Center Pouncey out for Chargers opener at Cincinnati
COSTA MESA — The Chargers offensive line could be down three starters for Sunday’s opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Center Mike Pouncey is out after not practicing all week due to a lingering hip injury, while right guard Trai Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga are listed as questionable. Turner did not practice on Friday because of a knee injury after practicing the past two days. Bulaga was listed as limited Thursday and Friday due to a hamstring problem.
Pouncey, in his 10th season, missed most of 2016 with the Dolphins because of hip issues and has had surgery on both hips in recent years as well as stem cell therapy.
He told Miami reporters in 2017 that doctors expected him to need hip replacement surgery in five to 10 years. Pouncey was released by the Dolphins in 2018 before signing with the Chargers. He made the Pro Bowl two years ago but played in only five games in 2019 before sustaining a season-ending neck injury.
“His hip is too sore to play right now. He has toughed it out, but now is not the time to do it,” coach Anthony Lynn said of Pouncey, who turned 31 in July,
Lynn said Dan Feeney would move from left guard to center and Forrest Lamp would start at left guard. Tyree St. Louis would get the call at right guard if Turner can’t go.
Lamp was drafted in the second round in 2017 but has struggled with injuries. He started two games last season before breaking his leg in Week 7 against Tennessee.
“I’m excited to be healthy. This is better than I have felt the last three years,” Lamp said.
The Chargers do have one encouraging development with injuries. Wide receiver Mike Williams practiced all week in a limited role and is listed as questionable. He missed two weeks of training camp after injuring his shoulder during a scrimmage.
Dodgers reinstate Pederson from paternity list, option Beaty
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reinstated outfielder Joc Pederson from the paternity list and optioned infielder Matt Beaty to the team’s alternate site.
Pederson has struggled during the shortened season, hitting .184 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 34 games. Last year, he set career highs in batting average (.249), homers (36) and RBIs (74), among other categories.
Beaty has played in 21 games for the Dodgers this season, batting .220 with two homers and five RBIs. His numbers also are down from a year ago when he made his major league debut with Los Angeles. He batted .265 with nine homers and 46 RBIs in 99 games.
The Dodgers were off Friday and host Houston this weekend.
LA Kings re-sign D Sean Walker for 4 years, $10.6 million
EL SEGUNDO — The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenseman Sean Walker to a four-year, $10.6 million contract extension.
The Kings announced the deal Friday with Walker, who was due to be a restricted free agent.
Walker is a former undrafted free agent who has played his way into an important role with the Kings in just three years. He has eight goals and 26 assists in 109 games over the past two seasons in Los Angeles, emerging as a productive two-way defenseman and an impressive, speedy skater.
The Kings originally signed Walker after his collegiate career at Bowling Green, the alma mater of Kings general manager Rob Blake. Walker excelled in the AHL and earned his NHL debut in October 2018.
He stuck with the Kings for good last season, getting five goals and 19 assists in 70 games. He trailed only Drew Doughty among Kings defensemen in points, ice time (18:50) and shots (127).
The Kings missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year after finishing the regular season with the NHL’s third-worst point total. Los Angeles has the second overall pick in the upcoming draft.
Diamondbacks shake prolonged slump, beat Dodgers 5-2
PHOENIX — Carson Kelly hit a two-run homer, Christian Walker added a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks earned a rare win over the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-2 victory Thursday night.
The Diamondbacks snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Dodgers and won for just the third time in 21 games overall.
Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner fought through five decent innings, giving up two runs on back-to-back homers by Corey Seager and AJ Pollock. The veteran left-hander gave up seven hits and two walks while striking out two.
Diamondbacks rookie Daulton Varsho brought home the go-ahead run when his triple scored Nick Ahmed and made it 3-2 in the sixth. Kelly followed with a towering homer to left-center that pushed the lead to 5-2.
Arizona rookie Riley Smith (1-0) earned his first career win after throwing 3.1 innings of scoreless relief.
Travis Bergen got two outs for his first career save.
Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just about the only thing that looked familiar about the NFL’s long-awaited return Thursday night was the sight of Patrick Mahomes effortlessly leading the Kansas City Chiefs up and down the field.
The Super Bowl MVP thew for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score, and the Chiefs began defense of their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20 on Thursday night before a socially distanced crowd of about 17,000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill each caught TD passes for the Chiefs. They have won 10 straight dating to last season. That run includes a come-from-behind 51-31 victory over the Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs.
The Texans’ Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score, but he also was under relentless pressure and was intercepted once.
David Johnson provided the biggest bright spot for Houston, running for 77 yards and a score.
The world has changed dramatically in the seven months since the Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in Miami.
Allgaier outruns Haley for NASCAR Xfinity win at Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Justin Allgaier caught front-running Justin Haley with 29 laps to go Friday night and held him off the rest of the way to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway.
Allgaier had held the lead for 49 laps before Haley passed him and pulled away, building a lead of nearly 3 seconds in his 48 laps in front before getting caught in lapped traffic as his lead dwindled. Allgaier finally pulled to his outside on Lap 220 and they raced side-by-side before Allgaier reclaimed the top spot for his second victory of the season.
Kyle Busch started 29th and eventually worked his way into contention, but he never led a lap and finished third, followed by series points leader Austin Cindric and pole-sitter Ross Chastain.
The race was the start of a series doubleheader weekend at Richmond, with the second race to be held Saturday afternoon as a prelude to the Cup series taking the track at night.
Cindric won the 75-lap first stage, passing Chase Briscoe for the lead with 15 laps to go. Cindric took advantage of a competition caution after 40 laps to get new tires while some drivers stayed out. It was his series-best 10th stage win.
Allgaier passed Cindric with 26 laps to go in the second stage and pulled away for his ninth stage win of the season. Cindric had led for 44 lap of green-flag racing until Allgaier finally caught and passed him and pulled away to open a wide lead.
Chastain. Busch and Haley all passed Cindric too, as his car seemed to fall off significantly at the end of the long green-flag run.
Korda rides hot putter in the desert to early 36-hole lead
RANCHO MIRAGE — The numbers suggested a stress-free time in the desert for Nelly Korda, who had five birdies and a clean card for a 5-under 67 to build an early two-shot lead Friday in the ANA Inspiration.
All she could think about were two pars.
The only fairway she missed was on her 11th hole, the par-5 second, and she was badly out of position the entire hole until making an 18-foot par putt to escape her big mess. One hole later, after hitting a fat shot from the fairway, she again had to make a par putt from some 25 feet.
“I did not know what I was doing on those two holes,” Korda said. “I was happy those two went in. Golf is just all about momentum, so you roll one in here and there and it just makes it a lot easier.”
It only figures to get harder from here.
Korda was at 11-under 133, two shots clear of Mirim Lee, who also played bogey-free in the rising heat for a 65. Among those playing in the afternoon was Danielle Kang, a two-time winner since the restart who is projected to reach No. 1 in the world with a victory in this tradition-rich major. Kang opened with a 68 on Thursday.
Roglic imperial on Tour de France Stage 13 won by Martinez
The slow-burning fight for the Tour de France’s yellow jersey erupted in earnest on the slopes of a once-giant volcano on Friday, with race leader Primoz Roglic using the punishing slopes to grow his overall lead.
One of the big losers of the day was Egan Bernal, last year’s champion from Colombia who was unable to match Roglic’s pace on the arduous ascent of the Puy Mary. He tumbled from second to third in the overall standings.
Tadej Pogacar, the only rider able to stay with Roglic on the last climb, vaulted to second overall. He trails Roglic by 44 seconds.
Bernal fell back to 59 seconds behind Roglic, the winner of last year’s Spanish Vuelta who is increasingly looking the firm favorite to win in Paris in eight days.
Grizzlies hire MIT coach Sonia Raman as assistant coach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies on Friday hired Sonia Raman as an assistant coach. She replaces Niele Ivey, who was hired by Notre Dame in April.
Raman spent the past 12 seasons as women’s basketball coach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she reached the NCAA Tournament twice. The Engineers went 91-45 over her final five seasons. She started coaching as an assistant at her alma mater, Tufts. She then spent six years as an assistant at Wellesley.
Enfinger rallies to win truck race at Richmond Raceway
RICHMOND, Va. — Grant Enfinger bounced back from a tire rub that dropped him well back in the field and rallied to win the NASCAR truck race at Richmond Raceway on Thursday night.
Enfinger took the lead with seven laps to go, passing reigning champion Matt Crafton for his third victory of the season. Crafton held on for second and Ben Rhodes finished third.
Enfinger matched Sheldon Creed for the most victories among series regulars this season in the last race to determine the final two spots in the playoffs that begin next weekend.
Those berths went to Todd Gilliland and Tyler Ankrum, who used a late pit strategy call to finish fifth.
Crafton, who ended a 67-race winless drought in late July at Kansas, only became a factor at the end and seemed headed for victoy before Enfinger caught him in lapped traffic. It was an ending that featured a largely different group of drivers than those that dominated.
Harris leads Miami to season-opening win over UAB
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Cam’Ron Harris ran for 134 yards and scored twice to lead Miami to a 31-14 season-opening win over UAB Thursday night.
Harris’ second touchdown from 4 yards late in the third period gave Miami a 24-14 lead after the Blazers of Conference USA got within three on Spencer Brown’s 6-yard run.
Houston graduate transfer D’Eriq King threw for a touchdown and scored one for Miami, which became the first school from a Power 5 conference to begin the game-depleted 2020 season. ACC, SEC and Big 12 schools will play football while the Big Ten and Pac-12 cancelled fall sports because of coronavirus concerns.
MLB says no players tested positive for virus
Major League Baseball says no players have tested positive for COVID-19 for 12 straight days and 20 of the last 21.
One sample among 11,669 was positive in the week ending Thursday, and that positive test involved a staff member, the commissioner’s office said Friday.
Since testing started, 86 of 115,337 samples have been positive, a rate of 0.07%. Fifty-five positives involved players and 31 involved staff.
MLB has had 43 games postponed because of novel coronavirus outbreaks.
Canadian MLS teams will play home games in the US
NEW YORK — The three Canadian Major League Soccer teams will each play a “home’’ game in the United States as the league’s regular season continues.
The MLS has been announcing the 2020 regular season schedule in increments because of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on travel to Canada. Each MLS team will compete in three matches from Sept. 18-27.
Because of travel restrictions, the Montreal Impact will host a match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey; Toronto FC will host a game in Hartford, Connecticut; and the Vancouver Whitecaps will host a game in Portland, Oregon.
The league on Friday also announced qualification details for the playoffs. Eight teams for the 12-team Western Conference will qualify. The top six seeds in the 14-team Eastern Conference will qualify, while the No. 7 through No. 10 seeds will compete in a play-in match.
Big 12 to implement rapid COVID-19 tests day before games
The Big 12 announced Friday it has secured access to COVID-19 antigen testing that produces rapid results and will be used the day before competition on players, coaches and staff.
The partnership with Virtual Care for Families calls for a testing program that will use Quidel Rapid Antigen tests. The Pac-12 recently announced a partnership with Quidel that will provide its schools with the capacity to test daily and get results in about 15 minutes.
The Big 12 said it expects the same timeframe from the Quidel tests.
The Big 12, like the other five college football conferences currently moving forward with a fall season, is requiring its 10 schools to test athletes three times per week during competition. The conference said each school is responsible for the other weekly tests.
Football returns with 19.3 million viewers on NBC
NEW YORK — An estimated 19.3 million fans turned on NBC to watch the NFL’s season kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, or 13 percent fewer viewers than 2019’s opening game.
The Nielsen company said last year’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears was seen by 22.2 million people.
NBC touted it as the “most-watched sporting event since the Super Bowl.” That’s true, although because of COVID-19, there were several months without any live sports on TV. Thursday represented the first day that every major professional sport had games on the same day.
NBC said there was a bump in live streaming of the game. With online added in, viewership was down 11 percent from last year.
Even with a middling Nielsen report from opening night, the return of football is a huge relief for broadcast television networks. The most-watched TV show last week, “60 Minutes,” reached 6.5 million viewers.
Little Richard song to introduce ‘Monday Night Football’
ESPN is hoping that one of the architects of rock n’ roll can bring some new energy to their “Monday Night Football” show with fewer fans in the stands this year.
The new season starting Monday will feature a new version of Little Richard’s hit “Rip It Up” featuring new instrumentals and backup vocals from the Virginia-based band Butcher Brown.
The song replaces Hank Williams Jr.’s “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which was repurposed with new lyrics like, “All my rowdy friends are here for Monday night.” Williams’ song was used on the show for two periods, 1989-2011 and then 2017-2019.
ESPN said in a press release on Friday that Little Richard’s song will be combined with NFL and team highlights. The 1956 song was a No. 1 R&B hit for the flamboyant Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who died in May at the age of 87 in Tennessee.
Bonjour, Bellator: MMA promotion set for major French debut
Bonjour, Bellator!
Bellator is set to hold the first major MMA card in France and the event stacked with 10 French fighters will air on its new programming home, the CBS Sports Network.
The Viacom-owned promotion will run the Bellator Paris card on Oct. 10 at Accor Arena in Paris. French native Cheick Kongo (30-10-2, 1 NC) fights Tim Johnson (14-6) in a heavyweight fight in the main event of a show that will allow a limited number of fans in attendance.
France’s Ministry of Sports lifted an MMA ban earlier this year, paving the way for Bellator to make the jump to France.
Russell Knox shoots 63 to take 1st-round lead at Safeway
NAPA — Russell Knox shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Safeway Open, the first event of the new PGA Tour season.
After missing the FedExCup playoffs by two spots to close last season, Knox had seven birdies and eagled the 550-yard, par-5 fifth hole.
Sam Burns, Cameron Percy and Bo Hoag were a stroke back. Two-time Safeway Open champ Brendan Steele joined Pat Perez at 65.
Knox is seeking his first victory since 2016 when he captured both the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and Travelers Championship for his only PGA Tour wins.
Meeting doesn’t change state opinion on high school football
HARTFORD, Conn. — An hourslong meeting Friday with the organization that oversees high school sports in Connecticut failed to convince the state’s top public health official that a fall football season should go forward, she said.
Dr. Deidre Gifford, the acting health commissioner, listened as the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference presented a plan to mitigate the threat of transmitting the coronavirus during football games, including requiring players to wear face shields below their helmets.
Following the meeting, which also included the governor’s chief of staff, doctors and lawmakers, Gifford said not enough data exists to know if the the athletic conference’s plan would be effective.
Miller has ankle surgery, Broncos get good news on Sutton
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos star linebacker Von Miller underwent surgery Friday morning to repair a dislodged ankle tendon.
“I was told it went well, and we’ll see how it goes,” coach Vic Fangio said. “They haven’t said anything on a timetable based on his surgery, that will depend on the healing.”
Dr. Joshua Metzl, one of the team’s physicians, performed the operation at the Steadman Hawkins Clinic in suburban Denver.
Miller also consulted renowned foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson after getting injured on a routine pass rush at the Broncos’ indoor practice Tuesday.
Although the typical recovery time for a subluxed peroneal tendon is four to six months, the best-case scenario would be a three-month recovery.
Washington State makes athletic cuts
Washington State’s athletic department will cut 10 full-time jobs and top coaches will take a voluntary 15% pay cut to help deal with budget problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Athletic director Pat Chun, football coach Nick Rolovich and men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith are taking the 15% pay cuts, the school said Friday. Women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge will take a 12.5% salary reduction.
Every other head coach, assistant coach and contracted staff member has been asked, or mandated, to take a 10% salary reduction, the Pac-12 school said.
In addition, all non-contracted staff members are required to take two furlough weeks by Nov. 20, and two more weeks between Feb. 1-June 1, 2021.
Chun said the goal is to cut into a $30 million loss in athletic department revenue this fall because of the pandemic.
University at Buffalo basketball player charged in stabbing
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A University at Buffalo basketball player was charged Friday with assault and weapons possession after stabbing a rival player during an off-campus pickup scrimmage, officials said.
Malik Zachery, a junior, is accused of stabbing a Canisius College player in the leg in a church gym in the Buffalo suburb of North Tonawanda on Wednesday.
The first patrol officers to respond put a tourniquet on the wounded player’s leg to control the bleeding before he was treated at a hospital, North Tonawanda Police said in a news release. The suspect had fled.
Packers’ LaFleur says OL Billy Turner doubtful for opener
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner didn’t practice Friday due to a knee injury and is considered doubtful for the season opener at Minnesota.
Turner, who started all 16 games for Green Bay at right guard last season, had been listed as the first-team right tackle on the depth chart for Sunday’s game as the Packers seek a replacement for Bryan Bulaga. After spending most of the last decade as Green Bay’s main right tackle, Bulaga signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in March.
Turner had practiced on a limited basis Thursday. He didn’t practice Wednesday.
Disabled NFL retirees slam benefits plan delay
An NFL and players union-run fund that helps ailing retired players shut down its application process for nearly six months because of the coronavirus, irritating retirees who complained the league devoted resources toward safely starting the 2020 season on time but not to their medical needs.
The Associated Press interviewed four people familiar with the program, three of whom are retired players waiting for program administrators to schedule doctors’ visits that are key to determining benefits. Last year, the program gave out $157 million to 2,247 applicants. One person familiar with the program estimated there were more than 200 applications and appeals that have been awaiting action for up to six months.
None of the players wanted their names used for fear of retribution by those who run the program, which is operated by the league and union.
All said they were perplexed by the league’s willingness to hold training camps for more than 3,000 players this summer and kick off the season this week while suspending a program that doesn’t have anything close to the social-distancing issues of the day-to-day logistics of an NFL season.
New season, still no fans: PL asks government to let them in
MANCHESTER, England — Much to the Premier League’s dismay, the new season will start on Saturday just as the last one finished only 48 days earlier — in empty stadiums.
The world’s richest football league on Friday intensified its lobbying of the government to allow supporters back into games, even as England grapples with a sharp spike in coronavirus cases.
The league wrote to the government on the eve of the season “to express its concern at the decisions taken to restrict, and potentially delay, the planned program for the return of fans to football stadiums.”
The letter was received as the government was preparing to enforce a tightening of restrictions on the size of social gatherings — down to six people indoors or outdoors. Authorities in the area covering the second city of Birmingham — and the homes of Premier League clubs Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion — are even asking different households to stop mixing completely.
Even as England records daily increases in COVID-19 cases of nearly 3,000, the Premier League believes it is safe enough to allow thousands of fans into games for test events. The target remains having stadiums at least a quarter full by next month.
Champions League semifinalist Lyon held 0-0 at Bordeaux
PARIS — Champions League semifinalist Lyon was held at Bordeaux to 0-0 in a tepid French league encounter on Friday.
In a game of rare chances, Lyon almost stole a win 10 minutes from the end when highly rated midfielder Houssem Aouar hit the post after skipping past center half Laurent Koscielny.
Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes had a shot narrowly wide midway through the first half, and Bordeaux had a penalty appeal turned down following a video review in the 77th minute.
Bordeaux remained in second place with five points from three games ahead of this weekend’s matches, while Lyon was third with four points having played one game less.
Hertha Berlin knocked out as German season begins with cup
BERLIN — Germany’s soccer season started on Friday with an upset in the first round of the German Cup as Hertha Berlin was knocked out by second-division Eintracht Braunschweig 5-4.
Hertha’s defense was rusty in Braunschweig, where 500 fans sang about reaching the final — in Berlin.
Only 500 were allowed due to strict measures against the coronavirus, which pushed back the starting date for a competition that normally begins in August.
Asian Champions League set to restart after 6-month delay
SEOUL, South Korea — When the decision was made in 2013 to split the Asian Champions League into east and west geographic zones, it was unthinkable that a team from one half of the continent could book a place in the grand final long before some clubs on the other side had started the group stage.
Such a lopsided scenario will likely become a reality in 2020.
The 32 teams from top leagues in Asia started the continental competition in February, but the tournament was suspended the following month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rugby Championship moved from New Zealand to Australia
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Australia has replaced New Zealand as the preferred host for the Rugby Championship in November and December after a late change of mind by governing body SANZAAR.
The tournament, already delayed from August and September, had been expected to be staged in New Zealand from Nov. 7 to Dec. 12 because of New Zealand’s initial success in containing the coronavirus pandemic.
