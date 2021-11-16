Djokovic opens ATP Finals by beating Ruud
TURIN, Italy — Five-time champion Novak Djokovic reopened his ATP Finals account and beat Casper Ruud 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Monday.
He’s attempting to match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the elite season-ending event for the top eight players.
In the other group match, Andrey Rublev topped 2018 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4.
Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev won their group singles on Sunday.
After his match, Djokovic was presented with the trophy for finishing the year ranked No. 1, a feat he accomplished for a record seventh time — breaking a tie with childhood idol Pete Sampras.
In an on-court interview, Djokovic recounted how he fell in love with tennis watching Sampras when he was “4 or 5 years old” and asked his dad to buy him a racket.
“Now I’m here and I’ve won this (trophy) seven times, one more than (Sampras) — incredible,” Djokovic told the crowd in Italian. “The dream continues. I hope to play this great sport for a couple of years.”
Later, when asked about his on-court comments, the 34-year-old Djokovic said he doesn’t have a number in mind for how many more years he wants to play.
“I don’t want to impose a limit to myself at all, because I still enjoy playing tennis, and I really enjoy competition and playing at the highest level,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion said. “Being No. 1 in the world, there is no reason for me yet to think about leaving tennis. I really am in a good place at the moment.”
Following a two-month break after his loss to Medvedev in the U.S. Open final, which ended his pursuit of a calendar-year Grand Slam, Djokovic returned this month and won the Paris Masters. He’s won six straight matches.
Ruud, a first-time qualifier, broke serve in their opening game when Djokovic fell and dropped his racket as he changed direction to run down a lob. Djokovic managed to pick his racket back up and hit a weak reply but Ruud quickly finished off the point.
A double-fault from Ruud handed Djokovic the break back and evened the set at 3-3. Djokovic then began holding easily and putting pressure on Ruud’s serve, enabling him to wear down the Norwegian during the tiebreaker.
Swiatek spoils Badosa’s birthday at WTA Finals
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Iga Swiatek departed the WTA Finals with a win after spoiling Paula Badosa’s birthday 7-5, 6-4 on Monday.
The Polish player couldn’t advance from her group after losing her first two singles but got to finish her two-title season with a smile. She also ended Badosa’s eight-match winning streak.
Swiatek, the youngest player at 20 in the eight-women field, came from a break down in each set.
“I think it was a really solid match from me. I’m pretty happy that I had a chance to show my tennis finally, overcome all these factors around, just play the game”, said Swiatek. “For sure this tournament was special. Playing three days with such high-quality players, it’s hard. I hope my next time is going to be a little bit more lucky for me”.
Badosa, 24 on Monday, had already qualified first in their group and will face Spanish compatriot Garbiñe Muguruza in the semifinals.
“I was quite focused, thinking about the match I have tomorrow. It’s an important one”, said Badosa, who is looking forward to facing Muguruza, a player she used to idolize. “I think it’s amazing to have two Spanish players. For me it was already a dream to be here, so you can imagine how I feel to play the semifinals and against her.”
Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari played the late match on Monday, with the winner going to the semifinals to face Anett Kontaveit.
The semifinals are on Tuesday and the final is set for Wednesday at Centro Panamericano de Tenis in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara.
Swiatek lost her only previous meeting with Badosa in the second round of the Tokyo Olympics.
Badosa won the first titles of her career this year in Belgrade and Indian Wells, and is among six players to have made their top-10 debut this season.
NHL postpones 3 games amid Ottawa Senators virus outbreak
The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, the first time any of North America’s major professional sports leagues have been hit by rescheduling this fall because of the coronavirus.
Games scheduled for Tuesday at New Jersey, at home Thursday against Nashville and at home Saturday against the New York Rangers were postponed. Ten Senators players are currently in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, and though the team played shorthanded Sunday, the depth of Ottawa’s outbreak led to the league’s decision.
Neither the NFL nor the NBA has had to postpone a game so far this fall. Major League Baseball had nine virus-related postponements among 2,430 scheduled games, down from 45 in last year’s shortened 900-game schedule.
The NHL postponed 51 games for virus reasons during its last regular season.
The league and Players’ Association have until Jan. 10 to withdraw from the 2022 Winter Olympics if pandemic circumstances force the cancellation of so many games that the break in February is not feasible.
NBA fines Timberwolves $250K for illegal offseason workouts
MINNEAPOLIS — The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $250,000 on Monday for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside their home market.
The punishment was connected to team activities that took place in the Miami area in early September, the league announced.
Timberwolves coaches, players and staff gathered for on-court work and off-court bonding in south Florida, where new co-owner Alex Rodriguez resides.
The team and players posted several photos and videos to social media during the trip, which took place about two weeks before president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas was fired.
Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick placed on COVID-19 list
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday placed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, where he joins quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Teams are not required to release information whether players are vaccinated. If Fitzpatrick is, he would be required to be free of symptoms and have two negative tests 24 hours apart. If he is not vaccinated, the playmaking defensive back could be sidelined for at least 10 days.
Roethlisberger sat out Sunday’s 16-16 tie with winless Detroit and his return for next week’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers is uncertain.
Pittsburgh acquired Fitzpatrick in an early season trade with Miami in 2019. He has been a two-time All-Pro and has four touchdowns among his 11 interceptions with the Steelers. He does not have an interception this season.
The Steelers also saw their star linebacker, T.J. Watt, get injured against Detroit.
His status is uncertain. Watt hurt his hip and hamstring.
NFL Honors moves to Thursday night during Super Bowl week
NFL Honors, the prime-time television program during which The Associated Press individual league awards are revealed, will be held on a Thursday for the first time, and will be broadcast live by ABC.
The show on Feb. 10 will originate from the YouTube Theater at the SoFi Entertainment District in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California, and also will be available on NFL Network and ESPN+.
In addition to the AP’s awards for MVP, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player, Offensive Player and Offensive Rookie, Defensive Player and Defensive Rookie, and Assistant Coach of the Year, the program will feature the league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year announcement.
The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class also will be revealed during the telecast, which begins at 9 p.m. EST.
Other awards presented will include the Salute to Service; the Deacon Jones Award to the NFL sacks leader; and the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
“We have been wanting to do Thursday for a few years,” said Mark Quenzel, the senior vice president, head of content for NFL Media. “The primary reason has been that we wanted to spread out some of the bigger events. We have ‘Opening Night’ on Monday and a whole bunch of things, the commissioner’s press conference.
“With NFL Honors and the Super Bowl obviously being on Saturday and Sunday, we thought it would be great to move it earlier in the week and have more tentpole events.”
Emmert says NCAA efforts to reform not motivated by fear
The NCAA’s move to restructure college sports is not being driven by fear, but rather a desire to seize an opportunity to tackle issues that have been building for decades, NCAA president Mark Emmert said Monday,
“There’s few things that are being discussed right now that have been discussed off and on at least for the 10 years that I’ve been involved in the NCAA,” Emmert said during a brief news conference. “But yet at the same time, we’ve never had a moment where we had state legislators, congressional actors, the courts, the economic dynamics, and even the pandemic, all providing a very important catalyst for change.”
Emmert’s words came after the NCAA’s online constitutional convention, during which the entire membership of more than 1,100 schools in its three divisions weighed in on the proposed, scaled-down version of the association’s foundational document.
Emmert called for the constitutional convention over the summer, not long after the U.S. Supreme Court dealt the NCAA a potentially crippling blow. In upholding a lower court’s ruling in an antitrust case, the high court left the association vulnerable to lawsuits any time it makes a new rule the impacts athletes.
Rewriting the constitution is the first step toward decentralizing college sports’ governance and deemphasizing the role of the NCAA.
“It has been a long time, 50 years, a half a century, since there was this thorough a look at what college sports is and how it should function,” Emmert said. “The inaction of the association at this particular moment would be very, very poorly received and it should be, frankly. If you have that much change going on, you darn well be better be ready and willing and able to change.”
The college sports administrators who make up the constitution committee, including Georgetown President Jack DeGioia, who is the chairman of the NCAA’s Board of Governors, spent about four hours presenting the proposal to members and taking questions.
“I ... thought it was a very successful first take, especially having never done anything quite like this in the history of the association,” Emmert said.
Middle Tennessee plans $66 million upgrade to facilities
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee will spend $66 million on a three-story football building behind the north end zone of Floyd Stadium, the first of a three-part plan to upgrade athletics facilities costing at least $100 million.
President Sidney A. McPhee announced the details at a news conference Monday, days after Middle Tennessee decided to stay put in Conference USA.
“The importance of enhanced facilities became clear to me during the shifts in the national collegiate landscape prompted by the realignment of athletic conferences,” McPhee said. “The decision we made to remain with Conference USA aligns squarely with our desire to bring about meaningful change in our athletics campus.”
The first project is expected to be finished before the 2024 football season. The new building will be constructed on the site of the current weight and gameday rooms next to Murphy Center and will house training, strength and conditioning and equipment centers.
The football locker room, meeting rooms and personnel offices will be moved to the new building from Murphy Center, freeing up that space.
Middle Tennessee also launched a fundraising campaign designed to raise $15 million over five years. Football coach Rick Stockstill and his wife, Sara, made a $500,000 donation at the news conference.
The second phase will upgrade Murphy Center by adding a skills center for men’s and women’s basketball and a full-length court. The third phase features a multipurpose indoor practice facility to be used by all 17 athletic programs.
Miami ousts AD Blake James, 2 days after football’s FSU loss
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Blake James is no longer Miami’s athletic director, with both sides saying it was a mutual decision for him to leave the university Monday in a move that came two days after the Hurricanes’ football team lost at Florida State.
The school said it was beginning a search for his replacement. Deputy AD Jennifer Strawley will serve as the interim AD during the search.
Miami is likely to consider more changes in athletics, and football coach Manny Diaz faces an uncertain future. The move was made about six weeks after school president Julio Frenk released a letter to the university community insisting he would increase his involvement with athletics and saying “we are fully committed to building championship-caliber teams at The U.”
“It has been an honor to lead Miami athletics and to be a part of such a world-class institution,” James said in a statement released by the university. “I am proud of the work that we have done together, though I know there is still more yet to be achieved. ... I wish the Canes nothing but the best and look forward to my next endeavors.”
Football — the biggest part of Miami’s athletic brand — has struggled again this season. Miami is 19-15 in Diaz’s three seasons, including 5-5 this year. The Hurricanes wasted an eight-point lead in the final minutes of Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Florida State.
Miami has yet to win an Atlantic Coast Conference football title since joining the league in 2004, and hasn’t won a national title since 2001.
Mariners add McKay, Negron to coaching staff for 2022
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have filled out their coaching staff for the 2022 season, adding minor-league director Andy McKay and Triple-A manager Kristopher Negron to the major league staff.
McKay, who has overseen Seattle’s farm system since being hired in October 2015, was added to the Mariners staff as a major league coach and senior director of baseball development. Negron, who managed Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma to a Pacific Coast League title last season, will be the Mariners first base coach.
Seattle also promoted Jarret DeHart to hitting coach and director of hitting strategy, and named Tony Arnerich hitting coach.
Other coaches returning to work for manager Scott Servais include Manny Acta (third base coach), Perry Hill (infield coach), Trent Blank (bullpen coach, director of pitching strategy), Carson Vitale (field coordinator) and Pete Woodworth (pitching coach).
Tim Laker, the hitting coach last season, declined an invitation to return for the 2022 season, the team said. Bench coach Jarred Sandberg was not brought back.
Chinese hockey team loses 1st trial game for Olympics in OT
MYTISHCHI, Russia — The players hoping to represent China in men’s hockey at next year’s Beijing Olympics lost to a Russian club in overtime Monday in a game used by international officials to assess the Chinese team’s competitive strength.
Kunlun Red Star, wearing red shirts with Chinese flag patches on the shoulder, fought back from a four-goal deficit to force overtime before losing to Amur Khabarovsk 5-4 in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.
Kunlun has been playing in the KHL as a proxy for the Chinese national team and a base for naturalized players who grew up in the United States and Canada. The team has the worst record in the KHL.
Amur led 4-0 with five minutes to go in the second period in a near-empty arena in the Moscow suburbs before the comeback started.
The International Ice Hockey Federation had officials watching the game, and will monitor another Wednesday, to “evaluate the status of the team’s preparations” amid concerns the Chinese national squad will lose big on the Olympic stage.
The IIHF has refused to confirm which Kunlun players are eligible for Olympic roster spots, but one of those eyeing Beijing is winger Brandon Yip, who played 174 NHL games over five seasons — mostly for the Colorado Avalanche.
Yip scored Kunlun’s first goal Monday before former NHL prospect Josh Nicholls, Russian forward Mikhail Abramov and former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ryan Sproul took the game to overtime.
KHL records list 19 players on the Kunlun roster as having Chinese nationality, and more could be naturalized in time for the Olympics. Time spent playing for Kunlun counts toward the IIHF-mandated two years of residence needed to qualify for international play, even though Kunlun has been based in Russia since early 2020 because of pandemic-related travel restrictions.
China got its spots in the Olympic hockey tournaments as host country and the IIHF has said it will not seek to remove the teams from the competitions.
