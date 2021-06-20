Sore knee threatens Bogdanovic’s status for Hawks in Game 7
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks may be without their top 3-point shooter with their season on the line.
Bogdan Bogdanovic’s status is uncertain for Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series at Philadelphia due to a knee injury.
Bogdanovic left Friday night’s 104-99 home loss to the 76ers in the fourth quarter with right knee soreness and did not return.
Coach Nate McMillan said Saturday the soreness is not related to the fracture in the same knee which forced Bogdanovic to miss 25 games early in the season.
Asked if he is optimistic Bogdanovic can return for the decisive game of the series, McMillan said “I really don’t know or have an answer to that question. ... We’ll see how he feels later today and tomorrow.”
Bogdanovic struggled before leaving Friday night’s game. He made only 3 of 11 shots and scored only seven points. After scoring 22 points in Game 4, he managed only six points in Wednesday night’s Game 5 win.
Nelly Korda shoots 62, takes 3-shot lead in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nelly Korda shot a career-best 10-under 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over Leona Maguire into the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic.
“Everything was falling and I was just on a roll,” Korda said. “You don’t take these days for granted.”
Putting with her left-hand low, Korda had 11 birdies and one bogey to get to 20-under 196 at Blythefield Country Club. She broke the tournament 54-hole record of 17 under set by Lexi Thompson in her 2015 victory.
“A bit of everything,” Korda said. “Mental, putting, especially left low again. I went back, and then I just feel like my putting is better left-hand low.”
The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, birdied the last three holes and five of the last six in the round interrupted by a rain delay.
“Definitely got a lot softer,” Korda said. “You can be a lot more aggressive on the greens. As I said yesterday the greens get bouncy, they’re a little slower but bouncy. For them to be soft, I can just aim at the hole and shoot at it.”
Korda birdied the first three holes, added three more on Nos. 6, 8 and 10 before dropping a stroke on No. 11. She birdied Nos. 13 and 14 and closed with three straight to push the lead to three.
She won the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida in Orlando, Florida, in February — after older sister Jessica won the previous tour event — for her fourth LPGA Tour victory.
Eriksen’s surprise visit gave ‘good energy’ to Denmark team
COPENHAGEN — Christian Eriksen surprised the Denmark team with a visit in the middle of a training session and then gave them all a hug, his teammates said Saturday.
Eriksen was discharged from a Copenhagen hospital on Friday and immediately went to see his teammates at their European Championship base camp outside the capital.
Midfielder Christian Norgaard and defender Joakim Maehle said it came as a big surprise.
“I didn’t know he was coming, so we stopped the training session when he arrived,” Norgaard said. “He seemed to be in good spirits, and it gave a good energy to the team. We were allowed to give him a hug, and it was great to see him walk around with his son. It was a good day in many ways. It was what we needed.”
The 29-year-old Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark’s first Euro 2020 game against Finland last Saturday and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. His teammates formed a protective wall around him as he was getting treatment to shield him from public view.
Hurricanes’ Jaccob Slavin wins Lady Byng Memorial trophy
NEW YORK — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Memorial trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct Saturday, becoming the fourth blue-liner to win the award.
The 27-year-old from Denver received 73 of 100 first-place votes submitted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was second, followed by Toronto forward Auston Matthews.
Slavin had three goals and 15 points while averaging a team-high 22:59 minutes over 52 games this season. He was assessed just one penalty for delay of game (puck over the glass), while facing opposing teams’ top lines.
Florida’s Brian Campbell in 2012 was the last defenseman to earn the honor, which was first presented following the 1924-25 season.
Antoine Griezmann saves France from big upset at Euro 2020
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Antoine Griezmann scored a second-half equalizer to give France a 1-1 draw with Hungary on Saturday at the European Championship.
Hungary, playing in front of a raucous crowd yet again, nearly pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament at the Puskas Arena.
After Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema wasted chances, Griezmann scored in the 66th minute to dampen the spirit of a crowd which gave Hungary unwavering support throughout the Group F match.
It was Griezmann’s 38th goal for France, moving him three behind third-place Michel Platini on the national team’s scoring list, and he did a little celebratory dance in front of the blue-shirted fans.
The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest is the only stadium at Euro 2020 to allow full crowds, and it produced an atmosphere to remember.
Hungary’s fans went wild when Attila Fiola gave the home team the lead.
Latching onto the ball after Roland Sallai won a header down the left flank, Fiola burst into the penalty area and held off defender Raphael Varane before clipping the ball into the bottom corner.
Some flares were lit and Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi had to remove paper thrown from the stands which landed in his penalty area.
The Hungarian players lined up in front of their home fans behind one goal after the match and stood with their hands on their hearts as the crowd sang.
Spain includes Pau Gasol in preliminary squad for Olympics
MADRID — Spain included Pau Gasol in its preliminary squad for the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
The 40-year-old Gasol was among the 18 players called up by coach Sergio Scariolo to prepare for the Tokyo Games. Only 12 players will make the final squad.
The two-time NBA champion is trying to play in his fifth Olympics. He was included after overcoming a long injury layoff and a successful return to Barcelona this season. He will turn 41 before the games open on July 23.
Gasol’s brother, Marc, also made the list, as did Ricky Rubio. Both were key for Spain when it won the world championship two years ago in China. A total of eight world champions are on the preliminary list. Marc Gasol plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Other names in the squad include Rudy Fernández, Sergio Rodríguez, Alex Abrines, Sergio Llull and newcomer Usman Garuba, who is projected to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft next month.
Blue Jays acquire reliver Jacob Barnes from Mets
BALTIMORE — Reliever Jacob Barnes was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the New York Mets on Saturday for pitching prospect Troy Miller.
Barnes, 31, is 1-1 with two saves and a 6.27 ERA over 19 relief appearances this season. He has a 4.53 ERA over his six-year career.
He was designated for assignment on Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run by Manny Machado in a 7-3 loss to San Diego.
Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA over seven appearances with High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire this season. He signed a minor league contract with Toronto in 2018.
Verstappen beats both Mercedes for pole at French GP
LE CASTELLET, France — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won his second pole of the season and put his Red Bull in front of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton for the start the French Grand Prix.
Verstappen set a time of 1 minute, 29.990 seconds around the Paul Ricard circuit in southern France to grab the top starting spot before Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas crossed the line at the end of Saturday’s qualifying session.
Bottas jumped to second when he crossed the line, but Hamilton completed his lap right behind Bottas and bumped his teammate down a spot.
Sergio Perez was fourth for Red Bull as the top four qualifiers all ran at the rear of the pack before completing their final flying laps as the session expired.
Colorado woman wins 60th Mount Washington Road Race
A Colorado woman raced to the top of the tallest mountain in the Northeast on Saturday to win the 60th Mount Washington Road Race.
Kim Dobson, 37, of Eagle, Colorado, earned her victory at the mountain’s fogged-in summit, which was being buffeted by gusts up to 60 mph (90 kph), with a time of 1 hour, 11 minutes, 16 seconds.
Another Colorado resident, Ashley Brasovan, 30, of Golden, took second place with a time of 1.14:28 while Samantha Diaz, 29, of Jackson, Wyoming, finished in third place at 1.15:24.
The race takes runners up the 7.6-mile (12.2 kilometers) Mount Washington Auto Road, covering 4,650 feet of elevation in route to the 6,288-foot summit. The men’s division of the race will be held Sunday.
Shepherd storms from 8 down to win British Amateur
NAIRN, Scotland — Laird Shepherd of England delivered a stunning comeback to win the British Amateur, going from 8 down through 17 holes to a victory over Monty Scowsill in 38 holes on Saturday.
The victory earned Shepherd a spot in the British Open next month at Royal St. George’s, and the Masters next April.
He would have imagined neither of those opportunities when Scowsill took an 8-up lead as they approached the halfway point at Nairn.
Shepherd birdied the 18th to win his first hole of the match. He birdied the fifth hole in the afternoon to cut the deficit to 6 down, and he won the eighth and ninth holes to get to 4 down.
Still 4 down with four to play, he won the last four holes and emerged the winner when Scowsill three-putted for bogey on the second extra hole.
Berrettini, Norrie advance to Queen’s Club final
LONDON — Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini has already beaten two British opponents this week, and he’ll face another one in the Queen’s Club final after he and Cameron Norrie advanced in straight sets on Saturday.
Ninth-ranked Berrettini defeated 22nd-ranked Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4 and the Italian has yet to drop a set after eliminating British players Andy Murray and Dan Evans.
Norrie reached the final by beating second-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-5, 6-3. Norrie joked that he’ll “have a chat” with Murray — the last British player to reach the final, in 2016 — for tips on how to beat the hard-serving Berrettini.
Jabeur wins twice to reach final on Birmingham grass
BIRMINGHAM, England — Ons Jabeur and Daria Kasatkina pulled double duty to reach the final at the Viking Classic, winning twice on Saturday after a washout the day before.
Jabeur, from Tunisia, eliminated home favorite Heather Watson, who earlier in the day became the first British woman since 1992 to reach the semifinals on Birmingham’s grass. Jabeur beat Watson 6-3, 6-3 a few hours after dispatching Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-4, 6-0.
In the final, second-seeded Jabeur will face fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia.
Kasatkina overcame Czech qualifier Thereza Martincova in a three-set quarterfinal and defeated CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals.
Rublev reaches first grass-court final at Halle Open
HALLE, Germany — Andrey Rublev reached his first grass-court final at the Halle Open on Saturday and will face Ugo Humbert.
Rublev needed four match points to wrap up his 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in a semifinal where both players landed fewer than half of their first serves.
That put the fourth-seeded Russian into his third final of the year after he won in Rotterdam in March and lost the Monte Carlo Masters to Stefanos Tsitsipas a month later.
“I can play on every surface and I will try my best again tomorrow,” Rublev said. He’s 8-3 in career finals.
Humbert made it to his third career final by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5). Canada’s Auger-Aliassime saved two match points with Humbert leading 4-5 in the decider and two more in the tiebreaker before his French opponent sealed the win. Humbert won both of his previous tour finals last year in Auckland and Antwerp, both on hard courts.
Bencic out to end 2-year title wait in Berlin vs Samsonova
BERLIN — Belinda Bencic will aim to win her first title since 2019 when she takes on qualifier and first-time finalist Liudmila Samsonova at the Berlin Open.
Bencic won her semifinal against Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-4 on Saturday after converting all four of her break points and saving eight of 10 on her own serve.
The Swiss player last won a title in Moscow in 2019 and her only final since then was a loss to Iga Swiatek in Adelaide in February. She last won a grass tournament in Eastbourne in 2015, beating Agnieszka Radwanska for her first career title.
Samsonova pulled off a major upset as she ousted two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-2. The Russian is on a six-match winning streak after coming through qualifying, and eliminated two former Grand Slam finalists, Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova, in the early rounds.
