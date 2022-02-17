Ex-Angels employee accused in Skaggs case doesn’t testify
FORT WORTH, Texas — Defense attorneys rested their case Wednesday without the testimony of a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing the drugs that led to the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
A brief and uneventful presentation from the defense came a day after federal prosecutors concluded their case with the gripping testimony of four major league players acknowledging past drug use while saying they received oxycodone pills from defendant Eric Kay.
Kay, who faces drug distribution and conspiracy charges, obtained oxycodone pills for players and was a user, according to testimony. Pitcher Blake Parker, the last of six witnesses called by the defense, testified that he received opioids from Kay in 2018, the last year Parker played for the Angels.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday, the eighth day of Kay’s trial in downtown Fort Worth. The federal court is about 15 miles from where the Angels were supposed to play the Texas Rangers when Skaggs was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019. He was 27.
A coroner’s report said Skaggs had choked to death on his vomit, and a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone was in his system.
Prosecutors contended Kay was the only one who could have provided the drugs that led to Skaggs’ death, and that the drugs were delivered after the team arrived in Texas. An expert testified for the government that Skaggs died because of the fentanyl, which is significantly more potent than oxycodone.
The defense countered that Skaggs had multiple suppliers, that Kay didn’t give him drugs after the team arrived in Texas and that there’s no way to prove fentanyl caused the death.
Vikings finalize hire of champion Rams OC Kevin O’Connell
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings finalized their hiring of head coach Kevin O’Connell on Wednesday, completing a sharp offseason shift in direction by turning over the team to the 36-year-old offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Three days after the Rams beat Cincinnati for the title, O’Connell formally assumed his branch of the Sean McVay tree. He’s now the fourth former assistant under the head coach of the Rams to become an NFL head coach himself.
O’Connell replaces Mike Zimmer, fired last month after eight seasons and only two playoff-game wins, and will be introduced on Thursday at team headquarters as the 10th head coach in Vikings history. The Rams scheduled their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.
“One of the most important things as a coach is, ‘Do the players know that you care about them and can you make them a better football player?’” McVay said before the Super Bowl. “Kevin checks both of those boxes. He’s got a great way about himself with people. He’s got phenomenal character. I can’t say enough good things about him and how fortunate I’ve been to have gotten to know him the way that I have over these last couple of years. He’s been vital to our success.”
Drafted in 2008 by the New England Patriots to be Tom Brady’s backup — Brady was already eight years into his seven-time Super Bowl-winning and three-time NFL MVP career — O’Connell remarkably became a head coach in the same offseason that Brady finally retired.
O’Connell attempted only six passes for the Patriots as a rookie, the only regular-season attempts of his career, and he was released the following year. Claimed by the Detroit Lions, he lasted five days there before a trade to the New York Jets.
Locked out MLB players to respond Thursday to clubs’ plan
NEW YORK — Negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout will resume Thursday.
The players’ association notified management Wednesday that it is ready to respond to the offer MLB made last weekend, proposals that were received coolly by the union.
Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, enters its 78th day on Thursday, one day after spring training workouts had been scheduled to start.
There is little chance exhibition games will start as scheduled on Feb. 26, and the work stoppage soon will threaten opening day on March 31.
T-wolves sign Beverley to 1-year, $13M contract extension
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves signed guard Patrick Beverley to a one-year, $13 million contract extension on Wednesday.
Beverley is in his first season with the Timberwolves, who acquired him in a trade last summer with Memphis just nine days after he was dealt to the Grizzlies by the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Timberwolves traded guard Jarrett Culver and forward Juancho Hernangomez for the 33-year-old Beverley, who is averaging 9.2 points and a career-best 4.9 assists per game in his 10th season in the NBA.
Mills becomes 1st female head coach in Morocco men’s hoops
SALÉ, Morocco — Trailblazing basketball coach Liz Mills has become the first female head coach of a men’s team in Morocco.
Mills has been hired by AS Salé, which competes in Morocco’s top division, and she is set to be the first female head coach in the Basketball Africa League when the joint NBA-FIBA competition starts its second season next month.
“It’s with great pleasure that we confirm the hiring of coach Liz Mills as head of AS Salé’s technical staff for the rest of the season with the possibility to renew if mutually agreed,” the team said.
“This is a first in Morocco and in the Arab world,” it added.
The Australian had already become the first female head coach at a men’s Afrobasket tournament when she led Kenya at the continental championship last summer.
Bengals extend coach Zac Taylor’s contract through 2026
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor, who led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in his third season as coach, was signed to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Taylor was 6-25-1 in his first two seasons leading the Bengals, his first head coaching job. They improved to 10-7 in 2021 and went on an improbable run through playoffs before losing 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
The 38-year-old Taylor is now signed through the 2026 season. He had one year left on his previous contract.
Harbaugh agrees to reworked 5-year contract with Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a reworked five-year contract with the school that runs through the 2026 season.
The announcement of a new deal comes two weeks after Harbaugh interviewed to fill the head coaching vacancy with the Minnesota Vikings.
“My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”
Financial terms of Harbaugh’s new deal were not released by the school. In a news release, Michigan said the terms and length of the deal Harbaugh signed last January were altered to include an additional year.
‘We’re going to be timid’: Parts shortage shadows Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR’s qualifying races likely will be tamer than normal.
The Duel at Daytona scheduled for Thursday night — a qualifying event that splits 42 cars into two races and sets much of the starting grid for the season-opening Daytona 500 — could be a watered-down version because of a parts shortage involving the new Next Gen car. The scarcity has left teams with a limited number of backup cars and even fewer on site.
“We cannot wreck this car before the 500,” Petty GMS Motorsports driver Erik Jones said.
Jones is hardly alone in his concern. Drivers and teams for months have lamented a lack of inventory heading into stock car racing’s premier event.
Team Penske has two backups built for their four-car team, which includes Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, rookie Austin Cindric and Wood Brothers Racing’s Harrison Burton.
“It is a tough thing,” Blaney said. “Our inventory is not very big currently; no one’s is. … We used to come down here with one or two backup cars for each (driver) just in case things happen. Now we’re sitting on a couple for your whole organization. That’s been difficult, and you have to have that in the back of your head.”
Blaney said he was driving in a practice session Tuesday and thinking, “How hard do I push my teammate to kind of see what my car will do and what his car will do without possibly wrecking him?”
US women’s soccer coach earned 28% of Berhalter’s pay
NEW YORK — Vlatko Andonovski earned $357,597 over his first full year as U.S. women’s soccer coach, less than 28% of the $1,291,539 that went to men’s coach Gregg Berhalter.
The figures were revealed in the U.S. Soccer Federation’s tax filing for the year ending on March 31, 2021, which was released Wednesday.
Berhalter’s salary was roughly the same as the $1,294,871 he earned in the previous 12 months. He was the USSF’s highest-paid employee.
Andonovski, hired in October 2019, earned about half of the $718,352 made by his predecessor, Jill Ellis, in the year ending March 31, 2020, but that fiscal year included the Women’s World Cup, where the Americans won their fourth title. U.S. coaches’ contracts contain large bonuses for World Cup performance.
Ellis, listed as an ambassador and former key employee, earned $413,440 in the latest fiscal year under a contract that ended in March 2021.
NBA to honor 75th anniversary team during All-Star halftime
CLEVELAND — Some of the players who gave the NBA its global bounce will be in attendance when the league celebrates its 75th anniversary team during a special halftime ceremony at Sunday’s All-Star Game.
Members of the diamond anniversary team will be inside Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the ceremony as the league honors its best players and the cornerstone moments since the NBA was founded.
The official list of players has not yet been announced. There are 61 living members among the players selected to the 75th team.
In 1997, the league hosted the 50th Anniversary Team during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland and 47 members were on hand.
Utah Jazz lifts vaccine rules as lawmakers push to ban them
SALT LAKE CITY — Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required for fans wanting to see the Utah Jazz play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, the team said in a statement on Tuesday.
Spectators have been required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test for events at the arena since September. The lifting of the rule will take effect Feb. 25. Other event organizers may choose to impose COVID-19 protocols including mask or vaccine requirements, the statement said.
Vivint Arena was one of only a few venues in Utah to require proof of vaccination. Its lifting of the requirement comes as cases, hospitalizations and deaths fall in the state after an omicron variant-fueled surge. It also comes as state lawmakers move forward on a proposal to block private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination for customers and employees — a policy that would have applied to Jazz games.
Wallace grudgingly relives 2020 turmoil in new Netflix doc
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — “It wasn’t a hoax. It was real.”
That’s what former FBI supervisory agent Stanley Ruffin tells viewers in “RACE: Bubba Wallace,” a Netflix docuseries that chronicles the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level and his professional rise and personal role in social justice issues. The series is targeted to a non-NASCAR audience unfamiliar with Wallace’s emergence or the facts surrounding the noose found in his garage stall at an Alabama track.
Wallace had successfully called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its events in June 2020. Two weeks later, NASCAR told Wallace a noose had been discovered in his assigned stall at Talladega Superspeedway.
The incident occurred at the height of a national racial reckoning following the murders of Black men George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. Wallace felt compelled to take a public position for the first time in his life — he was 26 years old, NASCAR’s only fulltime Black driver, and although he drove for icon Richard Petty, Wallace was an underperformer seeking his first career Cup Series win.
The FBI investigated and determined the noose had been in that garage stall for months, since the unit had last been used. Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime.
He faced national ridicule — then-President Donald Trump accused Wallace of perpetrating a hoax — even though Wallace did not discover the noose or even see it. Wallace was accused of orchestrating the entire incident to boost his career.
Singer Aguilera joins Angel City FC investor group
LOS ANGELES — Singer Christina Aguilera, actor Gabrielle Union and designer Rachel Zoe are included in a new group of investors in National Women’s Soccer League expansion team Angel City.
The investors in the team’s latest funding round were announced Wednesday, ahead of Angel City’s first season.
They join an already large and star-studded group of investors that includes Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, tennis great Serena Williams and soccer player Mia Hamm.
Rahm voted European tour’s player of the year for 2nd time
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Jon Rahm was voted as the European tour’s player of the year for the second time in three seasons on Wednesday.
The top-ranked Spaniard won the 2021 award after a year in which he captured his first major — the U.S. Open — and spent 27 weeks at No. 1.
Rahm was also Europe’s leading points scorer at the Ryder Cup, with 3½ from his five matches, and had top-eight finishes in the other three majors.
Rahm, the tour’s player of the year in 2019, too, received the newly named Seve Ballesteros Award after a vote by his fellow professionals.
Firmino, Salah give Liverpool 2-0 win at Inter Milan in CL
MILAN — Two shots on target. Two goals. Both from Liverpool.
After 75 minutes of caution — even tedium — the quality and pressure from six-time European champion Liverpool eventually led to a 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.
Roberto Firmino drifted in near the far post to glance in a header — with his back to goal — from Andy Robertson’s corner. A set piece also produced the second goal in the 83rd minute after Virgil van Dijk nodded down from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick and Mohamed Salah was primed unmarked centrally to produce a shot that deflected past goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.
The late goals give 2019 champion Liverpool a crucial cushion to take back to Anfield for the second leg next month.
Atlético Madrid stunned by last-place Levante at home
MADRID — Atlético Madrid squandered a good chance to move closer to the top of the Spanish league, losing 1-0 to last-place Levante at home on Wednesday.
Gonzalo Melero scored on a breakaway early in the second half to give Levante its second win in 24 league matches.
The stunning loss kept Atlético from regaining the final Champions League qualification spot. The defending champions stayed fifth, tied on points with fourth-place Barcelona, which has a game in hand.
The match was postponed from the 21st round last month. Atlético couldn’t play then because it faced Real Sociedad in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in a match postponed because of Atlético’s participation in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.
Atlético had won three of its last five leagues matches after enduring a four-game losing streak in the competition.
Bundesliga likely to have full stadiums again from March 20
BERLIN — Germany is scrapping most coronavirus restrictions and could have full stadiums at soccer games again in March – two years after the Bundesliga last operated at full capacity.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday after a meeting with the country’s 16 state governors that they had agreed on plans to end almost all the country’s measures against COVID-19 by March 20.
Official figures show Germany’s infection rate is beginning to drift downward. The easing of restrictions under a new three-step plan takes effect from March 4, with an initial limit at stadiums of up to 25,000 supporters or 75% capacity.
