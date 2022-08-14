LAFC ups win streak to six with 5-0 rout over Charlotte
LOS ANGELES — Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Saturday night.
Murillo gave LAFC (17-4-3) the lead for good in the 49th minute. José Cifuentes scored — his seventh — unassisted 10 minutes later and then assisted on Carlos Vela’s eighth goal in the 73rd for a 3-0 lead. Cristian Arango’s team-high 12th goal of the season made it 4-0 three minutes later.
LAFC’s final score came on an own-goal by Charlotte (9-14-2) defender Anton Walkes in the second minute of stoppage time.
Maxime Crépeau made two saves to earn a clean sheet for LAFC. Kristijan Kahlina saved four shots for Charlotte, which has lost two straight and four of its last five.
Galaxy ride Grandsir’s brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps
CARSON — Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles’ four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.
Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead.
Javier Hernández Balcázar, who goes by Chicharito, scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute for a two-goal lead and then fed Víctor Vázquez for a goal in the 30th to put the Galaxy up 3-0. Chicharito has a team-high 10 goals this season, while Vazquez’s was his first.
Ryan Gauld scored in the 38th minute for Vancouver (8-11-6), but Grandsir finished off his brace two minutes later and the Galaxy led 4-1 at intermission.
Tosaint Ricketts had a goal in the second half for the Whitecaps, who lost Cristian Dájome to a red card in the 79th.
Efraín Álvarez scored in the 89th minute to end the scoring for L.A.
Jonathan Bond had two saves for the Galaxy. Cody Cropper saved two for Vancouver.
AP source: Jets’ Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury
NEW YORK — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets appear to have avoided a preseason nightmare.
Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, according to a person with knowledge of the injury. The person told The Associated Press the timeline for how long Wilson is sidelined will be determined by an arthroscopic procedure to repair the meniscus — the schedule for which is pending a second medical opinion.
It was initially feared that Wilson suffered a serious — and potentially season-ending — knee injury during the second offensive series of New York’s 24-21 preseason-opening win at Philadelphia on Friday night.
Tests after the game indicated the ACL was intact, and an MRI on Saturday morning revealed the exact nature of the injury. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced details.
The New York Post first reported Wilson was diagnosed with a bone bruise and meniscus tear that needs to be trimmed and not fully repaired. While Wilson and the Jets remain optimistic, they won’t know the full scope of the injury — and whether recovery could go beyond two to four weeks — until doctors operate on the quarterback’s knee.
US beats Austria 7-0, improves to 3-0 in world junior
EDMONTON, Alberta — Wyatt Kaiser and Carter Mazur each scored twice and the United States beat winless Austria 7-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior championship.
Matt Coronato, Red Savage and Sasha Pastujov also scored for the defending champion Americans. Andrew Oke stopped 11 shots in the first two periods and Remington Keopple made four saves in the third.
The U.S. will finish Group A play Sunday against Sweden.
Also Saturday, Canada faced the Czech Republic in Group A, and Germany played Switzerland in Group B.
Chandler Smith dominates in Truck Series win at Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Chandler Smith took the lead on pit road after the first stage and dominated the rest of the way to win at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night, his third victory of the season in the NASCAR Truck Series.
Smith, who led the final 175 laps, sealed the victory by doing what he did all night, pulling away from John Hunter Nemechek on a restart with 28 laps to go after the lone caution for an on-track incident.
His victory in the second playoff race allowed him to join Grant Enfinger as drivers whose spots in the next round are secured with one more race in the first round. Enfinger won the playoff opened two weeks ago in Indianapolis.
Nemechek finished second, followed by pole-sitter and stage one winner Ty Majeski, Enfinger and Corey Heim.
The caution came after Nick Leitz got in front of Carson Hocevar in Turns 1 and 2, sending Leitz slamming into the wall. Hocevar was about to be passed by Smith and go a lap down, but the yellow flag preserved his lead-lap status.
The yellow flag sent the leaders to pit road for new tires, and once Smith beat Nemechek off pit road, he easily drove away. Majeski was third, followed by Enfinger and Taylor Gray.
Majeski led the last 69 laps of the 70-lap first stage, building a lead of more than five seconds, but he was just third coming off pit road, and once Smith got out front, he seemed to pull away easily on the 0.75-mile oval.
Browns’ Harris ‘likely’ needs season-ending knee surgery
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris will likely need season-ending surgery on his right knee that was injured on the second play of the exhibition opener against Jacksonville on Friday night.
Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide any details on Harris’ injury or test results. He said surgery was “likely” but that the team is continuing to gather information before finalizing plans.
“All of these injuries stink,” Stefanski said Saturday on a Zoom call with reporters. “You don’t want anybody to get injured and Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we’re really hoping that it’s not a season-long thing because the kid has worked so hard.”
Harris was dropping back into pass coverage when his right knee appeared to buckle while blocking a Jaguars defender. He laid face down for several seconds before being checked by medical personnel and carted off.
Ethan Pocic, who signed as a free agent in the offseason after five seasons with Seattle, replaced Harris.
Notre Dame loses WR Davis (knee); names QB Buchner starter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee.
Notre Dame also announced Saturday sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3.
The school said Davis, a senior and team captain who was penciled in to start at slot receiver for the Fighting Irish, was injured during Friday’s practice. Davis missed the final month of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, but was still third on the team in yards receiving with 386 on 27 catches.
The loss is a hit to an already thin position for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame has only five scholarship receivers left on the roster and only Braden Lenzy and Lorenzo Styles caught more than 20 passes last season.
Buchner played in 10 games last season, mostly as a backup, and threw for 298 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions last season. He also ran for 336 yards and three scores.
Romanian teen swimmer Popovici breaks 2009 mark in 100 free
ROME — Seventeen-year-old David Popovici of Romania became the youngest swimmer to break the world swimming record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle Saturday, beating the mark set more than 13 years ago in the same pool.
Popovici touched in 46.86 seconds at the European championships to top the time of 46.91 set by Brazil’s César Cielo at the 2009 world championships, which also were held at Rome’s historic Foro Italico.
Cielo established his record on July 30, 2009, at the last major international meet to allow rubberized suits. It stood longer than any record in the event’s history, going back to 1905.
Now, it belongs to one of the sport’s budding stars.
“There was no rush and I had to be extremely patient about the world record,” Popovici said. “It has hurt but it’s always worth it and I feel fine right now. It felt great and it’s very special to break this record which was set here in 2009 by César Cielo.”
Cielo still holds the record in the 50 free, which is among eight men’s long-course standards that remain from the rubber-suit era. Five of those were set at those supercharged 2009 worlds.
Popovici went out in 22.74 and set the record by going 24.12 on the return lap to easily beat Hungarian butterfly specialist Kristóf Milák by 0.61. Italy’s Alessandro Miressi claimed the bronze in 47.63.
2-time champ Simona Halep advances to Toronto final
TORONTO — Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open’s final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.
Halep will face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-4, 7-6 (7) winner over 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the night semifinal.
Halep smashed a racket on the hard court at Sobeys Stadium after she missed a return late in the third set.
“The fire is back,” Halep said. “It’s a good sign if I do that. It looks like I’m fighting. It helps me sometimes. I don’t know if it’s always good or not, but it helps me.”
The 15th-seeded Halep won the tournament in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. Pegula was seeded seventh.
Haddad Maia has knocked out three seeded players, No, 13 Leylah Fernandez, No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Pliskova.
Next up for Serena is Raducanu at Western & Southern Open
MASON, Ohio — Serena Williams plays Monday night at the Western & Southern Open in what is expected to be one of her final matches.
It’s a big deal, even for a U.S. Open tuneup accustomed to hosting the world’s best players.
“Serena Williams is a global icon whose impact certainly transcends tennis,” tournament CEO Katie Haas said. “We are fortunate to have seen her lift our trophy on two occasions and to welcome her here for one of the last events of her incredible career.”
The 40-year-old Williams is preparing to walk away from tennis, saying she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but did make it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York.
Next up for Williams is Monday night’s first-round match against 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion.
If Williams advances, she could face 2016 Cincinnati champion Karolina Pliskova in the second round. There also is a potential quarterfinal matchup with sister, Venus.
Serena Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.
Lille’s US winger Tim Weah sidelined with foot injury
LILLE, France — Lille winger Tim Weah is expected to be sidelined for at least a week after the United States international picked up a foot injury.
Weah missed Lille’s 1-1 draw with Nantes in the French league on Friday and looks likely to be out for next Sunday’s home match against defending champion Paris Saint-Germain as well.
“Tim probably will not be ready for the next game,” Lille coach Paulo Fonseca said after the Nantes match. He did not provide any details about the injury.
Weah also missed the season-opening game against Auxerre last weekend because he was serving a suspension.
Weah, the son of Liberia president and former world player of the year George Weah, came up through the ranks at the prestigious youth academy of Paris Saint-Germain. After struggling for playing time with PSG, Weah joined Lille in 2019 on a five-year deal.
Japan’s Baba, Canada’s Chun reach US Women Amateur final
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Saki Baba of Japan routed American Bailey Shoemaker 7 and 6 on Saturday at Chambers Bay to reach the U.S. Women’s Amateur final.
The 17-year-old Baba will face 21-year-old Canadian Monet Chun, a rising junior at Michigan, in the 36-hole final Sunday.
Baba won five of the first seven holes and made an 18-foot birdie on No. 10 for a six-hole lead,
“I was just thinking, `I’m going to win, I’m going to win, the whole time.”
Chun, competing in her first USGA championship, beat UCLA player Annabel Wilson of Ireland 2 and 1.
“It feels amazing, honestly,” Chun said. “Coming into this week I couldn’t imagine being in this spot. I’m pretty happy about it.”
Baba is trying to become the second Japanese winner in tournament history, following Michiko Hattori in 1985. Two Canadians have won the event, Marlene Stewart Streit in 1956 and Cathy Sherk in 1978.
Baba was one of four amateurs to make the cut in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles, tying for 49th. She shared medalist honors and reached the round of 32 in the U.S. Girls’ Junior at The Club at Olde Stone.
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Billy Andrade share Boeing lead
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Jimenez shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday for a share of the Boeing Classic lead with Billy Andrade.
Jimenez had a bogey-free round to match Andrade at 10-under 134 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.
“Moving day like people say, no?” Jimenez said. “We are moving — 8-under par today. It’s a bogey-free round, very solid, consistent.”
The 58-year-old Spanish star has 12 senior victories, winning two of the first three events this season. He won 21 times on the European tour.
Andrade, also 58, birdied the par-5 18th for a 66. He has three victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning four times on the PGA Tour.
“Putter today.” Andrade said. “Putter has been pretty absent pretty much the whole year, so when you start making a few, all of a sudden it gets contagious a little bit. These greens are really hard.”
K.J. Choi, one of five players tied for the first-round lead, shot a 69 to join Gene Sauers (64) and Stephen Ames (68) at 8 under.
Darren Clarke (66) was 7 under with Charles Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker (68), David McKenzie (64) and Joe Durant (63).
Sharks D Nikolai Knyzhov tears Achilles tendon
SAN JOSE — San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov will miss the first few months of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.
General manager Mike Grier said Saturday that Knyzhov got hurt while participating in off-ice training. Knyzhov had surgery Wednesday, and the Sharks estimate it’ll take about six months to recover.
The 24-year-old Knyzhov missed all of last season with a groin injury and the Sharks were hoping to have him back healthy this year.
He played 56 games in the 2020-21 season, recording two goals and eight assists.
Meltdown: Man United feels heat after 4-0 loss at Brentford
Temperatures soared in England on Saturday and no one was feeling the heat more than Manchester United’s latest manager, Erik ten Hag.
On another humiliating day for a massive club in freefall, United conceded four goals in the first 35 minutes and was swept aside in a 4-0 loss at Brentford in the Premier League.
It’s two matches, two losses so far for Ten Hag, the Dutchman who arrived from Ajax in a bold offseason appointment as United’s fifth manager in nine years and looked shell-shocked in the dug-out as the goals poured in at Brentford Community Stadium.
It was understandable, too. United had never gone into halftime of a Premier League match trailing 4-0. Never before in the Premier League had United conceded so many goals so quickly.
There were so many individual mistakes — goalkeeper David de Gea let a weak shot dribble underneath him for the first goal, Christian Eriksen was tackled inside his own box prior to the second, and Brentford had two free headers at a corner for the third — that Ten Hag probably wanted to change most of his team at halftime.
He made three halftime substitutions, with Cristiano Ronaldo — back in United’s team after an offseason when he pushed to leave the club — staying on and playing the full match. He wore a frustrated look throughout.
Ferguson leads by 3 shots at ISPS Handa World Invitational
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — Ewen Ferguson of Scotland extended his lead to three strokes by shooting 2-under 68 in the third round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational on Saturday.
Ferguson, who won the Qatar Masters in March, set up the chance of a second win on the European tour with a controlled round which featured four birdies and two bogeys at Galgorm Castle Golf Club.
He started the day with a one-shot lead over Borja Virto of Spain and now leads by three over John Catlin of the United States (66).
The tournament is tri-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour. The men and women play from different tees and compete separately, with two equal prize funds of $1.5 million each.
In the women’s event, American Amanda Doherty led for the third straight day and was still one shot ahead, on 12-under 206 for the tournament, in her bid for a first LPGA Tour title.
Georgia Hall and Peiyun Chien, who both shot 70s, are the nearest challengers to Doherty, who shot 72.
NFL players union president blasts Soldier Field conditions
CHICAGO — The president of the NFL Players Association blasted the conditions at Soldier Field on Saturday, and he didn’t exactly get an argument from the Chicago Bears or Kansas City Chiefs after their preseason game.
Union president JC Tretter tweeted the field was not up to NFL standards.
“The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards,” he wrote. “We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics looking at the performance and safety of every field. The NFL can and should do better.”
Chicago quarterback Justin Fields said things were worse when the Bears practiced there Tuesday rather than at their suburban headquarters. He also said he tries to use the conditions to work in his favor.
“I knew how our grass was,” he said. “So I knew other teams didn’t know how it was, so I kind of used it to my advantage in running and stuff like that, using the long spikes and stuff like that.”
The conditions didn’t seem to bother Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. The four-time Pro Bowler threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on the Chiefs’ first possession and then called it a day.
“I think they had a concert so there was some stuff here and there, but it wasn’t any crazy, bad (stuff) or anything like that,” he said. “I love playing here at Soldier Field. It’s an awesome stadium. You feel the history of it.”
The conditions at Soldier Field have long been a source of frustration for players and coaches on the Bears as well as other teams. The lakefront location and harsh weather make maintaining the surface difficult for the Chicago Park District, which owns the stadium.
The field was particularly choppy after Elton John performed there last weekend. Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire also play there.
Hertha fans sing despite only drawing with Frankfurt 1-1
BERLIN — They sang as if they’d won.
Hertha Berlin missed a host of chances as it was held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday, but its fans celebrated what seemed like a new beginning for the beleaguered club.
Suat Serdar scored early for Hertha and might have sealed the win late if his shot wasn’t blocked in front of the line by teammate Stevan Jovetic.
Hertha’s point is the first earned under new coach Sandro Schwarz and it came after what was arguably the team’s most encouraging performance since a win over Borussia Dortmund last December.
Neymar nets 2 as PSG beats Montpellier 5-2 in French league
PARIS — Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain’s high-powered attack put on another impressive display in a 5-2 win over Montpellier in the French league on Saturday as Kylian Mbappe opened his account but missed a penalty in his return from a groin injury.
Neymar scored twice to take his tally to three goals in two league games for the defending champion on a night when Lionel Messi was held scoreless. The Brazil striker was also PSG’s best player in preseason friendlies as he looks to find his peak form for the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November.
PSG also netted five goals in its league opener and Montpellier opted for a low defensive block to deny space for the hosts. But the pressure was too much for center back Falaye Sacko, who diverted Mbappe’s off-target shot into his own net in the 39th minute.
Sacko then handled the ball in the 42nd when Lionel Messi juggled the ball on a dribbling run. Neymar wrongfooted Jonas Omlin to convert the subsequent penalty for a 2-0 lead.
PSG capitalized on another blunder to add a third goal in the 51st. Mbappe blocked Omlin’s pass and found Achraf Hakimi, whose deflected cross was headed home by Neymar.
Far from his best level, Mbappe still found the net with a flick from a corner in the 69th.
Lukaku swiftly opens Inter account in 2-1 win at Lecce
MILAN — It took Romelu Lukaku just 82 seconds to mark his return to Inter Milan with a goal.
But it was Denzel Dumfries who decided the game with a stoppage-time winner to see Inter snatch a 2-1 victory at newly-promoted Lecce on Saturday, just as the Nerazzurri appeared to be heading for a surprise draw.
“It’s a victory that we wanted with our hearts, the team believed right until the end,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said. “Objectively though, a team like ours should have finished it off earlier, especially as we scored in the first minute.
“We had a great spirit but we have to analyze why we were reduced to wining at the last second.”
AC Milan also got off to a winning start as it opened its defense of the league title with a 4-2 truimph over Udinese — albeit with the help of a controversial penalty.
Inter brought back Lukaku on loan this offseason, a year after he left to join Chelsea shortly after firing the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title.
Coincidentally, Lukaku kicked off his second stint at Inter at the same team he faced on his first debut when he scored in a 4-0 win three years ago.
New-look Barcelona held 0-0 by Rayo in Lewandowski’s debut
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona mortgaged its financial future to give Xavi Hernández the talent he wanted.
But Rayo Vallecano showed Xavi he still has work to do to forge a winning team after his new-look Barcelona was held to a 0-0 draw on Saturday in their Spanish league opener.
The modest club from Madrid frustrated Robert Lewandowski and his fellow Barcelona newcomers by defending well and producing the most dangerous scoring threats. As the minutes ticked by, the energy drained from the 81,000-strong Camp Nou crowd that had turned out to cheer the team that was only made possible by the constroversial decision by club president Joan Laporta to sell off television rights and other assets in exchange for some much needed cash.
The biggest applause Lewandowski heard from the crowd was to show their appreciation for his hustle on defense late in the match with Barcelona stymied in attack. The closest the former Bayern Munich star went to scoring was a header flicked well over the bar in the first half.
Fittingly, given its poor finish to the match, Barcelona finished with 10 men after Sergio Busquets got a second booking in stoppage time when he swung his arm into the face of Rayo substitute Radamel Falcao. Busquets’ explusion will rule him out of Barcelona’s visit to Real Sociedad. Falcao then had what looked to be a winner waived away for offside as Rayo went close to claiming a third straight win over Barcelona after it stunned the Catalan club twice last season.
Rennes squanders lead in 1-1 draw against 10-man Monaco
MONACO — Rennes’ defensive issues were exposed as it squandered the lead to draw 1-1 with 10-man Monaco in the French league on Saturday.
In a clash between two contenders for European spots, Monaco forward Breel Embolo pounced on a heavy touch from goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar to equalize with a sliding effort in the 73rd minute.
Rennes striker Gaetan Laborde opened the scoring by converting a rebound in the 59th.
Monaco was down to 10 men in the 15th when midfielder Youssouf Fofana was red-carded for a stamp on Martin Terrier’s ankle.
Despite its numerical superiority, Rennes looked shaky at the back. Embolo proved a magnet for fouls and Joe Rodon and Arthur Theate were booked for holding the forward in the 21st and the 23rd, respectively.
Steve Mandanda also received a yellow card in the 31st for catching Embolo in the face while attempting to punch the ball away. The Rennes goalkeeper made amends by stopping the subsequent penalty taken by Axel Disasi before denying Krepin Diatta in the 36th.
Hurkacz beats Ruud 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in Montreal semifinals
MONTREAL — Eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland beat fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday in the National Bank Open semifinals.
Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta faced Britain’s Daniel Evans in the night match.
The 6-foot-5 Hurkacz had 18 aces and came to the net regularly,
“I think I found a good rhythm and I was making the right decisions,” Hurkacz said.
