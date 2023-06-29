Ohtani still hasn’t decided whether he will participate in the Home Run Derby
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani already knows he is headed to the All-Star Game in two weeks. It remains unclear whether he will take part in the Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10.
“I don’t know when my next (pitching) start is and it really kind of depends on that. I haven’t thought that far ahead yet,” Ohtani said through his interpreter after the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 Tuesday night.
The two-way Japanese superstar leads the majors with 28 home runs, including 13 in June. He became the first American League pitcher in nearly 60 years to hit two homers and strike out 10 batters in a game in Tuesday’s victory.
Ohtani led the AL with 2,646,307 votes to wrap up his third straight All-Star start at designated hitter. It is the second year the top vote-getters in each league in the first phase of online voting get starting spots.
Ohtani participated in the 2021 Home Run Derby in Denver. He lost to Juan Soto 31-28 in the second swing-off in the first round. Ohtani was also the AL’s starting pitcher that year.
He did not take part in last year’s Derby despite it being held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Ohtani cited pitching the Angels’ first game after the All-Star break as a reason.
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
PHOENIX — Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Diamond Sports, which owns 19 regional sports networks under the Bally Sports banner, filed an emergency motion last week to get out of its broadcast agreement with the Diamondbacks. It was scheduled to be heard in front of Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston.
In a joint statement, Diamond Sports CEO David Preschlack and Diamondbacks CEO Derrick Hall said games will continue to be broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona while both sides look to come to a resolution.
On June 1, Lopez ordered Diamond Sports to pay the full value of its contracts to the Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. Those payments are due July 1.
Diamond has only made payments to the Rangers.
Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. The company said in a financial filing last fall that it had debt of $8.67 billion.
The Diamondbacks signed a 20-year, $1.5 billion contract with Fox Sports Networks in 2015. Diamond Sports Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group bought the regional sports networks from The Walt Disney Co. for nearly $10 billion in 2019. Disney was required by the Department of Justice to sell the networks for its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets to be approved.
Diamond Sports said in last week’s filing that it loses significant amounts of money under the agreement with the Diamondbacks and that the deal “no longer fits” within its long-term plans.
The Diamondbacks are a part owner of Bally Sports Arizona. After years of struggling, the Diamondbacks are one of the surprise teams in baseball this season and are leading the NL West.
If Lopez agrees to let Diamond out of the contract, Major League Baseball would take over production of Diamondbacks games. MLB took over the broadcasts of San Diego Padres games May 31 after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment and let the grace period expire.
MLB set up a local media department during the offseason to prepare for taking over some teams’ games.
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
BRADENTON, Fla. — Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy.
The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training on Feb. 23 after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. The right-hander, who last pitched in a professional game on Aug. 29, 2019, for Class A Lowell, was shut down on March 11 due to lower back tightness.
Entering in the bottom of the sixth inning of a Florida State League game at Bradenton, a Pittsburgh affiliate, Song got a pair of fly balls before striking out Alexander Mojica on a slider. He thew seven of 12 pitches for strikes.
In seven starts in 2019 for Lowell, a Boston affiliate, Song struck out 19 in 17 innings with a 1.06 ERA. With a fastball in the upper 90s mph, he went 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 94 innings during his senior year at Navy.
Song was taken by the Phillies from Boston in the winter meeting draft for unprotected minor league players in December. He was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 amateur draft when Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski headed Boston’s baseball operations.
Song had been a flight officer training on a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in northeast Florida before returning to baseball.
Guardians manager Terry Francona out of hospital, advised to rest after becoming ill before game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has been advised by doctors to stay away from the ballpark and rest for a few days after he was hospitalized following an episode of lightheadedness before a game.
Francona, who has had significant health issues in recent years, spent Tuesday night at The University of Kansas Health System and was released Wednesday. The team said tests on the 64-year-old Francona all “came back within normal ranges.”
Francona began feeling ill Tuesday shortly before the series opener against the Royals. He was checked by medical personnel at Kauffman Stadium before being transported to the hospital. The team said his status will be determined daily.
“He’s doing a whole lot better,” said general manager Mike Chernoff, who flew to Kansas City following Francona’s episode. “He got a ton of tests last night and this morning, and everything checked out normally. So, we’re very happy to hear that.
“He’s now resting at the hotel. He’s chomping at the bit to get back. But, he’s doing OK. Also, just a huge thank to Royals medical staff and the KU hospital team that was helping him. They were just tremendous.”
Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale will again handle managerial duties in Francona’s absence. Hale served as Cleveland’s acting manager for the final 63 games in 2021 when Francona had to step away.
The Guardians, who rallied to win Tuesday’s game 2-1 after Francona fell ill, are on a six-game trip. After facing the Royals again Thursday, they’ll open a three-game series in Chicago against the Cubs before returning home for their final homestand before the All-Star break.
ESPYS to honor US women’s soccer team, ChiSox’s Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff
LOS ANGELES — The U.S. women’s national soccer team will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at The ESPYS on July 12.
Liam Hendriks, the Chicago White Sox reliever who battled non-Hodgkin lymphoma, will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. The Pat Tillman Award for Service will go to the Buffalo Bills training staff for helping save the life of safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field in January.
The U.S. women’s team successfully fought for equal pay with the men’s national team that helped set a standard for other sports. The team has since worked to raise awareness around pay inequity and social injustices in the United States.
Hendriks returned to play in May, six months after being diagnosed. He donated $100,000 to cancer research.
After Hamlin’s collapse, the Bills training staff performed live-saving measures before Hamlin was rushed to the hospital. He has since been cleared to return to football. The Tillman award is given to a group that serves others in a similar way to the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger.
NHL salary cap is going up $1M again to $83.5M
NEW YORK — The NHL salary cap is getting another modest increase, going up $1 million again to $83.5 million.
The league and NHL Players’ Association announced the cap number for the 2023-24 season Wednesday. It’s the second consecutive season the cap went up by $1 million after staying flat the previous two.
This small increase was the recommendation made last week to the league’s board of governors. General managers were informed of the expected decision earlier this week.
There was a small chance the cap would get a bigger jump if revenue from previous seasons was enough to eclipse the money players still owed owners from the pandemic. That would have taken players raising the amount of money they make held in escrow, and NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said they were not willing to do that.
The cap floor for next season will be $61.7 million.
Nikola Vucevic agrees to a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic agreed Wednesday to a $60 million, three-year extension, keeping the two-time All-Star off the free agent market.
The move was hardly a surprise considering executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and Vucevic had expressed a desire to get a deal done. The consistently productive 6-foot-10 center averaged 17.6 points and 11 rebounds — both identical to his averages a season earlier — while playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career.
“I’m excited to continue my journey as a Chicago Bull,” Vucevic said in a statement. “Since I have arrived in Chicago, everyone in the organization has been incredibly welcoming to my family and me. I am motivated more than ever to achieve our mutual goals as a team.”
Vucevic, who turns 33 in October, has averaged 17 points and 10.5 rebounds over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Orlando and Chicago. The Bulls signaled they were serious about becoming contenders and attracting top free agents when they acquired him from the Magic in March 2021 for Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks — their first major move under Karnisovas.
Chicago added DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso prior to the 2021-22 season and reached the playoffs at 46-36 after four straight losing seasons. But last season they regressed to 40-42 and lost in the play-in tournament.
Major League Soccer’s 2024 All-Star Game to be played in Columbus, Ohio
NEW YORK — The 2024 Major League Soccer All-Star Game will be played at the Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field on July 17, the league said Wednesday.
Columbus hosted the game in 2000 and 2005 at its previous stadium.
This year’s All-Star Game, in which MLS All-Stars play Premier League powerhouse Arsenal, is at Audi Feld in Washington, D.C., on July 19.
The 2024 opponent will be announced later.
Griffin’s staff includes Sidney Dobner as Bucks’ 1st female assistant coach
MILWAUKEE — New Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin’s staff includes Sidney Dobner as the first female assistant coach in franchise history.
Dobner, who is entering her sixth season with the Bucks, is getting a promotion after working as head video coordinator this past season. Griffin also is keeping Vin Baker and Josh Oppenheimer, who had been assistants on former coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff.
Baker and Oppenheimer are entering their seventh seasons as Bucks assistants. Baker was a four-time All-Star during his playing career.
The other assistant coaches on Griffin’s staff are former Bucks head coaches Terry Stotts and Joe Prunty as well as Patrick Mutombo and DJ Bakker.
Griffin already had said after his introductory news conference that his staff would include Stotts, whose head coaching resume includes stints with Atlanta (2002-04), Milwaukee (2005-07) and Portland (2012-21).
Mets owner Steve Cohen considering trade deadline selloff, but Showalter, Eppler safe through season
NEW YORK — Mets owner Steven Cohen threatened his underperforming team with the prospect of a trade deadline selloff unless New York gets back into contention for a playoff berth, while promising job security through the season’s end to manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler.
“All is not lost yet, but it’s getting late,” Cohen said during a news conference Wednesday with the Mets in fourth place in the NL East. “I’m preparing my management team for all possibilities. If we don’t get better, we have decisions to make at the trade deadline, and that’s not my preferred end result but I’m preparing all contingencies.
“And we’ll see where it goes. It’s on the players, right?” Cohen continued. “They’re veterans. They’ve been there before. These are players who have done it, and we’ll see if they can get their act together and string together some wins. I can’t pitch and I can’t hit. That’s the way it goes.”
New York currently projects to a $360 million payroll and is on track for a record luxury tax of about $99 million. The Mets are shattering the previous payroll high for $291 million set by the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers, who set a tax record that year at $43.6 million.
And yet, the Mets began Wednesday 36-43 after losing seven of their previous 10 games and 16 of 22. They were 16½ games back of first-place Atlanta and 8½ games out of the last NL wild-card berth. Their 4.58 ERA is 25th among the 30 teams.
In stark contrast to Yankees owner George Steinbrenner’s behavior in the 1970s and 1980s, Cohen promised stabile team management.
New Mexico State agrees to pay $8M to settle basketball players’ sex assault, hazing lawsuit
New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates, according to state records released Wednesday.
Deuce Benjamin and his father, William, who was a co-defendant, will receive $4.125 million, while the other plaintiff, Shak Odunewu, will receive $3.875 million, according to the terms on the state’s open-records website.
In agreeing to the settlement, the New Mexico State board of regents does not admit liability. The funds will come from a state risk-management insurance policy. The settlement is not expected to directly impact the school’s annual budget.
Benjamin’s attorney told The Associated Press the settlement was made in part to keep the players from having to relive their experience over what could have been a years-long legal process.
“To New Mexico State’s credit, they took the lawsuit very seriously,” Joleen Youngers said. “They obviously recognized that our clients had been harmed.”
Youngers said both players hoped to continue their basketball careers at other schools, but no solid plan was in place.
“I know there’s a powerful love for the game, but I know it’s taken a toll on them,” she said.
The AP normally does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but Benjamin and Odunewu had both agreed to let their names be used in both the lawsuit and subsequent media interviews.
In addition to the regents, two coaches and three players were also released from liability in the lawsuit. The state attorney general’s office is looking into possible criminal charges in the case.
Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to the Penguins and re-sign Ivan Barbashev for 5 years
The Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are already preparing to try to repeat, trading a longtime franchise cornerstone and keeping their best trade deadline pickup.
Vegas traded Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday and re-signed fellow forward Ivan Barbashev to a five-year contract worth $25 million. The moves came hours before the start of NHL draft.
“We think this will give us the ability to pretty much return our team in whole, so that was our objective,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in Nashville, Tennessee, before the draft began. “All of the decisions that we were making were on people that we just won a Stanley Cup with, so by definition, that makes those decisions difficult and challenging to make. But we feel that we got our way through it and are excited about what it could mean for the makeup of our roster.”
Barbashev, a key contributor on the Golden Knights’ title run with 18 points in 22 games, was expected to be one of the top players available in free agency. Instead, the 27-year-old Russian power forward will count $5 million against the salary cap through 2028.
Fresh off playoff appearance, New Jersey Devils re-sign forward Timo Meier to 8-year, $70M contract
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils secured another piece from last year’s team, re-signing forward Timo Meier to an eight-year, $70.4 million contract through the 2030-31 NHL season.
General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the restricted free agent on Wednesday, hours before the start of the league’s draft in Nashville, Tennessee.
The contract will pay the 26-year-old Swiss forward an average of $8.8 million annually with the deal starting at $12 million this upcoming season and winding down to $7.2 million in the last year.
Fitzgerald felt Meier, who was acquired at the trading deadline, would re-sign with the Devils after playing with the young team and seeing its potential. New Jersey posted a 52-22-8 mark this past season for 112 points, a 49-point difference from the previous season.
“I have to give credit to the players, to our core players who continue to lift us up and show the rest of the league that we are serious about putting a championship type of roster on the ice,” Fitzgerald said. “So again, I hedged the bet and I hedged the bet on what we can offer players, and we won.”
Meier combines the ability to score goals while being a physical presence on the ice.
The signing caps a good week for the Devils, who added Calgary Flames leading scorer Tyler Toffoli in a trade on Tuesday night for Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick.
Fitzgerald has also re-signed center Erik Haula and forward Jesper Bratt, and signed and traded defenseman Damon Severson to Columbus for a draft pick used in the deal for Toffoli.
McDonald upsets top-seeded Fritz to reach quarterfinals at Eastbourne International
EASTBOURNE, England — Mackenzie McDonald advanced to the quarterfinals at the Eastbourne International by upsetting top-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8) Wednesday.
McDonald rebounded from a service break down in each at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.
“It’s a big win for me,” McDonald said. “Taylor’s a close friend, and it’s always tough playing your friends. It was a battle out there.”
Gregoire Barrere also scored an upset by eliminating fifth-seeded Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Also, Michael Ymer beat Liam Broady 6-2, 6-4 and eighth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovi defeated qualifier Aleksandar Vukic 7-4 (4), 6-4.
In the women’s draw, Coco Gauff moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jodie Burrage.
With a tweener on grass, Swiatek eases into Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Iga Swiatek eased into the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jil Teichmann on Wednesday in the Wimbledon warmup.
The French Open champion pulled off a tweener to convert her first break point for a 3-2 lead in the first set at the grass-court tournament, then wrapped up the result in 1 hour, 19 minutes.
Swiatek had saved three break points in her opening service game and did not face another until her final service game of the match. She saved all the five break points she faced, while taking four of her five opportunities against the 129th-ranked Swiss player.
“It’s getting easier every year to convert my clay-court style to more grass-court style,” said Swiatek, who is coached by Polish compatriot Tomasz Wiktorowski. “I think it will come with experience. I have a coach who knows how to coach players who are good on grass court like Aga Radwańska, so I’m pretty positive about my future on grass.”
Swiatek will next play Russian Anna Blinkova, who beat 20-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-2 in the last second-round match.
Earlier, Katerina Siniakova beat Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-4 to make her first quarterfinal appearance since returning from a wrist injury that kept her out for two months after the Miami Open on March 21.
Arizona Coyotes say they have 6 possible sites for an arena in the Phoenix area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Arizona Coyotes say they have identified a half-dozen potential sites to construct a privately funded arena and entertainment district to revive what might be the franchise’s last opportunity to stay in the Phoenix area.
Speaking before the start of the NHL draft, president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said each of the sites are located in the east valley in the 101 Highway corridor that covers the cities of Scottsdale, Phoenix and Mesa. Just as important, he said each of the locations would be available to be purchased, which would negate the need for a public referendum, which scuttled the Coyotes plans to build a similar complex in Tempe last month.
“We still want to put our money where our mouth is and build something that’ll be best in class,” said Gutierrez, whose team is prepared to play its second season at a 5,000-seat college rink on Arizona State’s campus.
“To all the fans, we are committed to making this happen,” he added. “We were disappointed with the vote in Tempe, but we turned the page very quickly.”
The Coyotes ever-unstable future in Arizona took another hit after voters overwhelmingly voted “no” to the proposed $2.3 billion Tempe Entertainment District. The referendum was required because the project was to be built on public land.
Tour de France riders won’t face automatic exclusion in case of COVID-19 positive test
Tour de France riders who test positive for COVID-19 won’t be automatically expelled from the race, cycling’s governing body said Wednesday.
The International Cycling Union said the health risks linked to the coronavirus “are currently extremely low in the peloton” because of the immunity induced by a very high rate of vaccination, or previous infections riders and staff members might have contracted.
Health passes, vaccination certificates or negative COVID-19 tests prior to participation in competitions are no longer required this season. If a rider or a team member tests positive for the virus, the decision to exclude, or isolate them, will be taken collectively by the team’s doctor, the Tour de France coronavirus coordinator and the UCI medical director “on the basis of the clinical elements available and the results of the COVID-19 test.”
Earlier this season, Giro d’Italia leader and race favorite Remco Evenepoel withdrew after testing positive for the coronavirus. Other riders also abandoned after returning positive tests, including Domenico Pozzovivo and Rigoberto Urán.
Tennessee State ready to make history as the 1st HBCU to add ice hockey
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University for so long has been best known in athletics as the place where Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph and the Tigerbelles made track history and produced NFL talent like Super Bowl champ Ed “Too Tall” Jones.
Now the university that’s also the alma mater of Oprah Winfrey is taking a big step as the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey.
The school on Wednesday announced plans to have a men’s team playing at the club level in 2024, with a goal of fielding Division I men’s and women’s teams “in the near future.”
“It is our hope that while TSU is the first HBCU to start an ice hockey program, we certainly won’t be the last,” university president Glenda Glover said at a news conference before the NHL draft.
The Tennessee State program has been created in partnership with the National Hockey League, the National Hockey League Players’ Association and the Nashville Predators. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sat in the front row for the news conference at Bridgestone Arena, which is 4 miles from TSU.
Athletic director Mikki Allen said the program will help diversify hockey with a partnership helping embrace inclusivity and diversity. Allen noted TSU has a full complement of other sports including a football program currently coached by former NFL star Eddie George.
Inter Miami confirms hiring of Tata Martino, reuniting him with Lionel Messi
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Inter Miami confirmed the hiring of Gerardo “Tata” Martino as coach on Wednesday, setting the stage for him to be reunited with Lionel Messi next month.
Martino coached Messi with both Barcelona and Argentina’s national team. Messi has announced that he is coming to Major League Soccer to play for Inter Miami, with his contract set to be signed in time for a planned debut match on July 21.
Martino’s hiring was widely reported before the team made the announcement. He coached Atlanta United to an MLS championship in 2018, winning the league’s coach of the year that season.
Martino replaces Phil Neville, who was fired four weeks ago. Inter Miami is 5-13-0 in MLS play this season, the worst record of the 15 teams in the Eastern Conference.
Olympic leaders in Brisbane promote policies to keep 2032 Games safe from financial wrongdoing
GENEVA — Olympic organizers from Australia said Wednesday they have safeguards in place to stop the 2032 Brisbane Games ever joining Paris, Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro under investigation for financial wrongdoing.
One week after Paris authorities raided offices and homes linked to organizing the 2024 Olympics, Brisbane officials were at the IOC in Switzerland for a first detailed progress meeting on their own project.
Brisbane would be “standing tall in the highest standards,” organizing committee president Andrew Liveris told reporters in an online briefing.
“We have to. In fact, if we don’t do that then we should not be there,” he said, pointing to “a robust fraud and code of conduct policy” already in place with compliance training for senior management.
In Paris, Olympic officials are under scrutiny for suspected favoritism in how contracts were awarded rather than the kind of bribery that tainted Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo held in 2021.
A Summer Games typically involves hundreds of contracts linked to the multi-billion dollar operations for organizers, plus billions more in construction and security costs mostly met by taxpayers.
