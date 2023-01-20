Los Angeles FC arena changes its name to BMO Stadium
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles FC’s home arena is changing its name from Banc of California Stadium to BMO Stadium.
LAFC announced the new naming rights deal Thursday for the five-year-old arena, which was built by the expansion Major League Soccer Club. The stadium also is the home of the NWSL’s Angel City FC.
BMO, also known as the Bank of Montreal, is a Canadian financial firm moving aggressively into the U.S. with a proposed takeover of California-based Bank of the West. BMO also owns the naming rights to Toronto FC’s home arena, BMO Field.
The name change in Los Angeles has been brewing since 2020, when Banc of California backed out of its reported 15-year naming rights deal first signed in 2016. The stadium continued to use its old name for the past 2½ seasons while searching for a new sponsor.
LAFC won its first MLS Cup championship on the field last fall, beating Philadelphia on penalty kicks to claim the title. LAFC also has won two Supporters’ Shield titles as the league’s best regular-season team during its five years in the stadium, including last year.
BMO also announced a partnership deal with Angel City.
LAFC’s stadium has been sold out for every MLS regular-season and playoff match since its opening in 2018, according to the club. The stadium has been widely praised for its style, amenities and an atmosphere created largely by the raucous and most ardent supporters who stand in a section of the famed North End of the arena.
The stadium is next door to the 99-year-old Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park, immediately south of downtown Los Angeles.
Antetokounmpo passes Durant for East All-Star voting lead
PARIS — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant for the All-Star Game voting lead among Eastern Conference players, now putting him on track to be a captain for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.
Antetokounmpo had 5,970,196 votes entering Thursday, the NBA said in the third update of the All-Star balloting. Durant is 132,014 votes behind, with 5,838,182.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers remains the overall voting leader, with 6,506,682 votes. James has been a captain in all five of the NBA’s previous uses of the format where the leading vote-getters from the Eastern and Western conferences get to pick their rosters from the other selections.
James’ teams are 5-0 in All-Star games when he is a captain.
Durant — who was the voting leader from the East at each of the first two balloting updates this year, but has been sidelined of late with a sprained knee ligament — has been the captain as the East’s voting leader in each of the past two years. Antetokounmpo was in the previous two years, 2019 and 2020.
The top three frontcourt players and top two guards in each conference will be chosen as starters, with the leading overall vote-getters from each conference serving as captains and choosing their teams.
James tops the list of West frontcourt players. Denver’s Nikola Jokic remained in second (4,718,218) and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis remained third (3,838,171).
LIV Golf announces TV partnership with The CW
Saudi-funded LIV Golf has a television partner five weeks before the start of its second season, announcing Thursday it has an agreement with The CW to air tournaments on the weekend and stream the first rounds on The CW’s app.
A U.S. television deal was seen as critical for the rival league, which last year was available only through streaming on its website and on YouTube.
The next season of LIV Golf League, with an emphasis on the 12 four-man teams it hopes to create as franchises, starts Feb. 24-26 on the Gulf coast of Mexico at Mayakoba, which hosted a fall PGA Tour event.
“This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights,” LIV CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman said in a statement. “The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners as their reach includes more than 120 million households across the United States.”
LIV Golf did not disclose details of the partnership, but several media outlets have reported that The CW will not pay for media rights to LIV Golf in the traditional sense, nor would it buy time on the network. Instead, the proposed agreement would be to share advertising revenue.
LIV also said it would be producing the coverage with its own team.
The CW is the fifth-largest U.S. network and of those five has the second-youngest audience based on media age, trailing only Fox.
South Dakota State’s Stiegelmeier retires, goes out on top
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Longtime South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier announced his retirement Thursday, less than two weeks after the school won its first Football Championship Subdivision title.
Defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers was named Stiegelmeier’s successor and will be introduced at a news conference Friday.
Stiegelmeier had been head coach since 1997, when the Jackrabbits were NCAA Division II members, and he shepherded the football program’s move to Division I beginning in 2004.
He compiled a record of 199-112 over 26 years and led the Jackrabbits to 12 FCS playoff appearances beginning in 2009.
Stiegelmeier wrapped up his career with a 45-21 win over rival North Dakota State in the championship game Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.
“Laurie and I, with our family, want to thank South Dakota State University and SDSU Athletics for being blessed to serve as the head football coach,” Stiegelmeier said, referring to his wife. “During our 26 years in this role, a lifetime of memories have occurred. The support of so many, including three university presidents, numerous assistant coaches, countless student-athletes, two athletic directors and the Jackrabbit fan base has been so special. Thank you to each and every one who have believed in us.”
Stiegelmeier’s teams posted winning records in 22 of his 26 seasons. The Jackrabbits began their current streak of 11 FCS playoff appearances in 2012, and advanced to at least the semifinal round in five of the last six seasons. SDSU reached its first title game in the 2020-21 pandemic season, losing to Sam Houston State.
AP source: Michigan’s Harbaugh refuses to agree on charge
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told NCAA investigators in multiple meetings this week that he will not agree to an unethical conduct charge, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been shared publicly.
Michigan announced two weeks ago that it received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that the governing body is looking into potential rules infractions within the football program.
The investigation involves impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits. The NCAA also is looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice.
Harbaugh is accused of not being forthcoming about the potential violations, and the NCAA considers that unethical conduct and a Level I infraction. A text message was sent to Harbaugh on Thursday night, seeking comment.
While the football program is dealing with an NCAA investigation, co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is on leave amid an investigation by university police into a report of computer access crimes over a three-day span last month at the team’s training facility.
Weiss is accused of accessing email accounts at the school without proper authorization, according to another person familiar with the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the police investigation is ongoing.
Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens’ wild-card loss.
Roman’s agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.
“Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “He established an identity for our offense. We are grateful for Greg’s great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward.”
Roman took over as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator in 2019 working with Lamar Jackson. That year Roman was honored as The Associated Press Assistant Coach of the Year with Jackson as the NFL’s unanimous MVP. With Jackson playing, the Ravens went 39-15 with Roman as coordinator.
Bucs oust offensive coordinator Leftwich, 5 other assistants
TAMPA, Fla. — Byron Leftwich is out as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are shaking up their coaching staff after finishing with the only losing record Tom Brady has had in more than two decades as a NFL starter.
Leftwich, 43, was fired Thursday, three days after the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys and just two years removed from helping Brady win a record seventh Super Bowl in the quarterback’s first season with Tampa Bay.
Bucs coach Todd Bowles also announced Chris Boniol (specialists), Kevin Garver (wide receivers), Jeff Kastl (offensive quality control), Lori Locust (assistant defensive line) and Todd McNair (running backs) will not return next season.
In addition, quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, senior offensive assistant Rick Christophel and outside linebackers coach Bob Sanders have decided to retire, the team said.
“We appreciate the hard work and contributions that all of these coaches made to our successes over the past four seasons,” Bowles said.
Vikings fire defensive coordinator Donatell after rough year
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Thursday, an unsurprising decision on the veteran coach after a dismal finish by his defense.
The Vikings ranked second worst in yards allowed in the NFL and fourth worst in points allowed during the regular season. They gave up 431 yards and 31 points to the New York Giants in their wild-card round loss last week.
Coach Kevin O’Connell was hired a year ago by the Vikings and made Donatell his first defensive coordinator, the fourth different NFL team for which he has filled that role. The 65-year-old Donatell has coached 32 seasons in the league.
“While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and a coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team,” O’Connell said in a statement distributed by the team. “I want to thank Ed for his commitment to the Vikings this past season, for the positive impact he had on our players and coaches and for his role in helping me as a first-year head coach lay this foundation.”
Dolphins fire Boyer after 3 years as defensive coordinator
The Miami Dolphins have fired Josh Boyer after three seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.
“I am grateful for Josh’s contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins,” Miami coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement released by the Dolphins. “The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team.”
McDaniel, who was hired by the Dolphins last February, retained Boyer from former Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ coaching staff to keep continuity after a strong end to the 2021 season on defense.
Boyer’s group dealt with a lot of injuries on that side of the ball, particularly in the secondary.
From 2021 to 2022, Miami went from 16th to 24th in scoring defense, from third to tied for 14th in sacks and from 10th to tied for 30th in takeaways.
The Dolphins finished the 2022 season ranked 18th in total defense, 27th in passing defense and tied for 24th on third downs.
Miami also fired safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.
The moves come after general manager Chris Grier and McDaniel said Monday that they would take a little while to sort out their staff after a disappointing collapse from 8-3 to 9-9 in 2022, including a loss to Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs.
Porter, Johnson become MLB’s 2nd, 3rd Black ump crew chiefs
NEW YORK — Alan Porter and Adrian Johnson became MLB’s second and third Black umpire crew chiefs as the league announced 10 retirements along with promotions from the minors.
Tom Hallion and Ted Barrett are retiring, the commissioner’s office said Thursday, joined by Marty Foster, Greg Gibson, Jim Reynolds, Jerry Meals, Sam Holbrook, Bill Welke, Paul Nauert and Tim Timmons.
Porter, 45, made his big league debut in 2010 and joined the permanent staff in 2013. Johnson, 47, worked his first major league game in 2006 and became a full-time big league umpire in 2010.
Kerwin Danley was the first Black crew chief in 2020. He retired after the 2021 season.
Lance Barksdale, Dan Bellino, Chris Conroy, James Hoye and Todd Tichenor also were promoted to crew chief.
Ten minor league umpires were promoted to the big league staff, all with 156 to 473 games of major league experience as fill-in umpires:
Erich Bacchus, Adam Beck, Nestor Ceja, Shane Livensparger, Nick Mahrley, Brennan Miller, Malachi Moore, Edwin Moscoso, Alex Tosi and Junior Valentine.
Hallion was a big league ump for 30 years and worked the 2008 and ’21 World Series along with seven no-hitters.
Barrett worked five World Series during 26 years in the majors and was behind the plate for the record 18-inning World Series game, a 3-2 win by the Los Angeles Dodgers against Boston in 2018 that took 7 hours, 20 minutes and 561 pitches.
Barrett is the only umpire to call balls and strikes for a pair of perfect games, by the New York Yankees’ David Cone in 1999 and by San Francisco’s Matt Cain in 2012. He also was behind the plate for a no-hitter by the Los Angeles Angels’ Ervin Santana in 2011 and a Seattle combined no-hitter in 2012, just five days before Cain’s perfect game that June 13.
Knicks’ Robinson has thumb surgery, out at least 3 weeks
NEW YORK — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will miss at least three weeks after having surgery Thursday to repair a fractured right thumb.
The Knicks said Robinson had the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery, a day after he was injured in a 116-105 loss to Washington.
Robinson played just nine minutes in the game before leaving with what the Knicks said was a sprain. But they revealed it was a fracture when announcing that he had undergone the surgery and would be re-evaluated in three weeks.
Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims are the other centers behind the 7-foot Robinson, who is averaging 7.2 points and 8.9 rebounds.
Mavericks’ Wood to miss multiple games with broken thumb
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood will miss multiple games with a broken left thumb.
The injury to Wood’s non-shooting hand occurred during the Mavericks’ 130-122 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday night, the team said Thursday. He will be re-evaluated next week.
Wood winced in pain while holding the thumb at one point during the game but didn’t go to the bench or locker room.
The Mavericks have been dealing for weeks with injuries to several key defensive players and now will be without the No. 2 scorer behind NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic.
Wood, acquired in a trade with Houston on draft night last summer, is averaging 18.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, second to Doncic in both categories. The 27-year-old came off the bench to start the season before coach Jason Kidd inserted him into the lineup in mid-December.
Wood’s injury came on the night Dorian Finney-Smith, one of the club’s top defensive players, and Josh Green returned from lengthy absences.
Stampede outside stadium in Iraq kills 2, injures dozens
BAGHDAD — A stampede outside a stadium in southern Iraq on Thursday killed at least two people and injured dozens, a health official said. Witnesses blamed the deadly incident on what they said was bad organization of the tournament.
The deadly incident happened in the southern city of Basra as spectators gathered to attend the final match in the first international soccer tournament held in Iraq in four decades. The official Iraqi News Agency said some of the 60 people who were injured outside the Basra International Stadium were in critical condition.
The match was held Thursday night and Iraq defeated Oman 3-2, winning the eight-nation Arabian Gulf Cup.
Earlier in the day, a physician at Basra General Hospital told The Associated Press that two people were killed and 38 were injured. Some of those with minor injures were treated and quickly discharged. The physician spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
“There was no coordination. Lots of people came here but regrettably, there was no organization,” said Hassan Hadi. He arrived in Basra from the southern Iraqi city of Najaf three days ago to attend the final match and was not able to enter.
Riot police beat some spectators with clubs to push them away from the gate when the stampede erupted, he said.
Saddam Hassan, an ambulance driver, said there were people of all ages standing by a metal fence leading to the entrance where the stampede took place. He said his ambulance took injured with “bruises and broken bones” to hospital.
Iraq’s Interior Ministry urged people without tickets for the final match to leave the area. It said the stadium was full and that all gates were closed.
Nebraska district settles with dead football player’s family
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska school district has reached a $675,000 settlement with the family of a 16-year-old who died after collapsing in the heat at a football practice in 2021.
The Omaha school board will consider approving the settlement with Drake Geiger’s family at its next meeting on Monday.
Geiger died in August 2021 after collapsing during a practice with Omaha South High’s football team. The temperature was 91 degrees with a heat index of 105 degrees that day, and the National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory.
An autopsy confirmed that excessive heat was the main factor in Geiger’s death although it also revealed that he had an enlarged heart that may have contributed to his death. The teen was 6-foot-3 and around 400 pounds when he died.
Geiger’s dad, Scott Hoffman, told KETV that he believes the coaches were following the guidelines the Nebraska State Activities Association has issued for heat at the time of his son’s death. Those guidelines say that water breaks should be taken about every 15 minutes in extreme heat and when the heat index is between 105 and 124 degrees, players shouldn’t wear helmets or shoulder pads. When it is any hotter than that, practices should be cancelled.
Mexico forfeits matches, fined by FIFA over Zendejas
NEW YORK — Mexico was ordered to forfeit a pair of friendlies and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,900) by FIFA for using American forward Alejandro Zendejas.
FIFA said Mexico also was ordered to forfeit three under-23 matches in which it used Zendejas.
The governing body did not announce the penalty until Thursday, a day after it was contacted by The Associated Press following the U.S. Soccer Federation selecting Zendejas for next week’s games against Serbia and Colombia, the first for the Americans since the World Cup.
The 24-year-old forward started three matches for the United States at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, where he was a teammate of Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams.
“FIFA can confirm that it has imposed a fine of CHF 10,000 on the Mexican Football Association for breaches of article 5 of the Regulations Governing the Application (RGAS) of the FIFA Statutes following the fielding of the player Alejandro Zendejas,” the governing body said in a statement.
“Besides the fine, all matches have been declared forfeited. Based on the applicable provisions of the RGAS, the player remains however eligible to play for the representative teams of the USA.”
Under FIFA’s statutes, because Zendejas played in an official competition for a U.S. youth national team, he would have had to apply to FIFA for a one-time switch in affiliation in order to appear for a Mexican national team.
Christian Ramirez joins MLS’s Columbus from Aberdeen
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Forward Christian Ramirez is returning to Major League Soccer with the Columbus Crew.
He transferred from Scotland’s Aberdeen on Thursday and agreed to a two-year deal with the Crew that includes a team option for 2025.
The 31-year-old from California joined Aberdeen ahead of the 2021-22 season from the Houston Dynamo and scored 10 goals in 45 Scottish Premier League appearances, plus three in the Europa Conference League and three in the Scottish League Cup.
Ramirez played in MLS with Minnesota from 2017 until he was traded to Los Angeles FC in August 2018, then was dealt to Houston in August 2019.
Ramirez has made two appearances for the United States and scored in his debut, an exhibition against Panama in January 2019.
AP source: Royals, Chapman agree on $3.75M deal for 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and Aroldis Chapman have agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a successful physical for the seven-time All-Star.
Chapman was once among baseball’s most dynamic pitchers, known for consistently throwing 100 mph or more. But the left-hander, who will be 35 on opening day, is coming off the worst season of his 13-year career, going 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA for the Yankees in 2022 while raising questions about his dedication to his team.
Chapman spent time on the injured list with Achilles tendinitis in May, and then lost the closer job to Clay Holmes. He was on the IL again in August for a leg infection following a tattoo, and then was kept off New York’s roster for the AL Division Series after missing a mandatory team workout and drawing the ire of manager Aaron Boone.
At his best, Chapman has been a dynamic closer, making his most recent All-Star team just two years ago. And the Royals hope that new manager Matt Quatraro, along with a rebuilt coaching staff now guiding their pitchers, will be able to help Chapman rediscover the form that helped him save at least 30 games in eight different seasons.
Donald rolls back years to lead in Abu Dhabi at 8 under
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Europe captain Luke Donald upstaged many players who will be in his team at the Ryder Cup by shooting 8-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Thursday.
Donald rolled in a 4-foot putt at No. 9 — his last hole — to close with four straight birdies and have nine in total on his card at the start of one of the top events on the European tour schedule, and the first of 2023.
The 45-year-old Englishman’s last title was in 2012, when he was the world’s top-ranked golfer — he spent a combined 56 weeks as No. 1 in 2011-12 — and a regular winner on both sides of the Atlantic.
Now ranked No. 541, Donald’s name is rarely seen on leaderboards but his profile has been raised by getting the Ryder Cup captaincy for the contest against the United States outside Rome in September.
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey stepping down after this season
Mike Brey needed only one season to turn Notre Dame from a forgotten program into an NCAA Tournament team.
He spent the next 22 seasons chasing the school’s second Final Four appearance, and this season will be his last chance.
On Thursday, Notre Dame announced Brey would be stepping down at the end of the season after winning a school-record 481 games and leading the program for a school-record 23 years. In a statement, Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick indicated Brey would remain on staff in an as-yet undefined capacity.
“It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future,” the 63-year-old Brey said in a statement released by the athletic department. “I want to thank our student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff who have played such a key role in the culture we have created.”
Notre Dame scheduled a news conference for Friday.
Brey left Delaware in July 2000 after taking the Blue Hens to two NCAA Tournaments in three seasons — something that seemed little more than an afterthought in South Bend, considering that in the nine seasons following Digger Phelps’ retirement in 1991, Notre Dame’s once blue-chip program had been shut out of the NCAA tourney and had earned only three NIT bids.
But the man who served as an assistant under America’s best-known prep coach — Morgan Wootten at Maryland’s DeMatha High School — and under Division I’s winningest college coach, Mike Krzyzewski, helped Notre Dame return to its more glorious days.
Notre Dame snapped a 10-year tourney drought in 2001 and made 13 total tourney appearances under Brey. He won 15 tourney games, tying the school record, and Notre Dame reached back-to-back Elite Eights in 2015 and 2016.
Commanders’ Jennifer King to coach Senior Bowl running backs
MOBILE, Ala. — Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl.
King, who became the first Black female assistant position coach in NFL history after the 2020 season, will coach the National team running backs, the Senior Bowl announced on Thursday.
King will work with National running backs including Chase Brown (Illinois), Evan Hull (Northwestern), Roschon Johnson (Texas) and Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State) at the game for NFL prospects on Feb. 4.
King was promoted from a full-year intern position to become the NFL’s second female assistant position coach, along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.
King became the first Black woman to serve as a primary position coach in the NFL in December 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles. She also became the first woman to serve as a positional coach in last year’s East-West Shrine Bowl.
Saints’ Jordan wins appeal, critical of NFL’s process
NEW ORLEANS — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says he’s won his appeal of the NFL’s decision to fine him $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury during a game.
Meanwhile, a person familiar with the situation said the NFL also has rescinded separate fines against the team, head coach Dennis Allen and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. The person spoke to the Associated Press about the team fines on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not announced the results of those appeals.
Jordan, who is New Orleans’ career sack leader, also questioned the NFL’s process for handing down punishment before requesting medical records needed to make an informed ruling.
Jordan said in a text message to The Associated Press on Thursday that the NFL sought and reviewed records from physicians leading up to his recent appeal, but stressed, “shouldn’t that have happened before the fine?”
Jordan and his agent, Doug Hendrickson, made public last month that the NFL had fined the 12-year Saints veteran for taking a knee on the field, forcing a timeout, after signaling to the sideline that he’d hurt his foot during the fourth quarter of New Orleans’ 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 5.
The Saints had a 16-3 lead with more than seven minutes remaining, and Tampa Bay was facing a fourth-and-10 on its 25, at the time Jordan’s injury stalled the game. When play resumed, the Buccaneers punted.
In a memo sent to teams on Dec. 2 and obtained by The Associated Press, the NFL said the league “continues to emphasize the importance of upholding the integrity of the game and competitive fairness as our highest priority. We have observed multiple instances of clubs making a deliberate attempt to stop play unnecessarily this season.”
NHL fines Panthers’ Maurice $25K for criticizing officials
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Thursday for criticizing the officiating in his team’s game at the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this week.
Maurice said he didn’t know what referees Francois St-Laurent and Pierre Lambert were doing other than it was not friendly toward his team. He called out St-Laurent in particular in his postgame comments following Florida’s 5-4 overtime loss Tuesday.
“I just explained to them that it had nothing to do with my players,” Maurice told reporters in Toronto. “It had to do with me and a relationship that I have with one of the referees. That’s what that was all about.”
Maurice was fined $5,000 in 2016 when coaching the Winnipeg Jets for criticizing St-Laurent, who did not call a penalty on a hit to the head of center Bryan Little.
Maurice lamented the schedule his team faced with tough travel and said of St-Laurent and Lambert the league then “threw those two guys at us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.