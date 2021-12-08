Cristobal arrives at Miami, says it’s ‘time to go to work’
Mario Cristobal scrawled notes in pencil on a yellow legal pad during the private flight that brought him to Miami. He carried the pad into the Hurricanes’ football building Tuesday, his first full day as the program’s head coach.
The list of things he’d jotted down wasn’t short.
“It’s time to go to work,” Cristobal said.
Miami threw Cristobal his introductory news conference in Coral Gables, Florida, roughly 24 hours after finalizing the deal that had been expected for several days and could finally be announced after the Hurricanes fired Manny Diaz. Cristobal met with his new team, then went down to the practice field for the event where boosters, trustees and former players celebrated the hire.
“We want to make sure that the program here is always a program that you can be proud of, for the right reasons,” Cristobal said. “A program of relentless competitors. Always, always a team that nobody wants to play. That’s what we want to be. That’s what you’ve got to work to be, because I can’t proclaim that, I can’t tweet that. We’ve got to get together with these coaches, these young men and make that a reality. We’ve got to speak it into existence. We’ve got to work that into reality.”
Cristobal is a Miami native, won two national championships at the school as a player and earned two degrees from his time here. He was lured home after four years in Oregon, where he went 35-13, guided the Ducks to a pair of Pac-12 titles and had them ranked as high as No. 3 in the country.
Oregon made 53 appearances in the AP Top 25 under Cristobal. That’s four more than Miami has made in the last eight seasons combined.
NCAA revises new constitution, clarifying board’s role
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA released revisions Tuesday to its proposed pared-down constitution, including some clarifications about the role of the Board of Governors.
Passing a revised constitution at the NCAA convention in January is the first step in a two-phase process that will allow each division of the association to govern itself. The broader goal is to shift power away from the NCAA to conferences and schools.
The revised constitution was released a month ago and a special constitutional convention was held a week later as part of the process of getting feedback from members.
Among the revisions made in the 18½-page draft was a clarification to note the Board of Governors, comprised mostly of university presidents, will approve “contracts regarding media rights and revenue-producing agreements in consultation” with governing bodies for each division.
Also, the proposed constitution will explicitly state the board will consult with divisional governing bodies when evaluating the NCAA president’s performance. The board’s consultation with divisional bodies is to promote transparency.
Earlier this year, the board extended the contract of NCAA President Mark Emmert in a move that caught much of the membership off guard because the board is not required to notify membership of its actions.
The revisions also include making it more explicit that enforcement should be handled at the divisional level with support as requested by NCAA staff.
Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple resigns
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has resigned after three seasons.
The team made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was named one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
Whipple spent three seasons with the Panthers and put together one of the most dynamic offenses in the country in 2021. No. 12 Pitt finished the regular season 11-2 and won its first Atlantic Coast Conference title behind an attack that averaged 43 points, third among FBS teams behind Western Kentucky and Ohio State.
The well-traveled Whipple worked closely with Pickett, helping him put together the best season by a Pitt quarterback. Pickett set a slew of school records in 2021, including touchdown passes in a season (42) and career touchdown passes (81), marks previously held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino.
“During his three seasons at Pitt, Mark Whipple was a great asset for our entire football program,” coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “He did a tremendous job transitioning us from a heavy run attack to one of the best passing games in the entire country. His great work with quarterbacks was obviously on full display, given the outstanding year Kenny Pickett has enjoyed.”
It’s unclear who will take over the offense for the Panthers when they face No. 10 Michigan State in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.
The 64-year-old Whipple’s career has included multiple stops in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach and head coaching stints collegiately at Massachusetts and Brown. He also spent two years as the offensive coordinator at Miami.
UConn’s Bueckers suffered fracture, may miss up to 2 months
STORRS, Conn. — UConn star Paige Bueckers suffered a fracture just below her left knee and will be sidelined for up to two months, the school said Tuesday.
Last season’s women’s college basketball player of the year was dribbling up the court with under 40 seconds left in Sunday’s 73-54 victory over Notre Dame when she stumbled and came down awkwardly. She had to be carried off the court.
The school said an MRI and CT scan showed she suffered a tibial plateau fracture, which is a break of the tibia bone that extends into the knee joint. It has a recovery time estimated at between six and eight weeks.
UConn coach Geno Aureimma said the school will not rush Bueckers back to the court.
“We’ve had players get injured in the past and my philosophy here is, I’m not interested in how fast we can get someone back; I’m interested in what’s best for them long term,” he said. “Every decision made will prioritize what’s best for Paige and her career. Everyone involved with this program will be there to support Paige through her healing process.”
Bueckers is averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds for No. 3 UConn.
New England’s Carles Gil wins MLS Most Valuable Player award
New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has been named Major League Soccer’s Player of the Year.
Gil had a league-best 18 assists, as well as four goals, and captained the Revolution to a historic season. New England won the Supporters’ Shield with a league-record 73 points.
Eight of Gil’s assists came on game-winning goals.
“For me, it means a lot, especially after the 2020 season, where I had a tough injury and we all went through that pandemic. I was very inspired coming into this season to see my teammates and the collection of players that we have here,” Gil said. “We realized after the 2020 season that we’re a championship-caliber team, we’re a great team. And we showed that this regular season where there were more games. The loss the other night will help motivate us going into next season.”
The Revs were thwarted in this year’s playoffs by NYCFC in the conference semifinals, eliminated on a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw.
Sidelined for most of last season because of a bone spur, Gil was also honored last week as the league’s Comeback Player of the Year.
Gil, 29, led the league with 130 chances created, which is the most since the league started tracking the stat in 2011. The Revolution were 12-1-3 in games in which Gil had a goal or an assist.
Barty wins 2nd WTA Player of Year; Krejickova gets 2 honors
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ash Barty’s Wimbledon title and hold on the No. 1 ranking helped her win WTA Player of the Year for the second time in voting results announced Tuesday.
Barbora Krejcikova was selected as Most Improved Player and shared the Doubles Team of the Year award with Katerina Siniakova. Krejcikova was the first woman since 2000 to win both the singles and doubles championships at the French Open.
Emma Raducanu was picked as Newcomer of the Year after winning the U.S. Open at age 18 and becoming the first player to go from qualifying rounds all the way to a Grand Slam title.
Carla Suárez Navarro is the Comeback Player of the Year after returning from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma to play on tour and represent Spain in the Billie Jean King Cup finals.
Barty also was the WTA Player of the Year in 2019. This season, she led the tour with five titles, including her second Grand Slam championship at the All England Club.
The 25-year-old Australian also finished at No. 1 in the year-end rankings for the third season in a row.
Krejcikova had never won a singles title before taking three in 2021, including at Roland Garros, and she rose from No. 65 at the end of 2020 to a high of No. 3 in the singles rankings.
Krejcikova and Siniakova were recognized as the Doubles Team of the Year for the second time, after 2018. They won the French Open, the WTA Finals and an Olympic gold medal together this year.
Toronto’s Spezza suspended 6 games for kneeing Jets’ Pionk
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza was suspended for six games without pay by the NHL on Tuesday for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk.
In the third period of Sunday’s game between the Jets and Maple Leafs, Pionk had a knee-on-knee hit on Toronto’s Rasmus Sandin. Sandin skated off the ice after the hit on his right knee. Pionk received a two-game suspension for that hit on Monday.
After the hit on Sandin, Spezza drove his left knee into the face of Pionk, who was without a stick and on his knees trying to clear a puck.
Spezza will forfeit $22,500 in salary under the players’ labor deal. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
James Madison gets 1st win in 12 tries against Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Takal Molson made a go-ahead basket with 1:10 remaining and James Madison held off Virginia 52-49 on Tuesday night for its first win against the Cavaliers in 12 attempts.
Molson spun in the lane and hit an off-balance shot with 22.1 seconds left for a three-point lead. Kihei Clark missed a 3-pointer at the other end, Virginia’s 21st miss from distance, and Terell Strickland was fouled. Strickland missed the free throw and Armaan Franklin got it to midcourt for a heave at the buzzer but it didn’t hit the rim.
Many of the fans, in the first sellout at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, rushed the court to celebrate the program’s first win over the Cavaliers. Virginia, located just an hour apart from JMU’s campus, last visited Harrisonburg on Nov. 14, 2014, winning 79-51 in the final sellout at the JMU Convocation Center.
Former Ga Tech DB Tillman returns as coach
ATLANTA — Former Georgia Tech player Travares Tillman is returning to his alma mater to oversee the Yellow Jackets’ pass defense and work with defensive backs, coach Geoff Collins announced Tuesday.
Tillman served as Michigan State’s cornerbacks coach this season.
Tillman was a three-year starter at defensive back for Georgia Tech in the 1990s and went on to play seven seasons in the NFL with Buffalo, Carolina and Miami. He appeared in 74 games, with 29 starts, and made four interceptions.
After going into coaching, Tillman joined Georgia in 2016 for three seasons under head coach Kirby Smart and then-defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.
When Tucker moved to Colorado as head coach in 2019, Tillman went with him as a defensive backs coach. He moved with Tucker to Michigan State the following year, serving as a senior defensive assistant in 2020 and cornerbacks coach this season.
Despite giving up more passing yards than any Football Bowl Subdivision team, the Spartans went 10-2 and will meet Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.
Collins fired three assistants after a third straight three-win season. He hired Chip Long as the new offensive coordinator and now has brought in Tillman on the defensive side.
Georgia Tech ranked 121st nationally by allowing 273 yards passing per game, along with 28 touchdowns. Michigan State gave up even more passing yards than the Yellow Jackets, ranking last among 130 FBS teams with a 337.7-yard average.
AP source: Reeve to be next US women’s national team coach
The Minnesota Lynx’s Cheryl Reeve will be the next USA Basketball national team coach, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been publicly announced. USA Basketball will hold a news conference on Wednesday in Minnesota.
The WNBA coach has been an assistant on the last two Olympic teams,. She will be the first professional women’s basketball coach to lead the team since Anne Donovan was courtside for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. UConn’s Geno Auriemma was the coach in the 2012 and 2016 Games. South Carolina’s Dawn Staley led the Americans to a seventh consecutive gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer.
Reeve served as an assistant coach to both Staley and Auriemma. The veteran coach has won four WNBA championships with Minnesota.
The U.S. is in a bit of transition with five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird retiring from international play. Her backcourt partner for all those gold medals, Diana Taurasi, hasn’t decided whether she will keep playing for USA Basketball or retire as well.
Four-time Olympic gold medalist Sylvia Fowles, who plays for Reeve in Minnesota, also said she is retiring from USA Basketball. The Americans still will have a dominant interior presence with Britnney Griner, A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.
Reeve’s first major international event will be the World Cup next fall in Australia. The Americans earned an automatic berth to it by winning the Olympics.
The U.S. will host a four-team qualifying tournamen t for the World Cup in February that includes Russia, Belgium and Puerto Rico.
Michigan OC Josh Gattis wins Broyles Award
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Michigan offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis is the Broyles Award winner for the nation’s best assistant college football coach.
Under Gattis’ direction, Michigan ranks 10th nationally in yards rushing per game, 13th in scoring with 37.7 points per contest and 18th nationally with 451.9 yards per game. The second-ranked Wolverines defeated Iowa on Saturday to win the Big Ten title and have qualified for the College Football Playoff, where they will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.
A selection committee former head coaches, broadcasters, and a committee representing the FWAA selected the winner from a list of five finalists, 15 semi-finalists, and 59 nominees.
The award was created in 1996 to recognize former Arkansas coach Frank Broyles’ history of selecting and developing assistant coaches during his Hall of Fame career.
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, the 2020 winner, now is the head coach at Texas. Other past winners include USC coach Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma coach Brent Venables.
ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian will receive Career Excellence Award
NEW YORK — Tim Kurkjian of ESPN has been voted the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award and will be presented with the honor during the Hall of Fame induction weekend in July.
Kurkjian received 211 votes among 375 ballots cast by BBWAA members with 10 consecutive years of service to win the honor, which was known as the J.G. Taylor Spink Award until his name was removed by the BBWAA in February due to research into racism by the former publisher of The Sporting News.
The late Marty Noble, who wrote for The Record in New Jersey and Newsday in New York, got 89 votes and Baseball America founder Allan Simpson received 71.
Kurkjian, who turns 65 on Friday, is a graduate of Walter Johnson High — the school was named for the baseball Hall of Famer — in Bethesda, Maryland, and the University of Maryland. He was hired by The Washington Star in 1979, covered the Texas Rangers for the Dallas Morning News and the Baltimore Orioles for The Sun for four years each.
He moved to Sports Illustrated as senior baseball writer for seven years, then joined ESPN in 1998. He has been a columnist for ESPN.com and a reporter, analyst and host for “Baseball Tonight,” earning a pair of Emmy Awards.
Kurkijian has written three books: “America’s Game” (2000), “Is This a Great Game or What?” (2007) and “I’m Fascinated by Sacrifice Flies” (2017).
The King to be face of new Petty GMS Motorsports team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The GMS Racing majority purchase of Richard Petty Motorsports will be called Petty GMS Motorsports going into next season and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty will be chairman of the new two-car Cup Series team.
Petty GMS Motorsports revealed its plans for 2022 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, less than a week after Maury Gallagher announced he’d bought out Andrew Murstein at RPM.
Murstein, as head of Medallion Financial Corp., had been the primary owner of RPM since 2011 and an SEC filing showed Gallagher paid $19.1 million for Medallion’s majority stake.
The 84-year-old Petty had long been mostly a figurehead of his namesake team. But the seven-time Cup champion known as “The King” was introduced Tuesday as chairman of Petty GMS Motorsports and a “face of the team at the racetrack.”
“I’m very excited about this opportunity to work with Richard, arguably the greatest driver in NASCAR history, and form Petty GMS Motorsports,” Gallagher said. “Petty GMS will have a sole focus of winning. Both teams have a track record of winning and we have a strong desire to continue this legacy in a new chapter.”
