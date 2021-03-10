AP sources: NHL reaches 7-year agreement with ESPN
The National Hockey League will be returning to ESPN beginning next season.
The two sides have reached agreement on a seven-year contract that includes four Stanley Cup Finals, people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been finalized.
ESPN and the NHL had no comment. The deal was first reported by SportsNet in Canada.
NBC is in the final season of a 10-year contract worth $2 billion that gives it national NHL rights, but the league will air on multiple networks in its next agreement.
ESPN started airing NHL games when it went on the air in 1979 by making deals with individual teams. It had the national NHL rights from 1985-88 and 1992-2004.
NBC has aired games since 2005 and is still among the bidders for the other part of the deal, which includes three Stanley Cup Finals.
Most of NBC’s games air on NBC Sports Network, but that channel is being shut down by the end of the year. Most of NBCSN’s events are being shifted to USA Network.
Fox Sports and CBS are also likely to put in bids. Fox had NHL rights from 1995-99. Where all three networks stand could become clearer after the NFL’s television rights are finalized.
NBC’s deal with the English Premier League, which expires at the end of next season, is also up for renewal.
Judge rules in favor of Vanessa Bryant in crash photos suit
LOS ANGELES — A federal judge in California has ruled that Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, can obtain the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who allegedly shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter Gianna and seven others.
An effort by Los Angeles County lawyers to keep the deputies’ names under seal was rejected Monday by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The ruling means the names and details from an internal affairs investigation of the deputies could be added to Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against the county and the Sheriff’s Department. The county, however, can appeal the decision.
Kobe Bryant and the others were killed Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter they were aboard crashed west of Los Angeles in the hills of Calabasas.
The Times later reported that an investigation found deputies shared photos of victims’ remains. Vanessa Bryant sued, seeking damages for negligence and invasion of privacy.
County lawyers argued that the deputies’ names should remain under seal because releasing them would make it easy for hackers to locate their personal information and addresses.
The judge wrote that Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s “promise to publicly release the (internal affairs bureau) report after the conclusion of the investigation undermines Defendants’ purported concern in the disclosure of the limited excerpts at issue here.”
The judge also wrote that the public has a vested interest in assessing the truthfulness of allegations of police misconduct.
Pierce, Cooper, Bosh lead finalists for 2021 Hoop Hall class
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh lead a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
The list announced Tuesday features six other first-time finalists: former NBA coach Rick Adelman, two-time NCAA champion and Villanova coach Jay Wright, two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith, three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson and former WNBA coach of the year Marianne Stanley, plus Hall of Famer Bill Russell for inclusion as a coach.
Russell, who won 11 NBA titles while playing for the Celtics, became the NBA’s first Black head coach in 1966 while he was still a player. He led Boston to back-to-back NBA titles in 1967-68 and 1968-69 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1975.
Rounding out the list of finalists are Leta Andrews, the all-time winningest high school coach, male or female; Michigan “Fab Five” member Chris Webber; 2000 Olympic gold medalist Tim Hardaway; five-time NBA All-Star Marques Johnson and four-time NBA defensive player of the year Ben Wallace.
The Class of 2021 will be announced on May 16. The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for September in Springfield. The exact date has not been released.
The Class of 2020 ceremony, headlined by the late Lakers star Kobe Bryant, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been rescheduled for May 14-16 in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Padres hoping to have 20% capacity for opener
The San Diego Padres believe they will be able to have 20% capacity — or roughly 8,500 fans — at Petco Park for opening day on April 1 if San Diego County is moved into the red tier in the state’s system for determining when it’s safe for businesses to resume operations.
The county could be moved into the red tier next week.
Padres CEO Erik Greupner said Tuesday that it’s possible the team could be playing before capacity crowds at the 42,000-seat ballpark later in the season. Expectations are high based on last year’s playoff appearance, the signing of superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to a 14-year contract and the acquisition of pitchers Yu Darvish and Blake Snell.
Because of social distancing, “There’s not going to be an inch of Petco Park that isn’t going to have a pod of seating somewhere in it,” Greupner said. “The entire park will be utilized.”
He said that with season ticket holders getting first priority, single-game tickets might not be available for the first two months of the season, or even longer.
Fans will be required to wear masks. Coupled with other protocols, Petco Park “will be one of the safest places to be in San Diego,” Greupner said.
Henrique, Rakell propel Ducks to 6-5 win over Kings in OT
ANAHEIM — Adam Henrique scored three minutes into overtime, Rickard Rakell became the fourth Anaheim player in 10 years to have three or more points in consecutive games and the Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 on Monday night in this season’s second installment of the Freeway Face-Off.
Henrique took a pass from Trevor Zegras and put the puck past Cal Petersen inside the near post to give the Ducks consecutive wins for only the second time this season.
Rakell had two goals and an assist. The Swedish forward has a point in six straight games, with five goals and seven assists.
Rakell gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead late in the first period when he put a wrist shot top corner inside the near post. He extended Anaheim’s lead to 5-3 late in the second with a backhand after taking a great spinorama pass from Max Comtois, who had three assists.
Kevin Shattenkirk, Ben Hutton and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Ducks, who were involved in their 19th one-goal game this season. John Gibson stopped 21 shots.
Adrian Kempe had his second NHL hat trick for Los Angeles. His redirect in front with 2:32 remaining in the third period sent the game to overtime.
Kempe tied it at 1 midway through the first period after taking a centering pass behind the net from Blake Lizotte. Kempe added a power-play goal with 3:32 remaining in the second to bring the Kings to 4-3.
Dustin Brown and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Kings, and Petersen made 19 saves. Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty each had two assists.
Gymnastics test event for Tokyo Olympics canceled
TOKYO — A gymnastics test event in Tokyo for the Olympics that would have included athletes from outside Japan was canceled on Tuesday.
The Japan Gymnastics Association and international governing body FIG said the All-Around World Cup scheduled for May 4 was off. It was to be the last of an artistic gymnastics series doubling as Olympic qualifiers, but the other two World Cups in Germany and Britain were also previously canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tokyo World Cup will be replaced by a local event with only Japanese gymnasts to test the venue for the Olympics.
Travel restrictions were cited as a prime reason for the cancellation.
The Tokyo Olympics are to open on July 23.
Cowboys, QB Prescott finally agree on $160 million contract
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on the richest contract in club history, two years after negotiations first started with the star quarterback.
The team said the agreement was reached Monday. It’s a $160 million, four-year contract with $126 million guaranteed and an NFL-record $66 million signing bonus, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details weren’t announced.
The deal comes a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year at a salary cap charge of $37.7 million. The new contract will lower that cap hit.
Prescott played on a $31.4 million franchise tag in 2020 before his season ended with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5.
At $40 million per season, Prescott is second in the NFL in annual salary to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who is at $45 million annually in a $450 million, 10-year deal that could eventually exceed $500 million in value. Houston’s Deshaun Watson is third at $39 million annually.
No. 11 KU without McCormack, Enaruna for Big 12 tourney
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas will be without starting center David McCormack and backup forward Tristan Enaruna for the Big 12 Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols, though the No. 11 Jayhawks hope to have both players back for next week’s NCAA Tournament.
Jayhawks coach Bill Self said Tuesday the pair entered the protocol “semi-recently” but did not say whether either tested positive for the virus. McCormack is averaging 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds and Enaruna plays sparingly off the bench.
The second-seeded Jayhawks open tournament play in Thursday’s quarterfinals against No. 25 Oklahoma or Iowa State.
Miles out at Kansas over behavior with women while at LSU
Les Miles is out as Kansas’ head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
Kansas announced Miles’ departure Monday night, describing it as a mutual agreement to part ways. Miles has three years left on his original five-year contract with the school that pays him $2.775 million annually through December 2023 and includes several bonuses, among them a $675,000 retention bonus paid last November.
“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,” Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement. “We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”
The 67-year-old Miles was 3-18 in two seasons with the Jayhawks. Offensive coordinator Mike DeBord was named acting head coach.
“This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family,” Miles said in a statement. “I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived.”
Last week, LSU released a 148-page review by a law firm about the university’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints campus-wide. One part described how Miles “tried to sexualize the staff of student workers in the football program by, for instance, allegedly demanding that he wanted blondes with big breasts, and ‘pretty girls.’”
Rockies get OK to allow 21K fans at Coors Field
The Colorado Rockies have gotten permission to have 21,363 fans at home games this season beginning with opening day on April 1.
That figure represents 42.6% capacity of the 50,144-seat Coors Field in downtown Denver. Previously, the Rockies had gotten the green light for crowds of 12,500.
There were no fans at regular-season games last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ramírez, Reyes return to Indians after COVID-19 missteps
CLEVELAND — Indians third baseman José Ramírez and slugger Franmil Reyes rejoined their teammates at training camp Tuesday after being banned for breaking COVID-19 protocols.
The players tested negative for the coronavirus and were back at the team’s facility in Goodyear, Arizona. They are scheduled to play in Wednesday’s exhibition against the Los Angeles Angels.
Ramírez and Reyes had been isolated at their temporary spring training homes since Saturday after they went out to dinner indoors, a behavior that violated virus guidelines set last season by Major League Baseball and the players’ union.
Indians manager Terry Francona said Ramírez and Reyes addressed the team after returning and spoke “in a very thoughtful and sincere way.”
Francona said any team discipline against the players would stay internal.
Canadian Open canceled for 2nd straight year amid pandemic
TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open, the fourth-oldest national championship in golf, has been canceled for the second straight year because of circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament, which dates to 1904, was to be played June 10-13 at St. George’s Golf & Country outside Toronto.
“Even with an extensive health and safety plan in place, we faced a number of significant logistical challenges that led us to this decision,” PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis said.
The PGA Tour said Tuesday it would stage another event in the United States in place of the Canadian Open, which falls a week before the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
Rory McIlroy won the last Canadian Open in 2019.
Golf Canada had put together a health plan with hopes of staging the event, which involved travel restrictions and required quarantine policies. It also set a timeline to give the tour a chance to fill the spot if necessary.
AP Source: Raiders trading Trent Brown back to Patriots
Tackle Trent Brown will head back to the New England Patriots two years after signing a lucrative free agent deal to join the Raiders.
A person familiar with the trade says the Raiders agreed Tuesday to deal Brown to New England and that Brown will rework his contract, which had two non-guaranteed years for $29.25 million remaining, to an $11 million, one-year deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be finalized until the start of the new league year March 17.
NFL Network first reported the trade that also includes a swap of 2022 draft picks, with the Raiders getting a fifth-rounder from New England and sending a seventh-round pick back to the Patriots.
Brown was a prominent part of an expensive 2019 free agent class that didn’t work out for the Raiders. He signed a $66 million, four-year contract but missed 16 of 32 games and was limited to less than 10 snaps in two others.
The Raiders last month released receiver Tyrell Williams two years into a four-year, $44.4 million contract and plan to cut defensive back Lamarcus Joyner halfway through his four-year, $42 million contract.
Astros boost rotation with Odorizzi’s late deal
HOUSTON — Right-hander Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros finalized a $20.25 million, two-year contract Monday that guarantees $20.25 million over two years or $23.5 million over three seasons.
The deal contains additional performance bonuses that could make it worth at least $33.25 million over three years and possibly more depending on appearances in 2021 and ‘22.
Odorizzi enhances a Houston rotation that lost Framber Valdéz indefinitely to a broken finger this spring. Astros ace Justin Verlander also is sidelined while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
An All-Star with Minnesota in 2019, Odorizzi was limited to four starts last season because of injuries. He was 0-1 with a 6.59 ERA for the Twins during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Predators add captain Roman Josi to injured reserve list
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Nashville Predators’ injury bug now has hit captain Roman Josi, who is week to week with an upper-body injury.
The Predators announced the update Tuesday shortly before a game at Carolina.
Josi took a high stick from Denis Gurianov Dallas 2:46 into the third period that drew blood on Josi’s face. Josi stayed in the game and scored the winning goal Sunday night in a 4-3 shootout victory in Dallas.
The captain becomes the fourth Nashville player on injured reserve within the past week. Nashville put defenseman Ryan Ellis on the list for up to six weeks with an upper-body injury on March 2, the same day the Predators put forward Luke Kunin on it for two to four weeks with a lower-body injury.
Goalie Juuse Saros was put on injured reserve March 4 with an upper-body injury, then forward Matt Duchene went on it March 6 with a lower-body injury that is expected to sideline the veteran center for three to five weeks.
Vikings release kicker Dan Bailey after rough season
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings cleared more salary cap space by cutting kicker Dan Bailey on Tuesday, keeping their carousel of specialists spinning for yet another season.
Bailey ranked last in the league in 2020 in field goals (68.2 percent) and extra points (86.0 percent), among kickers who appeared in 10 or more games. Both of those were career lows, by far. The 10-year veteran missed five field goals and five extra points over the final five games, putting his job in jeopardy.
The move provides the Vikings a $1.7 million savings on their cap this season. They’ll carry a dead money charge of $2.1 million, for the remaining prorated portions of the signing bonus they gave Bailey a year ago. There were two seasons left on that deal.
Federer to play Evans in Qatar on return from 13-month break
DOHA, Qatar — Roger Federer will face Britain’s Daniel Evans in the second round of the Qatar Open on Wednesday as the Swiss great makes his comeback after a 13-month break.
Federer, who has had two operations on his right knee since playing at the Australian Open last year, is a three-time champion at the Doha tournament and has a 26-3 record at the complex.
The 30-year-old Evans saved 16 of the 18 break points he faced to overcome French player Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Tuesday. Evans has lost all three of his previous meetings with Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion.
South African qualifier Lloyd Harris dug deep to upset seventh-seeded Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (3), 6-7 (6) 7-5 over two hours and 40 minutes later Tuesday, and sixth-seeded David Goffin beat Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-4.
Coco Gauff leads upsets in Dubai, top-seeded Svitolina loses
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — American teen Coco Gauff led a day of upsets in the second round of the Dubai Championships on Tuesday, when top-seeded Elina Svitolina lost and Petra Kvitova dropped out with a hip problem.
The 16-year-old Gauff fought back to defeat 12th-seeded Marketa Vondrousova 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with Tereza Martincova, who upset the fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens 6-1, 6-4.
Svetlana Kuznetsova upset two-time champion Svitolina 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, completing her comeback win in just under two hours and will face Barbora Krejcikova in the third round. The Czech defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-1.
Another teenager, 19-year-old Anastasia Potapova, defeated 11th-seeded Madison Keys 6-4, 6-3.
Kvitova, who defeated Garbiñe Muguruza to win the Qatar Open on Saturday, retired Tuesday with Jil Teichmann leading 6-2, 3-4. Kvitova said she’s had an adductor problem since the semifinal in Doha.
French Open champion Iga Swiatek eased past lucky loser Misaki Doi, 6-2, 6-4 for a third-round clash with Muguruza, who defeated American teenager Amanda Anisimova, 6-4, 6-2.
The second-seeded Karolina Pliskova had to dig hard for a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2 win over Anastasija Sevastova and the sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic also had a tough match in beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Bencic needed five match points to seal her win.
Pedro Strop back in Cubs camp after COVID-19 issue
MESA, Ariz. — Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop has returned to training camp after he was kept away for a couple days for violating baseball’s COVID-19 protocols.
The team said Sunday that Strop was being kept away from his teammates, and that Major League Baseball was going to decide when he was allowed to rejoin the team. The team confirmed Strop’s return on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old Strop is in camp on a minor league deal. He is trying to make it back to the majors after a tough season last year.
The veteran right-hander signed a $1,825,000, one-year deal with Cincinnati after the 2019 season. He was let go by the Reds last August and then signed a minor league contract with the Cubs. But he didn’t appear in a big league game for the rest of the year.
Receivers Godwin, Robinson top franchise tag list
The big money that accompanies franchise tags for the 2021 season is going to receivers, safeties and linemen.
No running backs. No tight ends. No linebackers. And, with Dak Prescott reaching agreement with the Dallas Cowboys on a new four-year deal, no quarterbacks.
So wideouts Chris Godwin, who helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl, and Chicago’s Allen Robinson were tagged just before Tuesday’s NFL deadline. So were tackles Taylor Moton of Carolina and Cam Robinson of Jacksonville, defensive tackle Leonard Williams of the New York Giants, and safety Marcus Williams of New Orleans.
Previously announced as tagged players were safeties Marcus Maye of the New York Jets and Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos, and All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff by Washington.
While none of them is in line for the $160 million, four-year contract — with a record $66 million signing bonus — that Prescott got, they all will bring home hefty paychecks.
Leonard Williams, Scherff and Simmons were tagged for a second straight year. Barring their teams working out long-term deals by July 15, they will earn about $19 million, $18 million and $13.7 million, respectively.
Report finds ‘no racist intent’ behind song ‘Eyes of Texas’
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas’ long-awaited report on “The Eyes of Texas” has found that the school song has “no racist intent,” but the school president said athletes and band members will not be required to sing or participate when the song is played at games and campus events.
The 58-page report, released Tuesday, was commissioned last year by school President Jay Hartzell after a group of Texas athletes, most notably football players, demanded the school drop the song as part of racial injustice protests.
Football players sparked outrage among alumni when they chose to leave the field instead of taking part in the traditional sing-along with fans after several games. Some fans sent emails to Hartzell warning the school would lose financial donors.
A 24-person panel charged with studying the song’s origins, lyrics and history determined it was rooted in a message of accountability and striving toward excellence. The report also noted the song was first performed at a minstrel show, most likely with performers in blackface.
Sabres captain Eichel out vs. Flyers with upper-body injury
Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has been ruled out from playing at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night because of an upper body injury.
Coach Ralph Krueger was unable to provide further details on the severity of the injury because Eichel is still being evaluated.
Eichel favored his neck after being checked into the end boards by Casey Cizikas with about four minutes left in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday.
The injury is the latest to affect Eichel this season. He missed two games two weeks ago with a lower-body injury, and also missed the first week of training camp with an upper-body injury.
Yanks’ Britton not throwing because of sore pitching elbow
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton is not throwing because of a sore pitching elbow, was to be examined by a doctor on Tuesday and could miss the start of the season.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Britton’s ulnar collateral ligament was not suspected of being hurt, an injury that could require Tommy John surgery. Boone said Britton felt soreness Sunday night following a bullpen session and had an MRI of his elbow on Monday.
“I would say it’s always concerning any time any of your players are going through tests because they’re not quite where we want them to be,” Boone said. “But that said, let’s find out where we’re at and what it says and what the days ahead mean now. So Zack overall feels pretty good. He’s in good spirits about it. But let’s get the answers first.”
Britton, 33, disclosed last weekend that he was recovering from COVID-19, which he contracted in January. He has not pitched in any exhibitions.
Lions sign Tyrell Williams, adding needed depth at receiver
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed Tyrell Williams, adding much-needed depth at wide receiver with a player they hope can stay healthy.
The Lions made the move Tuesday.
Detroit’s top receivers from last season, including Kenny Golladay, are free agents. First-year general manager Brad Holmes may use to franchise tag to retain Golladay if the team can’t agree on a long-term contract with the standout receiver.
The Las Vegas Raiders released Williams two weeks ago after he had two injury-plagued seasons. Williams has 197 catches for 3,181 yards and 23 touchdowns in 69 career games.
Iditarod musher Zirkle injured, flown to Anchorage for care
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle has been injured in this year’s race and flown to Anchorage in stable condition, a race official said.
There were few details about Zirkle’s injuries or the accident, announced in a statement by the Iditarod just before midnight Tuesday.
It said the 50-year-old Zirkle, a fan favorite running in her last race, was injured Monday evening as she was coming into the Rohn checkpoint. Rohn is about 188 miles (303 kilometers) into this year’s 860-mile (1384-kilometer) race, shortened from the usual 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) distance because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Löw to quit as Germany coach after European Championship
BERLIN — Germany coach Joachim Löw will step down after this year’s European Championship, bringing forward his previous plan to quit after the next World Cup.
The German soccer federation said Tuesday that Löw asked to terminate his contract, which was to run through the 2022 World Cup, after this year’s European tournament.
Löw is the one of longest-serving coaches of a national team and has been in charge for 189 games. He took over after the 2006 World Cup and had been assistant coach to Jürgen Klinsmann for two years before that.
Bundesliga generated $4.5 billion amid pandemic last season
BERLIN — Germany’s top division soccer clubs generated the third highest revenue figures ever last season, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Revenue for the 18 Bundesliga clubs for 2019-20 was 3.8 billion euros ($4.5 billion), down from 3.95 billion ($4.7 billion) the season before, according to the German soccer league’s annual report released on Tuesday.
The governing body, known as the DFL, said games in empty stadiums without supporters due to the hygiene measures against the virus contributed to revenue dropping by 5.7% across the top two divisions.
Neymar not ready to face Barcelona in Champions League
PARIS — Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League match against Barcelona because he has not fully recovered from injury, the club said Tuesday.
PSG heads into Wednesday’s game with a 4-1 lead from the first leg, which Neymar also missed against his former club after sustaining an adductor muscle injury on Feb. 11 while playing against Marseille.
He only resumed light training with the squad last week.
