Raiders WR Ruggs facing felony charges in fatal Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS — Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released from a hospital to a Las Vegas jail ahead of an initial court appearance Wednesday on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, police and his attorney said.
Ruggs, 22, and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The Toyota burst into flames and the driver and her dog died, police said. The woman was not immediately identified.
Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that did not identify the woman who died, the injuries that Ruggs or his passenger received or name Ruggs’ passenger, who remained hospitalized.
Police are prohibited by federal privacy law from disclosing medical information, said Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman.
Ruggs faces felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving, court records show.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not immediately respond to messages about the charges.
Former USC coach Helton hired to helm Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern hired former Southern California coach Clay Helton on Tuesday, seven weeks after USC fired him.
Helton was the first coach fired this season, and was two games into his eighth season at USC. The 49-year-old was 46-24 with the Trojans, including a Rose Bowl victory after the 2016 season and a Pac-12 title in 2017.
“I am very humbled to be named the head football coach at Georgia Southern University,” Helton said in a statement. “The passion and love its alumni and fans have for the University are second to none. Georgia Southern has always prided itself on the highest levels of success, and I welcome those expectations.”
Georgia Southern fired coach Chad Lunsford after a 1-3 start to the season. The Eagles (2-6, 1-4 Sun Belt) are last in the Sun Belt’s East Division heading into Saturday’s game against No. 21 Coastal Carolina.
Georgia Southern won six national titles when it competed in Division I-AA, before moving up to the NCAA’s top college football tier in 2014 and joining the Sun Belt. For years, the Eagles were known for their triple-option offenses under coaches like Paul Johnson and Willie Fritz.
Helton was offensive coordinator at USC before being named interim coach when Steve Sarkisian was let go during the 2015 season, and eventually promoted to head coach. He brought stability to a program that had gone through almost a decade of turmoil.
The Trojans had two good seasons with Sam Darnold at quarterback to start Helton’s tenure. But he couldn’t sustain the success, and for more than three years his status at USC seemed tenuous. After a blowout loss at home to Stanford on Sept. 11, Helton was fired.
“Clay is renowned for not only his coaching abilities but for the person that he is,” Georgia Southern athletic director Jared Benko said in a statement. “He’s an elite offensive mind who has produced record-setting offenses and high NFL Draft picks everywhere he’s coached.”
Titans sign Adrian Peterson to help replace Derrick Henry
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson to help replace NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.
The Titans announced Tuesday they signed Peterson to the practice squad. This is the sixth NFL team for Peterson, 36, who had been unsigned since finishing last season with Detroit. Tennessee plans to add him to the active roster with the Titans (6-2) visiting the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday night.
Running backs coach Tony Dews said Peterson obviously has been a great player and will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame some day. Dews said he will need to see Peterson on the field to gauge what shape the running back is in.
“My job is just to get him up to speed and whatever he can do to help the team, that’s my job to try to figure that out and help him out along the way,” Dews said Tuesday. “Obviously, he’ll go out and do what he does best.”
Henry was scheduled for surgery Tuesday for his injured right foot. The Titans placed him on injured reserve Monday.
Tennessee also signed running back D’Onta Foreman and two others to the practice squad.
Indians begin removing scripted name from stadium scoreboard
CLEVELAND — The Indians began removing the team’s scripted logo atop the giant scoreboard at Progressive Field on Tuesday as they transition their name to the Guardians.
Crews started dismantling the letters, beginning with the “I” on the 80-foot-long sign. It’s another step in the offseason change for the Major League Baseball team, which has been called the Indians since 1915.
The removal of the letters is expected to take several days.
After cutting into the first letter, workers had to delicately remove a section to be lifted with a crane between two of the ballpark’s toothbrush-like light towers.
Windy conditions forced the crew to shut down after a few hours.
Once completely removed, the sign will be placed in storage while the team evaluates options for a permanent spot for it. In July, owner Paul Dolan joked that it was too big to fit in his basement.
When the Indians left Municipal Stadium in 1994 for their new ballpark, which was then known as Jacobs Field, a neon sign of their Chief Wahoo logo was taken down and is now displayed at the Western Reserve Historical Society building.
A new “Guardians” sign will replace the old “Indians” one and be erected before opening day 2022.
The American League franchise announced earlier this year it was changing its name in a move prompted by a national reckoning on racist names and symbols.
The team already has removed other signage inside and outside the downtown ballpark. The team’s official name switch is expected to take place in a few weeks, when Guardians merchandise will go on sale.
The changeover hit a snag last week when a roller derby team known since 2013 as the Cleveland Guardians sued the baseball team in federal court, alleging the switch infringes on its trademark.
In a statement, the Indians said they don’t believe there is a conflict between the parties and they remain confident in their position to move forward with the name change.
Gibbs: Busch should not use mentally disabled slur in anger
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch should not have used a slur referring to the mentally disabled during a post-race interview and NASCAR was right to order the tempestuous driver to undergo sensitivity training, team owner Joe Gibbs said Tuesday.
Busch apologized on social media for using the slur while complaining about driver Brad Keselowski following Sunday’s race at Martinsville. NASCAR said Busch must complete the training before the start of the 2022 season because of language used in violation of NASCAR’s conduct guidelines.
“I think Kyle knows he should not have used that word,” Gibbs said. “I think NASCAR’s response to it is appropriate.”
Busch, the Cup champion in 2015 and again in 2019, has two wins this season for Joe Gibbs Racing but failed to qualify among the championship four drivers for Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.
“We need to do a better job of giving Kyle what it takes in a car,” Gibbs said. “Then, of course, he has to look at himself. He tries to analyze. I know Kyle does that. He gets frustrated. He’s extremely competitive. But I know that he does a good job of what can he do to do a better job next year.”
Messi to miss PSG’s match at Leipzig in Champions League
PARIS — Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s match at Leipzig in the Champions League because of hamstring and knee pain, the club said Tuesday.
Messi was replaced at halftime of PSG’s 2-1 victory over Lille in the French league on Friday with coach Mauricio Pochettino describing the substitution as a “precaution.”
PSG leads its Champions League group and plays last-place Leipzig on Wednesday.
“Leo Messi has discomfort in his left hamstring and pain in his knee following a contusion,” the club said.
Kylian Mbappe missed Friday’s game with an infection but was included in the squad for the match against Leipzig.
Two weeks ago, Messi scored twice as PSG rallied to beat Leipzig 3-2 in Paris.
Cara Black leads fan vote for Tennis Hall of Fame
NEWPORT, R.I. — Former No. 1-ranked doubles player Cara Black led the fan vote for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 in results announced Tuesday and will get a boost to her support from the official voting group.
Black, who is from Zimbabwe, is the first African-born woman nominated for the tennis Hall. She won five women’s doubles Grand Slam titles, including three at Wimbledon, and another five major trophies in mixed doubles. She spent 163 weeks at No. 1 in women’s doubles.
Black will receive three bonus percentage points for the final tally in this election. Flavia Pennetta was next in the fan vote and gets two bonus points, while Ana Ivanovic was third and gets one bonus point.
The other three nominees are Juan Carlos Ferrero, Carlos Moya and Lisa Raymond.
The official voting group includes tennis journalists, historians and Hall of Famers.
The Class of 2022 will be announced early next year.
The ceremony at the Rhode Island-based Hall is scheduled for July 16.
Sepp Blatter, Platini indicted for fraud in Switzerland
GENEVA — Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were charged with fraud and other offenses by Swiss prosecutors on Tuesday after a six-year investigation into a controversial $2 million payment.
The 85-year-old Blatter and 65-year-old Platini now face a trial within months at federal criminal court in Bellinzona.
“This payment damaged FIFA’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini,” Swiss federal prosecutors said in a statement.
The case from September 2015 ousted Blatter ahead of schedule as FIFA president and ended then-UEFA president Platini’s campaign to succeed his former mentor.
Swiss cases often take years to reach a conclusion.
The case centers on Platini’s written request to FIFA in January 2011 to be paid backdated additional salary for working as a presidential adviser in Blatter’s first term, from 1998-2002.
Blatter authorized FIFA to make the payment within weeks. He was preparing to campaign for re-election in a contest against Mohamed bin Hammam of Qatar, where Platini’s influence with European voters was a key factor.
Both Blatter and Platini have long denied wrongdoing and cited a verbal agreement they had made, now more than 20 years ago, for the money to be paid.
Blatter has been charged with fraud, mismanagement, misappropriation of FIFA funds and forgery of a document. Platini has been charged with fraud, misappropriation, forgery and as an accomplice to Blatter’s alleged mismanagement.
Platini, a French soccer great, was not placed under formal investigation until last year, and months later the more serious allegation of fraud was included against both men.
Prosecutors had opened criminal proceedings against Blatter in September 2015 ahead of a police raid at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on the day he and Platini attended a meeting of the soccer body’s executive committee.
US to play exhibition against Bosnia on Dec 18 in California
CHICAGO — The United States will play an exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 18 at Carson, California, to keep its Major League Soccer-based players fit ahead of January World Cup qualifiers.
The match announced Tuesday is not on a FIFA international fixture date, which means neither team will have most of its Europe-based players.
The U.S. is second in the final round of the World Cup qualifying in North and Central American and the Caribbean through six of 14 matches. The Americans host Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati and are at Jamaica four days later, then play three qualifiers from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 and their final three from March 24-30.
MLS’s regular season ends Sunday and its postseason ends Dec. 11. The U.S. training camp will start Dec. 5 at Carson.
Coach Gregg Berhalter also plans a January training camp for the MLS players before the Europe-based players report ahead of the qualifiers.
Bosnia and Herzegovina is fourth in Europe Group D behind France, Ukraine and Finland heading into qualifiers against Finland on Nov. 13 and Ukraine four days later, both in Zenica.
Packers release linebacker Jaylon Smith
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have released Jaylon Smith less than a month after signing the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker.
Smith’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed Tuesday that the 26-year-old Smith has been released. ESPN first reported the move.
Smith joined the Packers on Oct. 7, one day after the Cowboys released him. Smith had led the Cowboys in tackles in 2019 and 2020, but he never came close to making that kind of impact with Green Bay.
He played a total of 27 defensive snaps in two games with the Packers. Smith was on the field for 27.9% of their defensive snaps at Chicago on Oct. 17 and in 13.9% of their defensive snaps against Washington a week later.
The Packers left Smith inactive for their 24-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday even though he hadn’t appeared on the injury report all week.
Smith, a 2016 second-round pick, had been productive with the Cowboys earlier in his career and was a Pro Bowl injury replacement in 2019. But his performance had dipped since the start of the 2020 season.
The former Notre Dame star won the 2015 Butkus Award as college football’s top linebacker. He was considered a probable first-round pick before a severe knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl caused his draft stock to dip and forced him to miss the entire 2016 season.
Green Bay (7-1) visits the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) on Sunday.
