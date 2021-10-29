Ohtani voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper was voted National League outstanding player, the union said Thursday.
Toronto infielder Marcus Semien was selected Marvin Miller man of the year, given to a player whose leadership inspires others.
Mark Belanger, the first former player hired by the union, was given the Curt Flood Award for advancement of players’ rights and devotion to the union. Belanger, a former big leaguer shortstop, died in 1998.
The Blue Jays’ Robbie Ray was selected the AL outstanding pitcher and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Scherzer the NL outstanding pitcher.
Baltimore first baseman and outfielder Ryan Mountcastle was picked as outstanding AL rookie and Cincinnati second baseman Jonathan India as outstanding NL rookie.
Orioles outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini won AL comeback player after returning from coklon cancer, and San Francisco catcher Buster Posey won NL comeback player after opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and adopting premature twin girls.
WFT’s Del Rio jokes about channeling Tomlin on USC vacancy
ASHBURN, Va. — Asked about the head coaching vacancy at the University of Southern California that he previously expressed interest in if it ever existed, Jack Del Rio joked about Mike Tomlin’s answer to the same question earlier this week.
Washington’s defensive coordinator did not go nearly as far as the Pittsburgh Steelers coach did, calling it a “joke” that he’d take a college job and adding, “Never say never.”
But Del Rio expressed appreciation for his current gig when USC came up.
“I’m gonna channel some Mike Tomlin right now,” Del Rio said Thursday. “Did he shut it down, or what? Mike’s beautiful. So, yeah. I feel really good about being the defensive coordinator in the NFL, and I like my job.”
Del Rio in 2019 told ESPN Radio, “If and when there was ever was anything, yeah I would be interested.” At the time, he expressed support for coach Clay Helton, who was fired earlier this season.
Del Rio was an All-American linebacker at USC in the 1980s. He has coached exclusively in the NFL since 1997 and is in his second season with Washington.
No spectators for Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier vs US
Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier against the United States on Nov. 16 at Independence Park in Kingston will be played without fans in attendance.
The Jamaica Football Federation said Thursday the decision was made by the Jamaican government.
The U.S. hosts Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati before traveling to Jamaica.
Fox World Series Game 2 viewers up 13% from 2020 record low
ATLANTA — Houston’s 7-2 win over Atlanta in World Series Game 2 drew 10,539,000 viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox streaming apps.
The game was seen by an average of 10,280,000 on Fox, up 13% from 9,105,000 for Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game last year, which set a record low for the World Series.
Wednesday’s game drew 186,741 streams, Fox said Thursday.
NFL enhances Rooney Rule to help interviewing process
The NFL has instituted some policy changes to the Rooney Rule designed to further enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in hiring practices.
The rule has been expanded to require teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, and all coordinator roles. Beforehand, the requirement was to interview one minority from outside a team for openings in those positions.
Openings for head coaches already fell under such requirements.
NFL clubs now must conduct an in-person interview for at least one external minority candidate for any head coach or general manager opening. All coordinator and assistant general manager candidates can be interviewed virtually, but in-person interviews are being encouraged.
Mayfield practices again, still unclear if he faces Steelers
BEREA, Ohio — Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced for the second straight day — and tested his injured shoulder while wearing pads and a new harness — as he tries to get ready to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mayfield sat out last week’s win over Denver with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder.
He made it through Wednesday’s practice without any difficulty, and Mayfield was again on the field Thursday — and the only player in shoulder pads — as the Browns (4-3) continue preparing for the rival Steelers (4-3).
After stretching, Mayfield had two trainers help him slip on his shoulder pads and a stabilizing harness. He threw several passes with plenty of velocity and looked fine while delivering throws on roll-outs during the portion of practice open to reporters.
Hagy, Ramey share lead at wind-blown Bermuda Championship
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Brandon Hagy and Chad Ramey avoided the worst of the wind Thursday afternoon, each with a 6-under 65 to share the lead in the Bermuda Championship when the opening round at Port Royal was halted by darkness.
For those who started in the morning, it might have been easier playing in the dark.
“You see winds like this, but normally you don’t play in them,” said Matt Fitzpatrick of England, who had every right to be satisfied with his even-par 71.
The wind and spots of heavy rain were so fierce that play was suspended briefly in the morning. And while it eased slightly in the afternoon, the gusts were strong enough that short putts were nervy and judging the distance on approach shots was key.
Ramey managed to finish off a bogey-free round right before play was halted. Hagy made nine birdies to offset his bogeys, one of which was a 2-foot par putt he missed on the par-5 seventh hole. There was not much he could about it — that was largely due to a gust.
Vincent Whaley had a 66, while Palmetto Championship winner Garrick Higgo, Seamus Power of Ireland and Danny Lee were among those at 67.
The group at 68 included Patrick Reed, at No. 24 the highest-ranked player in the field. He opened with three straight birdies only to give most of it back with a double bogey. This was a day for flighting the ball, such as the chip 8-iron from 118 yards. For so much of the day, the actual yardage was irrelevant.
Marlins, Miguel Rojas agree to $10 million, 2-year deal
MIAMI — Shortstop Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins announced a two-year, $10 million contract on Thursday, the first big step the team has taken this offseason.
The deal has the 32-year-old Rojas under contract through 2023. He will make $5 million in each of the next two seasons.
Rojas batted .265 this season for Miami, with nine home runs and 48 RBIs. No current member of the Marlins roster has appeared in more games for the franchise than Rojas, whose 730 appearances are the ninth most in team history.
Texas A&M women’s coach Blair to retire at season’s end
Longtime Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair announced Thursday that this season will be his last with the Aggies, with the 76-year-old set to retire at season’s end.
Blair has been at Texas A&M since 2003, leading the Aggies to a national championship in 2011.
“I always evaluate myself on: Am I giving everything I have, is my health good and am I still able to make an impact on young lives,” Blair said in a statement. “I am fortunate that my health is still great, and I believe that I can still make an impact on our student-athletes and that I can give all my effort every single day. However, I know that it is time for this to be my final season.”
The Aggies have won five conference titles, including the Southeastern Conference regular-season title last season, during his tenure. Blair, who was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, has led Texas A&M to a school-record 430 wins.
England opens women’s Euros against Austria at Old Trafford
MANCHESTER, England — England will open the Women’s European Championship against Austria on July 6 at Old Trafford.
The host nation’s other games in Group A will be on the south coast of England to face Northern Ireland, which has qualified for a major women’s tournament for the first time, at Southampton’s stadium and Norway in Brighton.
Sarina Wiegman, who won the 2017 edition with her native Netherlands, is now in charge of England, which reached the semifinals at the last Euros and the 2019 World Cup.
The Netherlands, which was runner-up at the FIFA showpiece in 2019, is in Group C with Sweden, Russia and Switzerland.
Record eight-time European champion Germany is in Group B with Spain, Finland and Denmark, which lost in the 2017 final.
Group D features France, Italy, Belgium and Iceland. The top two from each group advances to the quarterfinals. The final is at Wembley Stadium on July 31.
With Manfred’s support, Braves bring chop to World Series
ATLANTA — As the World Series shifts to Atlanta, some TV viewers may be offended to see Braves fans still chopping and chanting in force.
After teams in the NFL and Major League Baseball have dropped names considered racist and offensive to Native Americans the last two years, the Braves chop on — with the support of baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
What matters most to Manfred is the Braves have the support of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, based in North Carolina about three hours from Atlanta.
“The Native American community in that region is wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the chop,” Manfred said Tuesday. “For me, that’s kind of the end of the story. In that market, we’re taking into account the Native American community.”
Manfred’s decision to accept input from only one Native American group doesn’t sit well with the Oklahoma-based Muscogee Nation.
Capitals’ T.J. Oshie ‘week to week’ with lower-body injury
ARLINGTON, Va. — Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie has been listed as week to week with a lower-body injury.
Oshie took a shot from Detroit’s Danny DeKeyser off the outside of his right foot during the third period of the Red Wings’ 3-2 overtime win Wednesday night. He limped to the bench, but did not miss any shifts and finished the game.
Oshie did not take part in an optional practice Thursday.
The Capitals are already playing without top center Nicklas Backstrom because of rehab from a hip injury. Coach Peter Laviolette said Backstrom has been skating by himself in full gear, adding the next step is the 33-year-old Swede taking part in a full team practice in a no-contact jersey.
Backstrom is on long-term injured reserve and thus not eligible to play until Nov. 6 against Philadelphia, though he could be out beyond that game.
Oshie is among Washington’s leading scorers with four goals and two assists through seven games. His absence likely means the return of Daniel Sprong against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night after the winger was a healthy scratch for the Red Wings game.
Wild leading scorer Zuccarello, Pitlick in COVID protocol
SEATTLE — Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday.
Zuccarello is Minnesota’s leading scorer, with seven points, including three goals, through six games. Pitlick had an assist in his debut with the Wild on Tuesday, a 3-2 victory at Vancouver.
The Wild recalled forwards Connor Dewar and Kyle Rau and defenseman Jon Lizotte from their AHL affiliate in Iowa for reinforcements ahead of their game at Seattle on Thursday.
The Wild abruptly canceled their practice on Wednesday while they sorted out the situation. They already had three assistant coaches who were in the league coronavirus protocol. Wild general manager Bill Guerin said before the season that the team was 100% vaccinated.
US qualifier Tiafoe upsets Tsitsipas to reach Vienna quarter
VIENNA — American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open Thursday for his second win in four months over the top-seeded Greek.
Tiafoe upset Tsitsipas in straight sets in the opening round at Wimbledon in June, but failed to win a set when the pair met again at the Tokyo Olympics the following month.
However, the 49th-ranked American proved his triumph at the All England Club was no fluke, as he battled back from 3-0 down in the final set to win six of the next seven games.
Thursday’s win was Tiafoe’s first in seven matches against a top-three player, as Tsitsipas reached his career-high No. 3 ranking in August.
The result denied Tsitsipas a tour-leading 15th quarterfinal of the season.
In his fourth quarterfinal of the year, Tiafoe will take on Diego Schwartzman, who outlasted Gael Monfils 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2.
Second-seeded Alexander Zverev defeated Alex De Minaur 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 for the German’s 300th career win.
“This is definitely a massive milestone for me,” said Zverev, who next plays Felix Auger-Aliassime.
The sixth-seeded Canadian saved three match points before beating Britain’s Cameron Norrie 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 in match between two contenders for the remaining tickets to the ATP Finals in Turin next month.
Halep overcomes back injury to reach quarters in Romania
CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania — Top-seeded Simona Halep overcame a back injury to defeat Varvara Gracheva of Russia 6-4, 6-2 Thursday and reach the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open.
Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu also had straight-set wins to advance to the last eight of the Romanian indoor event.
Halep, who missed Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics due to a calf injury, was visibly hampered in her movement but capitalized on her strong serve and a number of unforced errors by Gracheva.
Fritz beats pal Tommy Paul on birthday in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Taylor Fritz celebrated his 24th birthday by beating doubles partner Tommy Paul 7-6 (3), 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open on Thursday.
It was a bittersweet victory because the Americans are good friends.
“It makes it even tougher — not just another American, one of my closest friends,” the fifth-seeded Fritz said in his on-court interview. “It’s never easy playing against a really close friend.”
The California native jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set and capitalized on Paul’s early double-fault in the tiebreaker. Paul converted just one of his four break points.
Fritz will next face Australian John Millman, who advanced by upsetting fourth-seeded Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-2. Karatsev won the Kremlin Cup on Sunday but the Russian lost his cool at 2-2 in the second set. He handed the 57th-ranked Millman a break when he was penalized a point for slamming his racket on the court after sailing a backhand wide at deuce.
The loss was also a big setback in Karatsev’s bid to qualify for the ATP Finals.
The veteran Millman is 0-5 in quarterfinal matches this year.
ODU: With latest realignment, move to Sun Belt made sense
Old Dominion and Sun Belt Conference officials say their new partnership makes perfect sense given a new wave of conference realignment.
The pending moves of Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference has started a trickle-down effect that has triggered another shift in the college football landscape.
The Monarchs announced their move to the Sun Belt on Wednesday, one day after Southern Mississippi said it was also joining the league. Conference USA member Marshall and James Madison of the Colonial Athletic Association are expected to do the same in the coming days, once the details of their moves are finalized.
“It’s not over for us,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said.
Within four of five days of Texas and Oklahoma announcing they were leaving the Big 12 for the already dominant SEC, the Sun Belt met to discuss expansion, Gill said. He was very familiar with Old Dominion from his time as Richmond’s athletic director.
“There’s so much volatility, you just never know if something else would have triggered it. But certainly that’s such a seismic change in our enterprise,” Gill said of the impetus for realignment discussions. “Something else could have done it, but certainly that was the trigger.”
Old Dominion athletic director Wood Selig also sensed change was afoot.
Lautaro Martínez signs new deal to stay at Inter until 2026
MILAN — Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez signed a new contract on Thursday, tying him to the Serie A champion until 2026.
It’s a statement signing for Inter in the wake of a turbulent offseason, which saw coach Antonio Conte leave because he was unhappy that he would not be able to build on his title-winning squad, and Inter sell two of its top players in Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.
“I’m really happy to be staying at this club for many years to come,” Martínez said in a video posted on the club’s social media accounts. “See you at the stadium! Forza Inter!”
Martínez has scored 54 goals in 144 matches for Inter. The 24-year-old forward, who has also established himself as a regular in the Argentina side, has scored five in nine league appearances this season.
Also on Thursday, the results for the 2020-21 financial year were approved at a shareholders meeting. Inter reported a record loss of 245.6 million euros ($285 million) — the highest ever for a Serie A club — last month.
Real Sociedad regains lead in Spain; Atlético held again
MADRID — While Real Sociedad keeps impressing, defending champion Atlético Madrid continues to disappoint in the Spanish league.
Sociedad broke the four-way tie at the top of the league with a 2-0 win at Celta Vigo on Thursday, while Atlético fell further behind after drawing 2-2 at second-to-last-place Levante.
Alexander Isak and Aritz Elustondo scored second-half goals to put the Basque Country club back in sole possession of the lead after 11 matches. It is three points ahead of Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Betis.
Madrid and Sevilla, which drew their matches on Wednesday, have a game in hand. Betis, coming off a win against Valencia, has the same 11 points as Sociedad. Madrid was held by Osasuna at home and Sevilla drew at Mallorca.
“We are not thinking too much about being in the lead,” Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil said. “We have to start thinking about our next match, regardless of our position in the standings.”
The win extended Sociedad’s unbeaten run to 10 straight league matches, with seven wins and three draws, including 2-2 at Atlético last Sunday.
Sociedad hasn’t lost in 13 consecutive matches in all competitions, with its only defeat coming in the league opener against Barcelona at the Camp Nou Stadium.
Celta Vigo, which has lost five of its six matches at home this season, stayed in 14th place with 10 points from 11 matches.
Isak opened the scoring for the visitors from close range in the 54th minute after video review intervened to reverse an offside call. Elustondo added to the lead after a corner in the 79th.
Sociedad’s Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan made several key saves to keep Celta from getting on the board.
Insigne nets 2 as Napoli beats Bologna 3-0 to go top
NAPLES, Italy — Lorenzo Insigne converted two penalties to help Napoli beat Bologna 3-0 Thursday and move back level with AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table.
Fabián Ruiz scored the opener in the 18th minute.
Napoli, which dropped its first points of the season at Roma last weekend, moved above Milan on goal difference after the Rossoneri beat Torino 1-0 on Tuesday. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker in Italy if teams are level at the end of the season.
Bologna had won only one of its past six matches but that was an impressive 3-0 victory over Lazio and it pushed Milan all the way over the weekend, despite playing with nine men, before two late goals saw it lose 4-2.
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was forced to watch from the stands as he was red carded after the final whistle in Rome as the referee judged his applause to be ironic, despite the coach’s fervent protests it was genuine.
Napoli dominated from the start and took the lead after Bologna gave away possession on the edge of its area and the ball came through to Fabián Ruiz, who curled it into the top left corner.
Bologna also gifted Napoli the second, four minutes from halftime, when defender Gary Medel handled the ball and Insigne stepped up to place the resulting penalty in the bottom left corner.
Inisgne deposited his second penalty into the same corner in the 62nd minute after Ibrahima Mbaye was adjudged to have tripped Victor Osimhen.
Napoli midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa also hit the crossbar.
