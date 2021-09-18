Chargers place OL Bulaga on injured reserve, sign Schofield
COSTA MESA — Starting offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.
Bulaga was battling groin and back injuries throughout training camp. He started at right tackle during last Sunday’s opener at Washington, playing 45 snaps before being sidelined early in the third quarter after tweaking his back. He did not practice this week as the Chargers prepare for Sunday’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Storm Norton came in for Bulaga last week and is expected to get the start at right tackle. Bulaga will miss a minimum of three games by going on injured reserve.
“I don’t think it’s going to be long term right now. but we felt like the minimum of three is where we wanted to go with it,” coach Brandon Staley said after practice about Bulaga.
Bulaga has been plagued by injuries since signing as a free agent with the Chargers in 2020 after 11 seasons with Green Bay. He missed six games last season and played every offensive snap in only five. In three of the five games he left early, the injury occurred on Los Angeles’ first offensive series.
The Chargers signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield, who played for the franchise from 2017-19, to fill Bulaga’s roster spot. Schofield played 49 games, including the playoffs, with 39 starts, in his previous stint with LA. He started all 18 games at right guard in 2018 when the Chargers made the playoffs.
Los Angeles, which is looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2012, will be without cornerback Chris Harris for Sunday’s game. He did not practice all week due to a shoulder injury. Defensive end Justin Jones (calf) is doubtful and safety Nasir Adderley (shoulder) questionable.
Pulisic among UK-based who could miss US qualifier at Panama
The British government is keeping Panama on its red list, which means the United States may have to play without star Christian Pulisic and several other U.K.-based players for its World Cup qualifier at the Central American nation on Oct. 10.
The U.S. plays at Panama between home matches against Jamaica on Oct. 7 at Austin, Texas, and vs. Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio.
Britain requires anyone visiting a nation on its red list to quarantine upon arrival in England for 10 days. An Oct. 10 match in Panama followed by the game in Columbus would rule out Pulisic from playing for Chelsea in its Premier League match at Brentford on Oct. 16 and a home Champions League game against Malmö on Oct. 20.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter could be forced to leave Pulisic and other British-based players in the U.S. for training between the two qualifiers, which may cause Berhalter to bring a larger group to camp.
Pulisic was among five England-based players on the U.S. roster for the opening three qualifiers in September: a 0-0 draw at El Salvador, a 1-1 home draw against Canada and a 4-1 win at Honduras.
Cowboys OL Ty Nsekhe out vs Chargers because of heat illness
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe is out for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers after being hospitalized overnight because of heat illness.
Coach Mike McCarthy said Nsekhe was treated after practice Thursday, and the athletic trainers decided to send him to the hospital because they didn’t like the way the 35-year-old was responding to rehydration.
The Cowboys have been practicing mostly outside since training camp ended, with temperatures generally in the 80s and low 90s. The temperature was approaching 90 degrees with about 50% humidity at the end of the roughly two-hour practice, the team’s longest of the week.
McCarthy said Nsekhe left the hospital Friday morning, but the coach said he didn’t have further details. The Cowboys travel to L.A. on Saturday.
Atlanta, other U.S. cities make pitch for 2026 World Cup
ATLANTA — After being slowed by the pandemic, the race among 17 U.S. cities to land a coveted spot hosting the 2026 World Cup is back on.
Two FIFA inspectors were in Atlanta Friday to get a look at 72,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of a record-setting Major League Soccer team and centerpiece of the city’s bid.
FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani, who also leads regional governing body CONCACAF, joked that Atlanta is now “a football city, as in the real football that is played globally.”
Atlanta is counting on its retractable-roof stadium, which opened in 2017, and history of staging everything from the Summer Olympics to the Super Bowl to help it land what is arguably the biggest worldwide spectacle of them all.
Montagliani and Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief tournament and events officer, already visited Boston and Nashville. Over the next week, they’re planning stops in Orlando, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, New York City, Philadelphia and Miami.
In the next two months, FIFA will compete its site visits to the remaining U.S. finalists: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Kansas City, Houston, Dallas and Cincinnati.
The United States won hosting rights along with Mexico and Canada in what will be the first World Cup staged in three nations. The site visits were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing back a final decision on the host cities to early 2022.
There’s not much venue suspense in the neighboring countries.
Mexico put up three cities — Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara — that are all expected to host. Canada had also submitted three cities, but Montreal dropped out recently after the provincial government declined to pick up the rising costs. That left Toronto and Edmonton as that country’s sites.
Payton: Saints to spend Week 3 at TCU, then return home
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have decided to continue practicing at TCU next week in preparation for their Week 3 game at New England before returning to their New Orleans-area headquarters in Week 4, when they will host the New York Giants in the Superdome, coach Sean Payton said Friday.
The Saints have been displaced to the Dallas area since Aug. 28, when they flew on hastily arranged charter flights as Hurricane Ida approached Louisiana’s coast as a powerful Category 4 Hurricane that ultimately inflicted widespread damage to homes and knocked out power to the entire New Orleans area for days.
The Saints had to cancel their final preseason game against Arizona on Aug. 28 and held their final few practices of preseason at AT&T Stadium, the home field of the Dallas Cowboys. They moved practices in Week 1 to TCU, where coach Sean Payton’s son, Connor, is a student.
While the Superdome made it through the storm relatively unscathed, the Saints first home game against Green Bay on Sept. 12 was moved to Jacksonville, Florida. At the time that decision was made, the city could not be certain it would have adequate services and hospitality assets up and running for an NFL game at 73,000-seat, downtown venue.
There were also uncertainties about available Superdome staffing at the time the decision was made to relocate the Week 1 game against the Packers, which the Saints won nonetheless, 38-3.
New Orleans then returned to the Dallas area to prepare for its Week 2 game at Carolina this Sunday.
Chandler Smith races to first NASCAR Trucks Series victory
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Chandler Smith bumped past Sheldon Creed on a late restart Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and held on for his first NASCAR Trucks Series victory and a spot in the second round of the playoffs.
The 19-year-old Georgia driver challenged Creed on the inside off a restart with five laps left, with the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota making contact with Creed that left the defending series champion with a cut left rear tire.
“I’m speechless right now,” Smith said. “I’ve really been tested this last year or two and tested my faith. I have to thank everyone behind me… This is just incredible. It finally paid off. I’m just so happy right now.”
Creed ended up two laps down in 19th after leading 189 of the 200 laps on the half-mile oval.
“I was kind of at their mercy,” Creed said. “I knew I was going to get hit — I just didn’t know where. They did what they had to do to win. … I don’t know if they’re going to get away with that in the next round.”
Smith defended his rough tactics.
“I think any other driver that was in my situation would have done the exact same thing,” Smith said. “If you wouldn’t have done that, I think you’re in the sport for the wrong reasons.”
Smith advanced to the second round of eight drivers, with Todd Gilliland and Austin Hill eliminated. Creed and John Hunter Nemechek had already qualified for the next round. Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen, Carson Hocevar, Ben Rhodes and Zane Smith also advanced.
Grant Enfinger was second, followed by Nemechek, Friesen and Johnny Sauter.
Titans bring back kicker Ryan Santoso to practice squad
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The list of kickers signed by the Tennessee Titans just keeps growing with the addition of Ryan Santoso to the practice squad Friday.
Randy Bullock will kick Sunday for the Titans in Seattle as their fourth different kicker since training camp started. Santoso will provide insurance with Sam Ficken and Tucker McCann both on injured reserve.
This is Santoso’s second stint with Tennessee. He spent three weeks with the Titans in 2019 and was on the New York Giants’ practice squad last season. He was traded to Carolina last month and made two field goals and one of two extra points.
The Titans released offensive tackle Christian DiLauro from the practice squad.
The franchise has had such a revolving door lately at placekicker coach Mike Vrabel said he just wants the next person to do his job.
Austin Peay announces it’s leaving OVC for ASUN in July 2022
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay is leaving the Ohio Valley Conference for the ASUN Conference effective July 1, becoming the league’s 13th full member.
The move ratified by Austin Peay’s Board of Trustees and announced Friday ends a membership with the OVC that began in 1962. Austin Peay won 69 league titles, 21 since 2010. All 17 programs will move to the ASUN and be immediately eligible for league awards, postseason play and NCAA Tournament automatic berths.
Athletic director Gerald Harrison said he’s seen Austin Peay as a sleeping giant from the beginning.
“Today is the next step down the path to greatness, and we are closer than ever to achieving the status we covet—to be the most complete athletics department in our league,” Harrison said. “And now, that league will be the ASUN.”
This move makes Austin Peay the ASUN’s sixth member playing football, allowing the conference to qualify for an automatic berth to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The ASUN now will be the 15th Division I conference sponsoring football with 20 total sports sponsored by the league.
The Governors join Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State and North Alabama. Both Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State left the OVC for the ASUN earlier this year, and the OVC sued both schools in August contending each school didn’t pay a $1 million exit fee.
‘Hard Knocks’ to showcase Colts for first in-season episodes
The “Hard Knocks” franchise will have regular-season episodes for the first time when “Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts” debuts on Nov. 17 on HBO.
NFL Films announced the series during halftime of Thursday night’s game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team.
It will be the Colts’ first appearance on “Hard Knocks,” which debuted in 2001 by following the Baltimore Ravens through training camp as they began defense of their Super Bowl title. The Dallas Cowboys recently wrapped up the 16th edition of the documentary series, becoming the first to make three appearances.
The Colts series will have at least nine episodes on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET.
“We could not be more thrilled to bring Hard Knocks and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides to the NFL regular season,” NFL Films senior executive Ross Ketover said in a statement. “For years, fans have clamored for expanding the Hard Knocks world to include an in-season edition, and thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver.”
NFL Films did four years of the “All or Nothing” series for Amazon Prime Video, where it followed a team for the entire season, but those episodes were not available until the following summer.
Broberg shoots course-record 64 to lead Dutch Open by 1 shot
CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden shot 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Dutch Open on Friday.
The 772nd-ranked Broberg rolled in a 12-foot putt at his last hole — No. 9, after starting at the 10th — for his ninth birdie of the round to set a course record at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt.
Broberg’s only win on the European Tour came six years ago at the BMW Masters in China.
Marcus Helligkilde and Thomas Detry both shot 66 and were tied for second place.
At No. 79, Detry is the second highest-ranked player in the field. The highest is No. 57 Branden Grace, who came home in 31 to shoot 68 and was 4 under overall — eight strokes off the lead.
Browns LB Walker on IR, LT Wills questionable for Texans
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns will be down a key defensive player for Sunday’s home opener and maybe an offensive starter as well.
Starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was placed on injured reserve Friday and will miss at least three games with a hamstring injury, a loss that will have a ripple effect through Cleveland’s defense.
“He’s a big part of what we do,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Obviously, schematically, X’s and O’s, he’s a big part of who we are, and he’s a great leader. He’s going to continue to lead, even though he’s not playing.”
Walker, who signed as a free agent in March after four seasons with Indianapolis, got hurt during Thursday’s practice. He led Cleveland with nine tackles in last week’s 33-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and he’s also the Browns’ signal-caller on defense.
Strikers score as Strasbourg beats Metz 3-0 in French league
PARIS — Habib Diallo scored twice after strike partner Ludovic Ajorque netted early on as Strasbourg beat Metz 3-0 in the French league on Friday.
Ajorque put the Alsace-based side ahead from the penalty spot in the fifth minute following a foul on midfielder Dimitri Lienard.
Diallo finished well with a low shot in the 25th, thanks to good work from defender Gerzino Nyamsi, and struck again in the 39th when he latched onto Ajorque’s excellent lofted pass.
Strasbourg moved up to 10th place ahead of this weekend’s games while Metz dropped to 19th and is one of only four teams yet to win.
On Saturday, defending champion Lille looks for only its second win this season when it travels to play fifth-placed Lens, which is unbeaten under coach Franck Haise.
Also, 18th-placed Saint-Etienne faces last-placed Bordeaux with both sides chasing a first win.
Cádiz beats Celta for 1st Spanish league win this season
MADRID — Cádiz held on for a 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo to end its winless streak in the Spanish league on Friday.
Anthony Lozano and Luis Alfonso Espino scored five minutes apart at the end of the first half to give the visitors the win in Vigo.
Santi Mina pulled Celta closer by scoring in the 64th minute, but the hosts couldn’t find the equalizer after twice hitting the woodwork in stoppage time at the Balaídos Stadium.
Espino’s goal came after Salvi Sánchez missed a 43rd-minute penalty kick for Cádiz.
Cádiz had lost two games in a row after opening with consecutive draws.
It was the third consecutive loss for Celta, and fourth in its first five league matches. It was coming off a 5-2 defeat at Real Madrid. Celta’s only draw was at Osasuna in the second round.
Madrid, Valencia and defending champion Atlético Madrid are tied at the top with 10 points each from four matches.
Pjaca’s goal lifts Torino to 1-0 win at Sassuolo in Serie A
REGGIO EMILIA, Italy — Marko Pjaca scored a late goal and Torino won 1-0 at Sassuolo in Serie A on Friday.
It was Torino’s second consecutive victory after opening the season with two straight losses.
Torino now has six points, three points behind Italian league leaders Roma, AC Milan and Napoli, while Sassuolo remained with four.
Pjaca’s goal came with a curled shot that appeared to surprise Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.
Pjaca’s rights are owned by Juventus, and Torino is the fifth different team he has played for on loan in five seasons.
In the first half, Torino hit the post twice and Sassuolo hit the goalframe once.
Ekkelenkamp scores on debut as Hertha wins again
BERLIN — Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scored 87 seconds into his Hertha Berlin debut in a 2-1 win over promoted Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga on Friday.
The 21-year-old Dutch midfielder, who joined Hertha from Ajax on the last day of the summer transfer window, scored with a header from a corner in the 61st minute. He was involved again as an own-goal from Fürth’s Maximilian Bauer in the 79th proved to be the winner for Hertha.
“It feels great,” Ekkelenkamp said. “I’m a little bit not happy on the bench, not really, but I’m happy to come in and score ... I want to fight for the team and be important with goals.”
It was Hertha’s second straight win — both against promoted teams — after starting the league with three defeats.
However, it was anything but easy as Hertha lost captain Dedryck Boyata and French forward Myziane Maolida to injuries. Coach Pál Dárdai was also booked toward the end of the game for an angry outburst at the referee. Hertha’s sporting director Arne Friedrich had to hold Dárdai back.
“I’ve apologized already,” Dárdai said. “I was a tick too aggressive.”
Hertha’s fans had started the game in buoyant mood after last week’s 3-1 win over Bochum, but the first half failed to live up to their expectations.
Suat Serdar provided a rare highlight when he surged through the middle and shot narrowly wide in the 18th. Then Boyata went off with a right leg injury, bringing 17-year-old Linus Gechter on in his place.
LSU, Caesars Sportsbook, enter sponsorship agreement
NEW ORLEANS — LSU and Caesar’s Sportsbook announced Friday that they have entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement, making Louisiana’s flagship state university the first in the Southeastern Conference to enter a financial partnership with a gambling company.
The value will “multiple millions” of dollars, a person familiar with the agreement said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the value of the contract has not been announced. The person also said there are no plans to place a sportsbook in Tiger Stadium or other LSU game venues included in the deal.
The deal comes as Louisiana, already home to several land-based or riverboat casinos, prepares to permit legal sports betting. The state’s Gaming Control Board is accepting casino applications for sports betting licenses.
The deal also comes as national rules governing college sports have begin to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) without jeopardizing their eligibility. It remains unclear with players older than 21 will be able to participate in any of Caesar’s advertising campaigns at LSU or around the state.
St. Louis Blues to require COVID-19 vaccinations or testing
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will require fans and visitors who are 12 and over to show proof they have had a COVID-19 vaccine or a recent negative test before entering the Enterprise Center, the team announced Friday.
The team said the policy will take effect Oct. 15, ahead of the Blues’ home opener on Oct. 23. The policy will be periodically reviewed as circumstances change.
People attending other events as the Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre will be required to follow the same protocols and artists might request other policies. The policies will also apply to employees, event staff, sponsors, media and all others entering the venues.
Those 11 and under will be required to wear masks at all times inside the venues.
The Blues are the 16th team in the National Hockey League to require proof of vaccinations or a negative test result to attend games, according to a statement from the team.
Pelé in ‘semi-intensive’ care, daughter says he’s doing well
SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer great Pelé “took a little step back” in his recovery from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon but he is “recovering well” at a Sao Paulo hospital, his daughter Kely Nascimento said Friday.
However, the Albert Einstein hospital said the 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento had returned to intensive care after “a brief breathing instability” Thursday night. Pelé was currently stable in “semi-intensive” care, the hospital said, and he “continues recovering.” It did not give further details.
Kely Nascimento posted a picture Friday with her father on Instagram which she said she had just taken in his room at the Albert Einstein hospital.
“He is recovering well and within normal range. Promise!” Kely Nascimento said. “The normal recovery scenario for a man of his age after an operation like this is sometimes two steps forward and one step back. Yesterday he was tired and took a little step back.”
“Today he took two forwards!” she added, without giving more details.
The hospital had not previously issued a new statement on Pelé’s health since Tuesday, when he was removed from intensive care.
The tumor was found when Pelé went for routine exams at the end of August. His surgery took place on Sept. 4.
Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
AC Milan files complaint over racist chants from Lazio fans
MILAN — AC Milan filed a complaint with the Italian Soccer Federation’s prosecutor’s office Friday over racist chants from Lazio fans during last weekend’s win over the Roman club.
Tiémoué Bakayoko said he and fellow Milan midfielder Franck Kessié, both of whom are Black, were the targets of derogatory chants from Lazio supporters.
“To some Lazio fans and their racist cries towards to me and my brother (Kessie). We are strong and proud of our skin color. I have my all confidence in our club to identify them,” Bakayoko wrote on Instagram after the game.
Lazio has been hit with numerous stadium bans and fines for fan racism.
NZ abandons cricket tour of Pakistan wary of attack
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan — New Zealand abandoned its cricket tour of Pakistan on Friday because it was wary of being attacked outside Rawalpindi Stadium, according to the Pakistan government.
New Zealand Cricket declined to reveal the nature of the security alert from its own government that prompted the sudden decision to cancel the tour moments before the scheduled start of the one-day international series in Rawalpindi. Both teams had stayed at their hotel.
According to Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan the cricketers could be attacked outside the stadium.
Khan, who is on a government visit of Tajikistan, told Ardern “we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.”
Ahmed said he had no information about a security threat against the New Zealanders, and backed Khan at a news conference.
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Olympic teams were urged Friday to contact the IOC about getting more vaccines ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, which will be held in the country where the coronavirus outbreak started.
The International Olympic Committee first announced a vaccine rollout program with Chinese authorities for athletes and officials in March. Chinese vaccines were bought by the IOC and also made available for delegations heading to the Tokyo Olympics from countries which had approved them for use.
In May, vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech donated doses of their product to Tokyo Olympic teams. That scheme and potentially others could be added for Beijing, the IOC said Friday.
About 100 countries are likely to compete at the Beijing Olympics, which open Feb. 4. There were 205 national teams in Tokyo. Vaccination is encouraged but not mandatory.
Juventus reports 210 million euros in losses amid pandemic
TURIN, Italy — Juventus reported a loss of 210 million euros ($250 million) for the 2020-21 financial year on Friday, attributed mainly to the pandemic’s effect on the transfer market and ticket sales.
Revenue from player registration rights (transfer market) dropped 129 million euros (more than $150 million) from 2019-20, while ticket sales fell more than 41 million euros ($48 million) from the year before.
While the drops were offset in part by a rise in TV rights income, overall losses were still more than twice as much as in 2019-20.
Meanwhile, Juventus said it was still clinging to the European Super League project promoted by club president Andrea Agnelli, despite the quick collapse of the plan unveiled in April when nine of the 12 teams involved withdrew after a public backlash.
Ruud helps Norway take 2-0 lead over Uzbekistan in Davis Cup
LONDON — Casper Ruud’s Davis Cup debut as a Top 10 player resulted in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Khumoyun Sultanov on Friday, helping Norway take a 2-0 lead over visiting Uzbekistan in the World Group I playoffs.
The 22-year-old Ruud — whose father, Christian, played for Norway’s Davis Cup team with current captain Anders Haseth — became the country’s first player in the ATP Top 10 when he rose one spot from 11th on Monday. After Ruud’s win began the best-of-five-match series on an indoor hard court in Oslo, Viktor Durasovic beat Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-4 for the hosts.
Norway is in the World Group playoffs for the first time since 1995.
In other results Friday, South Korea took a 2-0 lead against New Zealand at Newport, Rhode Island, Chile and host Slovakia were tied 1-1, Finland led visiting India 2-0, and Peru was hosting Bosnia and Herzegovina.
There are a total of 12 World Group I matchups in this playoff round, two of which were contested in March, with Japan beating Pakistan 4-0 and Ukraine defeating Israel 3-2. Of the others, five begin Saturday: Bolivia vs. Belgium in Paraguay, Belarus at Argentina, Brazil at Lebanon, Netherlands at Uruguay, Portugal at Romania.
Jets throw support to N.J. high school hit hard by Ida
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Joe Armental pulled up to Dwight Morrow High School’s campus the morning after Hurricane Ida flooded the Northeast and was stunned at the massive damage.
The school in Englewood, New Jersey, and the surrounding neighborhoods were hit hard by the storm on Sept. 1 that left record-breaking rainfalls, a path of destruction and dozens of deaths from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.
“Our stadium complex was a lake,” said Armental, the school’s athletic director. “It actually ruined the first floor of one of the elementary schools neighboring our sports complex. Our tennis courts imploded, our turf field was rolled up like a cheap rug, our track was destroyed.
“I mean, there was just debris everywhere, boulders and rocks just from the sheer force of the water.”
And for the Dwight Morrow football team about to begin its season, it meant the possibility of not being able to play. Over 2 1/2 feet of flood water and mud filled the school’s field house and the team lost most of its equipment.
So Armental took to social media and displayed pictures of the remnants of the school’s sports complex, including Winton White Stadium — where Vince Lombardi once roamed the sidelines for St. Cecilia High School.
Armental also began reaching out for help. Fort Lee High School, the opening opponent for the Maroon Raiders, lent them some old road jerseys just so the game could still be played on Sept. 10. Dwight Morrow High School — the alma mater of former Jets running back/kick returner Bruce Harper — was able to find some suitable helmets.
Armental also connected with Eli Hodges, the New York Jets’ manager of community relations and youth football — and suddenly there was hope. The Jets agreed to cover all the expenses to replace the school’s helmets, pads and uniforms for the varsity program’s 26 players.
