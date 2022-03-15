Ducks trade D Josh Manson to Colorado for prospect Helleson
ANAHEIM — The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defense prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft.
The Ducks confirmed the deal Monday to part ways with Manson, an eight-year NHL veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
The 30-year-old Manson is a former sixth-round pick who played his way onto the Ducks’ roster in late 2014. The son of NHL enforcer Dave Manson has been a stalwart on Anaheim’s blue line ever since, racking up 26 goals, 87 assists and 431 penalty minutes in 453 games.
Manson will be a complementary piece with the NHL-leading Avalanche (42-13-5), who are building up their depth in anticipation of a long playoff run.
Manson has four goals and five assists in 45 games this season, well off his career-best scoring pace from the 2017-18 season. He returned to Anaheim’s lineup last weekend after missing 13 games with an injured finger.
Helleson is a 20-year-old Boston College product who has four goals and 21 assists in 32 games for the Eagles this season. He also played for the U.S. national team at the Beijing Olympics last month, recording one assist.
Manson is the first of three veterans headed toward unrestricted free agency to be moved by new Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and forward Rickard Rakell also are candidates to depart in trades if Anaheim can’t sign them to new long-term contracts, although Verbeek has said he hopes to retain them.
The sixth-place Ducks (27-25-10) have faded in the playoff race in the past few weeks, putting them in a tough position to end their three-year postseason drought.
Koufax to join Jackie Robinson with statue at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES — Sandy Koufax is set to join fellow Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson with a bronze statue at Dodger Stadium.
The Los Angeles Dodgers said Monday the unveiling will be June 18 before the team hosts Cleveland. The first 40,000 fans will receive a replica statue.
Koufax’s statue had been scheduled to be unveiled in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.
The 86-year-old Koufax and his late teammate will be honored near each other in the center-field plaza. Koufax’s statue will be sculpted by Branly Cadet, who also created the Robinson statue, which was unveiled in April 2017.
Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962. Koufax followed in 1972 at age 36, making him the youngest player to enter the Hall.
Koufax had a career record of 165-87 and a 2.76 ERA, as well as 2,396 strikeouts, 137 complete games and 40 shutouts. He was the first MLB pitcher to toss four no-hitters, including a perfect game, during his 12-year career.
Koufax pitched on World Series champion teams in 1955, ‘59, ‘63 and ‘65. He was a three-time Cy Young Award winner and a two-time World Series MVP.
Mets’ Alonso: No injury after car flipped over on Sunday
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said he was unhurt when his car flipped over in an accident in Tampa on Sunday.
The All-Star slugger said his wife, Haley, was in the car behind his and notified authorities.
“To me this is just really special to be here,” Alonso said Monday. “This is a really special spring training because yesterday was a really close experience to death. My car flipped over probably about three times and a guy ran a red light, T-boned me, and to me I’m just really thankful to be alive. I’m really thankful that I’m healthy. I’m very thankful to be here.
“It’s just anything can happen at any given moment, and I’m just super, super blessed to be here,” he added. “Hit, took some groundballs, threw, feel normal, feel fine. I’m going to be ready to go for full activity tomorrow. It’s just taking today to do some personal work, like some one-on-one drills. But today I just feel really blessed to be here, not just alive but health as well.”
Alonso was on his way to the Mets’ camp when the accident occurred.
“One thing I was coming here to work, coming to spring training, and the next thing I know I’m kicking my windshield and trying to get out of a flipped-over car. So just really blessed to be here. Thankful nothing’s wrong. Also, thank you, Ford, for having great engineering,” he said.
The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tampa police said the other driver was issued a citation for running a red light, and the crash remains under investigation.
Nets fined $50K for letting Kyrie Irving enter locker room
NEW YORK — The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $50,000 on Monday for letting Kyrie Irving into their locker room during a game in which he was unable to play because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Irving was a spectator at Barclays Center on Sunday, sitting across from the Nets bench for Brooklyn’s 110-107 victory over the New York Knicks. There is no longer a mandate that fans be vaccinated to enter the arena, but there is still one requiring it for someone who works there.
So the star guard had a seat in the stands, just as he did a night earlier to watch the ACC Tournament championship game. After the Nets game ended, he walked off arm-in-arm with Durant, who had scored a season-high 53 points, toward the locker room.
The league said in a statement Monday that the Nets violated New York City law and league health and safety protocols by permitting Irving to come into the locker room. Unlike the stands, the locker room is considered part of the team’s workplace environment.
Padres star Tatis has broken wrist, could be out 3 months
PEORIA, Ariz. — All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres likely will need surgery for a broken left wrist and could miss up to three months, general manager A.J. Preller said on Monday.
Tatis apparently suffered the injury early in the offseason and felt it when he began preparing for spring training, Preller said.
Reports surfaced in December that Tatis suffered scrapes on his hand and knee in a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. Tatis said he felt pain in the wrist shortly afterward, but thought it was from bruises.
He said the injury was a surprise and it got worse as he began taking swings to get ready for spring training, which was delayed due to the lockout.
“It’s bad. It’s terrible. I feel like everybody is disappointed, especially me,” Tatis said. “We have a pretty good chance this year as a team. I just want to be out there for my teammates and for the fans.”
The injury is a blow to a team that was looking for a fresh start following a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record.
Tatis, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he still led the NL with 42 home runs in 130 games and finished third in balloting for the NL MVP.
The electrifying Tatis batted .282 with 97 RBIs and 25 stolen bases last year. His season also included two trips to the injured list with left shoulder issues and a trip to the COVID-19 injury list.
He signed a $330 million, 14-year contract with the Padres during spring training last year.’
Nelly Korda recovering from blood clot in her arm
BRADENTON, Fla. — Top-ranked American and Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda has a blood clot in her arm and is home seeking treatment.
Korda, the No. 2 player in the women’s world ranking, posted on her social media accounts that she was in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday for a commercial shoot when her arm felt as though it was swelling following a routine morning workout.
She went to the emergency room as a precaution and was diagnosed with a blood clot. She did not say which arm.
The 23-year-old Korda said she was home getting treatment, will post updates when available and hoped to return soon.
Korda last year emerged as one of the LPGA’s biggest stars when she captured her first major at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to reach No. 1 in the world and won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics as one of her five victories.
She ended the year playing the PNC Championship with her father, Petr, a Grand Slam tennis champion who won the 1998 Australian Open.
Korda decided to skip the LPGA Tour’s two-week swing through Asia, which ended Sunday, and was scheduled to play next week at the JTBC Classic near San Diego. The LPGA’s first major of the year, the Chevron Championship at Rancho Mirage in California, starts March 31.
AP Source: Steelers sign QB Trubisky to 2-year deal
PITTSBURGH — Mitch Trubisky is going to get a shot at replacing Ben Roethlisberger.
A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job following Roethlisberger’s retirement in January.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official.
The agreement was first reported by NFL Network.
Trubisky, 27, joins the Steelers after spending 2021 backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo following a flame out in Chicago. The second overall pick in the 2017 draft spent four uneven seasons with the Bears, going 29-21 as a starter while passing for 10,652 yards with 64 touchdowns against 38 interceptions.
Trubisky joins a quarterbacks room that includes longtime Pittsburgh backup Mason Rudolph. The team is also expected to bring back Dwayne Haskins, who served as Pittsburgh’s third quarterback last season.
The move is among the first of what will likely be a busy free-agent market for Pittsburgh, which is looking to fill holes at several positions following a 9-7-1 season that ended with a blowout loss to Kansas City in the first round of the playoffs.
Browns release Jarvis Landry after 4 seasons, now free agent
CLEVELAND — Jarvis Landry helped the Browns rebuild from the NFL’s bottom floor. They’ll now try to stay relevant without him.
Cleveland released the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Monday in a tough but necessary cost-cutting move after the invaluable Landry became too expensive to keep.
One of the league’s steadiest pass catchers, the 29-year-old Landry was instrumental in the Browns’ turnaround after the team went just 1-31 in the two seasons before he arrived via trade from the Miami Dolphins in 2018.
Landry provided leadership and was one team’s top offensive players as the Browns ended a nearly 20-year playoff drought in 2020.
“The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a release. “Jarvis’ on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release.
“These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus.”
Mariners land All-Star Winker, Suárez in trade with Reds
The Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in exchange for a package of players.
The trade gives the Mariners what they coveted for their batting order. They’re getting a left-handed hitter who can play in the outfield and a corner infielder with major power just three seasons removed from hitting 49 home runs.
Seattle is sending pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley and top pitching prospect Brandon Williamson and a player to be named to the Reds.
Brent Sass keeps up Iditarod lead but is wary about Seavey
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Brent Sass hadn’t seen another musher for hundreds of miles, a pretty good sign when you’re leading the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Sass arrived in the checkpoint at White Mountain at 11:05 a.m. Monday and picked up $2,500 for being the first to make it to the community.
White Mountain is where mushers have a mandatory eight-hour layover before they make the final 77-mile (124-kilometer) push along Alaska’s western coastline and the Bering Sea’s ice to the finish line in Nome.
Asked by a film crew for the Iditarod Insider website at the Koyuk checkpoint Sunday night whether he is letting himself start to think about the finish line, Sass responded: “No way, not quite yet.”
“We’re not there yet,” Sass said. “It’s been a good run, but he’s still right back there.”
Sass was referring to Dallas Seavey, the five-time champion who has been running in second place behind Sass.
Sass may have felt Seavey’s presence behind him, but he hadn’t set eyes on him or any other musher since taking command of the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race across the Alaska wilderness late last week.
“I haven’t seen anyone since Cripple,” he said of the checkpoint 379 miles (610 kilometers) behind Koyuk on the trail.
That changed when Seavey pulled into White Mountain about 2 1/2 hours after Sass to begin his eight-hour mandated break before he can get back on the trail to Nome.
Forty-nine mushers started the Iditarod on March 6 in Willow. Since then, five have withdrawn from the race, including Josh McNeal.
He dropped out of the race Sunday night at the Galena checkpoint, saying it was in the best interest of his dog team.
F1 champ Lewis Hamilton wants to change his name
Lewis Hamilton wants to change his name to add his mother’s surname.
The seven-time Formula One champion — full name Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton — plans to include “Larbalestier” as a third middle name.
His father Anthony and mother Carmen divorced when he was a child.
“I am really proud of my family’s name. My mum’s name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name,” Hamilton said while preparing for the season’s opening grand prix this weekend in Bahrain.
“I don’t really fully understand the whole idea that when people get married the woman loses her name and I really want my mum’s name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”
The process won’t be done in time for the race this weekend.
“Hopefully soon,” he said. “We are working on it.”
