Lakers get Michigan State’s Christie with 2nd-round pick
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers selected Michigan State guard Max Christie with the 35th overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night.
The Lakers didn’t have any picks until Thursday morning, when they acquired a high second-round selection from Orlando in a trade for cash considerations and a second-round pick in 2028. Los Angeles traded away both of its own 2022 selections back in 2019 while acquiring Anthony Davis.
The 6-foot-6 Christie averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 assists last year with the Spartans. Although he hit just 31.7% of his 3-point attempts, his smooth shot and improving wing defense attracted attention as he elected to head to the NBA after just one collegiate season.
Christie is a Chicago-area native, as are Davis and Lakers swingman Talen Horton-Tucker.
The Lakers have a solid history of finding NBA-caliber talent outside the upper reaches of the past six drafts, and their scouting department identified Christie as a depth addition who could contribute more in the future to a team perpetually in win-now mode with Davis and LeBron James.
While most NBA scouts were undecided whether Christie can contribute to an NBA team immediately, the Lakers need low-cost supporting personnel. Most of their payroll likely will be going to James, Davis and Russell Westbrook, who is expected to exercise his $47 million player option to return.
New Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham said he is eager to coach Westbrook, whose ineffective play last year in his Lakers debut was a primary reason the franchise finished 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament. Injuries also doomed the Lakers, who had James, Davis and Westbrook in their lineup together for only 21 games.
Chun races to record-tying 5-shot lead at Women’s PGA
BETHESDA, Md. — In Gee Chun is alone atop the Women’s PGA Championship following a sensational start.
In fact, no player has ever been further ahead after 18 holes at a women’s major.
Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a five-stroke advantage after the first round at Congressional. While most of the field slogged through the day on the wet Blue Course, Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. She was seven shots ahead when she finished her round and ended up tying a record for the largest 18-hole lead at a major.
Mickey Wright led this tournament by five after the first round in 1961.
“I don’t know what golf course In Gee is playing,” defending champion Nelly Korda said after finishing her round of 71.
Chun was playing the same course as everyone else — one that went through a full restoration last year. There was heavy rain in the area overnight and more precipitation during play Thursday morning. That softened the course but also made Congressional’s length — 6,809 yards for this first round — more of a factor.
No big deal for Chun, a two-time major winner.
“The course, after a lot of rain, feels longer,” the 27-year-old South Korean said. “At the same time, greens were softer. So I think it was just a balance.”
Pornanong Phatlum and Hye-Jin Choi shot bogey-free rounds of 69 to cut Chun’s lead to five, but that was still a big enough advantage to tie Wright’s mark. The 1961 tournament was one of a record four victories by Wright at this event. Chun is trying for her first.
Rory McIlroy, JT Poston share Travelers lead at 8-under 62
CROMWELL, Conn. — Rory McIlroy fought off a sinus bug to shoot an 8-under 62 on Thursday for a share of the first-round lead with J.T. Poston in the Travelers Championship.
Coming off a fifth-place tie Sunday in the U.S. Open after winning the Canadian Open the previous week, the second-ranked McIlroy had a bogey-free morning round — highlighted by a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh.
McIlroy matched the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career. He finished with a tap-in birdie on the ninth hole after a 332-yard drive and 44-foot chip just past the pin.
“It’s like U.S. Open rehab coming here,” the four-time major champion said. “I like coming here the week after the U.S. Open, it sort of gives you an opportunity to shoot low scores and get after it.”
Poston had five straight birdies on Nos. 13-17 and made the turn at 6-under 29, giving rise to thoughts of Jim Furyk’s record 58 on the same TPC River Highlands course in 2016. Poston parred the first six holes on front nine and birdied Nos. 7 and 9 to cap a bogey-free round.
“I gave myself a few looks, but kind of made a bunch of pars to start the front, so that was kind of out of the picture after a little while,” said Poston, the 2019 Wyndham Championship winner. “I might have thought about it a little more if I had made a couple of early birdies.”
Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird were a stroke back.
US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships with her quick reaction.
The United States coach knew something was wrong when she saw artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez sink motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine on Wednesday.
The fully clothed Fuentes dived in. She swam to the unresponsive Alvarez, put her arms around her, and lifted her to the water’s surface, where another person helped get her out of the pool.
Alvarez, a two-time Olympian, had fainted.
“It was her best performance ever, she just pushed through her limits and she found them,” Fuentes joked.
Alvarez, who was immediately given medical attention, was feeling much better on Thursday.
“Anita has been evaluated by medical staff and will continue to be monitored. She is feeling much better and using today to rest,” USA Artistic Swimming told The Associated Press in a statement.
“Watching yesterday’s medical emergency of 2x Olympian Anita Alvarez and subsequent rescue by coach Andrea Fuentes was heartbreaking for our community. She gave an exceptional solo performance and competed brilliantly in four preliminary and three final competitions across six days.”
Alvarez finished seventh in Wednesday’s individual final.
“Whether or not she will swim in the free team final on Friday ... will be determined by Anita and expert medical staff,” USA Artistic Swimming said.
Fuentes also said Alvarez was doing much better in an Instagram post.
“The doctors checked all vitals and everything is normal: heart rate, oxygen, sugar levels, blood pressure, etc… all is okay,” Fuentes wrote. “We sometimes forget that this happens in other high-endurance sports. Marathon, cycling, cross country… we all have seen images where some athletes don’t make it to the finish line and others help them to get there. Our sport is no different than others, just in a pool, we push through limits and sometimes we find them.”
American swimmers claim redemption at worlds: 3 more golds
BUDAPEST, Hungary — On a night of redemption for American swimmers, Lilly King, Ryan Murphy and the men’s 4x200 freestyle team claimed three more gold medals for the United States at the world swimming championships on Thursday.
King atoned for missing out on the podium in the 100 breaststroke by winning the 200 breaststroke final for the first time.
“Any time I have a bad swim, I feel like I got a lot of haters out there. And just to be able to prove them wrong, gets me going,” King said.
The 25-year-old finished strongly to clock 2:22.41 and beat Australia’s Jenna Strauch by 0.63. Kate Douglass claimed the bronze for the U.S.
King previously won golds in the 50 and 100 breaststroke at the 2017 and 2019 worlds.
“It’s really nice to be able to kind of complete the set and I guess I’m a decent swimmer now,” King joked of her 10 medals — nine of them gold — from a worlds. Only Caeleb Dressel, with 15, has claimed more since 2017.
Murphy got the Americans’ second gold of the evening in the men’s 200 backstroke, clocking 1:54.52 to beat Britain’s Luke Greenbank by 0.64 seconds and U.S. teammate Shaine Casas by 0.83.
At 26, Murphy is another relative veteran on the American team. It was his first gold from an individual event at a words, adding to his four from relays.
“I think back to 2014, I was the youngest guy in the team and I had some really good people that were leading us back then. And so it’s cool to think that I’m in a position to mentor the young guys now,” Murphy said. “We’ve got an incredible legacy at USA Swimming. It’s cool to try to pay that forward.”
The Americans had some making up to do in the men’s 4x200 freestyle after failing to finish among the medals for the first time ever in that race at the Olympics last year.
Drew Kibler, Carson Foster, Trenton Julian and Kieran Smith duly obliged by clocking 7:00.24 in Thursday’s final to finish more than three seconds ahead of the Australian and British teams.
“Last year — I know Drew and Kieran were part of it — it kinda left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth so to come back this year and win it feels right,” Foster said.
NYRA suspends Baffert 1 year; eligible to return in January
The New York Racing Association suspended trainer Bob Baffert for one year Thursday for repeated medication violations,
A panel credited Baffert for time served from an initial suspension that makes the two-time Triple Crown-winner eligible to saddle horses in New York again Jan. 26. The final decision marks the end of a protracted back and forth about Baffert’s status in the state that began in May 2021.
“This was an impartial and deliberative process that has resulted in a lengthy suspension of the sport’s most prominent trainer,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said in statement. “However, this is not simply about Bob Baffert or any one individual but about protecting the integrity of the sport here in New York. Today’s decision advances that goal.”
The ban is shorter than the two years Churchill Downs sidelined Baffert after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance that is not allowed on race day. Retired New York State Supreme Court Justice O. Peter Sherwood, who was serving as the NYRA hearing officer, previously recommended a two-year suspension.
Baffert’s camp asked for a stay of the NYRA suspension that was immediately denied. A message seeking comment from Baffert or his attorney was not immediately returned.
The panel’s decision cannot be appealed through NYRA’s process, which was developed last year after Baffert successfully sued in federal court to get his initial suspension in the state of New York lifted. Baffert is also fighting in federal court against the Churchill Downs ban that made him ineligible to run horses in the Derby in 2022 and ‘23.
Cortes presents Kaat with Yanks award after ‘molester’ label
NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes presented broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Kaat with the franchise’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday night, about three weeks after Kaat used an offensive nickname when talking about New York’s breakout left-hander.
The 83-year-old Kaat called the pitcher “Nestor the Molester” during a Minnesota Twins telecast this month, then reached out to Cortes to apologize. Cortes told The Associated Press later that night that he hadn’t taken offense and later tweeted to say he’d readily accepted Kaat’s apology.
“Jim Kaat has spent an entire lifetime in this game we love,” Cortes wrote. “He reached out to me and apologized for his remark last night, but he didn’t need to. We all make mistakes and feel 100% there was no malice intended. I plan on lifting him up with this tweet and I hope others do too. No sweat here Jim!”
Cortes presented Kaat with a clear trophy near home plate prior to New York’s opener of a four-game series against Houston. Kaat pitched for 25 seasons and was a longtime commentator who also worked for the Yankees.
Kaat was set to broadcast Thursday’s game with play-by-play man Bob Costas for MLB Network.
Kaat pitched 44 of his 898 games with the Yankees, going 2-4 with a 4.12 ERA.
Iowa State suspends men’s hockey club over hazing
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University announced Thursday that its men’s hockey club will be suspended from competition for the next academic year after an investigation found the club engaged in hazing, alcohol abuse and personal humiliation of new or rookie members.
The club was put on interim suspension in May and a subsequent investigation also found that since at least 2018, the club coerced money from new members for status in the club, the university said in a statement.
A separate investigation found the Recreational Services staff and the club’s coaches did not have understand or adequately oversee student complaints and club finances.
The club was ordered to develop a plan for new team education, complete anti-hazing and alcohol abuse training and restructure to become a traditional, student-led sports club.
If those requirements are met by Dec. 16, the club could resume practices and squad scrimmages in the spring but it won’t be allowed to participate in competitions or league games until the summer of 2023.
In a statement Thursday, the club’s players, parents and alumni denied all the university’s allegations and said Iowa State had an agenda to restructure the hockey club.
The club said it will explore “all available avenues in responding to the university’s sanctions.”
Canisius recruit gets bail on gun charges; school drops him
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A New York state supreme court judge on Thursday set bail at $100,000 for a Canisius College basketball recruit arrested for having two handguns, a shotgun and numerous high-capacity magazines outside the school’s indoor athletic complex.
Shortly after Judge Debra Givens granted bail to Sarion McGee, Canisius athletic director Bill Maher told The Associated Press that McGee will not be admitted to the school. Maher cited the seriousness of the charges and noted that while McGee was recruited to play at Canisius, the admissions process was not complete.
Givens questioned why the 23-year-old McGee, who majored in criminal justice, either ignored or didn’t familiarize himself with state gun laws when he moved to Buffalo from his home in Wisconsin. She also ordered McGee not to leave Erie County.
“Mr. McGee, one thing is clear is that you are an extremely irresponsible gun owner,” Givens said. “You shouldn’t be in this situation, and yet you are.”
McGee’s lawyer, Michael Seibert, welcomed the judge’s decision to grant bail and said he expects his client to be released within days.
Top QB recruit Arch Manning tweets that he’s going to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The latest Manning quarterback, and the nation’s top recruit for next year’s class, has verbally committed to a future SEC school: Arch Manning tweeted Thursday that he plans to play at Texas.
The quarterback’s message included a photo of him dropping back for a pass while wearing a Longhorns shirt.
Manning is going into his senior season at Isidore Newman, a prep school in New Orleans where his Super Bowl MVP uncles Peyton and Eli also played. Arch Manning’s father, Cooper, is the older brother of Peyton and Eli.
Peyton Manning played his college ball at Tennessee. Eli Manning followed their father and Arch’s grandfather, Archie, in playing at Ole Miss.
Texas is currently in the Big 12, but is moving to the Southeastern Conference by the 2025 season, and maybe sooner.
The Longhorns, who were 5-7 last year, will go into coach Steve Sarkisian’s second season with Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers competing to be the starting quarterback.
Card was the starter at the beginning of last season before being replaced after only two games by Casey Thompson, who has since left for Nebraska.
Ewers is a former five-star high school recruit from the Dallas area who barely played during one season at Ohio State before coming home and joining the Longhorns for spring drills. He was the top quarterback recruit in the 2021 class, though he skipped his senior season in high school.
Parson signs law exempting World Cup tickets from sales tax
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed a bill that will reduce the cost of World Cup tickets when the soccer tournament comes to Kansas City in 2026.
The bill exempts tickets for the FIFA World Cup games from sales tax. The Missouri Legislature passed the bill this year as part of a bipartisan effort from government officials, private organizations, sports teams to bring the games to Kansas City.
The work paid off when Kansas City was chosen last week as one of 16 sites around the world — and the only city in the Midwestern United States — to be a host site.
Missouri was among a handful of states that preemptively passed a bill to exempt the tickets from sales taxes, in response to FIFA requirements for tax breaks from host cities.
Parson, a Republican, called the bill a great example of bipartisan groups working together to achieve an important victory for Kansas City and the entire state.
Sen. John Rizzo, a Democrat who represents parts of suburban Kansas City, said estimates are the games could generate over $600 million in economic activity for the state, which would easily offset any lost sales tax revenue on tickets.
Outfielder swap: Texas trades Calhoun to Giants for Duggar
ARLINGTON, Texas — The San Francisco Giants acquired Willie Calhoun on Thursday, sending outfielder Steven Duggar to Texas for the outfielder who was the main return for the Rangers when they traded pitcher Yu Darvish five years ago.
San Francisco also receives cash in the deal.
It will be a homecoming for Calhoun, and a move he requested after being sent to the minors on May 1. The 27-year-old was born in the East Bay city of Vallejo and attended Benicia High School.
Calhoun, 27, has spent all five-plus years of his major league career with the Rangers. The left-handed hitter had a .136 average with a homer and two RBIs over 18 big league games this year. He was optioned to Triple-A on May 1, and just more than a month later was designated for assignment and then assigned outright to Round Rock, where he hit .217 with five homers in 22 games.
Duggar, 28, was activated from the 60-day injured list. The Rangers made room on their 40-man roster when right-hander Spencer Patton was designated or assignment.
Duggar batted .194 with four RBIs in 12 games for the Giants before being placed on the injured list because of a left oblique strain.
Salt Lake City Winter Olympics bid more likely for 2034
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Recent meetings with the IOC have led U.S. officials to believe all signs point toward Salt Lake City bidding for the 2034 Winter Olympics, though they say Utah’s capital will be ready if asked to host the 2030 Games, too.
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee chair Susanne Lyons said she views Salt Lake City as the leading candidate for the 2034 Olympics. She added the complexities of hosting 2030 only two years after the Summer Games in Los Angeles make that a less-likely scenario.
“We will figure this out, but if we have a preference, it would be better for us to do 2034,” Lyons said in an interview with The Associated Press. “So I think in Salt Lake, the bid committee is realizing that we are in an absolutely fantastic position for 2034 but we may still be called upon for 2030.”
The LA organizing committee takes over marketing duties for the entire U.S. Olympic movement in the lead-up to hosting the Games, so reworking some of the arrangements to account for back-to-back Olympics in the same country would be tricky.
Lyons said some IOC members were frustrated with criticism of China by American lawmakers in the leadup to this year’s Beijing Games. Some of those lawmakers pointed to alleged human-rights abuses in China in calling on the U.S. to boycott those games. The U.S. did impose a “diplomatic boycott” of the Games, refusing to send any government officials to the Games.
Congress later held hearings on the issue.
“Calling in our sponsors to hearings in Washington, DC, was absolutely not helpful, and there are some hard feelings about that,” Lyons said.
Still, Lyons said IOC officials told her they know Salt Lake City, which hosted in 2002, could step into the role in 2030.
“They said the bid was, technically, very tight,” she said.
More clarity is expected to come later this year, with a large part of the decision based on what other cities step in. Sapporo, Vancouver and Barcelona are among those known to have interest in 2030.
Medvedev loses to Bautista Agut in Mallorca quarterfinals
PALMA, Spain — Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev will remain without a title on grass this season after a straight-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships on Thursday.
Medvedev lost 6-3, 6-2 after entering the match with an 8-2 record on the surface for the year, with his losses coming in consecutive finals in Germany and the Netherlands.
Medvedev, who will not play at Wimbledon because of the ban on Russians over the war in Ukraine, needed to come from behind to get past Aslan Karatsev in the round of 16 on Wednesday.
Medvedev, the defending champion in Mallorca, had only one break opportunity against the 20th-ranked Bautista Agut, who had advanced without having to play in the last 16 because Nick Kyrgios withdrew with an abdominal injury. It was the fourth win against a No. 1 player for the Spaniard, with his three previous victories coming against Novak Djokovic.
“I had to play very good to beat Daniil,” Bautista Agut said. “He’s the No. 1, the last champion here in Mallorca. He just beat me a few days ago. I played a really complete match.”
Medvedev had beaten Bautista Agut in two sets in the quarterfinals in Germany last week.
Bautista Agut will play in the semifinals against Antoine Bellier, a 303rd-ranked Swiss qualifier who got past Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Bellier became the lowest-ranked semifinalist since then-No. 335 Juan Manuel Cerundolo triumphed in Cordoba in 2021.
Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas had cruised into the quarterfinals but needed three sets against American Marcos Giron to make it to the last four on Thursday. His 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 victory came in more than 2½ hours.
“It was a lot of work today. It was not easy,” Tsitsipas said. “I had to deal with the heat, had to deal with my opponent playing great. It was a big physical effort. I had the fighting spirit.”
The sixth-ranked Greek, who leads the tour with 38 wins this season, will next face Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, who defeated Germany’s Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-4.
Former Astros GM Luhnow buys Spanish soccer club Leganés
MADRID — An investment group led by former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, who lost his job in baseball for sign-stealing, has bought Spanish soccer club Leganés.
“We will do all we can to improve this club,” Luhnow said in Madrid on Thursday after purchasing the second-division team for an undisclosed sum from prior owners Victoria Pavón and Felipe Moreno.
Leganés is a modest club based in a neighborhood of southern Madrid. The team finished 12th in the 22-team second division last season.
2 Sheffield Utd players charged with assault after fan chaos
NOTTINGHAM, England — Two players from second-tier English team Sheffield United were charged with assault on Thursday following a police investigation into incidents during the Championship playoff semifinal loss to Nottingham Forest last month.
After Forest won 3-2 in a penalty shootout, there was a pitch invasion by fans at the City Ground, during which Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was headbutted to the ground by a Forest supporter.
Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie have been charged for their involvement in the post-match disorder and are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 28.
Sheffield United said it was “disappointed” to learn its two strikers face criminal action following an inquiry by Nottinghamshire Police.
“Both players voluntarily engaged in interviews with Nottinghamshire Police in the aftermath of the fixture which saw their teammate, Billy Sharp, the victim of assault in the chaos which followed the final whistle,” United said.
“Brewster and McBurnie strenuously deny the charges brought against them.”
It was one of several pitch invasions toward the end of last season. One at Everton’s Goodison Park in the Premier League saw Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira kick out at a fan after being goaded.
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom called on the game’s authorities to get tougher on crowd disorder.
“You’re in a place of work and you’re getting attacked. It can’t happen and it wouldn’t happen anywhere else,” he said.
“You look at the NHS (National Health Service), things like that, there’s absolutely zero tolerance for any sort of physical intimidation anyway. We can’t accept it, we can’t just say, ‘Yeah, that happens in football.’ However strong we need to be to make sure it doesn’t happen again, we need to be strong.”
