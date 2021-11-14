USC holds off Temple in second half for 76-71 victory
PHILADELPHIA — Chevez Goodwin scored a career-high 19 points and USC held on after almost blowing a 23-point second-half lead, beating Temple 76-71 on Saturday night.
Isaiah White added 12, Boogie Ellis 11 and Drew Peterson 10 for the Trojans (2-0). It was the 200th career win for coach Andy Enfield.
Leading 55-32 with about 17 minutes left, USC went without a field goal over nearly eight minutes as Temple cut the score to 58-54 while Khalif Battle scored 11 points, nine via the 3-pointer. Isaiah Mobley finally got USC a 3-pointer with 9:25 left and the Trojans clung to their lead.
A 3-pointer by Zach Hicks followed by a Battle free throw cut the lead to three with 9.9 seconds left but Peterson made two free throws to seal the outcome.
Battle, who had 22 points in a season-opening win over Maryland-Baltimore County, finished with 26 points and five 3-pointers for Temple (1-1).
USC shot 59% in the first half to charge to a 19-point lead while Temple shot only 31% and was only 1 of 10 from the arc.
Linebacker Murray activated off injured reserve by Chargers
COSTA MESA — Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. was activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. The team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on injured reserve in a corresponding move as well as activating linebacker Cole Christiansen, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Murray has missed the previous five games due to an ankle injury. He was second on the Chargers with 20 tackles after the first three games. Smith suffered a torn ACL in last week’s win at Philadelphia. He played in only four games after missing all of training camp and the preseason due to a core muscle injury.
Christiansen has appeared in five games for the Chargers over the last two seasons while Ffrench and Thomas made their NFL debuts last week.
Roethlisberger out for Steelers after going on COVID list
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will miss the Steelers’ game Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
The Steelers announced Saturday night that Roethlisberger was ruled out for the game. Roethlisberger is the second prominent quarterback in two weeks to miss a game because of COVID-19, following Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers last week.
Mason Rudolph will likely start for the Steelers, who have won four straight games.
The 39-year-old Roethlisberger has completed 64.5% of his passes this season with 10 touchdowns, four interceptions for a 90 passer rating.
Packers’ Rodgers activated, will play Sunday vs. Seahawks
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for the reigning MVP to make his return Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, preventing him from joining his teammates for a 13-7 loss at Kansas City that snapped the Packers’ seven-game winning streak.
The Packers activated Rodgers and cornerback Isaac Yiadom on Saturday. They also released linebacker La’Darius Hamilton.
Even though Rodgers didn’t practice all week, coach Matt LaFleur has said the 37-year-old quarterback would start if available to play. Rodgers participated virtually in team meetings this week while backup Jordan Love got the first-team reps in practice.
Penguins star Crosby, coach Sullivan exit COVID-19 protocol
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, defenseman Brian Dumoulin and head coach Mike Sullivan are scheduled to rejoin the team in Washington D.C. on Sunday after exiting the COVID-19 protocol.
Crosby and Dumoulin went into the protocol on Nov. 3. Sullivan joined them a day later as part of an outbreak that’s seen eight Penguins and their longtime coach miss time.
Acting head coach Todd Reirden said before Saturday’s game in Ottawa that he expects Sullivan to be back on the job when the Penguins face the Capitals.
It’s unclear whether Crosby and Dumoulin will play, though the fact they are rejoining the team at the end of a brief two-game road trip indicates they will be given every opportunity to be available.
Pittsburgh should also have defenseman Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson available. Both players, who exited the COVID-19 protocol earlier this week and played in an overtime win over Florida on Thursday, were unable to join the Penguins in Ottawa because of Canada’s COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
The Penguins have muddled through the opening month of the season while dealing with a myriad of absences to high-profile players due to COVID-19. Forwards Jeff Carter and Jake Guentzel are among a group who spent time in protocol during the first few weeks of the season.
High school roiled by allegation of racist, sexual hazing
DANVERS, Mass. — Teachers in Danvers are praising a student-athlete who came forward to detail violent, sexual, homophobic and racist hazing rituals in a high school hockey team locker room.
Danvers High School has been roiled by the description of rituals where players disrobed and were fondled, something dubbed “Gay Tuesday,” and where players were roughed up if they didn’t shout a racial slur.
“We strongly commend the courageous actions of the hockey player who came forth with these allegations, and we support any other victims who may have been hesitant to do the same,” the teachers union wrote.
Boston attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who has represented many Catholic Church abuse victims, called on authorities to investigate what he described as an “institutional coverup.”
Police and the district attorney’s office said the unnamed hockey player declined to file a criminal complaint, so they cannot pursue charges.
Robert Hight tops Funny Car qualifying in NHRA season finale
POMONA — Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday in the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway.
Hight was the provisional No. 1 qualifier Friday, then closed out qualifying with an even better run Saturday, a 3.886-second pass at 329.34 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. Points leader Ron Capps qualified second as he aims for his second season title.
“This is probably the best car I’ve had all year going into raceday,” Hight said. “It’s pretty exciting. It’s a little too late as we wanted to be fighting for a championship, but we’re going to try to win this race and come back strong next year. ”
Mike Salinas was the fastest in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson led the Pro Stock lineup and Karen Stoffer topped Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Salinas lowered his time from Friday, closing out qualifying with a run of 3.676 at 330.23. Points leader Anderson qualified No. 1 for the 12th time this year and 118th time in his career, running a 6.558 at 209.85 in a Camaro.
Stoffer had a 6.751 at 199.11 on a Suzuki.
Baffert’s 2-year-old filly Eda wins Desi Arnaz at Del Mar
DEL MAR — Eda lay close early and then ran away late to win the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes by 4 1/4 lengths on Saturday at Del Mar for trainer Bob Baffert.
Baffert earned his third win in the Arnaz for 2-year-old fillies and his record 145th stakes victory at the seaside track north of San Diego.
Ridden by Flavien Prat, Eda ran 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:15.53 and paid $2.40, $2.20 and $2.10 as the 1-5 favorite in the field of five.
The victory, worth $60,000, increased Eda’s career earnings to $190,000, with three wins five starts. She earned her second straight stakes victory, having won the Anoakia at Santa Anita on Oct. 24.
Tonito’s returned $5 and $3.80, while Baffert-trained Under the Stars paid $2.40 to show.
Titans place 7-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones on IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have placed seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve after he hurt a hamstring in practice.
The Titans (7-2) placed Jones on injured reserve Saturday along with safety Dane Cruikshank. They signed rookie receiver Dez Fitzpatrick off the practice squad and activated starting cornerback Kristian Fulton from injured reserve.
Jones seemingly had healed from the hamstring issue that kept him out of three games this season. He was added back to the injury report Thursday after being seen pulling up after running a route in individual drills.
The 32-year-old receiver did not practice Friday. He has 21 catches for 336 yards, still looking for his first touchdown catch this season. By being placed on injured reserve, Jones will miss Sunday’s game with New Orleans (5-3), a visit from Houston on Nov. 21, and a visit to New England on Nov. 28.
Tennessee has its bye on Dec. 2, giving Jones at least a month to heal.
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson tied for lead in low-scoring LPGA
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Nelly Korda started with two birdies and finished the same way Saturday, making up plenty of ground along the way for a 7-under 63 that gave her a share of the lead with Lexi Thompson in the Pelican Women’s Championship.
Low scores ruled the day again at Pelican Golf Club, with 10 rounds at 65 or better.
Thompson did her part with a 65 that allowed her to join Korda at 16-under 194, with no shortage of contenders right behind them heading into the final round.
“I’ve been hitting it actually really close this week, giving myself a lot of opportunities,” Korda said. “Capitalized a little bit more today. But it’s going to probably take a low one tomorrow.”
Eight players were separated by four shots, a list that included defending champion Sei Young Kim (65) and long-shot Christina Kim (65), who earned a late sponsor exemption that all but ensured she would keep a full LPGA Tour card for next year.
Jennifer Kupcho was tied for the lead until she ended a streak of 45 consecutive holes at par or better by closing with a bogey for a 66. She was along in third, with Kim and Kim two behind.
Korda finished her round with a 9-iron from 128 yards that floated out of the sky to 3 feet. In the week she returned to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking, Korda now has a chance to make up ground on Jin Young Ko in the points-based award for LPGA player of the year.
Ko, who has won four times in her last seven starts to take over the top spot, leads by 15 points, with 30 points available to this week’s winner.
ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit, having already clinched LPGA rookie of the year, would need to win to have a mathematical chance at player of the year. She had a 64 and was three shots behind, along with Lydia Ko (64).
Scheffler steady at the end to build 1-shot lead in Houston
HOUSTON — A key figure in the U.S. victory at the Ryder Cup, now Scottie Scheffler goes after a trophy of his own in the Houston Open.
Scheffler pitched in from 55 feet for birdie on the 14th hole, holed a 10-foot birdie on the next hole and avoided mistakes down the closing stretch Saturday at Memorial Park for a 1-under 69 and a one-shot lead going into the final round.
Scheffler, in his third year on the PGA Tour, has a 54-hole lead for the first time. He was tied for the lead going into the final round at The American Express in 2020 and finished third.
“I’m just going to go out there and try to get off to a good start and hopefully put myself out in front early and stay there,” Scheffler said.
Kevin Tway had the lead until he chipped in the water and had to scramble for bogey on the par-4 17th, and then missed a 10-foot par putt on the closing hole. He shot 73 and was among five player who were one shot behind.
Scheffler was at 7-under 203.
Jhonattan Vegas, winless since the Canadian Open four years ago, had a 68 and will be in the final group with Scheffler on Sunday.
Matthew Wolff, one of the steadiest performers in the fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule, had a 69 and gets another shot at winning for the first time since he stepped away from golf for two months earlier this year to reset.
Kramer Hickok had a 70 and was in the group at 204 that included Martin Trainer, the 36-hole leader who struggled to a 74.
The group two shots behind included Colonial winner Jason Kokrak, who had to play 25 holes on Saturday because of a weather delay at the start of the week, and he was all over the place.
Kokrak was at 8 under when he returned to play the 12th hole of the second round. He played his last seven holes in 7-over par and wound up nine shots out of the lead. He bounced back with seven birdies in his third round of 66 to right back in the hunt.
France, Belgium win to reach World Cup; Dutch slip to draw
PARIS — While Kylian Mbappe’s four goals in an 8-0 rout of Kazakhstan ensured defending champion France reached next year’s World Cup along with victorious Belgium, the Netherlands failed to join them Saturday after conceding two late goals.
Belgium was less spectacular beating Estonia 3-1 at home but has an unassailable five point-lead over second-place Wales, which beat Belarus 5-1 in Cardiff and has a three-point lead over the Czech Republic for a playoff spot.
After missing out on the last World Cup, the Dutch looked set to go through after leading 2-0 at Montenegro with goals from Memphis Depay.
Yet Montenegro struck twice in the last eight minutes to make it 2-2, and that gives Turkey and Norway a chance for top spot since they are two points behind with one game left.
Kontaveit, Muguruza post wins at WTA Finals in Mexico
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Anett Kontaveit stretched her winning streak to 12 matches by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-0 on Friday to secure a spot in the semifinals at the WTA Finals.
The 25-year-old Estonian now has won 28 of her last 30 matches, including her title run at Ostrava. Prior to that strecth she had a 19-13 record for the year.
“I’ve really been enjoying being on court, just having a good time. I think that’s been the main thing why I’ve been doing so well. I do feel like I can take on everyone,” Kontaveit said.
Kontaveit, who soared from No. 30 in the rankings into the top 10 since she started working with Dimitry Tursunov at the Cincinnati Masters, clinched a spot in the tournament´s final four.
“I think each win towards the end of the year just gave me a little bit of more confidence,” Kontaveit said. “The balls just started rolling.”
In the late match Friday, Garbiñe Muguruza rallied to beat Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, to remain in contention for the title. To qualify for the semifinals for the second time in her career, the Spaniard (1-1) needs a win on Sunday against Kontaveit (2-0) and a Krejcikova victory over Pliskova (1—1).
Krejcikova, the French Open champion, is not eliminated at 0-2, but needs to beat Pliskova in two sets and a Muguruza loss.
The second-seeded Krejcikova broke Muguruza´s service in the fifth and seventh games to take the first set in just 36 minutes. But Muguruza came back and broke Krejcikova in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead and added a break in the eighth game.
Alcaraz beats Korda in straight sets to win Next Gen Finals
MILAN — Just as he had done all week, Carlos Alcaraz dominated in Milan to beat Sebastian Korda of the United States and win the Next Gen ATP Finals on Saturday, capping a brilliant season for the Spanish teenager.
The top-seeded Alcaraz seemed to take a while to find his proper rhythm and had to save a number of break points in his first two service games. But once the 18-year-old was in his stride there was no turning back as he saw off Korda 4-3 (5), 4-2, 4-2 in 82 minutes.
Alcaraz immediately ran over to hug his coach, former top-ranked Juan Carlos Ferrero.
“He is everything for me. I owe him everything,” Alcaraz said when asked about his coach in an on-court interview.
Alcaraz had seen two championship points saved by Korda in the fifth game of the third set but that only delayed the inevitable as he won on his third, with a smash at the net.
“It is amazing,” Alcaraz said. “To be able to win this tournament means a lot to me. I am so excited right now and emotional. I was very, very nervous at the start. I had to be calm to save the break points. I know Korda is serving very well, so I had to play my best in those moments.”
The victory made Alcaraz the youngest player to earn 32 tour-level wins in a season since Andrei Medvedev went 32-11 in 1992 when he was 18.
Alcaraz has moved more than 100 places up the rankings this season to a career-high No. 32 and reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals.
Corvette Racing wins GT Le Mans title despite scary crash
BRASELTON, Ga. — Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor needed only to start the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta to win a second consecutive GT Le Mans sports car title. Neither expected a terrifying crash would spoil the celebration and turn the 10-hour endurance race into an emotionally draining day for Taylor’s family.
Taylor was at the wheel for Corvette Racing on a restart around the four hour mark Saturday when cars ahead of him stacked up in traffic — he said three actually stopped on track — and he couldn’t avoid slamming into one at 110 mph in turn 10B of the 12-turn, 2.54-mile circuit.
He immediately thought his back was broken. And yet that wasn’t his main concern: Ricky Taylor was leading the race at the time of the crash and Taylor knew his older brother would be concerned as he drove by the crash site. Ricky Taylor was racing for the overall IMSA championship in the Daytona Prototype international for Wayne Taylor Racing, the team owned by their father.
“My dad and my brother are at the racetrack competing and it was the first time one of us had a big accident, and it’s always a fear for a family member to get injured,” Taylor said. “I knew Ricky was in the car and he was going to drive by this mangled Corvette and he was looking for a thumbs-up. I knew he’d be freaked out. So it was kind of an emotional moment, to be honest.”
Taylor was able to get out of his car on his own and when he stood on the pavement he knew his injury was likely muscular and not a broken back. But he was still required to take an ambulance ride to the care center for evaluation — all while his father was in tears on pit lane worried for one son as the other was locked in a tight championship race.
Rays trade INF Brosseau to Brewers for minor league pitcher
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired infielder Mike Brosseau from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitcher Evan Reifert on Saturday in a trade between division winners.
Brosseau slumped this season after hitting a huge home run for Tampa Bay in the 2020 playoffs. His tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman lifted the Rays to a 2-1 win in the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series.
The 27-year-old Brosseau hit .187 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 57 games for the AL East champion Rays, and also struggled at Triple-A Durham.
Brosseau is a career .245 hitter with 16 homers and 46 RBIs in 143 games over three seasons, all with the Rays. The right-hander has batted .277 against lefties in his career.
Brosseau has made 50 starts at second base, 35 at third and nine at first base in the majors.
Reifert, a 22-year-old righty, made his professional debut this season, going a combined 3-3 with eight saves and a 2.10 ERA in 37 games for Low-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin.
Bottas ahead of Verstappen in Brazil, Hamilton to start 10th
SAO PAULO — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won the sprint race Saturday to take pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix as a dramatic day at Interlagos accelerated championship leader Max Verstappen’s quest for his first Formula One title.
Verstappen finished the sprint race in second position and added two points in the standings. The Red Bull driver also saw his rival, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, hit by another punishment and set to start from 10th on Sunday despite an impressive run from last to fifth.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished third, with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in fourth. McLaren’s Lando Norris will inherit Hamilton’s fifth position on the grid. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts from sixth place.
“Starting Sunday’s race from front row gives us all to play for,” Verstappen said. “Let’s try again tomorrow.”
Earlier, Hamilton was forced to start the sprint race from last after being disqualified from Friday’s qualifying session — where he was fastest — due to a technical infringement by Mercedes. Mercedes did not appeal the decision.
Despite Hamilton’s fifth-place finish in the sprint race, a separate five-place penalty means the defending champion will start 10th after Mercedes decided to change his car’s engine in Sao Paulo.
It wasn’t all good news for Verstappen. The Dutch driver was fined after being seen touching the rear wing of the Mercedes car. He leads Hamilton by 21 points in the standings, including the two from the sprint race, with four races left this season.
Browns activate LB Owusu-Koramoah, release DT Billings
CLEVELAND — Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, giving Cleveland back a key defender for this weekend’s game at New England.
Owusu-Koramoah missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain, an injury that came as he was playing his best ball this season. He returned to practice this week, didn’t have any setbacks and was cleared to play Sunday.
The Browns (5-4) also activated defensive back M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring) from injured reserve and released veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings before traveling to take on the Patriots (5-4).
Jim Furyk moves into position to win Schwab Cup
PHOENIX — Jim Furyk shot a 6-under 65 on Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, putting him in position to win the PGA Tour Champions season points title.
Furyk started the round three behind leader Kirk Triplett and quickly made up ground with an eagle on the par-5 first hole at Phoenix Country Club. Fans at the par-3 15th serenaded the former University of Arizona player after he nearly aced the 178-yard hole and he gave them a wave after tapping in for birdie.
Furyk closed out his day by getting up-and-down for par on the par-5 18th for a bogey-free round that put at 16 under — one ahead of Triplett, who shot 69. Furyk can win his first Schwab Cup with a victory or with a high finish and if Bernard Langer falters.
Langer, who’s been battling back pain all weekend, bookended his third round with eagles for a bogey-free 63 to remain in the hunt for his sixth Schwab Cup. He was 10 under, six off the lead heading into the final round Sunday.
Stephen Ames shot 65 to reach 14 under and was tied with New Zealander Steven Alker, a qualifier less than four months ago who shot 68. Fan favorite Phil Mickelson was another shot back after a 68.
Furyk won the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields, was the 2010 FedExCup champion and won 17 times on the PGA Tour. The 51-year-old has won three times since joining the PGA Tour Champions tour last year, including the U.S. Senior Open in July.
Furyk has a chance add to his resume after a steady first three days at the Schwab Cup Championship. He has three bogeys through 54 holes and had four birdies to go with his eagle in Saturday’s round.
Langer played through intense pain to shoot an opening 68, then overcame more pain and three shots into penalty areas for a second-round 72.
Trailing Triplett by 11 shots, the 64-year-old German was feeling somewhat better in the third round, even if it was a strain to be
Chacín agrees to $1.25M deal to stay with Rockies
DENVER — Right-hander Jhoulys Chacín is staying with the Colorado Rockies, agreeing Saturday to a guaranteed $1.25 million, one-year contract that allows him to earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses.
The 33-year-old was 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA in a career-high 45 relief appearances and one start for Colorado, which signed him on April 1 after he was released from a minor league contract by the New York Yankees near the end of spring training. He became a free agent after the World Series.
Chacín is 81-89 with a 4.06 ERA in 227 starts and 76 relief appearances in 13 seasons with Colorado (2009-14, 2021), Arizona (2015), Atlanta (2016), the Los Angeles Angels (2016), San Diego (2017), Milwaukee (2018-19), Boston (2019) and Atlanta (2020).
Mizuki Hashimoto rallies to win Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Mizuki Hashimoto of Japan holed out from the fairway for eagle that sent her to a 4-under 68, allowing her to make up a three-shot deficit and win the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific on Saturday to earn spots in two majors.
Hashimoto finished one shot ahead of Kelsey Bennett of Australia (68) and the Thai duo of Kan Bunnabodee (66) and 54-hole leader Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (72).
Her victory came one week after Keita Nakajima won the Asia-Pacific Amateur and extended a big year for golf in Japan. Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters, Tsubasa Kajitana won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Mone Inami won a silver medal in the Olympic women’s golf competition outside Tokyo.
Hashimoto finished at 16-under 272 to become the second straight Japanese player to win the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, which began in 2018. Yuka Yasuda won in 2019, and the event was not held last year because of the pandemic.
The victory earned Hashimoto a spot in the Women’s British Open and the Evian Championship next year. She also will be invited to play the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Latvia holds Norway to goalless draw in World Cup qualifying
OSLO, Norway — Latvia held Norway to a 0-0 draw in World Cup qualifying, giving the Netherlands a chance to win Group G if Louis van Gaal’s team beats Montenegro later Saturday.
Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi thought he had finally broken down the stubborn Latvian defense with a late effort, but the goal was disallowed for offside by VAR.
Norway was playing without injured striker Erling Haaland at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.
The Netherlands hosts Norway on Tuesday, but if the Dutch beat Montenegro they already will have sealed qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup before the match in Rotterdam. It would be the first World Cup for the Dutch since finishing third at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil — also with Van Gaal as coach.
Turkey leapfrogged Norway into second place on goal difference by beating Gibraltar 6-0 in Istanbul. Turkey plays Montenegro on Tuesday in Podgorica.
Kerem Akturkoglu opened the scoring in the 11th minute and Dervisoglu scored twice inside four minutes to make it 3-0 at halftime. Demiral, Dursun and Mert Muldur completed the scoring after the break.
American Tommy Paul wins 1st ATP title at Stockholm Open
STOCKHOLM — Tommy Paul won the first ATP Tour title of his career, beating Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to capture the Stockholm Open on Saturday.
The American player concluded the week of his life as a professional — during which he beat Andy Murray and compatriots Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe — by closing into the net on the back of a big first serve and hitting a winner on his third championship point.
Paul — wearing his cap back to front — only won two of his 12 break points against the defending champion, the big one coming at 4-4 in the third set when, at 0-40, he stretched to send a backhand down the line that Shapovalov of Canada couldn’t return at the net.
“It took my best tennis to beat Denis,” Paul said. “It’s the most fun I’ve had playing a tennis tournament.”
The No. 52-ranked Paul is assured of breaking into the world’s top 50 after this week. He won the boys’ singles title at the French Open in 2015.
Hansen, Laporta share lead at Dubai Championship
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Joachim B. Hansen and Francesco Laporta, players outside the top 150 in the world and with one win between them on the European Tour, share the lead heading into the final round of the Dubai Championship.
Hansen got up and down for par from a greenside bunker on No. 18 to shoot a 5-under 67 in the third round Saturday and move to 19 under par overall in the next-to-last event in the 2021 season.
The Danish player was soon joined in the lead by Italian Laporta, who two-putted for birdie from a long way out from the front of the green at the par-5 last to also shoot 67.
Laporta, ranked No. 211, is seeking his first European Tour title while the 170th-ranked Hansen’s only victory on the tour came at the Joburg Open last season.
Both players started the day one shot back from second-round leader Antoine Rozner and each posted six birdies — three on the front nine and three on the back.
Two in a row: Erin Jackson wins another speedskating gold
TOMASZOW MAZOWIECKI, Poland — One day after becoming the first Black American woman to win a World Cup speedskating race, Erin Jackson made it two in a row Saturday.
The 29-year-old from Ocala, Florida, won the second 500-meter race at the season-opening meet in Poland, breaking her 24-hour-old track record with a time of 37.555 seconds.
Jackson made history Friday in the first 500 race, taking the top spot in 37.613. In both races, she defeated defending Olympic champion Nao Kodaira of Japan, who took second in the first 500 and settled for third in the second race.
The United States picked up another gold Saturday when two-time Olympian Brittany Bowe won the women’s 1,000 in 1 minute, 14.786 seconds, more than a half-second ahead of runner-up Miho Takagi of Japan.
Another two-time Olympian, Joey Mantia, gave the Americans a third medal on the day with a bronze in the men’s 1,500.
Jackson, Bowe and Mantia are all from Ocala, a central Florida city that has become an unlikely hotbed for the U.S. speedskating program.
Jackson switched to the ice from inline skating and roller derby. She became the first Black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic long-track speedskating team in 2018, just four months after taking up the sport.
Slovenian skier Slokar wins parallel event for 1st World Cup
LECH-ZÜRS, Austria — Slovenian skier Andreja Slokar won the only women’s World Cup parallel race of the season Saturday, edging Thea Louise Stjernesund of Norway in the final of the floodlit event.
Slokar lost the first run of the final in dense snowfall but beat Stjernesund in the decisive heat to win by .05 of a second on aggregate.
It was the first career win for Slokar, whose previous best result was eighth from the season-ending slalom in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, in March.
“For sure, it’s not the same as winning slalom or giant slalom, but I enjoyed it. It’s nice. It was a great experience,” Slokar said, adding that she hadn’t expected to win.
“I’m really enjoying skiing parallel, even if I don’t train it much. It’s fun, I like to compete when I have someone I can see next to me.”
Stjernesund’s Norwegian teammate, Kristin Lysdahl, beat world champion Marta Bassino of Italy by 0.1 in the duel for third place.
