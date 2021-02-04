Angels acquire RHP Alex Cobb from Orioles for prospect Jones
ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran right-hander Alex Cobb from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for prospect Jahmai Jones.
The Angels also get cash in the trade announced Tuesday night.
The 33-year-old Cobb is expected to join the Angels’ rotation alongside Dylan Bundy, who had the best season of his career in 2020 after Los Angeles obtained him from rebuilding Baltimore.
Cobb went 2-5 with a 4.30 ERA in 10 starts last season for the Orioles. He is 55-57 with a 3.88 ERA during a decade in the majors with Tampa Bay and Baltimore.
Although he hasn’t regularly reached the heights of his best days with the Rays in recent years, Cobb is a groundball pitcher who could benefit from playing in pitcher-friendly Angel Stadium with the Halos’ excellent infield defense.
Cobb had Tommy John surgery in 2015 and missed most of the 2019 season with back problems.
Cobb is owed $15 million in the final season of a $57 million, four-year contract, of which $4.5 million is deferred and due as part of $20 million payable in a $2 million installment this Nov. 30 and $1.8 million each Nov. 30 from 2023-32.
He has a limited no-trade provision allowing him to block trades to 10 teams, but it wasn’t an impediment to joining Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and the pitching-poor Angels.
The Angels have been in the chase for Cy Young Award-winning free agent Trevor Bauer, but they have built some depth in a rotation headlined by Bundy, Cobb, fellow newcomer José Quintana, Andrew Heaney and Griffin Canning. Los Angeles also has Shohei Ohtani, Jaime Barria and Patrick Sandoval as possible rotation members.
The 23-year-old Jones was once considered one of the Angels’ top prospects, and he made his major league debut late last season. He has played second base and center field — two positions where he had no real path to the majors with Los Angeles — and he struggled at the plate during his recent stops in the minors.
Wild 4th NHL team shut down for virus reasons
The National Hockey League now has four teams paused for virus-related reasons after the Minnesota Wild were shut down through at least Tuesday.
The Wild now have six players on the league’s COVID-19 list and had their next four games postponed. The Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres were already paused because of the virus.
A total of 22 NHL games have been postponed so far, affecting 16 of 24 U.S.-based teams.
The Wild and Colorado Avalanche were set to finish a four-game, home-and-home series Thursday night in Denver.
COVID case at Australian Open hotel cancels play at tuneups
MELBOURNE — All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off and 520 people who flew to Melbourne for the year’s first tennis major were ordered to isolate after a worker at one of the tournaments’ quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19.
The Australian Open is scheduled to begin Monday. Any players, coaches or officials who quarantined at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne were deemed to be casual contacts of the 26-year-old infected man and required to remain in their accommodation until they test negative.
“We will work with everyone involved to facilitate testing as quickly as possible,” Tennis Australia said in a statement announcing the postponement of all matches at Melbourne Park. A dedicated facility will be used to get players, coaches, officials and staff tested as quickly as possible.
Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said he called a late-night news conference Wednesday to announce the case “through an abundance of caution.”
Speaking before all of Thursday’s play was postponed, which he acknowledged was a possibility, Andrews said of the Australian Open: “At this stage, no impact on the tournament proper.”
NWHL cancels rest of season after additional virus positives
The National Women’s Hockey League called off the remainder of its season Wednesday on the eve of the playoffs because of additional positive test results for the coronavirus.
The NWHL cited safety concerns for what it called the suspension of play inside a quarantined bubble in Lake Placid, New York. COVID-19 instead wreaked havoc on the two-week event.
“We were not trending in the right direction,” interim commissioner Tyler Tumminia said of more test results coming in Tuesday night. “Our actual numbers per se were not alarming in comparison to the scope of other sports clubs or other sports leagues. However, if you project a number that was going to happen, it doesn’t make sense for us.”
Two of the league’s six teams had already withdrawn from the tournament, with the Metropolitan Riveters citing “several” virus cases. Tumminia said the team had 10, which was over the threshold for disqualifying a team.
The Connecticut Whale’s departure was a choice made at the team level. Tumminia said the NWHL would not disclose how many total positive tests it had in what she called a “restrictive access environment” that did not hold up like other pro sports bubbles.
Two semifinal games Thursday and the final Friday were set to be televised nationally in the U.S. on NBC Sports Network, putting women’s hockey in a prominent spotlight a year away from the Beijing Olympics.
NCAA moving some championships to single sites
The NCAA is moving Division I women’s championship events in volleyball, ice hockey and bowling to single sites. The changes to the format are in response to directives to have as few preliminary-round sites as possible.
All 48 teams in the volleyball tournament will play at the CHI Health Center Arena and Convention Center in Omaha, Nebraska, beginning April 13. Semifinal matches will be April 22 and the championship match April 24.
The 16-team National Collegiate Bowling Championship will be held at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 7-10.
The eight-team hockey tournament will be held at the Erie (Pennsylvania) Insurance Arena beginning March 15. The semifinals will be March 19 and the final March 21.
The NCAA also announced that Division III winter championships have been canceled because of low participation numbers among member schools.
NBA: Zero new players tested positive for virus in past week
No additional NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, the league said Wednesday, after nearly two dozen games had to be called off in the past month because of virus-related issues.
That continued a good two-week trend: After 27 players were positive in results released between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, only one player has been positive since.
“Baby steps,” Washington coach Scott Brooks said after the league announced Wednesday’s weekly number of zero. “We want the world to not test positive for a week. That’s what’s we need. We all need it, not just NBA players, coaches, families. The planet needs it.”
The NBA has called off 23 games this season for virus issues, 22 since Jan. 10. But starting with the games on Jan. 26 and going through Tuesday, the league has been able to play 58 of its last 60 games — and every matchup on Wednesday’s 10-game slate was also expected to be played as scheduled.
Grosjean moves to IndyCar with Coyne after 9 seasons in F1
Romain Grosjean never doubted he’d race again after escaping a fiery crash in Bahrain with serious burns to his hands. Convincing his three young children that it was the right thing for him to do took some work.
“Initially they did not want me to race anymore and they told me to do every other job you can imagine — tennis player, artist, engineer, cook, you name it,” Grosjean said. “But I explained to them that I was the dad that I was because I had racing and that was a big, big part of my life and it made me happy.”
Grosjean on Wednesday was named the new driver at Dale Coyne Racing for 2021, where the Frenchman will become the latest Formula One driver to migrate to IndyCar. He’ll race the 14 road and street courses on the schedule in the No. 51 with Coyne to announce plans for the four oval events at a later date.
Grosjean’s nine year F1 career came to an abrupt end in a harrowing November crash in Bahrain in which he pulled himself from a fireball of wreckage in a real-time spectacle of the dangers of motorsports. His oldest child is 7 and wasn’t sold on Grosjean returning to racing in a car he’s never driven and a brand new series in the United States.
Osterman to retire after ‘21 season with Athletes Unlimited
Defending champion Cat Osterman has committed to return for the second season of Athletes Unlimited softball before she retires.
Osterman is set to compete for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics before finishing her career with Athletes Unlimited later this year. The 37-year-old left-handed pitcher was an Olympic gold medalist in 2004 and a silver medalist in 2008. In college at Texas, she was a three-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.
She retired from the sport in 2015 and returned to action in 2018 for a chance to play in the Olympics. She’s excited about the chance to close out her career with Athletes Unlimited.
“Year one was an incredible experience, on and off the field, which made playing one more time an easy decision,” she said. “I look forward to another amazing time and ending my career once and for all here in the U.S.,”
Last season, Osterman was the highest point earner in games played during a five-week season played in a bubble at a sports complex in Rosemont, Illinois. She compiled 2,408 points, followed by Jessica Warren, Victoria Hayward and Erika Piancastelli.
Heinen, Backes send Ducks past Kings 3-1 in Freeway Faceoff
LOS ANGELES — Danton Heinen and David Backes scored, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night in the first Freeway Faceoff of the season.
John Gibson made 20 saves and Nicolas Deslauriers had an empty-net goal for the Ducks, who got only their fourth victory of the season in the 152nd edition of this Southern California rivalry.
Arthur Kaliyev scored a goal in the 19-year-old’s NHL debut for the Kings, who have lost two straight. Cal Petersen stopped 40 shots in a strong performance for Los Angeles.
One year and one day after the last matchup between these struggling rivals, they picked up right where they left off with a fight between Kurtis MacDermid and Deslauriers off the opening faceoff.
Heinen’s third goal of the season highlighted a dominant opening period by the Ducks, whose slow starts and weak offense have been constants this season.
Backes put the Ducks up 2-0 in the opening minute of the second period with his first goal since Dec. 1, 2019, with Boston.
Eaddy gets buckets late to send USC past Stanford 72-66
STANFORD — Evan Mobley scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and Drew Peterson scored 15 and Southern California rallied late to beat Stanford 72-66 on Tuesday night.
The Trojans lead for a mere 5-1/2 minutes.
After Michael O’Connell’s layup brought the Cardinal into a tie at 66 with 1:45 left, Tahj Eaddy put the Trojans up for good on a layup 27 seconds later.
On Stanford’s next possession, Mobley blocked a reverse layup attempt by Oscar da Silva with 57 seconds left. After USC called a timeout, Eaddy drove, spun, and buried a 12-foot fadeaway with 29 seconds left to seal the win.
Eaddy finished with 14 points on 7-for-13 shooting despite missing all four of his 3-point attempts. The Trojans struggled from behind the arc missing 13 of 17 attempts.
Carolina Hurricanes goalie Mrazek has surgery on right thumb
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes say goaltender Petr Mrazek is recovering from surgery on his right thumb.
The team announced the surgery Wednesday. He was knocked out of Saturday’s win against Dallas and hasn’t played since.
The Hurricanes say a timetable for his return will be determined, though coach Rod Brind’Amour said Wednesday it could be a “long-term kind of injury.” Brind’Amour called the loss of Mrazek “a big blow, obviously.”
The 28-year-old Mrazek leads all NHL goaltenders with a 0.99 goals-against average as well as a .955 save percentage. Mrazek has two shutouts in four appearances this year.
Mrazek’s absence means the Hurricanes will lean more on on James Reimer, who entered the year as part of a tandem with Mrazek, and Alex Nedeljkovic.
Rights groups call for boycott of Beijing 2022 Winter Games
TOKYO — A coalition of 180 rights groups on Wednesday called for a boycott of next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics tied to reported human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in China.
The games are to open in one year, on Feb. 4, 2022, and are set to go forward despite the pandemic.
The coalition is composed of groups representing Tibetans, Uighurs, Inner Mongolians, residents of Hong Kong and others.
The group has issued an open letter to governments calling for a boycott of the Olympics “to ensure they are not used to embolden the Chinese government’s appalling rights abuses and crackdowns on dissent.”
Rights groups have previously asked the IOC to move the games from China. Olympic leaders have largely ignored the demands and say it’s only a sporting body that does not get involved with politics.
Garret Richards, Red Sox finalize $10M, 1-year contract
BOSTON — Right-hander Garrett Richards and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.
Richards has an $8.5 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $10 million option for 2022 with a $1.5 million buyout. The 2022 price could escalate depending on 2021 performance.
To make room for him on the 40-man roster, Boston designated right-hander Joel Payamps for assignment.
Richards is 47-41 with a 3.62 ERA in 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres. After Tommy John surgery in 2018, he missed most of the ‘19 season, then went 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA last year.
AP source: Twins reach 1-year, $13M deal with DH Nelson Cruz
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are bringing back designated hitter Nelson Cruz on a one-year, $13 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.
The agreement was reached late Tuesday and confirmed Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending completion of a physical exam.
Cruz turned 40 last season and batted .303 with 16 home runs, 33 RBIs and a .992 OPS in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened schedule.
He has led the team in homers in each of his two years with the Twins while ranking second and fourth, respectively, in the AL in OPS. The six-time All-Star won Silver Slugger awards in 2019 and 2020, when the Twins won the AL Central both seasons.
D-backs add veteran reliever Soria on one-year, $3.5M deal
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with veteran relief pitcher Joakim Soria, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.
The agreement was reached on Wednesday and confirmed by The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending the completion of a successful physical exam. Soria can earn $500,000 in performance incentives.
The two-time All-Star has pitched will be pitching for his eighth MLB team. The 36-year-old right-hander spent the past two years with Oakland and finished with a 2.82 ERA in 22 appearances during the abbreviated 2020 season.
Nationals add backup catcher Avila on $1.5M, 1-year deal
WASHINGTON — Alex Avila finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract Wednesday with the Washington Nationals, who are expected to use him as the primary backup to starting catcher Yan Gomes.
Avila, who turned 34 last week, was a free agent after playing in 2020 for the Minnesota Twins, batting .184 in 49 at-bats during the coronavirus-shortened season.
He has played 12 years in the majors for five clubs and has a .235 career batting average with a .348 on-base percentage, 104 homers and 388 RBIs.
AP source: Liriano gets minor league deal with Blue Jays
TORONTO — Veteran left-hander Francisco Liriano has agreed to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays that includes an invitation to spring training, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because no announcement had been made.
The 37-year-old Liriano did not pitch in the majors during the pandemic-altered 2020 season. He was in camp with Philadelphia on a minor league deal when the Phillies released him in July prior to opening day.
He went 5-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 69 relief appearances for Pittsburgh in 2019, striking out 63 and walking 35 in 70 innings.
Liriano, an All-Star as a rookie with Minnesota in 2006, is 112-114 with a 4.15 ERA in 300 starts and 119 relief outings over 14 major league seasons with the Twins, White Sox, Pirates, Blue Jays, Astros and Tigers.
Padres promote, extend Preller, Greupner through 2026 season
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have promoted general manager A.J. Preller to president of baseball operations and extended his contract through the 2026 season.
The Padres also promoted Erik Greupner from president of business operations to CEO and extended his contract through 2026. The promotions were announced Tuesday.
Preller was hired as GM in August 2014 and he has rebuilt the Padres into a playoff team. They ended a 13-year postseason drought in 2020, beating the St. Louis Cardinals in a wild card series before losing to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.
Since Christmas, Preller has added starting pitchers Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove in blockbuster deals, and signed South Korean slugger Kim Ha-seong.
Preller has built the Padres’ farm system into one of the best in the majors. He also traded for star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. while he was still a minor leaguer, and signed free agents Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and Drew Pomeranz.
Liverpool loses again at home as EPL title defense collapses
After going 68 Premier League games unbeaten at Anfield, Liverpool has slumped to back-to-back losses at the stadium that was its impenetrable stronghold for nearly four years.
The latest defeat — to lowly Brighton — left the champions’ title defense on the brink of collapse.
Just like against Burnley two weeks ago, Liverpool was beaten 1-0 by a team battling to avoid relegation. Jurgen Klopp’s team dropped seven points behind leader Manchester City, which has a game in hand and is on a nine-match winning streak.
City is the next visitor to Anfield, on Sunday. A win for Pep Guardiola’s team may effectively knock Liverpool out of the title race — with more than three months of the season remaining.
Seeking to regain the title it relinquished to Liverpool last season, City produced another dominant display in overwhelming Burnley in a 2-0 victory at Turf Moor.
That restored City’s three-point advantage over second-place Manchester United, which won 9-0 over Southampton on Tuesday. City has played a game less than United, too.
Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling scored first-half goals as City won a 13th straight game in all competitions — a run of victories stretching back to Dec. 15.
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool’s issues in defense continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk. They weren’t helped by goalkeeper Alisson Becker missing out against Brighton because of an illness.
The title might soon be gone for Liverpool, and a place in the top four is hardly guaranteed.
The Reds are in fourth place but only two points ahead of fifth-place West Ham, which won 3-1 at Aston Villa. Everton is two points further back in sixth after beating Leeds 2-1.
Leicester moved above Liverpool into third place with a 2-0 win at Fulham.
Team Canada taps Blues’ Armstrong as GM ahead of Olympics
CALGARY, Alberta — St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong will be the GM for the Canadian men’s team if if NHL players participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Hockey Canada announced the move Wednesday, tapping Armstrong after he served on the management team that helped Canada win gold medals in Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.
Armstrong, who was also GM of Canada’s gold medal-winning team at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, guided the Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019 and was the NHL’s GM of the year in 2011-12.
Canada management staff for the 2022 Olympics also includes associate general manager Ken Holland of the Edmonton Oilers and assistant general managers Ron Francis of the Seattle Kraken, Roberto Luongo of the Florida Panthers and Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins.
Family: Keyontae Johnson’s collapse unrelated to COVID-19
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson’s collapse during a game nearly two months ago was not related to a positive COVID-19 test, his family said Wednesday.
University of Florida Health physicians consulted with other local and national experts who reviewed the relevant imaging and testing related to this case, and Johnson’s family said: “The unanimous conclusion of all experts is that Keyontae’s medical emergency was not related to or a result of a previous or current Covid diagnosis.”
The family did not say what doctors believe caused Johnson to crumple to the court at Florida State on Dec. 12.
The consultation team included physicians from the Cardiac and Vascular Institute of Gainesville, University of Washington Center for Sports Cardiology, Massachusetts General Hospital at Harvard University, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Yale University School of Medicine.
“We continue to be committed to sharing any information that could be helpful to others,” the family said. “Our hope is that the experts’ conclusion that this instance is not Covid-related will bring some peace of mind.”
The Johnson family added that their son “will spend the rest of the season focused on being the best coach and teammate he can be. What comes next for Keyontae is for him to share on his own timeline.”
Johnson slammed face-first to the floor seconds after coming out of a timeout. Teammates, coaches, opponents and fans watched in shock as the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year became a trauma patient.
He spent two nights in a hospital before being airlifted back to Gainesville with his mother by his side. His recovery was a slow process. He was able to follow simple commands. He started breathing on his own. He chatted with friends and teammates via FaceTime.
Saquon Barkley says knee doing well, won’t set return date
Saquon Barkley says his surgically repaired knee is doing well, though the New York Giants star running back won’t set a target date for his return.
Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, tore his right ACL in Week 2 and missed the rest of the 2020 season. The Giants finished 6-10, one win short of winning the dreadful NFC East.
“I’m doing really well in rehab,” Barkley said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “Very lucky to have a great team around me, great trainers, great doctors. Everyone has been very beneficial to me and very helpful to me. So whenever the opportunity I’m able to get back on the football field with my team, I’m definitely going to cherish that moment and I just honestly can’t wait for that day to happen soon.”
Most players return from ACL injuries after around 10 months or fewer, so Barkley should be ready for Week 1 unless he suffers a setback.
Tennis player Yastremska’s latest doping case appeal denied
LONDON — Top 30 tennis player Dayana Yastremska’s latest appeal in her doping case was dismissed Wednesday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning she is still ineligible to return to competition.
Yastremska traveled to Australia after being provisionally banned, hoping to be allowed to play in the Australian Open, which is scheduled to start Monday.
The 20-year-old Ukrainian originally was suspended in January for failing an out-of-competition drug test. She tested positive for mesterolone metabolite, a prohibited substance that can be used to boost testosterone.
She asked that her provisional penalty be set aside, and that was denied. Then she appealed that ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which rejected that request.
Yastremska, who has denied using performance enhancers or prohibited substances, now must await the final resolution of her case.
Day says Ohio St will have ‘somewhat normal’ spring practice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football is planning for a “somewhat normal” string of spring practices starting next month and culminating in the return of the spring game in mid-April, coach Ryan Day said Wednesday.
“It’s kind of a soft schedule based on a lot of things, but we’re hoping we can play the spring game possibly the April 17th weekend, and probably start the middle of March (with) four weeks of spring ball,” Day said. “That’s not set in stone right now, but that’s what we’re targeting.”
Spring practice was cut short last year as the pandemic worsened. The Buckeyes practiced three times before spring break and didn’t return to the field as a group until the fall ahead of a delayed and truncated season.
Ohio State is striving for the return of the annual Scarlet and Gray game at Ohio Stadium, although the number of fans allowed to watch — if any — remains to be determined. The event typically draws a big crowd — nearly 100,000 in 2015 — but it’s also critical for coaches in evaluating young players under game conditions.
