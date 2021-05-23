Mora’s brace helps Timbers down Galaxy 3-0
PORTLAND, Ore. — Felipe Mora scored a pair of second-half goals and the Portland Timbers defeated the LA Galaxy 3-0 on Saturday.
It was the second loss of the season for the Galaxy, who were off to a hot start in the league with four wins in their first five games. But the team was playing a man down against Portland after Derrick Williams was sent off with a red card late in the first half.
The Timbers, winners of two straight, managed to fend off the league’s top scorer, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who has seven goals for the Galaxy this season.
Diego Valeri started after coming off the bench in the previous game and scored on a penalty kick in the 69th minute. The Timbers were still missing Diego Chara and Larrys Mabiala because of injuries.
Timbers goalkeeper Logan Ketterer made his second start for Portland after being acquired from El Paso in the USL Championship.
The Timbers looked to score early on Yimmi Chara’s attempt in the 10th minute but Portland was offside. Claudio Bravo had another good chance in the 31st but his blast was wide left.
Williams was sent off with a red card late in the first half after a dangerous tackle of Portland’s Andy Polo, who had to be helped off the field. That gave the Timbers a man advantage for the rest of the match.
Just moments before, Williams had collided with his own goalkeeper and was checked for a concussion.
Biles makes history in return to competition at US Classic
Simone Biles and her ever-expanding array of signature skills sure look ready for the Tokyo Olympics.
The reigning world and Olympic champion returned to competition for the first time in more than 18 months by cruising to victory at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday night.
The 24-year-old continued her quest to push the boundaries of what’s possible by a female gymnast in the process.
Biles’ all-around score of 58.400 — easily the best of the night in a crowded field of seniors trying to join Biles on the U.S. Olympic team this summer — was almost beside the point.
The Yurchenko double pike vault has historically only been done by men. Not anymore. Biles sprinted down the runway, did a roundoff onto the springboard followed by a back handspring onto the vault, finishing with two backflips with her legs ramrod straight and her hands seemingly magnetized to her hamstrings. Biles had so much momentum when she landed that she hopped back a step or two.
No matter. Her score of 16.100 was higher than either of her gold medal-winning vaults at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. And that was with the judges dinging her for the extra steps.
The rest of her night was steady, if not spectacular. She sailed off the uneven bars on her final event on an element that she has struggled with in practice. The miscue was merely a speedbump on a night when she showcased what separates her from every other gymnast in the sport’s long history.
Wearing a white leotard with a rhinestone goat — a nod to her status as the Greatest of All-Time — on the back, Biles posted the highest scores of the night on balance beam, floor exercise and vault.
So much for being rusty after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Olympics back a year.
The miscue on bars will give Biles something to focus on before the national championships in Fort Worth, Texas, next month.
Kyle Busch dominates in snagging Xfinity race win in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Kyle Busch turned in a dominating performance to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, with lessons learned for maybe an even bigger victory later in the weekend.
Busch, looking to get some extra laps and much-needed track experience before the NASCAR Cup Series race, stepped into the Xfinity lineup and crushed the field from the pole position with a pace and road course mastery that left little doubt about the outcome from the opening laps.
Busch led 36 of 46 laps and finished 11 seconds ahead of A.J. Allmendinger for his record 98th Xfinity victory and 217th in NASCAR’s top three series.
The win and the course knowledge will be a boost heading into Sunday’s Cup race if conditions stay the same. The Saturday race was dry. Rain looms in the forecast for Sunday.
NASCAR’s inaugural race weekend at the 3.4-mile track built for Formula One is pushing drivers to quickly learn its 20 turns, s-curves and elevation changes. None are trickier than the first corner, a left-handed switchback that quickly send the cars into a 133-foot descent.
Penske struggles with speed, Power outside of Indy 500 field
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been 26 years since a Roger Penske car missed the Indianapolis 500 in one of the lowest points for the storied organization. Penske now owns the place, and yet his team stunningly finds itself fighting for a spot in the field.
Will Power, one of the greatest qualifiers in IndyCar history, failed to seal his spot in the 33-car field on Saturday’s first day of qualifications. The 2018 Indy 500 winner will be one of five drivers vying for the final three spots in the field Sunday when qualifying is completed.
Power’s struggles were the worst of a Team Penske group that has lagged behind the competition all week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
None of the four Penske entries have been that impressive and the struggle to find speed stretched to Simona de Silvestro, who returned to Indy for the first time since 2015 with a female-led race team that is backed by Roger Penske in his push for diversity.
De Silvestro beat the clock by a mere eight seconds for a final qualifying attempt but it was not enough to lock her into the top 30. Power and de Silvestro will square off against Charlie Kimball, Sage Karam and rookie R.C. Enerson in a last-row shootout Sunday.
Two drivers will miss the race and the shootout field includes a pair of Penske cars for the first time since 1995 when Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi missed the race.
NBA: Vaccinated head coaches can go without masks for games
Just in time for the playoffs, the NBA told its head coaches Saturday they may work without masks during games if they have been fully vaccinated.
Assistant coaches and players are still required to wear masks in the bench area. Head coaches — if vaccinated — may choose to go without masks after pre-game introductions through halftime, then again after halftime until the game concludes.
The memo, sent Saturday just a few hours before the postseason opener between Miami and Milwaukee and obtained by The Associated Press, also said that head coaches will have to wear masks during halftime, during warmups and shootaround before the start of the third quarter and postgame. If opposing coaches choose to meet briefly on the court after a game, masks are encouraged.
The updated policy is consistent with the way things have been trending in the NBA during the pandemic: Those who are vaccinated simply have more freedoms than those who are not. And coaches began taking advantage immediately, with Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer both coaching without masks in Game 1 of their series that started Saturday afternoon.
Coaches have needed to wear masks throughout games all season, and some even got calls from the NBA with a reminder to be more committed to keeping the masks over their nose and mouth. But for the playoffs, the league said it was making the mask change “to facilitate in-game coaching duties, and in light of vaccination rates among NBA head coaches” along with recent updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coaches will still need to participate in the NBA’s testing regimens, the league said.
Todd Gilliland rallies to win NASCAR trucks race in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Todd Gilliland powered through wet conditions early, then grabbed the lead late to pull away for his first NASCAR trucks series victory of the season Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas.
Gilliland was in a four-car group that drew from the pack at the start of the final stage, then overtook Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Kaz Grala over the final laps. This was his second career trucks win and first since 2019.
“From the drop of the green flag, I was aggressive,” said Gilliland, who started fifth and overcame a penalty that briefly put him in the back of the field. “If you’ve got the truck to do it ... you’ve got to get by people when you can.”
Gilliland noted he just turned 21 a week ago.
“It might be a fun night,” he said.
The victory also marked the first of any kind for a NASCAR series race at the Circuit of the Americas. NASCAR is racing at the 3.4-mile Formula One road course for the first time this weekend and doing it amid wind and rain that soaked the track through practice and the early part of the race.
Wei-Ling Hsu, Moriya Jutanugarn share lead at Kingsmill
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Wei-Ling Hsu birdied the final hole Saturday for a 6-under 65 and a share of the third-round lead with Moriya Jutanugarn in the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship.
Jutanugarn eagled the par-5 seventh in a 65 to match Hsu at 10-under 203 on Kingsmill Resort’s firm and fast River Course.
The 26-year-old Hsu, from Taiwan, is winless on the LPGA Tour. She had five straight birdies on Nos. 3-7.
“I don’t really think about this much,” Hsu said. “Just try to hit every single shot the place I want to be. And the iron performance those couple hole are really good. Just I put a lot of ball like right next to the pin.”
Jutanugarn, also 26, won the 2018 LA Open for her lone title. The Thai player’s younger sister, Ariya Jutanugarn, won at Kingsmill in 2016 and 2018.
Jessica Korda was a stroke back, birdieing three of the last four in a 67. She won the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions for her sixth tour title.
Lizette Salas shot a 64 to join second-round leader Sarah Kemp (69) at 8 under. Salas won the 2014 tournament.
Defending champ Finland beats US 2-1 in world championship
RIGA, Latvia — Jussi Olkinuora made 29 saves, Iiro Pakarinen and Atte Ohtamaa scored and defending champion Finland beat the United States 2-1 on Saturday in their opening game in the world hockey championship.
“It’s a good start to the tournament, but we can improve a lot of things,” Pakarinen said.
Jason Robertson scored for the Americans, and Cal Petersen stopped 27 shots.
“This was a great test for us, to see where we match up against the reigning world champs,” Petersen said. “I think it was great for us to start off against one of the best, see where we match up, see the things we need to do better, and then continue to carry positive momentum forward.”
The U.S. will face Canada — a 2-0 loser to host Latvia on Friday — on Sunday.
In the other Group B game Saturday, 19-year-old Lukas Reichel had a goal and an assist and Germany beat Norway 5-1 to improve to 2-0.
National teams wait on NBA stars for Olympic qualifier games
MIES, Switzerland — With the NBA playoffs starting Saturday, national team coaches are watching and waiting to get star players back for last-minute qualification games to the Tokyo Olympics.
The 11,000-athlete lineup for the Olympics will not be complete until four men’s basketball qualifying tournaments — in Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia, each with one ticket to Tokyo — are played from June 29-July 4.
Tavares has concussion, knee injury; likely to miss series
Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1.
The center’s availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance.
General manager Kyle Dubas said there is no structural damage to the head, neck and spine after Tavares took an accidental knee to the face from Canadiens forward Corey Perry.
Speaking by conference call before Game 2 on Saturday night, Dubas indicated the knee issue is expected to keep Tavares out of the lineup at least two weeks. The best-of-7 series would end May 31 if it went the distance.
NHL fines Carolina forward Jordan Staal $5,000 for tripping
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carolina forward Jordan Staal was fined $5,000 Saturday for what the NHL called a dangerous trip on Nashville’s Luke Kunin.
The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.
It was announced hours after Nashville beat Carolina 5-4 in double overtime Friday night to pull within 2-1 of the Hurricanes in their first-round series.
Staal was penalized at 14:05 of the second period for the trip. His penalty came 30 seconds after Warren Foegele sent the puck over the glass, putting Nashville on a 5-on-3. The Predators scored their first power-play goal of the series.
He also scored a goal at 3:31 of the second that tied it 2-2.
Brentford reaches playoff final in bid for EPL promotion
LONDON — Brentford is one win away from promotion to the Premier League after beating 10-man Bournemouth 3-1 in the second leg of their playoff semifinals to advance 3-2 on aggregate.
The west London team advanced to the playoff final and will face either Swansea or Barnsley at Wembley Stadium in one week. The Swans were taking a 1-0 advantage into their second leg later Saturday.
The playoff final determines the third team to win promotion from the second-tier Championship, after league champion Norwich and runner-up Watford.
Bournemouth led by a goal from the first leg and took the advantage to 2-0 when Arnaut Danjuma scored after just five minutes in front of 4,500 fans at Brentford Community Stadium.
But Ivan Toney, whose 31 league goals this season set a Championship season record, calmly netted from the penalty spot 10 minutes later to begin Brentford’s comeback.
Bournemouth went to 10 men just before the half-hour mark when defender Chris Mepham was given a straight red card for taking down Bryan Mbeumo, who was headed in alone on goal after dispossessing Mepham.
Coco Gauff beats Wang for 2nd career title and 1st on clay
PARMA, Italy — American teenager Coco Gauff stormed to her second career singles title as she comfortably dispatched Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-3 at the Emilia-Romagna Open in her first clay-court final on Saturday.
The 17-year-old Gauff also won the doubles title with Caty McNally later Saturday, becoming the youngest player to complete the singles/doubles sweep in nearly 17 years, since Maria Sharapova won both titles in Birmingham in 2004. That was just 92 days after Gauff was born.
“I feel like all week I was just thinking about it (winning both), especially when we got to the semifinals and you’re thinking about it, and you’re like it would be pretty cool to win both the singles and doubles titles. And I’m happy I was able to do that today,” Gauff said.
Gauff and McNally beat Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac 6-3, 6-2.
In the singles final, Gauff needed just 74 minutes to beat her Chinese opponent in Parma.
She won more than three-quarters of her first-service points and fended off each of the four break points she faced against the 48th-ranked Wang.
Gauff, who reached her first semifinals on clay at the Italian Open last week, dropped just one set in Parma en route to victory. She is gearing up for the French Open, which starts May 30.
World Athletics approves 23 Russians to compete as neutrals
MONACO — World Athletics has declared 23 Russian track and field athletes eligible to compete under a neutral flag ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
With their national federation under a doping suspension, Russians must apply for individual exemptions to gain “authorized neutral athlete” status after their drug-testing records have been vetted.
High jumper Mikhail Akimenko and race walker Vasiliy Mizinov — both silver medalists from the 2019 world championships — were among the names on the list released Saturday by track’s governing body.
A total of 27 Russian athletes have so far been declared eligible to compete internationally in 2021 as neutrals.
The other four include three-time world champion high jumper Mariya Lasitskene and world champion pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova.
Ferrari’s Leclerc takes pole for Monaco GP, Verstappen 2nd
MONACO — Charles Leclerc won the first pole for Ferrari since 2019 despite crashing with 18 seconds remaining to end Saturday qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Leclerc held the top spot at his home track until his Ferrari grazed a barrier to break a suspension piece. He then hopped a curb and finally came to a stop crashed into another barrier to bring the qualifying session to an abrupt end.
The 23-year-old Leclerc grew up in a flat overlooking the circuit that snakes around the picturesque principality. He lives a few kilometers away in Cap d’Ail, one of many small and scenic spots dotted along the French Riviera’s spectacular coastline.
Atlético holds on to win 1st Spanish league title since 2014
MADRID — Atlético Madrid survived a dramatic final round to clinch its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Valladolid on Saturday.
Luis Suárez scored the winner for Atlético as it beat Real Madrid for the title in a wild finish that had plenty of twists with the two remaining title contenders playing at the same time.
Madrid couldn’t repeat as champion despite rallying to defeat Villarreal 2-1 at home and giving Atlético a very late scare. A win for Madrid and draw for Atlético would have kept the title with Madrid on the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The results left Atlético two points in front of Madrid at the end of the 38-round season, giving Diego Simeone’s team its second league title in 25 years. Atlético’s previous league title was in 1996, when Simeone still played for the club.
As players chanted and celebrated on the field, several hundred Atlético fans held their own celebrations outside the José Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid. Some players later joined them, sharing hugs and chanting together, many without masks.
Atlético’s 11th league title ended a seven-year dominance by Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain. Since 2014, Barcelona had won the league four times and Madrid twice, including last season.
Lewandowski scores in last minute to break Bundesliga record
BERLIN — Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski left it to the last minute of the last game before breaking the Bundesliga record with his 41st goal of the season on Saturday.
Lewandowski missed a host of chances before he finally struck in the 90th minute of Bayern’s 5-2 win over Augsburg in the final round of the German league.
“When you try and score at least a goal for 90 minutes and it doesn’t happen and you try everything, and then in the last second you score a goal, it’s crazy,” the Poland striker said. “I’d have preferred to have scored earlier, but it was exciting to the last second.”
Lewandowski had already equaled the previous best-mark of 40 goals scored by Bayern great Gerd Müller in the 1971-72 season. He scored in each of his last 10 league appearances, and clocked 41 goals in just 29 games altogether.
Bayern, which was already assured of a record-extending ninth consecutive German championship, finished on 78 points — 13 clear of runner-up Leipzig — after Hansi Flick’s last game as coach of the Bavarian powerhouse.
Toulouse wins record 5th Champions Cup
LONDON — Back row Jerome Kaino said Toulouse was motivated by the club’s past successes as it became the first team to win five Champions Cup titles on Saturday.
Toulouse edged out La Rochelle in an all-French final in front of 10,000 fans at Twickenham, a red card for Levani Botia seeing its opponents reduced to 14 men in the first half.
Toulouse was still second best up front for the 80 minutes, but Juan Cruz Mallia’s try helped them to a 22-17 victory, despite Tawera Kerr-Barlow’s late effort for La Rochelle.
Ruud beats Shapovalov to win Geneva Open title
GENEVA — Casper Ruud warmed up for the French Open by winning the Geneva Open final on Saturday, beating Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Third-seeded Ruud served more cleanly and allowed no break-point chances to second-seeded Shapovalov.
Ruud clinched with his first match point when Shapovalov sent a backhand service return long. The 15th-ranked Canadian’s record in finals fell to 1-2.
A second career title lifted Ruud’s record to 2-2 in finals, all at clay-court events. The 22-year-old Norwegian’s previous title was at Buenos Aires last year.
Fortunato wins atop Zoncolan, Bernal extends Giro lead
MONTE ZONCOLAN, Italy — Italian rider Lorenzo Fortunato soloed to victory atop the fearsome Monte Zoncolan as Egan Bernal extended his overall lead to more than a minute after the 14th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday.
Fortunato, who rides for Eolo-Kometa, attacked with around 2 kilometers remaining of the 205-kilometer (127-mile) route from Cittadella to claim a debut professional win in his first Grand Tour, at the top of one of the Giro’s most prestigious climbs.
“I haven’t fully realized yet what I just did,” the 25-year-old Fortunato said. “I knew I was in good shape and this morning I really wanted to go in the breakaway.
“I knew that the last 3 kilometers were the hardest, for this reason I waited for the final part of the Zoncolan to attack and then I gave it everything until the finish line”.
It was Fortunato’s first victory in more than eight years, having last won as a junior.
