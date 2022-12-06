USC QB Caleb Williams has ‘significant’ hamstring injury
ARLINGTON, Texas — The status of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams for the Cotton Bowl is uncertain because of what his coach described Sunday as a “significant” hamstring injury for the likely Heisman Trophy finalist.
Williams got hurt on a run in the first half of USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night. He played the rest of the game, even when it was clear that he was in pain.
After the Trojans were selected to face Tulane in the Cotton Bowl, coach Lincoln Riley said Williams would need a lot of rehab to have a chance to play in the Jan. 2 game.
“He’s got a significant hamstring injury. It’s good we’re not playing probably in the next two to three weeks,” Riley said. “We’ll try to rehab that. Those things, you know, hamstrings are different for everybody, but the nature of his is pretty severe. I mean, if we played in the next couple of weeks, he most likely would not be available. We will have to see how it progresses.”
Williams, who went with Riley from Oklahoma to Southern California after last season, has thrown for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with four interceptions this year, and has run for 372 yards and 10 more scores. He got hurt on a 59-yard run in the Pac-12 title game, but still finished with 363 yards passing and three touchdowns.
“He’s a warrior. He fought through it the other night when a lot of guys wouldn’t,” Riley said. “But he’s pretty sore, as you would expect. And we’ll rehab him hard and hope to have him available.”
AP source: Trea Turner, Phillies reach $300M, 11-year deal
SAN DIEGO — The Philadelphia Phillies landed Trea Turner on Monday, agreeing to a $300 million, 11-year contract with the dynamic shortstop.
The deal includes a no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no immediate announcement.
Turner joins a Philadelphia team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to the Houston Astros. He also reunites with slugger Bryce Harper after the two played together with the Washington Nationals from 2015-18.
Turner was terrific in his first full season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting .298 with 21 homers and a career-high 100 RBIs for the 2022 NL West champions. He also swiped 27 bases and scored 101 runs.
The free agent market for the talented Turner likely was enhanced by bigger bases and restrictions on defensive positioning coming to the game next year — two changes that make Turner’s athleticism and defensive versatility even more valuable than before.
He turned down a $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers in November, joining a stellar group of free agent shortstops that also included Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson.
Turner, 29, broke into the majors with Washington in 2015. The two-time All-Star hit .300 with 192 steals in six-plus seasons with the Nationals, winning the World Series in 2019.
Turner and ace right-hander Max Scherzer were traded to the Dodgers in a multiplayer deal at the 2021 trade deadline. Turner hit .338 with 10 homers and 11 steals down the stretch, and Los Angeles made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Atlanta.
Turner is a .302 hitter with 124 homers, 434 RBIs and 230 steals in 849 games. He has spent most of his career at shortstops, but he also has made big league starts at second base and in center field.
Ohio State’s Smith-Njigba to skip CFP game, will enter draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against top-ranked Georgia while he continues to rehabilitate a leg injury and prepare for the 2023 NFL draft.
The AP Preseason All-American was hurt in the Buckeyes’ opener against Notre Dame and played in just two other games. Details on the seriousness of his injury weren’t disclosed through the season.
The announcement was made by the football program on Monday.
“I want to thank Jaxon for all he has done for our Ohio State program,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “He has had such a major impact here in Columbus, on and off the field, in a relatively short period of time. We all know he has a very bright future ahead of him and we all support him as he moves forward with his career.”
The Buckeyes play Georgia in a CPF semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. (1,157 yards, 12 TDs) and Emeka Egbuka (1,039 yards, nine touchdowns) assumed larger roles in the passing game with Smith-Njigba sidelined.
The junior from Rockwall, Texas, set school records in 2021 for receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,606). His yardage total broke a 20-year-old Big Ten Conference record.
Smith-Njigba set an all-time bowl game record with 347 receiving yards in the 2022 Rose Bowl win over Utah. He also broke the Rose Bowl record with 15 receptions and tied the game record with three touchdowns.
Panthers waive struggling QB Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers waived struggling quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release.
Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.
The move does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in P.J. Walker.
The move gives Mayfield a chance to potentially land with a team that needs quarterback help.
San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson all suffered injuries over the weekend.
Mayfield was 1-5 as Carolina’s starting QB and completed just 57.8% of his passes with six touchdowns and six interceptions.
The Panthers traded for Mayfield earlier this season and he won the job in training camp. They will send the Cleveland Browns a fifth-round pick in 2024 as compensation for the trade.
3 women’s basketball teams withdraw from Vegas tournament
LAS VEGAS — Three women’s basketball teams have withdrawn from a Las Vegas tournament as part of continuing fallout from a similar event at a Strip resort over Thanksgiving weekend where safety concerns were raised.
Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M are out of the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic at South Point Arena. Those schools, according to tournament operations manager Bret Seymour, had agreed to be additions to his tournament in coordination with officials from Destination Basketball, which ran the Las Vegas Invitational last month at The Mirage.
“We are all about giving our players the opportunity to play the game they love,” Texas A&M coach Joni Taylor said in a statement. “Given the circumstances surrounding the Las Vegas Invitational, we decided to withdraw from the tournament. We are very thankful to Purdue for being adaptable and for allowing us to host them” instead.
The Las Vegas Invitational experienced many problems, including not having medical personnel on site, which resulted in Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson laying on the court for 50 minutes after falling hard and appearing to hit her head before EMTs arrived.
Indiana coach Teri Moren considered not playing after Richardson’s injury, but the now-No. 4 Hoosiers took the court and beat Memphis 79-64. Moren said after the game she thought women’s basketball “had taken a couple of steps backwards” as a result of tournament conditions that also included fans sitting on folding chairs rather than bleachers.
The Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic will be played Dec. 19-21 and includes Campbell, Cleveland State, Jacksonville State, Lindenwood and Utah Tech.
FSU standout QB Jordan Travis returning for senior season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, the fourth player in school history to account for 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in a single season, is staying in school for his senior year.
Travis made the announcement Monday, the same day hundreds of players across the nation entered the NCAA transfer portal or declared for the NFL draft. Travis chose a different path and could be an early favorite in next year’s Heisman Trophy race.
“So many memories have been made on this field and we’re not done yet,” Travis said in a highlight video posted on social media. “See y’all in 2023.”
A fourth-year junior, Travis has 22 touchdown passes to go along with seven rushing scores, one receiving and just four interceptions. He has led the 13th-ranked Seminoles (9-3) to five consecutive wins as they prepare to play Oklahoma (6-6) in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando.
Travis joined FSU’s three Heisman Trophy winners — Charlie Ward in 1993, Chris Weinke in 2000 and Jameis Winston in 2013 — to account for 3,000 yards and 30 TDs in a season. He is one of six QBs in Power Five conferences with at least 20 TD passes and four or fewer interceptions.
McLaughlin-Levrone, Duplantis named World Athletes of Year
World-record setters Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis were named Athletes of the Year by World Athletics on Monday, adding more accolades to a remarkable 2022 for both athletes.
McLaughlin-Levrone, the 23-year-old American, broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles twice during the year, the last coming at world championships during the summer, when she finished the race in 50.68 seconds. That shattered her old mark by .73 and gave her a world title to go with her Olympic gold medal from the year before, where she also set a record.
All part of a big year for McLaughlin-Levrone who, in May, married Andre Levrone Jr., a receiver at University of Virginia who later spent parts of three seasons in the NFL.
“That has definitely helped me for the better, both on and off the track,” McLaughlin-Levrone said in a phone interview with The Associated Press after the awards ceremony in Monaco. “It’s definitely been a blessing, for sure.”
McLaughlin-Levrone said she is still considering changing events, either to the 400 meter-flat or the 100-meter hurdles.
“Obviously, 400 hurdles are great and there’s still work to be done there,” she said. “Probably by the time 2023 hits, in January, we’ll know what we’re doing, and we’ll go for it. But all cards are on the table.”
Duplantis set both the indoor and outdoor world records in pole vault this year. He jumped 6.2 meters at indoor worlds for the indoor record. His highest mark is 6.21 meters, which he set on the last jump in the last event at outdoor worlds over the summer. He said he never seriously considered going for an even higher mark that day in Eugene, Ore.
“The way it set up, where I was putting on the show, and to break the record in that kind of way at world championships, it’s one of those moments you kind of dream of,” Duplantis said.
The 23-year-old, who competes for Sweden and splits time between there and Louisiana, won 18 of 19 meets he entered in 2022 and vaulted 6 meters or higher 23 times, which gives him more 6-meter clearances than anyone in history.
The World Athletics Rising Star awards went to Adriana Vilagos of Serbia, who defended her under-20 world javelin title, and U.S. sprinter Erriyon Knighton, who won the award for the second straight year. Knighton, who turns 19 in January, won a bronze medal at worlds in the 200 meters in 19.69 seconds in a race won by Noah Lyles, who ran 19.31 to break Michael Johnson’s 26-year-old U.S. record.
Cincinnati hires Louisville’s Satterfield as football coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cincinnati has tweeted that it has hired Louisville’s Scott Satterfield to be its next coach.
Louisville was 7-5 this season under Satterfield and earned a berth in the Fenway Bowl, where coincidentally it will face Cincinnati. He replaces Luke Fickell, who recently left to become coach at Wisconsin.
“Welcome to Cincinnati, Coach Satterfield!” read the tweet posted Monday.
The Cardinals overcame starts of 2-3 overall and 0-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 5-2 stretch run highlighted by wins over then-No. 10 Wake Forest, Pittsburgh and North Carolina State. Their disappointing start fueled speculation that Satterfield would be fired at midseason before Louisville won 31-17 at Virginia to begin its second-half surge toward bowl eligibility.
Satterfield departs following a somewhat tumultuous tenure after succeeding Bobby Petrino.
He inherited a Cardinals squad reeling from a 2-10 finish in 2018 and engineered a remarkable turnaround, ending 2019 with an 8-4 record and bowl victory. Louisville regressed to 4-7 against a 10-game ACC schedule in a coronavirus-marred 2020 season but seemed headed back to respectability last fall with a 6-6 regular season and another bowl appearance.
In between, Satterfield came under fire for talking with South Carolina about its coaching vacancy after initially denying contact. He later issued a public apology.
Florida QB Richardson leaves school early, enters NFL draft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, considered more of a long-term project than a slam-dunk prospect, is leaving school early and entering the NFL draft.
Richardson announced his decision with a lengthy social media post Monday, four days after backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was kicked off the team following his arrest on child pornography charges. Richardson’s departure leaves freshman Max Brown, Ohio State transfer Jack Miller or walk-on Kyle Engel to make his first career start in the Las Vegas Bowl against 17th-ranked Oregon State (9-3) on Dec. 17.
In his post, Richardson thanked just about everyone who had a role in his college career, including coach Billy Napier and his staff for “molding me into the player and person I am today.”
Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, guard O’Cyrus Torrence and receiver Justin Shorter also announced plans to enter the draft. They are among nearly two dozen players who have left the program in recent weeks.
Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson ‘week to week’ with knee injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson’s availability for this weekend’s game at Pittsburgh.
Jackson left Sunday’s 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update.
“He’s been through the MRIs, and I would say it’s kind of week to week. It’s going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we’ll see for this week,” Harbaugh said. “It’s probably less likely for this week but it’s not impossible. And then after that, it’ll become more and more likely.”
Jackson left the game after taking a sack on the final play of the first quarter. This is around the same point in the season when he injured his ankle last year. He wasn’t able to return from that, and Baltimore’s late-season slide left the team out of the playoffs.
Backup Tyler Huntley threw for 187 yards with an interception. He led a 91-yard drive late in the fourth quarter for the game’s only touchdown.
Red Stars owner to sell team after report of abuse in NWSL
CHICAGO — Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler announced Monday he is selling his stake in the team following an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the National Women’s Soccer League.
Whisler’s decision comes two months after the team’s board of directors voted to remove him as chairman and forbid him from participation in team operations. Players also called on him to sell the team.
Whisler said in a statement he made the decision to sell the team after 15 years “with a heavy heart.”
“I have proudly poured our hearts, time, resources and efforts into founding the NWSL and transforming the Chicago Red Stars into one of the top women’s soccer clubs in the world,” he said. “It is clear now that we needed to provide greater support for our players and we deeply regret that we didn’t do more sooner.”
Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the law firm of King & Spaulding released results in early October of an investigation that detailed the series of abuses and misconduct that impacted multiple teams in the league, including the Red Stars. The report stated that Whisler was aware of the emotional and verbal abuse by former coach Rory Dames dating to 2014 and dismissed the complaints by players.
Dames resigned following the 2021 season when The Washington Post published allegations of verbal and emotional abuse. Dames was one of five NWSL coaches who either were fired or resigned last season amid allegations of misconduct.
GM Cashman signs 4-year contract to remain with Yankees
SAN DIEGO — Brian Cashman has signed a four-year contract to remain the New York Yankees Senior Vice President and General Manager. The announcement was made Monday during the first day of baseball’s Winter Meetings.
Cashman, New York’s GM since 1998, had been working on a handshake agreement since early November, when his five-year contract expired.
The Yankees were swept by four games in the AL Championship Series and haven’t reached the World Series since winning in 2009. It is the franchise’s longest title drought since an 18-year gap between 1978-96.
Cashman’s main goal during the offseason is trying to re-sign AL MVP Aaron Judge.
Judge hit an American League-record 62 homers this season with a .311 batting average and 131 RBIs. He turned down the Yankees’ offer on the eve of opening day of a seven-year contract that would have paid $213.5 million from 2023-29.
While Judge remains on the market, Cashman was able to re-sign Anthony Rizzo on Nov. 15 to a two-year contract worth $40 million after turning down a $16 million player option.
Cashman has been the Yankees general manager since 1998. He has been with the organization since 1986, when he was a 19-year old intern in the scouting department. In his 25 seasons as GM, the Yankees have reached the postseason 21 times, including four World Series championships and six American League titles.
NC State QB Devin Leary to enter name into transfer portal
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter his name into the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.
Leary tweeted a statement announcing his decision on Monday. He suffered a season-ending injury in October after being named preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.
Leary threw for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions in six games. The Wolfpack went on to start three other quarterbacks after Leary’s injury, including first-year passer MJ Morris.
Leary played four seasons for the Wolfpack, throwing for 35 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021.
MLBPA opens first international office in Dominican Republic
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The Major League Baseball Players Association has opened its first international office in the Dominican Republic.
It is located in the Torre Sarasota Center in Santo Domingo.
The MLBPA said Monday in a news release that the goal is “increasing the level of support provided throughout players’ playing and post-playing careers.”
“Our game is better because of the diversity of our player fraternity,” union leader Tony Clark said in the release. “The office demonstrates our strong commitment to continue advancing and protecting the rights of all international players.”
The announcement comes after the sport’s minor league players elected to join the MLBPA in September, increasing the current membership to more than 5,000 players.
