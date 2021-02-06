Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: NBA — Celtics at Clippers; NHL — Kings vs. Golden Knights and Sharks vs. Ducks.
Angels acquire veteran OF Dexter Fowler from Cardinals
ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash or a player to be named later.
The clubs announced the deal Thursday night.
Fowler batted .233 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 23 games last season, his fourth with St. Louis. The switch-hitting former Rockies and Cubs slugger is a career .259 hitter with 127 homers and 561 RBIs.
While the 35-year-old Fowler can play all three outfield positions, he likely is a short-term solution in right field for the Angels, who have said they would prefer to give more minor league development time to Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh.
The 21-year-old Adell, the Halos’ top prospect, struggled in his major league debut last season as their everyday right fielder, batting .161 with a .478 OPS over 38 games.
Fowler is headed into his 13th full big league season in the final year of a five-year, $82 million contract. He has a $14.5 million salary in 2021, and St. Louis remains responsible for the two final $1 million installments of his $10 million signing bonus, due July 1 and Oct. 1.
As part of the trade, the Cardinals agreed to pay the Angels $12.75 million in 12 installments of $1,062,500 on the 15th and final day of each month from April through September.
Fowler earned his only All-Star selection and his only World Series ring in 2016 with Chicago under current Angels manager Joe Maddon. His switch-hitting abilities will provide a counterpart to right-handed hitting outfielders Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Adell.
Fowler has spent just one season of his career in the AL, playing for Houston in 2014.
Chicago Cubs announce deals with OF Pederson, 2 pitchers
CHICAGO — Joc Pederson joined the Chicago Cubs on Friday, finalizing a one-year contract with the NL Central champions.
The Cubs also announced one-year deals for pitchers Trevor Williams and Andrew Chafin. The contracts for Pederson and Chafin include a mutual option for 2022.
Chicago had just three outfielders on its 40-man roster before the addition of Pederson, who hit .190 with seven homers and 16 RBIs last season for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Cubs let Kyle Schwarber go in December, and he signed a $10 million, one-year contract with Washington on Jan. 9. Pederson, another lefty bat with lots of power and some limitations at the plate, likely steps in for Schwarber in left.
For Pederson, who turns 29 in April, it’s a chance for regular playing time before possibly trying free agency again next year.
Pederson was selected by Los Angeles in the 11th round of the 2010 amateur draft and spent his first seven seasons with the Dodgers. He is a .230 hitter with 130 homers and 303 RBIs in 748 career games.
While Pederson struggled during the pandemic-shortened season, he set career highs with 36 homers, 74 RBIs and a .249 batting average in 149 games in 2019.
Pederson also appeared in 64 playoff games with Los Angeles, including three World Series. He hit .382 with two homers and eight RBIs during the 2020 postseason, helping the Dodgers win the championship for the first time since 1988.
53-year-old Stricker stroke back in Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Steve Stricker is having too much fun at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to stress over a messy finish Friday.
Trying to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history, the 53-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain shot a 5-under 66 to get within a stroke of leader Xander Schauffele entering the weekend at TPC Scottsdale.
Stricker scrambled for par on the eighth, but couldn’t overcome another poor approach on No. 9 in a closing bogey.
“Just hit an awful iron into the green on No. 9,” Stricker said. “But overall a good day.”
Stricker, who will be 54 on Feb. 23, won the last of his 12 PGA Tour titles in 2012 at Kapalua. Sam Snead is the oldest winner at 52 years, 10 months, 8 days in the 1965 Greater Greensboro event. Seven players have won in their 50s, the last Davis Love III at 51 in the 2015 Wyndham Championship.
The fourth-ranked Schauffele, coming off a second-place tie last week at Torrey Pines, played the back nine in 6-under 30 in the afternoon for a 64. He birdied Nos. 12-14, made a 21-footer for eagle on the par-5 15th, and hit a wedge to 4 1/2 feet to set up a final birdie on the par-4 18th. He was at 12-under 130.
Keegan Bradley was tied for second after a 65. He made 10 birdies in a 14-hole stretch from his 12th hole Thursday to the seventh Friday — all on the front nine.
Scottie Scheffler (65), Sam Burns (68) and Kyoung-Hoon Lee (66) were 10 under. Scheffler hit to a foot for birdie in the morning on the 16th.
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson top Hall of Fame candidates
More than two decades ago, Charles Woodson beat out Peyton Manning for a prestigious college award. Something called the Heisman Trophy.
On Saturday, they likely will share an even more impressive football honor: entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Manning and Woodson, two of the most dominant players at their positions in the NFL from 1998 until their retirements in early 2016, are among four first-year-eligible finalists. During the NFL Honors television show when The Associated Press announces its 2020 individual awards, they are among the leading contenders for induction.
Both made the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s, and carried their prolific production into the next decade. The only five-time league MVP, Manning quarterbacked Indianapolis to two Super Bowls, winning one, and then took Denver to two more, winning one.
NBA tells teams it plans March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta
The NBA told its teams on Thursday night that it expects to finalize plans in the coming week to have an All-Star Game in Atlanta.
The game and skills competitions will be held on March 7, the NBA told clubs in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press. It remains unclear when players would have to report to Atlanta and how testing will work there, or if fans will be part of the game.
The first-half schedule ends March 4, with the second half set to begin on March 11. The league said it expects to agree to terms with the National Basketball Players Association on testing protocols that will apply to all players during the break, how testing will work for the All-Star event, and when players will have to report back to their home markets to begin preparations for the second-half schedule.
Serena Williams, Osaka drawn in same half at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Majors are what matters at this stage for Serena Williams.
After agreeing Friday to the notion that she could consider her next Grand Slam title to be her favorite, she withdrew from a scheduled semifinal match against top-ranked Ash Barty in a tuneup event — citing an injured right shoulder — not long after the draw for the Australian Open was made.
For her latest bid to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams was drawn in the same quarter as second-ranked Simona Halep and the same half as No. 3 Naomi Osaka, the U.S. Open champion.
Osaka will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round and has major champions Angelique Kerber, Garbine Muguruza, Venus Williams and Bianca Andreescu in her quarter.
Osaka, Azarenka withdraw from Australian Open tuneups
MELBOURNE, Australia — Former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka withdrawn from tuneup tournaments Saturday, two days before the year’s first tennis major begins at Melbourne Park.
No. 3-ranked Osaka pulled out of her Gippsland Trophy semifinal against Elise Mertens, citing a “niggling injury.”
Azarenka withdrew from the Grampians Trophy quarterfinal match against Anett Kontaveit with a lower back problem.
Serena Williams withdrew from the Yarra Valley Classic late Friday after qualifying for a semifinal against top-ranked Ash Barty.
All international players and staff have been through two weeks of quarantine. Organizers put on six tournaments this week at Melbourne Park to give players time to prepare for the Australian Open, which has been delayed three weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Open champion Osaka and Serena Williams, who is chasing a record 24th Grand Slam singles title, are on the same half of the draw at the Australian Open.
Former WNBA MVP Charles re-signs with Washington Mystics
WASHINGTON — Former WNBA MVP Tina Charles will stay with the Washington Mystics, the team announced Friday.
The Mystics traded with New York for Charles last April, but she sat out the season after being granted a medical exemption due to coronavirus concerns.
“It was disappointing for her and for us when she had to miss the 2020 season,” Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault said. “Tina’s high-level preparation this offseason and her hunger to win a championship will be a huge catalyst for us to continue as one of the elite teams in the WNBA. We can’t wait to get started.”
Charles was the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft by Connecticut, playing for Thibault, and came to New York after four seasons with the Sun.
The 32-year-old was MVP of the WNBA in 2012 and has averaged 18.1 points and 9.5 rebounds in her career. She’s still looking for her first championship.
US men’s soccer opens Olympic qualifying March 18 in Mexico
MIAMI — The United States under-24 team will open men’s Olympic soccer qualifying against Costa Rica on March 18 at the CONCACAF tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico.
The revised schedule announced Friday by the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football represents roughly a one-year postponement from the original tournament, delayed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S., which failed to qualify for the 2012 and 2016 men’s Olympic soccer tournaments, plays the Dominican Republic on March 21 and completes Group A on March 24 against host Mexico.
LeBron’s triple-double powers Lakers past Nuggets, 114-93
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Dennis Schröder added 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers roared away in the second half for a 114-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.
Talen Horton-Tucker scored 12 of his 17 points during that inspired second-half effort by the defending NBA champions, who returned from a strong seven-game road trip and improved their surprisingly unimpressive home record to 5-4 by winning this rematch of the Western Conference finals in the bubble.
James moved into third place on the NBA’s career field goals list while recording his 96th career triple-double and his second of the season, helping the Lakers open a five-game homestand with their 11th win in 14 games.
Jamal Murray scored 20 points and Monte Morris added 16 for the Nuggets, who struggled down the stretch of their second loss in eight games.
Nikola Jokic managed just 13 points and 10 rebounds after getting 47 points and 12 boards Sunday in the Nuggets’ most recent outing against Utah.
San Antonio area gets entire NCAA women’s basketball tourney
The San Antonio region will host the entire NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
The move Friday was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and matches that of the men’s tournament, which the NCAA said last month will be played in the Indianapolis area.
The tournament will still feature 64 teams and will run from March 21 through April 4. The NCAA will use five sites for the opening round, including the University of Texas, which is 80 miles from San Antonio, as a venue.
Bronx Boosters: Yankee Stadium becomes mass vaccination site
NEW YORK — Yankee Stadium was opened as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site Friday by officials trying to boost inoculation rates in surrounding Bronx neighborhoods hard hit by the pandemic.
The megasite is being restricted to residents of the New York City borough with the highest percentage of positive coronavirus test results. Mayor Bill de Blasio called it “a different kind of opening day” hours after a long line formed outside the stadium on a damp morning.
“This is about protecting people who need the most protection because the Bronx is one of the places that bore the brunt of this crisis of the coronavirus,” he said at a stadium-side news conference. “The Bronx has suffered.”
De Blasio, a Red Sox fan, donned a Yankees cap in gratitude to the team and declared himself a fan of Boston’s archrival “for one day only.”
The site established with help from the city and state has registered about 13,000 of the 15,000 appointments available in its first week, officials said. It will initially be open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mets’ Davis, O’s Santander lose arbitration, Rays’ Choi wins
NEW YORK — The New York Mets defeated third baseman and outfielder J.D. Davis, the Baltimore Orioles beat outfielder Anthony Santander and first baseman Ji-Man Choi defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the first three of 13 scheduled salary arbitration cases this month.
Davis receives a raise from $592,463 to $2.1 million rather than his $2,475,000 request.
The decision by Gil Vernon, Mark Burstein and Jeanne Vonhof was announced Friday, three days after they heard the case. Because of the pandemic, hearings are being conducted by Zoom for the first time rather than in person.
Davis, 27, hit .247 with six homers and 19 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened season.
Santander gets a raise from $572,500 to $2.1 million rather than his $2,475,000 request, the same figures exchanged by Davis and the Mets. Santander’s case was heard Wednesday by arbitrators Melinda Gordon, Richard Bloch and Frederic Horowitz.
Still scheduled for hearings are Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes and pitcher Walker Buehler; Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Yarbrough; Houston shortstop Carlos Correa; St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ; Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani; San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano; and Atlanta pitcher Mike Sorotka and shortstop Dansby Swanson.
Dominik Paris wins 1st World Cup downhill since injury
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Dominik Paris won his first race since blowing out his knee a year ago, triumphing Friday in the last men’s World Cup downhill before the word championships.
The Italian trailed Beat Feuz by one-tenth of a second midway through his run but excelled on the bottom part of the Kandahar course to beat his Swiss rival by 0.37 seconds.
Feuz had won the previous two downhills and leads the discipline standings.
Matthias Mayer was 0.40 behind in third, with Austrian teammate Max Franz two-hundredths further back in fourth.
Paris was the 2013 silver medalist in downhill at the worlds and is the defending super-G champion.
He tore ligaments and fractured a bone in his right knee in a crash during downhill training for the Kitzbühel race in January 2020.
Dustin Johnson in pursuit of New Zealand’s Ryan Fox in Saudi
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox was worried about rust after taking time off at the end of 2020. Not anymore.
Fox’s second consecutive 5-under 65 gave him a share of a two-shot lead in a weather-delayed second round of the Saudi International on Friday.
Later starters including No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson will finish their rounds on Saturday morning.
Fox was on 10 under overall along with Stephen Gallacher, who got through 12 holes before light faded. Play had been stopped for two hours earlier in the day because of rain.
Johnson recorded five birdies through 14 holes, putting him in a third-place tie two shots off the lead with Marcus Kinhult, who has two holes left, and finishers Andy Sullivan (66), Bernd Wiesberger (68).
Humphries, Jones hold lead at bobsled world championship
ALTENBERG, Germany — Kaillie Humphries and Lolo Jones of the United States are the leaders at the midway point of the women’s bobsled world championship.
Humphries drove to the fastest time in each of the two runs Friday, she and Jones finishing with a combined time of 1 minute, 52.94 seconds. That puts them 0.34 seconds ahead of the German sled driven by Kim Kalicki and pushed by Ann-Christin Strack.
Another German sled, driven by Laura Nolte and pushed by Deborah Levi, is third, 0.43 seconds off the lead. The U.S. team of Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman is fourth, 0.83 seconds back.
The final two runs are Saturday. Humphries is the defending world champion and seeking what would be a record fourth women’s world title. She won on the same Altenberg track last season, with Kalicki second.
Brewers shore up infield by adding ex-Cards 2B Kolten Wong
MILWAUKEE — Kolten Wong is leaving St. Louis behind but staying in the NL Central as the Milwaukee Brewers reshape the right side of their infield by adding a Gold Glove second baseman
Wong and the Brewers finalized their $18 million, two-year contract on Friday, a deal that includes a 2022 club option.
Milwaukee is making room for Wong in their infield by shifting Keston Hiura from second base to first base.
St. Louis had declined a $12.5 million 2021 option for Wong in December, making him eligible for free agency.
Cubs claim INF Alcántara off waivers from Tigers
CHICAGO — Infielder Sergio Alcántara was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs from the Detroit Tigers on Friday.
The 24-year-old debuted with Detroit last season and appeared in 10 games. He hit .143 (3 for 21) with a home run, and saw time at second and third base. The Tigers designated him for assignment last week..
University of Hawaii expects $400K annual loss for football
HONOLULU — The University of Hawaii estimates annual losses up to $400,000 while using an expanded practice facility for home football games.
The university projects expenses to play games at the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletic Complex on the school’s Manoa campus will exceed revenue by $400,000 each year compared with the Aloha Stadium, Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.
Athletic Director David Matlin shared the estimate with the university’s Board of Regents on Thursday.
The figure suggests school athletic operations will have an extra $1.2 million deficit over the next three years to carry out what leaders view as the best option to continue the football program on Oahu.
Revised 2021 Big Ten schedule changes home teams for 6 games
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Six Big Ten football games will be played at different sites than originally planned and dates for many matchups have been changed on the revised 2021 conference schedule released Friday.
The Big Ten shortened its 2020 season to eight games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and six games were played at the same location as the previous year. The changes to the 2021 schedule avoid having the same home team three years in a row for those games.
Spink’s name stripped from Hall of Fame award over racism
NEW YORK — The Baseball Writers’ Association of America has voted to remove the name of J.G. Taylor Spink, former publisher of The Sporting News, from the award given annually by baseball’s Hall of Fame for meritorious contributions to baseball writing.
The BBWAA said Friday that 325 of 334 voters, 97%, had voted to remove the name following research into racism by Spink. The award voted on annually by BBWAA members will now be known as the BBWAA Career Excellence Award.
Spink was publisher of The Sporting News from 1914 until he died in 1962.
Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for 1 year in doping case
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — Ajax goalkeeper André Onana was banned for one year by UEFA in a doping case on Friday and is set to miss next year’s African Cup of Nations in his home nation of Cameroon.
Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic often used as a masking agent to hide the presence of other drugs, in a urine sample given last October.
After feeling unwell, Onana said he took a pill prescribed for his girlfriend from a packet he mistook for aspirin “because the packaging was almost identical.”
