 100 days until the rescheduled European Championship, UEFA is considering cutting three cities from its list of 12 host venues across the continent.
Bilbao, Dublin and Glasgow are at risk of being dropped over the lack of guarantees about the number of fans that could be allowed into stadiums by June, people with knowledge of the tournament planning told The Associated Press on Wednesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the situation ahead of a looming deadline for UEFA to receive the plans from host countries.
UEFA wants the hosting plan settled within weeks after being forced to postpone its showpiece tournament last year due to the pandemic. The governing body would like stadiums to have at least half of the seats filled — despite much of Europe still playing games in empty venues due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions. UEFA is willing to take games away from cities that cannot guarantee a significant number of spectators based on an expected easing up of the pandemic by June.
Although Britain has had Europe’s deadliest outbreak, its vaccination program is the fastest in Europe which has raised UEFA’s confidence in London’s staging of seven games at Wembley Stadium, including the semifinals and final in July.
Muguruza beats Sabalenka at Qatar Open, Svitolina wins
DOHA, Qatar — Garbine Muguruza outlasted third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in a close second-round match at the Qatar Open on Wednesday, while top-seeded Elina Svitolina eased into the quarterfinals.
Muguruza won 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 after she served for the match at 6-5 in the second set before Sabalenka broke her serve and won the following tiebreaker.
“I just fight and stay there and keep thinking that I’m going to win,” Muguruza said. “If I have an opponent that is playing great, I have to play better.”
The 16th-ranked Spanish player will face Maria Sakkari of Greece in the quarterfinals. Sakkari won 6-2, 6-2 against Madison Keys in what was the American’s second match since returning to the tour after missing the Australian Open with the coronavirus.
Svitolina cruised through her match against Misaki Doi 6-1, 6-2. Svitolina was playing for the first time since a fourth-round loss at the Australian Open on Feb. 15, while Doi was on her fifth match in as many days after coming through qualifying. Svitolina’s quarterfinal opponent is Victoria Azarenka, who beat Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2.
Karolina Pliskova, seeded second, won 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 against Ons Jabeur to move to a 5-3 record in 2021 after a subdued start to the year including a third-round defeat to fellow Czech Karolina Muchova at the Australian Open. Next up for Pliskova is Australian Open quarterfinalist Jessica Pegula of the United States, who eliminated former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 7-5.
Medvedev, Zverev eliminated in 1st round in Rotterdam
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev’s 12 aces weren’t enough as the Australian Open runner-up lost 7-6 (4), 6-4 to Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Wednesday.
It wasn’t the day’s only upset in Rotterdam, with third-seeded Alexander Zverev also losing.
Medvedev had 25 unforced errors against Lajovic’s 12, along with eight double-faults, and he broke his racket in frustration. It was the the third-ranked Russian first match since his straight-set loss to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final.
“I think I was very focused the whole match,” Lajovic said. “This was the key today, not to make the little mistakes.”
The 30-year-old Serbian player faces Borna Coric of Croatia in the second round.
Alexander Bublik beat Zverev 7-5, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Tommy Paul. Zverev, coming off a quarterfinal loss to Djokovic in Australia, went a break up in each set against Bublik but each time was then broken twice himself.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray’s tournament run ended in a second-round loss to fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev, who won 7-5, 6-2. Murray hasn’t got past the second round of an ATP event since reaching the third-round in Cincinnati in August.
Aston Martin launches new car in return to F1 after 61 years
SILVERSTONE, England — The Aston Martin team presented its new Formula One car on Wednesday, revealing a slick livery of British racing green as it returns to the series for the first time since 1960.
Aston Martin left after failing to score any points that year and returns to the grid with high hopes after signing four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel. He has won 53 F1 races but endured a dismal final year with Ferrari in 2020 during which he secured just one podium finish.
