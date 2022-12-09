Dodgers sign OF Jason Heyward to minor league deal
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor league deal on Thursday and invited him to spring training.
The 33-year-old was released by the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason.
Heyward, who was injured at times last season, put up the worst offensive numbers of his career, batting .204 and with 10 RBIs and one home run in 137 plate appearances. However, he’s a valuable defender in the outfield.
The deal reunites Heyward with first baseman Freddie Freeman. They came up through the Atlanta Braves system and have remained friends ever since.
Heyward was a leader in the Cubs’ clubhouse, helping them win the 2016 World Series.
Hawks’ Murray to miss about 2 weeks with sprained left ankle
ATLANTA — Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is expected to miss about two weeks with a sprained left ankle, the third Atlanta starter to go down with an injury in the past week.
Murray was hurt Wednesday night early in the first quarter of a 113-89 loss to the New York Knicks.
The Hawks announced his prognosis after he underwent an MRI in New York on Thursday.
Atlanta was already missing forwards John Collins (sprained left ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain).
The Hawks have lost five of seven games.
Red Sox sign reliever Chris Martin to $17.5M, 2-year deal
BOSTON — Right-handed reliever Chris Martin and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $17.5 million, two-year contract on Thursday.
Martin gets a $4 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable this month, $1.5 million next June and $1.5 million in June 2024. He has salaries of $6 million next season and $7.5 million in 2024.
The 36-year-old went 4-1 with two saves and a 3.05 ERA for the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers last season. In his career, he is 9-16 with a 3.84 ERA in 269 relief appearances for six teams, winning the World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.
He joins Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley as the only pitchers since 1900 who have had more than one season with at least 50 innings pitched and five walks or fewer.
The Red Sox first signed Martin as a free agent in 2011 and he pitched three seasons in the system before he was traded to the Colorado Rockies in 2013.
As part of the deal, Martin will make a charitable contribution not to exceed 1% of his contract.
Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen has shoulder surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen had right shoulder surgery this week after experiencing renewed discomfort while playing catch, the team announced Thursday.
Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas operated on the right-hander on Wednesday, doing a general clean-up of the rotator cuff and labrum.
The Rays said the goal is for Feyereisen to resume throwing in four months.
Feyereisen went 4-0 with one save in 22 games last season before a right shoulder impingement ended his season after an outing on June 2. He allowed one unearned run over 24.1 innings.
Brian Brohm to serve as Purdue’s interim coach for bowl game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue offensive coordinator Brian Brohm is getting another chance to replace his older brother.
And this time, he’ll be more than an adviser.
Shortly after Louisville announced Thursday it had hired Jeff Brohm, Boilermakers athletic director Mike Bobinski named Brohm’s younger brother as interim coach for the Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2.
“Let me just explain something, some people think that sounds strange, but he’s a really talented coach and if his name wasn’t Brohm it wouldn’t be strange at all,” Bobinski said. “Brian was really excited and it’s a great professional moment for him to put his mark on the program over the next few weeks.”
Mark Hagen, one of three co-defensive coordinators, will call the defense following the immediate departure of Ron English for Louisville, Bobinski said. English called the defensive signals and coached safeties.
Knicks’ Toppin out 2-plus weeks with fracture in right leg
NEW YORK — New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will miss at least two weeks because of a fracture in his right leg.
Toppin was hurt in the second quarter of the Knicks’ 113-89 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday. The team ruled him out for the second half with a sore right knee, then said Thursday the injury was a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head.
The Knicks said Toppin would be evaluated again in two to three weeks.
Toppin was the 2019-20 national college player of the year at Dayton and slam dunk champion at last season’s All-Star weekend. He’s averaging 7.7 points in 25 games off the bench.
Coach Tom Thibodeau said Wednesday that starting small forward RJ Barrett could get more time at the power forward spot if Toppin was sidelined.
Lady Vols center Tamari Key out for season with blood clots
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior center Tamari Key will miss the rest of this season because of blood clots in her lungs, coach Kellie Harper said Thursday.
Doctors found the issue during testing. Key is expected to make a full recovery after treatment from University of Tennessee doctors, Harper said, adding that her sole concern is Key getting the medical care she needs to heal and return to full strength.
Key missed the first game of her career in a win Tuesday night over Chattanooga after playing her first 99.
“This is much bigger than basketball. We are so grateful that this medical condition was caught,” Harper said in a statement. “Our entire program will be right beside Tamari during this process and welcomes prayers and positive thoughts from Lady Vol Nation and beyond.”
The Lady Vols opened the season ranked fifth but currently are 5-5.
The 6-foot-6 Key from Cary, North Carolina, currently is Tennessee’s third-leading scorer averaging 8.4 points a game and averaged 4.2 rebounds per game. She started all 34 games as the Lady Vols reached their first Sweet 16 since 2016 last season and set the school record with 119 blocked shots.
Key had 18 blocks this season and 295 for her career, five away from becoming the eighth woman to reach that mark in Southeastern Conference history.
Ash Barty wins Australia’s top sports award for second time
MELBOURNE, Australia — Ash Barty’s Australian Open singles title in January was enough to ensure the former top-ranked tennis player won Australia’s most prestigious annual sports award -- despite retiring from the game less than two months later.
Barty has been given The Don Award, named after its most accomplished and famous cricketer Don Bradman.
Barty shocked the tennis world in March when she announced her retirement at the age of 25. The three-time major winner was the No. 1-ranked female player at the time of her retirement decision.
The Sport Australia Hall of Fame’s Don Award is given to an athlete or a team “which has provided the most inspiration to the country through performance and example in the past year.”
Barty (2019, 2022) joins Olympic gold medal-winning hurdler Sally Pearson (2012, 2014) and Olympic champion pole vaulter Steve Hooker (2008, 2009) as a multiple winner of the award.
Barty said she had decided before the Australian Open started that it would be her last major tournament.
“This year was certainly my most enjoyable Australian Open . . . because it felt free,” Barty said in a television interview Thursday. “I played without consequence, I played like a little kid. In my eyes, there was no pressure. It was just about me trying to redeem myself, in a way, and playing how I’d always wanted to play — go out there and play like the kid that fell in love with sport.”
Barty said she has no plans to return to tennis.
“In my mind there was never going to be a perfect ending, but it was my perfect ending,” Barty said of her retirement. “It was never about finishing on a win or on a really high emotional feeling. It was just about collectively, I felt it was right.
“Now (that decision) has led to nine months of just an incredible life off the court. It’s been amazing.”
Barty married her long-time partner Garry Kissick in late July. She also golfs frequently and is reported to be playing off a handicap of low single figures.
South Dakota coach Eric Peterson injured in fall at home
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson was hospitalized Thursday after he sustained multiple injuries in a fall at his home and will not be with the Coyotes when they play UC Irvine on Saturday.
Peterson was outside his house decorating for the holidays Wednesday when he fell, a school spokesman said. His injuries were not considered life threatening, and he was being treated at a Sioux Falls hospital.
Peterson is in his first year at South Dakota after spending three seasons as an assistant at Utah State. The Coyotes are 5-5.
