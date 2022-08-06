Dodgers’ place Kershaw on IL; Taylor activated
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list Friday, one day after he left a start with lower back pain.
This marks the 34-year-old Kershaw’s second trip to the injured list this season. He was previously sidelined with inflammation in a pelvic joint.
Kershaw had an X-ray and an MRI on Friday, but Dave Roberts didn’t know the results of the MRI prior to Los Angeles’ game against San Diego. Roberts said Kershaw was sore on Friday.
“Hopefully it’s going to be shorter than longer,” Roberts said.
Roberts said he’s hesitant to give a timeline until they have results of the MRI.
Kershaw’s previous back injury was on the right side, and this one is more on the left side, according to Roberts.
The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was warming up before the fifth inning of a 5-3 victory over San Francisco on Thursday when he winced and pointed to the Dodgers’ dugout. He later walked off the field with a trainer.
Kershaw, a nine-time All-Star, is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 85.1 innings.
Also Friday, the Dodgers activated utilityman Chris Taylor, who missed a month with a fractured left foot. He’s batting .238 with six homers and 27 RBIs in 74 games.
The Dodgers also recalled right-hander Reyes Moronta and optioned outfielder James Outman.
Moronta is 0-0 with a 4.67 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17.1 innings. Outman went 6 of 13 with one homer and three RBIs in four games with the Dodgers.
The Dodgers will need to fill Kershaw’s spot in the rotation in the near future. Dustin May, who had Tommy John surgery last year, is trending toward a return soon. May has another rehab start Tuesday in Triple-A Oklahoma City.
“The world will look different then,” Roberts said. “Then we’ll make a decision on whether he should make another one, which is most likely, so now you’re looking at somebody in our system to make that (next start). (Ryan) Pepiot certainly makes sense.”
Kremlin says Griner swap must be discussed without publicity
MOSCOW — The Kremlin said Friday that it’s open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving American basketball star Brittney Griner but strongly warned Washington against publicizing the issue.
Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and an eight-time all-star with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after police at a Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
A judge convicted the 31-year-old athlete Thursday of drug possession and smuggling, and sentenced her to nine years in prison. The politically charged case comes amid high tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia’s military action in Ukraine.
Asked at the White House Friday about the prospects of securing Griner’s release, President Joe Biden said: “I’m hopeful ... We’re working hard.”
Tom Kim going places in a hurry, among leaders at Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joohyung “Tom” Kim began the Wyndham Championship with a quadruple bogey on his first hole and wasn’t the least bit bothered. The kid seems to be going places in a hurry.
Already assured a PGA Tour card for next season, Kim overcame his rough start with a 6-under 64 on Friday that gave him a share of the lead with Brandon Wu and Ryan Moore in the final PGA Tour event of the regular season.
Kim, a 20-year-old South Korean, has to win at Sedgefield Country Club to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs because he will not be considered a PGA Tour member until September when the new season starts. Only a victory gives him instant membership.
He doesn’t feel extra pressure to get it done. Considering where he was a month ago, Kim is happy to be where he is.
Kim — he goes by “Tom” because of his fascination as a kid with Thomas the Tank Engine in the TV series “Thomas & Friends” — finished third in the Scottish Open, made the cut in the British Open and 3M Open, and then finished seventh last week in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
That gave him enough points to be assured of a card next year. And as he has shown in two days, it takes a lot to stop this train.
He took eight shots for his first hole on Thursday. Since then, Kim has made 14 birdies and reached 9-under 131 along with Wu (67) and Moore (67).
John Huh, who opened with a 61, had a 71 and was one shot behind along with Russell Henley (65) and Sungjae Im (67).
A storm late in the afternoon led to a delay that kept the second round from finishing until Saturday morning.
US stays top of FIFA women’s rankings; England up to No. 4
ZURICH — The United States women’s soccer team extended its five-year reign atop the FIFA rankings on Friday and new European champion England moved up to No. 4.
The U.S. won its regional championship for the third straight time in July and leads No. 2 Germany, which rose three places despite losing the Euro 2022 final on Sunday.
Sweden, the 2020 Olympics silver medalist, drops one place to No. 3 after being beaten by England in the semifinals at Euro 2022.
Fifth-place France and No. 6 Netherlands both dropped two spots. Olympic champion Canada is No. 7.
New African champion South Africa jumped four places to No. 54 in the rankings which now include a record 185 of the 211 FIFA member federations.
Union files brief replying to NFL’s appeal in Watson case
CANTON, Ohio — The NFL Players Association has filed a brief replying to the league’s appeal in Deshaun Watson’s discipline case.
Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey now has the necessary paperwork to issue a ruling.
The players’ union announced the reply brief shortly before Friday’s deadline but didn’t release its contents because it’s confidential.
Harvey was selected by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to hear the league’s appeal of the six-game suspension given to Watson for violating the personal conduct policy.
The NFL said Friday there’s no timeline for Harvey to issue a ruling. The policy says the appeal will be “processed on an expedited basis.”
Astros manager Baker tests positive for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.
Baker held his usual pregame availability with the media about two hours before the 7:10 p.m. game. The announcement of the positive test came after the game started.
Baker, 73, is in his third season as Houston’s manager. Bench coach Joe Espada filled in for Baker against Cleveland.
The Astros (69-38) lead the AL West by 11½ games over Seattle.
Padres star Tatis Jr. to begin rehab assignment
LOS ANGELES — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin said.
Tatis took batting practice with the Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday afternoon and then left for Texas. Tatis has been sidelined since having surgery in mid-March on his fractured left wrist, reportedly suffered in an offseason motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic.
Although there’s no timetable for his return, starting the rehab assignment is a big step for Tatis and the Padres.
“He didn’t have a spring and hasn’t played in the field yet, so we’ll monitor as we go along,” Melvin said.
Tatis will play shortstop, center field and spend time as the designated hitter.
When Tatis returns, he’ll be in a new-look lineup with newly acquired superstar Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury, all obtained before Tuesday’s trade deadline. San Diego also landed All-Star closer Josh Hader.
Tatis was an All-Star in 2021 and finished third in voting for NL MVP. He batted .282 with an NL-leading 42 home runs and 97 RBIs.
US national team star Mewis out for season with knee injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. national team midfielder Sam Mewis will miss the remainder of her season with the Kansas City Current because of what the club called “a long-standing progressive injury to her right leg” that occurred before she joined the team.
The 29-year-old Mewis had arthroscopic surgery on her right knee last August.
Mewis emerged as one of the world’s best players while spending time with Manchester City, then returned to the National Women’s Soccer League with the North Carolina Courage last year. She was traded to the Current last November.
Mewis played a big role in helping the U.S. win the 2019 World Cup, playing six of seven matches and scoring a pair of goals.
She played in the Americans’ 2-0 defeat of the Netherlands in the final.
Even though she’s out the rest of the season, Current general manager Camille Levin Ashton said Mewis would continue to help the team as it fights for the postseason. The Current are presently in the sixth and final playoff spot.
Kyrgios concludes match, poised for more at steamy Citi Open
WASHINGTON — Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios needed 14 minutes to complete his rain-delayed Citi Open match against Reilly Opelka, efficiently closing out a 7-6 (1), 6-2 victory on Friday.
Saving energy was key for Kyrgios and others playing in hot, humid conditions at the hard-court U.S. Open tuneup. Kyrgios, the 2019 champion in Washington, was scheduled to return to the court Friday night for a quarterfinal match against Frances Tiafoe, who grew up just outside the nation’s capital in Maryland.
Play was suspended again Friday afternoon because of lightning.
Tiafoe, the No. 10 seed, beat eighth-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Also having to play two matches on Friday — weather permitting — was top-seeded Andrey Rublev, who rallied in a second-set tiebreak to beat Maxime Cressy 6-4, 7-6 (8). Trailing 5-3, Rublev used his reflexes to lob back an overhead smash by Cressy, who missed wide.
“In my head, the second set was done and I’ll just do my best to finish the second and I’ll fight for the third,” Rublev said.
The Russian is seeking his fourth ATP title this year, which would draw him even with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz for the most in 2022. He next faces American wild card J.J. Wolf, who advanced to his first tour-level quarterfinal by rallying to win the last four games and beat Holger Rune 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Another American, Sebastian Korda, advanced to the quarterfinals by beating fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
On the women’s side, fourth-seeded veteran Victoria Azarenka endured an 80-minute first set to beat Tereza Martincova 7-6 (7), 6-2, and sixth-seeded Kaia Kanepi got past Anna Kalinskaya 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3 in a match that lasted 2 hours, 33 minutes.
U.S. Open champion Emma Raducnau was scheduled to face Liudmila Samsonova on Friday night, followed by Azarenka’s second match of the day, this time against Xiyu Wang.
Quakes sign defender Akapo after stint with Cadiz in Spain
SAN JOSE — The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Carlos Akapo, who has played with Cadiz in Spain’s LaLiga since 2019.
The deal runs through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024. Akapo, a free agent, will occupy an international roster spot.
Akapo, 29, joined Cadiz before the 2019-20 season and made 47 appearances with the club. His contract expired in July.
“Carlos is a talented player with significant experience for both club and country,” Quakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a statement on Friday. “He’s made 200 professional appearances in Spain, including more than 50 in LaLiga. He will be an important addition at a position of need. He’s also capable of contributing on both sides of the field which should improve the flexibility and versatility of our roster.”
Akapo has appeared in 28 games for Equatorial Guinea in international play.
Akapo will join the Earthquakes once he obtains his visa and transfer papers.
Michigan cuts ties with embattled hockey coach Mel Pearson
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan has cut ties with hockey coach Mel Pearson.
Athletic director Warde Manuel said Friday the decision “has been weighed heavily and for some time.” Pearson’s contract expired after last season, and he had been an at-will employee, pending a review of the program.
An investigation, obtained by MLive among others, that was given to the school in May revealed in part that Pearson pressured student-athletes to lie about COVID-19 contact tracing during the 2020-21 season.
“Our student-athletes having a positive and meaningful experience is of paramount importance, and a clear expectation within our department is that all employees and staff are valued and supported. I deeply appreciate and value the many individuals who came forward throughout this review,” Manuel said in a statement released by the school. “Today’s announcement reflects the seriousness with what we’ve heard and the values we hold dear at Michigan.”
The Wolverines did not play in the 2021 NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols. With a team led by NHL first-round draft picks, they were 31-10-1 last season and lost to Denver in the Frozen Four.
