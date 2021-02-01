Twins finalize $10.5M, 1-year deal with SS Andrelton Simmons
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins finalized an $10.5 million, one-year contract on Sunday with shortstop Andrelton Simmons, enhancing their infield defense for 2021 as they seek a third straight AL Central division title and attempt to stop their record postseason losing streak.
Simmons agreed to the deal earlier in the week. The four-time Gold Glove award winner will allow Jorge Polanco to move to second base and form a strong tandem on the left side with third baseman Josh Donaldson. The 31-year-old Simmons played the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
Ankle injuries have sidelined the Curacao native for stretches in each of the last three years. Since 2012, his rookie season with the Atlanta Braves, Simmons leads all players in baseball in two key defensive metrics: runs saved (191) and ultimate zone rating (113.1).
Simmons batted .297 in 30 games during the pandemic-shortened season and is a career .269 hitter in nine years with Atlanta and the Angels.
The Twins, who have lost 18 consecutive postseason games, signed starting pitcher J.A. Happ and relief pitcher Hansel Robles to supplement their roster.
Left fielder Eddie Rosario and relief pitcher Trevor May have joined other teams. Designated hitter Nelson Cruz and starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi are the Minnesota’s most prominent free agents who remain unsigned.
Denmark retains men’s handball world title ahead of Olympics
CAIRO — Denmark will go to the Tokyo Olympics as world men’s handball champion after beating Sweden 26-24 in the final on Sunday.
Mikkel Hansen scored seven goals and goalkeeper Niklas Landin Jacobsen had 15 saves as Denmark kept the title it won for the first time in 2019. The Danes are also the reigning Olympic champions after beating France in the 2016 final.
Spain added a world bronze medal to its European title after beating France 35-29 with eight goals from Alex Dujshebaev.
The world championship took place amid disruption because of the coronavirus pandemic, with three teams — the United States, the Czech Republic and Cape Verde — withdrawing due to virus cases, either before the tournament began or during the preliminary round.
The Tokyo Games, postponed at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, are set to open July 23.
Kristoffersen defies deteriorating course to win slalom
CHAMONIX, France — Henrik Kristoffersen showed glimpses of his best slalom skills Sunday, winning the last World Cup race before the world championships.
The Norwegian had an attacking, fluent opening run, and defied worsening course conditions in the final to land his second victory of the season.
Most of the top-ranked racers from the opening leg struggled on the rapidly deteriorating La Verte des Houches course, with the surface getting softer and softer as the sun came out in the afternoon after days of rain.
Kristoffersen was the last racer on course but managed to hold on to his first-run lead as he battled his way through the ruts.
The Norwegian beat Ramon Zenhäusern by 0.28 seconds and another Swiss skier, Sandro Simonet, by 0.66.
Simonet improved from 30th position after the opening run as he was among the racers who benefitted from an early start in the final.
Kristoffersen’s win came a day after he skied out a few seconds into his opening run of a slalom on the same course.
“I could have skied like this yesterday, too, if not for the straddle at the second gate. I feel really good on this kind of snow,” he said.
Germans sweep women’s luge medals, Austria wins relay title
KONIGSSEE, Germany — Julia Taubitz led a German sweep of the medals in Sunday’s luge women’s world championship event, and Austria closed the meet by winning the team relay title.
Taubitz was first, Natalie Geisenberger second and Dajana Eitberger third for the medal sweep in the women’s race. It was Germany’s first 1-2-3 finish in the women’s overall race since 2008; the Germans also went 1-2-3 in the women’s sprint race on Saturday.
Austria’s team of Madeleine Egle, David Gleirscher and Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller took the gold in the relay, followed by Germany and Latvia.
For USA Luge, Summer Britcher was sixth and Emily Sweeney was seventh in the women’s title race, with Ashley Farquharson 12th and Brittney Arndt 19th. The Americans just missed a medal in the relay, with the team of Britcher, Tucker West and the doubles sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman finishing fourth.
Germany won 12 of the 21 medals handed out at the world championships, including four of the seven golds.
Luge’s World Cup season ends next weekend in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Celtics’ Smart out 2-3 weeks with torn left calf muscle
BOSTON — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is expected to be sidelined two to three weeks because of a torn left calf muscle.
The team said Sunday that an MRI revealed the Grade 1 tear.
Smart missed the final 10:28 of Boston’s 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night after he was helped off the court following a collision with Montrezl Harrell underneath the basket. Harrell tipped in a missed layup and stepped on Smart’s foot as he came down.
Smart’s injury will mean yet another adjustment to a Celtics lineup that was playing with its projected starters Smart, Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis for just the second time this season.
Walker missed the first 12 games of the season recovering from a procedure on his left knee and Tatum missed multiple games earlier this month with COVID-19.
Smart is averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 assists this season.
The Celtics being a five-game, West Coast trip at Golden State on Tuesday night.
Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert chooses Florida as landing spot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida landed one of the country’s most coveted transfers Sunday, a likely replacement for star tight end Kyle Pitts.
Former LSU standout Arik Gilbert committed to the Gators on Twitter, saying “this is the best situation for me and I’m excited to join the family.”
The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Gilbert, a five-star prospect and the No. 1 tight end in the 2020 recruiting class, left the Tigers with two games remaining in the 2020 regular season. He’s likely to gain immediate eligibility under the NCAA’s relaxed transfer rules.
The Marietta, Georgia, native caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns before opting out. He returned home following a 55-17 loss to Alabama in early December and left open the door to return to Baton Rogue. But he ended up in the transfer portal and clearly on coach Dan Mullen’s radar.
Pitts left school after his record-setting junior season, which included 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns as well as a 10th-place finish in Heisman Trophy voting. Pitts is expected to be a top-10 pick in the NFL draft in April.
Report: Messi’s contract worth up to 555 million euros
MADRID — Lionel Messi’s most recent contract with Barcelona is worth up to 555 million euros ($673 million) over four seasons, the El Mundo newspaper reported on Sunday.
The Spanish daily said it had access to the document Messi signed with the Catalan club in 2017, which included fixed incomes and variables that could reach nearly 138 million euros ($167 million) each season. The newspaper said it is the most expensive contract ever agreed with an athlete in any sport.
Messi would have to pay about half of that in taxes in Spain.
The report said the 33-year-old player has already secured more than 510 million euros ($619 million) of the total.
Barcelona denied responsibility for leaking the document and said it would take legal action against the newspaper.
“The club regrets its publication given that it is a private document governed by the principle of confidentiality between the parties,” it said in a statement. “FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo, for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication.”
The club expressed its “absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history.”
Messi, who did not immediately make any public comments about the report, later Sunday scored a goal in the team’s 2-1 win against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league. The result moved the Catalan club into second place for the first time this season, though its gap to leader Atlético Madrid was 10 points.
Heat say Herro may miss time for virus-related issue
MIAMI — The Miami Heat may have another player missing games for virus-related reasons, after second-year guard Tyler Herro revealed that someone who lives with him tested positive for COVID-19.
Herro is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, that announcement coming Sunday afternoon — less than 24 hours after Herro learned of the positive test and his potential exposure.
The reason the Heat cited for having Herro on the report is the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which only means it is a virus-related reason and does not suggest that he tested positive. Herro was not with the team for practice Sunday.
Miami — off to a 7-12 start after going to the NBA Finals last season — has already had eight players miss a combined 30 games for virus-related reasons, including a 10-game absence for All-Star forward Jimmy Butler. If Herro cannot play Monday, he’d become the ninth Heat player on that list.
“By any means necessary right now,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ve been through so much. I think everybody is able to adapt to this. This is what’s required right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.