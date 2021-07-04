Beverley suspended for a game next season for shoving Paul
NEW YORK — Patrick Beverley was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Saturday after shoving Chris Paul in the back in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.
The Los Angeles Clippers guard will miss the first game of the 2021-22 regular season that he is eligible to play.
Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, ruled that Beverley committed an unsportsmanlike act when he came up behind Paul and forcefully shoved him as the teams went to their benches for a timeout with 5:49 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game Wednesday. Beverley drew a technical foul and was ejected.
Paul scored 41 points in the Suns’ 130-103 victory that sent them to the NBA Finals.
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out, Hawks’ Young cleared for Game 6
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks will have top scorer Trae Young in uniform for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night, when Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo will sit out again.
Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP, will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks were leading 3-2.
Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly trying to contest a dunk by Clint Capela.
Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start after scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds in Milwaukee’s 123-112 victory Thursday night.
Young was cleared about an hour before the game after being listed as questionable on the NBA’s Saturday injury report.
Coach Nate McMillan said Young would be a game-time decision. Young missed the two previous games with a bone bruise in his right foot after inadvertently stepping on an official’s foot and twisting his ankle in Game 3.
The Hawks proclaimed Young’s return by announcing “He’s back” on the team’s Twitter feed.
Young was listed as available after participating in pregame warmups.
Veteran sixth man Lou Williams started the last two games for the Hawks.
Merritt, Niemann share lead in Rocket Mortgage Classic
DETROIT — Troy Merritt aced the 219-yard 11th hole at Detroit Golf Club and shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Joaquin Niemann in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Niemann, who shared the 36-hole lead with Tom Lewis, pulled into a tie by two-putting from 46 feet at 17. He parred the final hole, the toughest one on the course, for a 68.
Hank Lebioda (66) and Cam Davis (67) were a stroke back, and Brandon Hagy (68) was another shot behind. Lewis (71) was among six players three shots back with a legitimate shot on the relatively short course with receptive greens.
First-rounder leader Davis Thompson (72) was six shots back. After opening with a course-record tying 63, he has played the last 36 holes in 1 over with rounds of 73 and 72
The 35-year-old Merritt made his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour — with a 5-iron off one bounce — to give him a three-stroke advantage. He had a bogey on the next hole to cut into his cushion on a jam-packed leaderboard and he ended up losing the lead by closing with six straight pars.
Merritt won his second PGA Tour title at the 2018 Barbasol Championship. The next year, he missed two months of competition due to a surgery that removed a rib after he had blood clot that run from his chest to his left elbow.
Ko leads at Old American after bogey-free 32-hole day
THE COLONY, Texas — Jin Young Ko chipped in for eagle on the par-4 15th and finished a bogey-free 32-hole Saturday in near darkness with a one-stroke lead in the Volunteers of America Classic.
Ko returned to overcast and breezy Old American early Saturday, playing the final 14 holes for a 1-under 70 in the suspended second round. After a rest break at her nearby home in Frisco, the 25-year-old South Korean star shot 66 in the third round. She got up-and-down for par on the par-4 18th, chipping close after hitting over the green.
Germany's Esther Henseleit and Finland's Matilda Castren were tied for second. Henseleit also eagled the 15th in her 64. Castren shot 68. They both finished their second rounds Friday.
Ko dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the world when Nelly Korda won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last week for her second straight victory, ending a run of nearly two years. Even with a victory Sunday, Ko would remain No. 2.
The first-round leader after a 63, Ko had a 14-under 199 total in the event that got back on schedule after the start of play Friday was delayed six hours because of rain and lightning.
The 22-year-old Henseleit followed the eagle on 15 with a birdie on the par-5 17th. She won the Ladies European Tour's 2019 Magical Kenya Ladies Open.
“I actually didn’t think we would get that close to not finishing, but I’m so happy that we did,” Henseleit said. “It really is dark. You couldn’t really see the pins on the last two holes. But just happy to be sleeping in tomorrow."
Castren birdied 15 and 17. She won the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship three weeks ago in California at foggy Lake Merced to become the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history.
Royals ship INF Kelvin Gutierrez to Orioles for cash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals traded infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to the Baltimore Orioles for cash on Saturday.
The 26-year-old Gutierrez appeared in 38 games for the Royals this season, hitting .215 with four doubles, two triples, a homer and eight RBIs. He ultimately was caught in a numbers game as the Royals went with a different combination of infielders and Gutierrez was designated for assignment on June 28.
Gutierrez was signed out of the Dominican Republic by the Nationals in 2013, then traded to Kansas City in 2018 in a four-player deal that sent closer Kelvin Herrera to Washington. He made his big league debut the following year, appearing in 20 games, but was limited to four games last season due to injuries.
Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco is day-to-day with a right ankle injury after rolling it Wednesday in Houston. Franco has been doing rehab work and manager Brandon Hyde said recently he could be ready off the bench.
Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals
ROME — England is going back home — with something to play for.
Harry Kane scored twice and England overwhelmed Ukraine 4-0 Saturday to reach the European Championship semifinals.
It was the only match of Euro 2020 that England had to play away from Wembley Stadium and it was the team’s most dominant performance of the tournament.
“I’ve said it all along it’s all about peaking for the right time,” Kane said. “We are on the right track.”
Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also scored as England kept a clean sheet for the fifth straight match of the competition.
It marked the first time that England scored four goals in the knockout stage of a major tournament since beating West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final.
England now goes back to London to face Denmark on Wednesday. The Danes beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku.
“We havent’ done nothing yet,” Kane said. “We’ve got a semifinal at Wembley. ... What a moment for us as a team, as a nation. It’s there for us, it’s an opportunity for us. We have to grab it with both hands.”
Italy will face Spain in the other semifinal match on Tuesday, with the final next weekend also to be played at Wembley.
The last time England made it to the last four of the European Championship was in 1996. But the bigger goal at this point is to duplicate the success of the 1966 England team that won the World Cup on home soil.
Denmark beats Czechs 2-1 to reach Euro 2020 semifinals
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Denmark’s journey at the European Championship is headed to London.
The Danes, who have developed into a surprise contender after their tournament began with midfielder Christian Eriksen suffering cardiac arrest on the field, advanced to the Euro 2020 semifinals on Saturday by beating the Czech Republic 2-1.
Following the usual tributes to the recovering Eriksen from UEFA and fans — a giant No. 10 shirt laid out on the field and a “For Christ10an” banner in the stands — Denmark quickly took control against the Czechs on a hot and humid night in Azerbaijan.
Jens Stryger sent an outswinging corner in the fifth minute to Thomas Delaney, standing in space by the penalty spot. Delaney’s bouncing header went in past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík.
Denmark doubled the lead just before halftime. Joakim Maehle hit a cross from the left using the outside of his right foot. The ball eluded Martin Braithwaite’s attempt at a header but Kasper Dolberg got past his marker and beat Vaclík in the 42nd.
“What we’ve been through, it’s hard to describe. It wasn’t our best game but maybe it was about that time that we struggle,” Delaney said. “We have a great atmosphere within the team, so why not take the next step again?”
The place in the semifinals is the farthest Denmark has progressed at a major tournament since winning the European title in 1992. The team will face either England or Ukraine on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.
“We make history that we achieved the semifinal now,” Stryger said. “It’s been many, many years ago since Denmark was there. ... We know Denmark is going crazy right now.”
Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick scored his fifth goal at the beginning of the second half, putting him even with Cristiano Ronaldo as the tournament’s leading scorers. Schick was given plenty of space by defender Jannik Vestergaard to hit a first-touch shot off Vladimir Coufal’s curled pass.
Olympic qualifying tournaments move into title rounds
Mike Tobey was born in New York, went to high school in New Jersey, played college ball for Virginia, began his pro career in North Carolina and eventually signed with a club in Spain.
He’s now one win from a trip to the Olympics with Slovenia.
Tobey scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks was one rebound shy of a triple-double and Slovenia eased past Venezuela 98-70 on Saturday in the semifinals of an Olympic qualifying tournament in Kaunas, Lithuania.
Doncic finished with 23 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds for Slovenia (3-0), which will play host Lithuania (3-0) on Sunday with a berth in the Tokyo Olympics on the line. All four sites of qualifying tournaments — Lithuania, Canada, Serbia and Croatia — will hold championship games Sunday to determine the last four teams in the Olympic men’s basketball field.
“It would be amazing. It would be a dream to be in the Olympics,” Doncic said. “Not just me, I think the whole federation of Slovenia and the whole country. They really cheer for us and I hope we get to that.”
Slovenia has rolled through its first three games, winning by 50, 35 and now 28 points. It has trailed for a total of 6 minutes, 55 seconds out of 120 minutes of action — 5.8% of the time — and the entirety of that was in the first quarter of a group play game against Poland.
Herbert on course for wire-to-wire win at Irish Open
THOMASTOWN, Ireland — Australian golfer Lucas Herbert stayed on course for a wire-to-wire victory at the Irish Open after shooting 2-under 70 in the third round for a one-stroke lead on Saturday.
Herbert led by three shots after making four birdies in his opening 10 holes, but bogeys at Nos. 11 and 14 brought the field back into contention at Mount Juliet.
Johannes Veerman was the nearest challenger, the No. 350-ranked American shooting 67 to move onto 14 under par for the event.
Justin Harding was a further two strokes back after a 65, the lowest round of the day, and there were three players on 11 under: Dale Whitnell (71), Francesco Laporta (68) and Rikard Karlberg (67).
Rory McIlroy could shoot only 1-over 73 and was out of contention, 11 shots off the pace.
Herbert is seeking his second European Tour title, after the Dubai Desert Classic last year.
Atlanta’s Peachtree Road Race resumes after COVID-19 closure
ATLANTA — Some 13,000 runners took to the streets of Atlanta on Saturday to welcome the return of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, a Fourth of July holiday tradition.
Previous years saw about 60,000 runners cross the starting line in front of Lenox Mall in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood. This year, the race was broken into two separate days to help with social distancing. About 18,000 runners are expected to run on Sunday including four of the six marathon runners who will represent the U.S. at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
Race Director Rich Kenah said they split the event primarily as a safety precaution to limit any potential COVID-19 exposure among the runners, WSB-TV reported.
To participate, runners either had to show proof that they have been vaccinated or had to go through a screening process for COVID-19. The race was held virtually last year in response to the pandemic.
Erin Lawson, who has run the race seven times, told the television station she was just happy to be back out and racing with others.
“We are so excited! I think I speak for everyone so excited to be live. Virtual is just not the same,” Lawson said. “It’s a little different being two days this year but we’re excited to be back in race mode with all the lights and flags it’s awesome.”
The fastest woman on the course Saturday morning was Jessica Smith. She said she could not have been more excited to compete again.
Ernie Els shoots 65 to take 3-shot lead at rainy En-Joie
ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Ernie Els opened a three-stroke lead Saturday in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, reeling off five straight birdies on the front nine in a 7-under 65.
Els birdied Nos. 2-6 at windy and rainy En-Joie Golf Club, added another on the par-4 ninth, made eight straight pars and closed the bogey-free round with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th to get to 11-under 133.
“I hit a lot of greens and when I hit the greens, I made some putts, so that was a good key for me,” Els said. “The conditions were quite tough. Rain and wind kind of came and went so you kind of had to keep the ball in front of you. Finishing on 16 making a good par save and making a birdie on 18 was big.”
Making his first appearance in the event, the 51-year-old South African star is in position for his third PGA Tour Champions victory after winning twice last season. He has four major titles, the last in the 2012 British Open.
Cameron Beckman was second after a 69. He’s winless on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.
F1: Verstappen takes pole for Austrian GP, Hamilton 4th
SPIELBERG, Austria — As a relentless Max Verstappen clinched his third straight pole position with a commanding drive for Red Bull at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday, his title rival Lewis Hamilton could only manage fourth place on the day flagging Mercedes announced his two-year contract extension.
Verstappen’s latest pole was on his team’s home track at the Red Bull ring, where he won from pole last weekend. The Formula One championship leader is aiming for a third straight victory and a fifth in a row for Red Bull. But it’s a measure of his form that he thinks he could have done better.
“I am happy to be on pole, but not the way we like it,” Verstappen said. “I didn’t expect to lose so much time on the straights, but that’s what we’ll know for next time.”
Hamilton was under pressure in his final lap and went too wide on the last two turns.
The seven-time defending F1 champion was even upstaged by 21-year-old countryman Lando Norris, who qualified second for McLaren ahead of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez — who has also won a race this season.
New 2-year deal gives Hamilton chance to win 10 titles in F1
SPIELBERG, Austria — By the time his new contract runs out at the end of 2023, Lewis Hamilton could be standing apart as Formula One’s greatest driver with 10 world titles.
Mercedes announced Saturday that the seven-time F1 champion signed a two-year contract extension. His current deal was up at the end of this year, when he hopes to clinch an eighth title to move one clear of co-record holder Michael Schumacher.
The 36-year-old British driver is in his ninth season with Mercedes after joining from McLaren eight years ago.
“It is hard to believe it’s been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I’m excited we’re going to continue our partnership for two more years,” Hamilton said. “We’ve accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track.”
Hamilton has a close working relationship with team principal Toto Wolff, who was relieved that the contract was finally signed after months of speculation.
