England midfielder Lauren James handed 2-match ban at Women’s World Cup
SYDNEY — England midfielder Lauren James was handed a two-match ban Thursday following her sending-off against Nigeria in the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup.
James was red-carded for violent conduct after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie.
She will now miss the quarterfinal match against Colombia in Sydney on Saturday, and a possible game in the semifinals.
James has been one of the stars of the tournament, scoring three goals and providing three more assists as England advanced as Group D winner.
She has apologized for her conduct in getting a red card.
“Obviously she’s disappointed with what happened on the day,” England forward Beth England said. “It was a split second, emotional moment that happened. We’ve got around her. It is good that she’s acknowledged that and put her apology out and now we just wait to see what FIFA do and we just move on from it now.”
Morikawa pledging $1,000 per birdie for Hawaii fires relief
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collin Morikawa is pledging $1,000 for every birdie he makes the next three PGA Tour events to help with relief for the deadly wildfires in Hawaii. For him, it’s personal.
His grandparents were born in Lahaina, the historic town on Maui where Front Street and all its restaurants and shops have been obliterated by the wind-swept fires that have claimed at least 36 lives. He still has relatives on Maui, though most have moved to Oahu.
“I think they’re all right, but just to hear ... woke up this morning, just checking the news, and to see how many people have passed away from that, yeah. I’m at a loss for words,” Morikawa said.
Morikawa, who won the PGA Championship and the British Open within two years after graduating from California-Berkeley, began his bid Thursday with six birdies in his opening round of 65 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
He posted his plans on Instagram on Thursday morning, and by the end of the day had decided to send the money raised to Maui United Way and World Central Kitchen to help survivors on Maui and elsewhere in Hawaii.
Morikawa grew up in the Los Angeles area, but he said his father used to spend summers in Lahaina because his grandparents were there. The Morikawa Restaurant closed several years ago, though a local man happened to find a matchbook from the restaurant on eBay a few years back and worked through the PGA Tour and Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua to get it to him.
“It’s devastating what we’ve been seeing. The before-and-after photos are just heartbreaking, knowing that my entire dad’s side of the family grew up there,” he said. “My grandparents were born in Lahaina. We had the restaurant out there. That’s what the photo was. We went there as kids. It’s a special place.
“It’s amazing how many things you take for granted really in life, and when you see that, it’s just heartbreaking.”
Morikawa is hopeful other people would join in on his pledge by contributing for his birdies. He still has 11 rounds left, and said that one friend texted him that maybe he could reach $100,000.
“Look, it’s one of the best places in the world we travel to year in and year out to go to Kapalua, play golf there,” he said. “I know I’m going to ask my sponsors, I’m going to ask people that I know just to help out. Anything helps — per birdie I make, whatever you can afford, whatever you want to put in. I’m going to be pushing hard to make those birdies, and hopefully everyone else can reach out and help out as much as they can.”
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan apologizes to the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby for how he handled draft process
HENDERSON, Nev. — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he apologized to Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby for the way he was treated during the process leading up to the NFL draft.
That acknowledgement by Shanahan came Thursday when San Francisco and Las Vegas had a joint practice at the Raiders’ facility.
“He’s as good as it gets and wanted to apologize to him because we were kind of (jerks) to him in our interview when he came out of (Eastern Michigan),” Shanahan said. “He’s one of the coolest dudes I’ve been around and seen, and one of the best players in this league.”
Crosby has established himself as one of the NFL’s top pass rushers since the Raiders took him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He has 37½ career sacks, including 12½ last season.
“I feel like every single team that I interviewed with didn’t take me seriously,” Crosby said. “I can name every team if I want, but I’m not going to do that. But Kyle Shanahan is an incredible coach. The dude is literally one of the best play callers in the game, so I’ve got a massive amount of respect for him. We played against them last year and they gave me all type of looks.
“I remember everything, trust me. I remember all those interviews, but that’s what makes me who I am today. I carry every little scar. I won’t talk about a lot of it, but I keep everything noted.”
Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion, according to book by renowned gambler Billy Walters
Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion over the last three decades and wanted to place a $400,000 bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup while playing for Team USA, according to a much-anticipated book by renowned gambler Billy Walters.
Mickelson denied ever betting on the Ryder Cup.
“While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game,” Mickelson said in a statement Thursday.
The stunning betting estimates Walters provides — from his own detailed record and from what he describes as two reliable sources — are detailed in an excerpt of Walters’ book, “Gambler: Secrets from a Life of Risk.”
The book is scheduled to be available on Aug. 22. The Fire Pit Collective obtained the excerpt.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek outlasts Karolina Muchova in a rain-delayed match in Montreal
MONTREAL — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland beat 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday night in the National Bank Open in a match interrupted by rain for more than six hours.
Coming off her fourth victory of the year last week at home in Warsaw, Swiatek finished off Muchova after they were delayed for three hours, 20 minutes following the second set and for two hours, 50 minutes early in the third.
“You have to find energy even though we’ve been here since 9 a.m.,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview. “For sure, it was a pretty extraordinary day, and I don’t think I’ve had such a situation in my career so there is the opportunity to learn something new and see what I’m capable — even though we played this match like three times.”
With the victory, Swiatek — who also beat Muchova in June in the French Open final — guaranteed she’ll remain No. 1 for 72nd straight week when the new ranking comes out Monday. The 22-year-old player leads the tour with 49 match victories.
Swiatek set up a quarterfinal match against the winner of a late match between hometown favorite Leylah Fernandez and American Danielle Collins.
In the only match completed in the afternoon, fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States beat Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-0.
Pegula will face sixth-seeded double partner Coco Gauff, the fellow American who beat ninth-seeded Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-0. Gauff won last week in Washington for her fourth career title.
Top-ranked Alcaraz advances to Toronto quarterfinals; Murray withdraws because of abdominal strain
TORONTO — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain rallied to beat 15th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open.
Preparing for his U.S. Open title defense, the 20-year-old Wimbledon champion ran his match winning streak to 14, dating to his Queen’s title run. He leads the tour with six victories and 49 match victories against just four losses.
“In the tough moments you have to believe in yourself, try to go for it,” Alcaraz said. “It doesn’t matter if you win or not. You have to believe you are going to play your best in that moment, try to play aggressive. I think in the two tiebreaks I did pretty well. That’s why I got the win.”
Alcaraz led 5-2 in the third set and twice served for the match before closing out Hurkacz in the tiebreaker.
“Honestly, I didn’t know what happened,” Alcaraz said. “I started feeling bad at that moment. I couldn’t feel the right way in my shots. I didn’t know what happened. ... The big players have that feeling to find a way to stay alive and try to end the match playing well.”
Alcaraz will face 12th-seeded Tommy Paul, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Marcos Giron in an all-American match.
Andy Murray, the 36-year-old Scot who won the event in 2009, 2010 and 2015, withdrew because of an abdominal strain before his scheduled match against seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy. Sinner will play Gael Monfils of France, a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic.
Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia advanced in the afternoon, beating 16th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4, 6-4.
Phillies’ Michael Lorenzen will get eight days of rest after his 124-pitch no-hitter
PHILADELPHIA — Michael Lorenzen will get some extra rest after pushing himself beyond his usual limits while throwing a no-hitter.
The 31-year-old Phillies right-hander threw a career-high 124 pitches in his no-no against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. Lorenzen was making his first home start for Philadelphia, which acquired the All-Star in a trade with Detroit.
Lorenzen won’t pitch again until Aug. 18 at Washington. Philadelphia has been going with a six-man rotation to reduce starters’ workload, and the club has two days off next week.
Lorenzen said Thursday his arm hurt “10 percent more so” than it would after a normal outing. His previous career high was 107 pitches in 2015, his rookie year.
“Nothing too crazy,” Lorenzen said. “But the eight days (off) will help a little bit. Trying to ease back in a routine before my next start should help.”
The defending NL champion Phillies hold the league’s top wild-card spot. The six-man rotation is temporary, manager Rob Thomson said.
Former Super Bowl champion Bashaud Breeland facing stolen vehicle, firearms and drug charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NFL cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who had an interception in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl 54 win over the San Francisco 49ers, is facing multiple charges after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle, firearms and illegal drugs.
The 31-year-old Breeland is facing charges that include possession of a stolen motor vehicle, altering serial numbers, altering a title, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a stolen firearm.
Breeland, who played eight seasons in the NFL, was booked into Mecklenburg County Jail early Tuesday, according to jail records.
He’s since been released on $30,000 bond.
The Allendale, South Carolina, native played football at Clemson and was selected by the Washington Commanders in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. Breeland last played in the NFL in 2021 with the Minnesota Vikings.
Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the US Open, missing all 4 Grand Slam tournaments in 2023
Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the U.S. Open on Thursday, meaning he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments the year after reaching his first major final.
Kyrgios has played in just one official singles match all season — a loss in Stuttgart, Germany, in June.
Soon after that, he withdrew from Wimbledon, citing a wrist injury. It was at the All England Club in 2022 that Kyrgios turned in his best run at one of the sport’s four most important events, finishing as the runner-up to Novak Djokovic.
Then, at the U.S. Open a year ago, Kyrgios made his deepest run at Flushing Meadows by making it to the quarterfinals. He eliminated reigning champion and No. 1-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, before losing in five sets to Karen Khachanov.
The 28-year-old from Australia began 2023 by sitting out the Australian Open because of an injured left knee that required arthroscopic surgery.
He also missed the French Open. All of the time away has resulted in Kyrgios dropping in the ATP rankings and he is currently No. 92.
Play begins in the singles main draws at the U.S. Open in New York on Aug. 28. The brackets will be determined on Aug. 24.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Kyrgios’ withdrawal, along with that of Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany. No specific reasons for their absences were immediately given by the USTA.
Two players from Argentina moved into the men’s singles field to replace them: Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman.
Hours before Kyrgios withdrew from Wimbledon in early July, he was asked at a pre-tournament news conference whether he missed tennis during all of the time away.
“No, I don’t miss the sport at all, to be fair. I was almost dreading coming back a little bit,” he said with the hint of a smile. “But it’s my job.”
Iowa aims for the women’s basketball attendance record at Kinnick in preseason game with DePaul
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa will attempt to set the all-time women’s basketball attendance record when it hosts DePaul in an outdoor exhibition at 69,000-seat Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 15, the school announced Thursday.
“I know if anyone can do it, Hawkeye fans can and will,” coach Lisa Bluder said.
The state of Iowa has a long history of supporting girls and women’s basketball. The Hawkeyes were second nationally in attendance last season with an average of 11,143 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The women’s basketball attendance record of 29,619 was set in the 2002 national title game between Connecticut and Oklahoma in San Antonio’s Alamodome.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. A portion of the tickets will be sold for $20 and honored if the game is moved indoors because of inclement weather. Tickets sold for $10 are non-refundable.
The Hawkeyes were 31-7 and national runners-up to LSU last season, and they return Collegiate Women’s Athlete of the Year Caitlin Clark. DePaul was 16-17.
“So much for closed-door scrimmages,” DePaul coach Doug Bruno said. “We are thrilled to be able to play Iowa, the reigning national runner-ups in a game for charity inside Kinnick Stadium. The opportunity to compete against Caitlin Clark, one of the best players in the country, will be a great test for our team.”
NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be offered direct to consumer on ‘NFL+’ service
The NFL is making additional moves to reach more fans with direct-to-consumer offerings.
The league announced on Thursday that NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be available on “NFL+,” the streaming service the league launched last year.
Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer, said offering both channels direct to consumer is something that has been in the league plans for awhile.
“We had always felt that what we do at NFL Network and given the changing landscape, we wanted to be able to offer it digitally,” he said. “Last year was an important step in doing that in launching NFL+. When it exceeded our expectations, we knew we had a base to work off of and allowed us to prepare what we needed to do. And we’re fortunate that’s coming together this year.”
According to Nielsen’s cable estimates, NFL Network is available to 51.1 million customers, which is the most for a network run by a professional league or college conference. NFL RedZone has also gained increased distribution the past couple of years as the league has renewed its carriage agreements with cable, satellite and streaming providers.
Suspended Noah Gragson asks for release from contract with Legacy Motor Club
INDIANAPOLIS — Suspended NASCAR driver Noah Gragson has asked Legacy Motor Club to release him from his contract so he can begin working toward reinstatement.
The 25-year-old rookie was suspended indefinitely by Cup officials last Saturday after liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face. Floyd, who was Black, died in 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 9½ minutes.
Series officials said Gragson violated the member conduct of its rule book without providing details.
“I love racing, and I am looking forward to a second chance to compete for wins at the highest level of NASCAR — and most importantly, make my family, my team and the fans proud of me once again,” Gragson said in a statement in which he sought the release.
Legacy already had announced two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller would replace Gragson in the No. 42 car for Saturday’s race at Indianapolis and next weekend’s race at Watkins Glen.
“Noah has a ton of talent and has a great personality,” team CEO Cal Wells said. “This is a difficult situation, but we are proud that Noah has taken ownership of his actions and are confident he will work through this process with NASCAR and come back stronger.”
The 39-year-old Rockenfeller, who finished 29th and 30th in two Cup races last year, teamed with Legacy co-owner Jimmie Johnson and former F1 driver Jenson Button on the Garage 56 project NASCAR took to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. Rockenfeller, of Germany, did most of the car development for NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports on that project.
He’s yet another road racing veteran on a growing list for this weekend’s Brickyard race on Indianapolis’ road course. Others include Button, Brodie Kostecki, Andy Lally and Shane van Gisbergen, winner of NASCAR’s inaugural street course race in downtown Chicago in July.
Josh Berry replaced Gragson last week at Michigan and finished 34th in the 37-car field.
Coastal Athletic Association to add Bryant in 2024, pushing football membership to 16
RICHMOND, Va. — The newly renamed Coastal Athletic Association announced Thursday that its board of directors approved adding Bryant University as its 16th football member effective July 1, 2024.
Bryant, located in Smithfield, Rhode Island, is currently a member of the Big South-OVC Football Association. It is entering its 25th season playing football.
The addition of Bryant won’t change the footprint of the league, formerly known as the Colonial Athletic Association, along the Atlantic seaboard with Rhode Island already a member. The 16 teams will stretch from Maine to North Carolina.
The CAA’s football members have enjoyed annual success at the Football Championship Level, with 12 of its 15 members reaching the playoffs since 2015. The league has sent multiple teams to the playoffs for the past 31 years and has had three or more teams in the field in 15 of the past 17 seasons. At least one CAA program has reached the national semifinals in nine of the past 10 years, and a CAA member has reached the national championship game nine times in 18 years.
