Tom Brady is returning to Tampa to play 23rd season
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.” The news stole the spotlight from the NCAA’s Selection Sunday.
“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”
Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
The 44-year-old Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.
AP source: Rockies agree to deals with Iglesias, Colomé
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have agreed to one-year contracts with shortstop José Iglesias and right-handed reliever Alex Colomé, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreements have not yet been announced. In addition, the Rockies agreed to a minor league deal with outfielder Scott Schebler.
Bringing in Iglesias all but closes the door on a return of free-agent shortstop Trevor Story, who is set to become the latest big-name player to exit the Rockies. Before the 2021 season, the team traded perennial All-Star and Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Story turned in a 24-homer, 20-steal season in ‘21 as the Rockies missed the playoffs for a third straight year.
Iglesias batted .271 last season over 114 games with the Los Angeles Angels and 23 with Boston. The 32-year-old was an All-Star in 2015 while a member of the Detroit Tigers.
Colomé, 33, is coming off a season in which he saved 17 games for the Minnesota Twins. He led the league with 47 saves in 2017 while with Tampa Bay.
Schebler spent 14 games with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021, hitting .147. He was a 26th-round pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2010 amateur draft. He hit 30 homers with Cincinnati during the 2017 season.
Players Championship set for Monday finish
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The longest week at The Players Championship moved closer to a conclusion Sunday without much clarity amid ever-changing names in the chase.
Anirban Lahiri of India finished off more than 12 hours of action at the TPC Sawgrass with a two-putt birdie from 30 feet on the par-5 11th hole to reach 9-under par.
Moments earlier, Harold Varner III hooded a wedge with so much side spin that it raced left across the ninth green and settled inches away for a tap-in birdie. Three short blasts of the horn sounded, not in celebration of Varner’s shot but to signal the end of the day due to darkness.
Tom Hoge finished out the ninth hole by making a 25-foot birdie putt that pulled the Pebble Beach winner within one shot of Lahiri.
Right behind was Sam Burns, whose heroics toward the end of the second round Sunday — a 75-foot eagle putt on the 16th and an 18-foot par putt on the last hole — gave him a 3-under 69 and a share of the 36-hole lead with Hoge.
Koertz Madsen wins Honda LPGA Thailand
CHONBURI, Thailand — Nanna Koerstz Madsen won the Honda LPGA Thailand to become the first Danish champion in LPGA Tour history, beating Lin Xiyu of China with a 10-foot eagle putt on the second hole of a playoff.
Madsen closed with a 5-under 67 on Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course to match Lin (66) at a tournament-record 26-under 262. They both made birdies on the first extra trip down the par-5 18th.
Celine Boutier of France was third after a 67.
Rattled by spectator’s outburst, Osaka loses at Indian Wells
INDIAN WELLS — Rattled by a derogatory shout from a spectator, Naomi Osaka went on to lose 6-0, 6-4 to Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday night.
Osaka trailed in the first set when a woman in the stands shouted, “Osaka, you suck.” The Japanese star approached the chair umpire to ask that something be done. But the umpire explained that she didn’t know who it was and could not take any action.
“I didn’t hear what lady say because I really so focus on my game, on my serve game, I didn’t understand what she say,” Kudermetova said. “But after that moment, I saw that Naomi, she start to cry.”
Osaka later made the unusual request to use the umpire’s microphone to address the crowd, which did not happen.
A supervisor came on court for a prolonged discussion with Osaka. The supervisor told the umpire “if it happens again, we’re going to find him.” Kudermetova waited behind the baseline for the match to resume.
Afterward, Osaka spoke to the crowd with tears streaming down her face.
“To be honest, I’ve gotten heckled before, like it didn’t really bother me, but heckled here,” she said, her voice trailing off.
“I watched a video of Venus and Serena (Williams) getting heckled here, if you’ve never watched it you should watch it,” Osaka said. “I don’t know why, but it went into my head and it got replayed a lot. I’m trying not to cry.”
The Williams sisters were heckled by fans at Indian Wells in 2001. Venus withdrew, with a knee injury, from her scheduled semifinal against Serena shortly before it was to begin. When Venus and their father Richard took their seats to watch Serena in the final against Kim Clijsters, the crowd began booing. As the match went on, fans jeered Serena. Their father said he was the target of racial slurs. The sisters boycotted the tournament for years before eventually returning.
Rublev improves to 15-2 on year with Indian Wells win
INDIAN WELLS — Andrey Rublev beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, improving the Russian’s record to 15-2 this year with his 10th straight victory.
Rublev trails only Rafael Nadal’s mark of 16-0 on the season, having won titles in Dubai and Marseille.
The seventh-seeded Russian overpowered Koepfer with 32 winners, including 18 off the forehand side. Rublev also controlled the net, taking 11 of 15 points there.
Trailing 2-4 in the first set, Rublev won a 28-stroke rally with a forehand. Rublev broke at 5-all to take control of the set.
Andy Murray lost to No. 31 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 7-6 (9), 6-3.
A trio of American men won. No. 23 John Isner defeated Sam Querrey 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3). Steve Johnson beat No. 22 Aslan Karatsev 7-6 (5), 6-4. No. 20 Taylor Fritz beat Kamil Majchrzak of Poland 6-1, 6-1.
Lo. 24 Marin Cilic went down 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (6) to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-3.
In women’s play, No. 3 Iga Swiatek got by 29th-seeded Clara Tauson 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1. Petra Martic of Croatia outlasted 11th-seeded Emma Raducanu 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5 in nearly three hours. No. 25 Madison Keys advanced 7-6 (4), 6-1 over Alison Riske.
Vikings, Cousins agree to 1-year, $35M contract extension
The Minnesota Vikings have committed to quarterback Kirk Cousins for the next two seasons, banking on further improvement under new head coach Kevin O’Connell.
The Vikings announced their agreement in principle with Cousins on a one-year contract extension Sunday — the latest high-leverage deal that Cousins has successfully bet on himself with and the clearest sign yet that the Vikings aren’t interested in a teardown under new management.
According to a person with knowledge of the situation, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not being publicized, Cousins will get $35 million in newly guaranteed money to double the amount of cash the Vikings are on the hook for. He also has a no-trade clause in the new contract, the person said.
The deal includes a $25 million signing bonus spread out over the next four years to flatten the salary cap impact. Factoring in the remaining proration from his last signing bonus and his new 2022 base salary of $15 million, Cousins will now carry a cap hit of slightly more than $31.4 million.
That slashes $14 million off Minnesota’s salary cap charges, almost enough for the club to be fully under the $208.2 million figure that kicks in on Wednesday when the new league year officially begins. The Vikings would get there by either releasing or restructuring a contract for another veteran player.
Tears, swears as Celtics retire Kevin Garnett’s No. 5
BOSTON — With a couple of curses, a primal scream, and a few tears, too, Kevin Garnett helped hoist his No. 5 to the TD Garden rafters on Sunday alongside the 2008 NBA championship banner he helped win after arriving in Boston.
On a day that featured live and video tributes from ex-teammates, former Celtics greats, other NBA A-listers — and even musician Kenny G — Garnett became the 24th person in franchise history have is number retired.
None of the previous honorees them had quite the same combination of intensity, hard work and humor that Garnett brought when he joined Paul Pierce and Ray Allen for a New Big Three that ended the longest title drought in franchise history.
“Before he got here, we had one of our worst seasons. He was just that injection in the heart that we needed,” Pierce, whose No. 34 was retired in 2018, said in the postgame ceremony. “You brought a sense of culture to this team that was desperately, desperately needed. You brought Boston pride — Celtic pride — back.”
Wearing a dark suit and a black turtleneck, with a Ukrainian flag ribbon on his lapel and a Celtics green pocket square, Garnett came onto the court with his daughters and was greeted by former teammate and current broadcaster Brian Scalabrine.
With the championship trophy on a table behind them, Scalabrine asked where Garnett got the passion that propelled him from the fifth overall draft pick out of a Chicago high school to the basketball Hall of Fame.
“Nobody tells you how to use your superpower,” Garnett said, adding that he watched his mother work hard to raise him. “It’s in my DNA. I figured it out.”
The day also included a reunion with Allen, ending a public feud that began when the sharpshooting guard left the Celtics to sign with the Miami Heat. The two players hugged and were soon joined by Pierce before Garnett shouted into the microphone: “Ray’s next, damn it!”
Matt Hagan gives Tony Stewart Racing first NHRA victory
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Three-time Funny Car season champion Matt Hagan gave Tony Stewart Racing its first NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series victory Sunday, racing to his first career win at the historic Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.
In the final round, Hagan powered his Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT to a run of 3.910-seconds at 330.96 mph to beat Blake Alexander for his 40th career victory and first in three races this year with Tony Stewart Racing.
“To get this first win at the Gatornationals and Tony Stewart’s first win in a drag car, it’s pretty awesome,” Hagan said. “I’m very blessed and humbled to be here, and for all the fans who showed up, to get this first win at the Gators, it’s unbelievable.”
Hagan joined the first-year Tony Stewart Racing team in the offseason and the Virginia driver has a No. 1 qualifier and a pair of final rounds for the Stewart-owned team.
“This is pretty badass, especially at the Gatornationals,” Stewart said. “We’ve got two awesome race teams that work their butts off. I’m really proud of all these guys.”
Tripp Tatum won in Top Fuel, Dallas Glenn in Pro Stock and Karen Stoffer in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Tatum raced to first career win a day after picking up his first career No. 1 qualifier, knocking off Doug Foley with a 3.700 at 330.31 in the final round.
Glenn picked up his fourth career win, beating teammate Kyle Koretsky with a 6.486 at 210.21 in as Camar.
Stoffer finished off a record-breaking day with her 11th career win, going 6.7000 at 200.77 on her Suzuki in the first race of the year in the category. She made the quickest run in class history earlier in the day, going 6.665.
Tight end Zach Ertz agrees to 3-year deal with Cardinals
TEMPE, Ariz. — Tight end Zach Ertz re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, agreeing to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.
The 31-year-old Ertz had 56 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with the Cardinals last season following an October trade with Philadelphia.
Ertz tied the Cardinals’ franchise season record for receptions by a tight end. In 17 combined games with Philadelphia and Arizona, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end had 74 receptions for 763 yards and five touchdowns.
The nine-year NFL veteran was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and is a three-time Pro Bowl pick. A second-round pick out of Stanford in 2013, he caught the winning touchdown pass in the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory over New England after the 2017 season. Ertz has 635 catches for 6,841 yards and 41 touchdowns in 134 career NFL games.
Ertz’s wife, Julie, is an Arizona native who plays for the U.S. Women’s soccer team and Angel City FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.
Georgia hires Mike White from Florida to replace fired Crean
Georgia has hired Mike White from Florida to provide new leadership to its basketball program only three days after firing Tom Crean.
White’s hiring was approved by Georgia’s athletic association’s executive board in a telephone meeting Sunday.
White was 142-88 in seven seasons at Florida, including a 72-52 mark in Southeastern Conference games. The Gators were 19-13 this season with a 9-9 conference record.
The Gators finished .500 or better in conference games in each season under White.
Florida’s hopes of improving its resume for NCAA tournament consideration this season ended with an 83-80 overtime loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament on Thursday.
Crean was fired Thursday night following a 6-26 season that set a school record for losses. The Bulldogs lost their final 12 games and won only one SEC game, setting another low for the program.
Crean was 47-75 overall and 15-58 in SEC games in four seasons. He was been unable to duplicate the success he enjoyed at Marquette, where he advanced to the Final Four, or Indiana, where he coached three Sweet 16 teams.
Details of White’s contract with Georgia were not immediately available.
AP sources: Cowboys, WR Gallup agree on $62.5M, 5-year deal
The Dallas Cowboys agreed on a long-term contract with receiver Michael Gallup a day after agreeing to trade Amari Cooper to Cleveland.
Gallup is returning on a $62.5 million, five-year contract, two people with knowledge of the agreement said Sunday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be official until the start of the new league year.
The Cowboys are sending Cooper to the Browns to save about $16 million in salary cap space. With Gallup’s deal done, Dallas will move on to defensive end Randy Gregory and some of the club’s other unrestricted free agents.
Gallup was a focus in free agency for the Cowboys despite tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the second to last game of the regular season. Club officials have expressed optimism about Gallup’s recovery.
The trade of Cooper leaves CeeDee Lamb as the No. 1 receiver for Dallas. A healthy Gallup has shown the potential to be a strong second option for quarterback Dak Prescott.
Before the knee injury last season, Gallup missed seven games with a calf injury. The nine games played were the fewest in his four years. Gallup had 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns.
A third-round pick in 2018, Gallup had his best season in his second year with career highs in catches (66), yards (1,107) and touchdowns (six).
The Cowboys also have an agreement on a one-year deal with receiver Noah Brown.
Roglic holds off Yates to win Paris-Nice for 1st time
NICE, France — Former Tour de France runner-up Primoz Roglic won the Paris-Nice race for the first time while British rider Simon Yates clinched the eighth and final stage on Sunday after a fierce attack.
Yates accelerated up the Col d’Eze near Monaco and Roglic initially struggled, before standout teammate Wout van Aert, a specialist in classics, helped the Slovenian catch up enough for overall victory.
The 32-year-old Roglic, who has won the past three Spanish Vueltas but narrowly lost out in the 2020 Tour de France, finished 29 seconds ahead of Yates overall.
Roglic celebrated with his young son on the podium.
Colombian rider Daniel Martinez finished 2 minutes, 37 seconds behind Roglic in third spot overall.
Yates completed the eighth stage, a 116-kilometer (72-mile) route around the southern city of Nice, in a second under 2 hours, 53 minutes.
Van Aert and Roglic were both nine seconds behind him.
Colin Kaepernick still wants to play in NFL, seeks receivers
Colin Kaepernick is seeking receivers to catch his passes and a team to sign him.
Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2012 season, last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.
On Sunday, he wrote on Twitter: “For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners. Who’s working?? I will pull up.”
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett quickly volunteered and Kaepernick responded, saying he’ll be there Monday and coordinate with him. It wasn’t immediately known where they will get together.
Kaepernick met with Seattle a few years ago, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he should be a starter in the league and the team only wanted a backup for Russell Wilson. Now, Wilson has been traded to Denver.
The Ravens considered signing Kaepernick in the summer of 2017 when former starting quarterback Joe Flacco was dealing with a back injury that would keep him out for the entire preseason. Owner Steve Bisciotti said he consulted with fans and the team ultimately passed.
The NFL organized a workout for Kaepernick in Atlanta in November 2019 but it turned chaotic and resulted in no job offers.
Kaepernick and Reid filed collusion grievances against the league in October 2017, saying they were blacklisted because of protests during the anthem at games. They reached a settlement in 2019.
When Kaepernick took a knee to take a stand against police brutality and racial injustice in 2016, he was mostly alone. Teammate Eric Reid and a few others joined him but politicians, team owners and other players criticized him, fans burned his jersey, and he was booed even at home. By 2020, global opinion shifted to the point that more people began vilifying those who attacked Kaepernick or misrepresented his stance.
Still, he hasn’t been offered an opportunity to return to the NFL.
Brent Sass maintains lead as Iditarod reaches Bering Sea ice
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Brent Sass continued to lead the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Sunday, but he must hold off the defending champion as mushers have reached the Bering Sea sea coast and its treacherous ice.
Sass breezed through the checkpoint in the village of Shaktoolik on Sunday morning, staying only eight minutes. The village is 754 miles (1,213 kilometers) into the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race, and the winner is expected to cross the finish line in Nome on Tuesday or Wednesday.
According to GPS trackers each musher carries, Sass had a lead of just over 10 miles (16 kilometers) on Dallas Seavey, who tied Rick Swenson for the most Iditarod victories at five with his 2021 Iditarod win.
But the GPS data on the race’s Iditarod Insider website also showed Seavey running at a faster clip even though he is mushing with two fewer dogs than the 12 Sass has in harness.
Aaron Burmeister was in third place, but about 40 miles (64 kilometers) behind Seavey.
Sass picked up another award late Saturday when he was the first musher to reach the Gold Coast. Among the prizes presented to him in the community of Unalakleet was 1 ounce (28.35 grams) of gold nuggets, worth about $2,000.
He’s previously been awarded several cash prizes, artwork and a gourmet meal for being the first musher to reach checkpoints dotting the trail from the Anchorage area to the Gold Rush town of Nome.
Sass turned down the gourmet meal, however, because he didn’t have time to eat it.
The world’s most famous sled dog race began with 49 mushers on March 6 in Willow, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) north of Anchorage. Since then, four have withdrawn from the race.
