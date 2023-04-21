Celtics’ Brogdon wins NBA’s 6th man of year award
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics asked Malcolm Brogdon to learn a new role. He mastered it quickly.
Brogdon was announced Thursday night as the NBA’s sixth man of the year, after a season in which he came off the bench exclusively and helped the Celtics finish with the second-best record in the NBA.
It’s the second major individual award of Brogdon’s career: The 30-year-old guard was rookie of the year in 2016-17.
Brogdon beat out fellow finalists Immanuel Quickley of New York and Bobby Portis of Milwaukee in the voting, with ballots cast by a panel of 100 reporters and broadcasters who cover the league.
Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game; among those who played primarily off the bench this season, only the Los Angeles Clippers’ Russell Westbrook finished the year with better averages in those three categories.
“This is such an honor. It has definitely been a transition for me, coming from Indiana to Boston,” said Brogdon, who had started every game the past four years in the NBA before embracing his role to come off the bench when he was acquired by the Celtics. “My last two seasons, they weren’t super successful, so for me that was another gut check for me in understanding that maybe I’m not a No. 1 guy but I can be a great No. 2, 3 or 4.”
D-backs designate 4-time All-Star Bumgarner for assignment
PHOENIX — The up-and-coming Arizona Diamondbacks see themselves as potential contenders in the National League West after a good start to the season.
That optimism forced general manager Mike Hazen to make a tough decision on Thursday.
The D-backs designated four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner for assignment following his latest shaky start, eating nearly $34.4 million of the salary from his $85 million, five-year deal that was signed in 2020.
“I ask our players and staff to have urgency around how we’re going to play and attack, so I have to do the same thing,” Hazen said. “That was part of the reason we made a decision. The team has played its butts off over the first three weeks of the season, frankly.”
The move takes Bumgarner off the team’s 40-man roster and leaves Arizona seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or else place him on outright waivers. The Diamondbacks announced the move Thursday, a day after Bumgarner allowed seven runs in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The big left-hander hasn’t lived up to expectations in the desert since signing his long-term deal in 2020. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he has gone 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts and is having his worst season with Arizona.
The 33-year-old has allowed at least five runs in three of his four starts and dropped to 1-3 with a 10.26 ERA after his latest blowup at St. Louis.
“I wish I had some kind of answers,” Bumgarner said after Wednesday’s game. “Not that I’m not going look for them — I’m going to look for them. But right now, I don’t have any for you guys. I wish I did. But I don’t.”
Scherzer suspended 10 games for sticky substance ejection
NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Maz Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Thursday following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand during a game.
Scherzer appealed the penalty imposed by Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, and can continue to play until the appeal is decided. The appeal would be heard by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.
He became the third pitcher suspended by MLB since the crackdown on sticky substances started in June 2021. Seattle’s Héctor Santiago was penalized that June 28 and Arizona’s Caleb Smith that Aug. 24, also 10-game penalties.
All three inspections that led to suspensions involved umpire Phil Cuzzi.
Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, was ejected on Wednesday during the fourth inning of a game at Dodger Stadium. He claimed the stickiness was caused by rosin and sweat and not by a foreign substance.
Cuzzi determined after the second inning that Scherzer’s hand was stickier and darker than normal and ordered Scherzer to wash his hand, which Scherzer said he did with alcohol while a Major League Baseball official watched.
After the third inning, Cuzzi then determined the pocket of Scherzer’s glove was “sticky,” likely with too much rosin, and he ordered Scherzer to change gloves. The umpires then checked the 38-year-old right-hander again before the fourth, and his hands were even worse than before.
WNBA partners with Scripps to broadcast Friday night games
NEW YORK — The WNBA and Scripps have signed a multiyear deal to televise Friday night regular-season games on ION.
The plan, announced Thursday, is to show approximately 44 games over 15 weeks — starting on May 26 and running to Sept. 8. There will be national games that the entire country can see, as well as ones shown in regional markets in two TV windows on Fridays.
“Fans would understand every Friday on the broadest platform, they could gather around the television and watch the WNBA,” Scripps president and CEO Adam Symson said in a phone interview. “We’ve seen the power of that kind of franchise and appointment setting viewing with the NFL with Sunday night football and Thursday night. This is an incredible opportunity to be able to provide that kind of viewing experience for WNBA fans.”
The WNBA is the first sports league to air on ION and is the first sports property on the new Scripps sports platform. The league will produce all the games, but details of the programming around the games are still being worked out.
“To be the inaugural partner is really groundbreaking,” WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison said. “The media landscape continues to evolve. We are at the forefront of that evolution.”
Over the past year, there’s been major viewership momentum for women’s basketball. The 2022 WNBA regular season was the most viewed on ESPN since 2006. And this year’s women’s NCAA Tournament had its highest viewership ever for the title game between Iowa and LSU that drew 9.9 million viewers; it was the first time the championship game was shown on ABC.
The WNBA’s current deal with ESPN is up in 2025. The network will show 25 regular season games this year and the entire playoffs again.
Memphis signee Williams pleads not guilty to gun charges
SAN DIEGO — Due to security concerns cited by his attorney, high school basketball star and Memphis signee Mikey Williams appeared via video conference for his arraignment Thursday on six felony charges of assault with a firearm. His attorney entered pleas of not guilty on Williams’ behalf.
Williams faces five charges of assault with a weapon and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle. He could get up to 28 years in prison if convicted on all counts.
Williams spoke only a few times, answering, “Yes, sir,” when asked by Superior Court Judge Louis R. Hanoian if he understood his rights and when he was told he couldn’t possess guns or ammunition as a condition of remaining free on a $50,000 bond.
The March 27 shooting happened at the $1.2 million home Williams purchased in unincorporated Jamul in eastern San Diego County. An argument just before midnight ended with gunshots being fired at a car that was leaving the house with five passengers inside it, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Bullets hit the car, but nobody inside was injured, authorities said.
The shooting was reported to authorities the next day. Officers executed a search warrant at the home and arrested Williams on April 13.
Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said Wednesday in his first media availability since Williams’ arrest that he wouldn’t speak about the case “out of respect for the ongoing process of what’s happening.”
“I mean, I’m gonna continue to recruit. As of right now, Mikey is still with us. That’s how I have to keep it until otherwise,” Hardaway added. “That’s why I say, I can’t really speak on the case. Nothing has happened thus far.”
Iga Swiatek reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals, Coco Gauff out
STUTTGART, Germany — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek returned from a rib injury with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 win over Zheng Qinwen to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix on Thursday as Coco Gauff suffered an upset loss to Anastasia Potapova.
Swiatek hadn’t played since reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells last month and missed the Miami Open as well as Poland’s match in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.
After a first-round bye in Stuttgart, Swiatek’s clay season started smoothly in a one-sided first set before Zheng came back from 3-1 down to level the second at 4-4, only for Swiatek to break Zheng’s serve in the next game and serve out the win.
Next up is a quarterfinal meeting with Karolina Pliskova after the Czech player beat Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).
Potapova beat sixth-ranked Gauff 6-2, 6-3 in a match where break points made all the difference. Potapova saved six break points on her own serve and converted three of 13 in Gauff’s service games. It was the American’s first tournament since she split with coach Diego Moyano, citing personal reasons on Moyano’s part.
Potapova next plays fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia, who defeated Tatjana Maria 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Paula Badosa set up a quarterfinal meeting with second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka after she beat fellow Spanish player Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-2 in their second-round match.
Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to a quarterfinal with Ons Jabeur after Elena Rybakina retired from their match when the Brazilian player was leading 6-1, 3-1.
Cubs place RHP Jameson Taillon on IL with groin injury
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list on Thursday because of a left groin strain.
Right-hander Javier Assad was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Assad was slated to start Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Cubs manager David Ross said Taillon got hurt while playing catch on Wednesday on flat ground in Oakland.
“Just felt a little something in the groin and didn’t feel like that’s something we should push,” Ross said. “It’s pretty sore. Got some work on, loosened up a little bit, but then some time went by, tightened back up. Hopefully it’s (a) minimal stay on the IL.”
The 31-year-old Taillon is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts in his first season with Chicago. He finalized a four-year contract with the Cubs in December that is worth roughly $68 million.
The IL stint was made retroactive to Monday.
Heading into the start against Los Angeles, the 25-year-old Assad had a 12.46 ERA in two relief appearances with the Cubs this season. He broke camp with the big league club and then was sent down on April 10.
NFL prospect Jefferson released from hospital after crash
MOBILE, Ala. — Former Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver and NFL prospect Michael Jefferson has been released from the hospital after his involvement in a car accident earlier this month in which a 55-year-old was killed.
In a statement to The Associated Press, Jefferson attorney Brad Sohn said Thursday that the NFL hopeful “would not have made it this far without being a fighter and remains in good spirits under the circumstances.”
“He still has optimism that — even as he continues to undergo grueling rehabilitation — he can have an outstanding NFL career,” Sohn’s statement said. “We believe that optimism is well-founded and hope a team will still select this terrific young man and great football player.”
At about 7:55 p.m. on April 9, Easter Sunday, a car driven by Charles A. Dunn collided head-on with a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Jefferson, 23. Another vehicle then struck Dunn’s car. Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sohn said that “a drunk driver tragically hit my client.”
Asked if there was any evidence that Dunn was impaired at the time, a spokesperson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the agency had no further comment on the crash.
Jefferson played the last two seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette after transferring from Alabama State. He finished with his best season, catching 51 passes for 810 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jefferson has been projected as a potential late-round pick in the draft starting April 27.
Alexander Zverev upset at BMW Open, Holger Rune advances
MUNICH — After waiting an extra day to get on court at the BMW Open, Alexander Zverev’s tournament was ended in straight sets by Christopher O’Connell on Thursday as top-seeded Holger Rune won his opening match.
Zverev had a first-round bye and his second-round match with O’Connell was delayed a day after rain washed out most of the Wednesday schedule.
Playing 82nd-ranked O’Connell in cold conditions in front of a German crowd huddled in thick coats, Zverev never built much momentum and struggled to land his first serves as he was defeated 7-6 (2), 6-4.
“It’s definitely tough playing Zverev here in front of the home crowd,” the 28-year-old Australian said in his on-court interview. “This is the coldest weather I’ve ever played in. It’s tough, took me a while to get warmed up.”
O’Connell will play qualifier Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals.
Rune secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Yannick Hanfmann and next plays Chilean clay-court specialist Cristian Garin. Rune is aiming to follow up his strong start to the clay season after he was runner-up to Andrey Rublev in Monaco last week. Garin beat sixth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 7-6 (3).
There were wins too for the second-seeded Taylor Fritz, who beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, and fourth-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp, who defeated Aslan Karatsev 6-2, 6-0.
Dominic Thiem’s match with Marc-Andrea Huesler was suspended because of darkness. The winner faces Fritz in the quarterfinals.
Schumacher’s family plans legal action over fake interview
The family of Formula One great Michael Schumacher plans to take legal action against a German magazine for publishing what it claimed to be an artificial intelligence-generated interview with Schumacher.
Family spokesperson Sabine Kehm confirmed to The Associated Press by email on Thursday that legal action is being planned over a “fake artificial intelligence interview by German outlet Die Aktuelle.”
The magazine printed a photo of the 54-year-old Schumacher on its front page last weekend along with the words: “Michael Schumacher, the first interview!”
The magazine also wrote “it sounds deceptively real” with the supposed quotes attributed to Schumacher generated by AI. Die Aktuelle is one of many tabloid celebrity magazines in Germany.
It was while skiing in the French Alps at Meribel that Schumacher fell in December 2013 and suffered a near-fatal brain injury. His head hit a rock which split open his helmet. Doctors removed blood clots but others were left untouched because they were too deeply embedded in his brain.
Since being transferred from hospital in September 2014, the seven-time F1 champion continues to be cared for privately at a family home in Switzerland.
Schumacher shares the record for most F1 titles with British driver Lewis Hamilton, who drives for Mercedes. Schumacher retired from F1 in 2012 after three seasons with Mercedes and was replaced on the team by Hamilton.
Boxer Conor Benn charged with use of prohibited substance
LONDON — British boxer Conor Benn has been charged with the alleged use of a prohibited substance, British anti-doping authorities said on Thursday.
UK Anti-Doping said the 26-year-old Benn was charged on April 3 for using clomifene, a female fertility drug that is on WADA’s list of banned substances and is known to elevate testosterone levels in men.
UKAD said it notified and provisionally suspended Benn on March 15. The anti-doping authority does not typically disclose that an athlete has been charged or suspended, but said this was “exceptional circumstances.”
Benn’s all-British catchweight bout with Chris Eubank Jr. was canceled in October after Benn returned traces of clomifene in a random test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.
The World Boxing Council cleared the welterweight fighter of intentional doping in February after a “highly elevated consumption of eggs” was considered a “reasonable explanation” for the failed test. That left Benn free to resume his boxing career outside Britain after he relinquished his British Boxing Board of Control licence.
Benn took to Twitter on Thursday to say the UKAD announcement was an attempt to “create a headline with my name.”
“Being ‘charged’ is a start of a process by which an athlete has to defend themselves,” he wrote. “I have not been sanctioned by anyone & I’m not banned from boxing. I remain free to fight in events that are not sanctioned by the BBBoC. I don’t even have a BBBoC licence.”
The British boxing authority noted the charge and said it “awaits the outcome of the UKAD process in due course.”
