Angels SS Andrelton Simmons opts out of final 5 games
ANAHEIM — Shortstop Andrelton Simmons has opted out of the remainder of the Los Angeles Angels’ season.
The Angels announced the four-time Gold Glove-winning shortstop’s decision Tuesday before they faced the San Diego Padres.
Los Angeles (24-31) is still technically in the playoff race with five games left in the regular season, and Simmons clearly caught the Angels by surprise, although the club said it respected his decision.
The 31-year-old Simmons, who can be a free agent this winter, is finishing his fifth year with the Angels. After spraining his ankle in late July and missing 22 games, Simmons is currently batting .297 with 10 RBIs while playing his usual stellar defense, albeit with four errors in 30 games.
“At this time, I feel this is the best decision for me and my family,” Simmons said in a statement. “We don’t know what the future holds, but we would like to sincerely thank the Angels organization and Angels fans for welcoming and making us feel at home.”
Manager Joe Maddon acknowledged he was caught by surprise when general manager Billy Eppler told him about Simmons’ decision Monday night after Simmons went 1 for 4 with an RBI single in the Angels’ home finale. Maddon texted Simmons, but hadn’t heard back by Tuesday afternoon.
“I’ve really enjoyed this guy a lot,” Maddon said. “I’m a big fan. This guy is a good baseball player, and I’ve enjoyed the conversations, too. It’s just unfortunate. He’s really a big part of what we’re doing right now.”
Simmons is a favorite of Angels fans for his defensive wizardry, and owner Arte Moreno has described Simmons as perhaps his favorite player to watch on the roster. Simmons has batted .281 with 36 homers and 281 RBIs during his five seasons with Los Angeles, and he won the Gold Glove in 2017 and 2018.
“He’s a thinking kind of a player, and I’ve enjoyed him a lot,” Maddon said.
Simmons will be a free agent this winter, and the Angels have an obvious replacement for him in David Fletcher, who has a .374 on-base percentage while regularly hitting leadoff for the Angels during his breakout major league season. Fletcher has been playing second base since Simmons’ return from injury.
Lightning lead Stars 3-1 after 2nd in Stanley Cup G2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Nikita Kucherov had the primary assists on two power-play goals for Tampa Bay after taking some early hits, and the Lightning led the Dallas Stars 3-1 after two periods in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.
Tampa Bay had failed to score on its previous 14 chances with the man advantage, since Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finale, until the Kucherov-assisted goals.
Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat had the power-play goals, with Victor Hedman picking up the secondary assist on each one. Kevin Shattenkirk’s goal put Tampa Bay up 3-0 after the first period.
Dallas finally got on the board on a power play with 5:17 left in the second. John Klingberg took a shot from near the blue line, and Joe Pavelski redirected the puck with his raised stick even with Ryan McDonagh all over him in front of the net.
The Lightning are trying to do what they did in each of their first two Stanley Cup Final appearances, when they followed Game 1 losses by winning Game 2. They were the 2004 champion when they beat Calgary in a seven-game series, and lost the 2015 final in six games against Chicago.
Raiders open Las Vegas stadium with 34-24 win vs Saints
LAS VEGAS — Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes and the Raiders gave their new fans in Las Vegas plenty to celebrate even if they weren’t allowed in the stadium by beating the New Orleans Saints 34-24 on Monday night.
The new $2 billion stadium in the desert held its first event following the Raiders’ move from Oakland without any fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was one of the few things that didn’t go right for the Raiders (2-0), who overcame an early 10-point deficit to the Saints (1-1) and opened the season with two straight wins for the fourth time in the past 25 seasons.
Carr was in complete control for most of the night, completing 28 of 38 passes for 282 yards. Darren Waller caught 12 of the passes for 103 yards as Carr’s most trusted option.
Carr engineered four straight scoring drives in the second and third quarters to turn a 10-0 deficit into a 24-17 lead.
Picking apart the New Orleans defense with short passes, the Raiders controlled the clock and kept Drew Brees and the Saints off the field. Las Vegas converted 10 of 17 third downs and also went for it successfully twice on fourth down.
The Raiders even survived a fumbled pitch by Jalen Richard by stopping the Saints and then scoring on the ensuing drive on a 20-yard run by Richard.
After being gashed on the ground early, the Raiders did a good job against Brees, who struggled without his injured No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas.
Brees went 26 for 38 for 312 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Oakland Athletics clinch first AL West title since 2013
OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics clinched their first AL West title since 2013 on Monday night with an assist from the rival Houston Astros.
Houston lost 6-1 to the Seattle Mariners, ending its three-year reign as division champion and making the A’s the first team in the majors to lock up a division crown in this pandemic-shortened season. They will be home for a best-of-three playoff series beginning Sept. 29.
Oakland was off Monday before opening an interleague series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.
AP Source: Broncos bringing in free agent QB Blake Bortles
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are in the process of adding free agent Blake Bortles to serve as their backup quarterback, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Broncos haven’t announced the signing, said the seventh-year veteran is going through the COVID-19 protocols after agreeing to a one-year deal.
Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, won’t be able to join the team until the weekend.
Brett Rypien is expected to serve as Jeff Driskel’s backup Sunday when the Broncos (0-2) host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1).
Thomas delivers again with Tiger in course exhibition
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Justin Thomas won his six-hole singles match and was closest to the pin on the decisive final hole as he and Tiger Woods won an exhibition match Tuesday that served as the grand opening of the Woods-designed Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge.
The televised event was called the Payne’s Valley Cup, after the course Woods designed in the Ozarks. It was the first public course in the United States for Tiger Woods Design.
The money raised went to the Payne Stewart Family Foundation. The course at Big Cedar Lodge was named in honor of Stewart, who died in a plane crash in October 1999.
Sharks retain Bob Boughner as coach, removing interim tag
SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks have retained Bob Boughner as their coach, removing the interim tag to make him the ninth full-time head coach in franchise history.
The Sharks announced their full coaching staffs for the NHL and AHL levels Tuesday.
Boughner rejoined the Sharks as an assistant to Peter DeBoer in the summer of 2019, and he took over as interim coach after DeBoer and the rest of his assistants were fired last Dec. 11.
San Jose went 14-20-3 with Boughner behind the bench and missed the playoffs for only the second time since 2003, but general manager Doug Wilson saw enough progress to stick with Boughner.
SoFi Stadium serving as voting center in NFL vote initiative
NEW YORK — One of the NFL’s two new stadium sites will serve as a voting center as the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams are making SoFi Stadium a venue for election support.
The NFL also announced Tuesday on Voter Registration Day it is joining with two groups to recruit workers for polling places and to get out the vote.
The Rams and Chargers increase to 14 the number of NFL franchises allowing their sites to be used for the upcoming election. A voting center outside their stadium will open Oct. 30, and a vote by mail drop box will be available starting Oct. 5.
Other teams providing such election help are the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Washington Football Team.
“With 41 days until the election — and the voting period officially starting in some states — we encourage everyone in the NFL family, including fans, to register if they are eligible to do so,” said Kenneth Edmonds, NFL vice president of government affairs. “The clubs who have made their facilities available to host polling activities help to make it even easier for fans to participate in our democratic process and make their voices heard in the upcoming elections.”
The league itself has joined the Civic Alliance’s “Election Day of Service,” a national movement to help recruit 250,000 new poll workers. And the NFL has launched a campaign entitled “NFL Latinos Vote” for Latino fans.
Medvedev beaten in Hamburg after run to U.S. Open semifinals
HAMBURG, Germany — Daniil Medvedev lost his first match since reaching the U.S. Open semifinals as he was beaten 6-4, 6-3 Tuesday by unseeded French player Ugo Humbert in the first round of the Hamburg European Open.
The top-seeded Medvedev was a break up at 4-3 in the first set but was broken twice in a row by Humbert, who is ranked 36 places below the Russian at 41st.
This was Medvedev’s only clay-court warm-up ahead of the French Open. He hadn’t played on clay for 16 months since a first-round defeat at last year’s French Open and played only at hard-court tournaments in the last 14 months. Humbert next faces qualifier Jiri Vesely.
Medvedev lost to eventual winner Dominic Thiem in the semifinals of the U.S. Open.
Belmont winner Tiz the Law won’t run in Preakness
Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won’t run in next month’s Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.
The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jack Knowlton, managing partner of Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law, tweeted that it’s “disappointing Tiz the Law will not be able to run in the Preakness.”
Mariners’ Moore placed on concussion list, out for season
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore’s season is over after he was placed on the seven-day concussion list Tuesday.
Moore was hit in the head for the second time in a week, taking a 92 mph fastball from Houston Astros reliever Brandon Bielak off the helmet in a 6-1 win over Houston on Monday night. Moore remained in the game, but began to feel effects afterward, Mariners manager Scott Servais said.
SEC to use devices to aid with contact tracing
The Southeastern Conference says it is providing its 14 schools wearable technology for football players intended to aid with COVID-19 contact tracing.
The SafeTags made by Kinexon can be worn like a wristband at team facilities or attached to equipment when used in games or practice. The conference says the devices already are being used by the NFL.
The SafeTags allow medical and athletic training staff to track how close those wearing the devices have been to each other and for how long. Current CDC guidelines, which are being used by the NCAA and Power Five conference schools, say a person who was within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes of a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus is considered to be at risk and must quarantine for 14 days.
Contact tracing and determining what is a high-risk contact is vital for stopping the spread of the virus and one of the most challenging aspects of trying to stage a football season for college programs. Several teams already have had to postpone games because of players being quarantined due to contact tracing.
Giants halfback Saquon Barkley has ACL injury to right knee
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley likely will miss the rest of the season with a major injury to his right knee.
The Giants (0-2) said an MRI on Monday confirmed Barkley tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee on Sunday in a loss to the Chicago Bears.
The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year will undergo surgery in the near future, the team said.
Barkley went down hard on the Chicago sideline after trying to fend off Bears safety Eddie Jackson on a 6-yard carry early in the second quarter. The No. 2 overall draft choice in 2018 dragged his right leg behind him as he was helped back across the field to the Giants sideline.
Washington guard Brandon Scherff heads to IR with hurt knee
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Football Team right guard Brandon Scherff went on injured reserve Tuesday after hurting his right knee and receiver Cam Sims was brought up from the practice squad.
Scherff, Washington’s top offensive lineman, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who is playing under a franchise tag this season.
He got injured Sunday and missed the second half of a 30-15 loss at the Arizona Cardinals.
While blocking on a play late in the first half, Washington right tackle Morgan Moses inadvertently pushed Arizona defensive end Angelo Blackson onto Scherff’s right leg.
2019 US Open champ Andreescu out of French, done this season
PARIS — Bianca Andreescu, last year’s U.S. Open champion, will sit out the French Open and the rest of 2020.
The 20-year-old Canadian announced her decision to remain sidelined this season via a post Tuesday on social media.
“I have come to the difficult decision to skip the clay court swing this year and will be taking the remainder of the season off to focus on my health and training,” Andreescu wrote.
“As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics; I want to use this time to focus on my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever,” she said.
At New York in 2019, Andreescu became the first tennis player from Canada to win a Grand Slam singles championship. She also reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 last year.
US men’s soccer won’t play in October; 3-match max in 2020
CHICAGO — The U.S. men’s soccer team has given up trying to play matches in October due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be limited to a maximum of three games in 2020, its fewest since 1987.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday it had abandoned its attempt to schedule home exhibition games for next month. It is attempting to schedule a pair of friendlies for Europe in November.
West Ham plays despite virus cases, Spurs game called off
LONDON — The coronavirus dominated the English League Cup schedule Tuesday as West Ham played despite its coach and two players having tested positive, while Tottenham’s game was called off.
West Ham said manager David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen only found out their test results after they had arrived at the London Stadium to play against Hull. Diop and Cullen had been named in the starting lineup.
“The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and have returned home,” West Ham said. “All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols.”
Assistant coach Alan Irvine took charge of West Ham in Moyes’ absence. West Ham won the game 5-1 as Robert Snodgrass scored the opening goal before Sébastien Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko scored two each.
West Ham did not say when its players and coaches gave their samples to be tested or how much contact Moyes and the two players had with the rest of the team since then. West Ham’s last game was a 2-1 loss to Arsenal on Saturday.
EPL warns of devastating effect of delay reopening stadiums
LONDON — The English Premier League warned of the devastating financial impact on clubs as supporters faced being locked out of games for another six months after new pandemic restrictions were imposed by the government on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson put on hold plans to allow the phased return of spectators into sporting venues in England from Oct. 1 because of a spike in coronavirus cases.
Orient-Spurs cup game off after positive tests for COVID-19
LONDON — The English League Cup match between Tottenham and Leyton Orient was canceled two hours before kickoff on Tuesday because Orient players contracted the coronavirus.
“Discussions are ongoing between the relevant stakeholders in regards to the implications of the fixture not taking place,” the English Football League, which organizes the competition, said in a statement.
Orient, a London-based team in the fourth division, may have to forfeit the game if the club is deemed to be unable to fulfil the fixture.
Roma handed 3-0 loss for using ineligible player
ROME — Roma was issued a 3-0 loss to Hellas Verona by Serie A’s disciplinary judge on Tuesday for using an ineligible player.
The match -- the league opener for both teams -- ended 0-0 on Saturday.
Midfielder Amadou Diawara started the match but was not listed on Roma’s 25-man team list. Diawara, who turned 23 in July, was no longer eligible for Roma Under-22s like last season.
Tokyo needs to convince sponsors Olympics will really happen
TOKYO — The only thing more difficult than staging next year’s Tokyo Olympics in a pandemic might be convincing sponsors to keep their billions of dollars on board in the midst of economic turbulence and skepticism.
To make the point this week, IOC President Thomas Bach will join a number of Japanese government and city officials, local organizers and other top International Olympic Committee leaders in repeating a message they’ve failed to convey forcefully enough to deep-pocketed sponsors: Trust us, the Tokyo Olympics will open on July 23, 2021.
Bach and IOC vice president John Coates — who oversees Tokyo preparations — are expected to speak remotely to Japanese officials as they meet on Thursday and Friday. The agenda includes plotting countermeasures against COVID-19: quarantines, rules for athletes entering the country, testing, vaccines and the presence or absence of fans.
Coach fumes at French Open virus ban for player Dzumhur
PARIS — A tennis coach who failed a coronavirus test for the French Open, forcing his player’s withdrawal from qualifying for the Grand Slam tournament, sharply criticized organizers on Tuesday for their handling of the case.
Damir Dzumhur, a former top-30 player from Bosnia now ranked 114th, traveled to Paris for this week’s qualifying tournament. But his coach, Petar Popovic, failed pre-tournament testing this past weekend. Dzumhur’s test was negative but he was excluded from the draw because they had shared a room together, the coach told The Associated Press in a phone interview from his native Serbia.
Popovic said organizers informed him Saturday of the failed test. He said a tournament doctor told him his result was “borderline.” As a consequence, Dzumhur was kept out of the draw for qualifying as a contact case, he said. Qualifying play started Monday. Matches in the main draw for the 15-day clay-court tournament begin Sunday.
Coronavirus takes it slow and steady in Australian football
BRISBANE, Australia — Slowly but surely, the four football sporting codes in Australia are completing their delayed seasons due to coronavirus shutdowns around the country.
The two remaining ones are the biggest — Australian rules football and rugby league. In the others, Sydney FC beat Melbourne Victory 1-0 in the A-League soccer grand final two weeks ago. And last Saturday, the ACT Brumbies beat the Queensland Reds 28-23 in the Super Rugby Australia final, an inaugural domestic-only competition created due to travel restrictions from the coronavirus.
Still to come are the much-anticipated playoffs in the Australian Football League and the National Rugby League.
