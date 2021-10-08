Ohtani wins Baseball Digest player of year; Scherzer top arm
NEW YORK — Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was selected major league player of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay.
Max Scherzer was voted pitcher of the year and Josh Hader was picked as the top reliever in awards announced Thursday.
Ohtani received 16 first-place votes in balloting by a 19-member panel of baseball writers and broadcasters that included several former players, managers and executives.
At the plate, Ohtani hit 46 home runs — third-most in the majors — and had 100 RBIs while compiling a .965 OPS that ranked fifth. He scored 103 runs, stole 25 bases and even tied for the big league lead with eight triples.
He became the only player in history with at least 45 homers, 25 doubles, 25 steals and eight triples in one season.
On the mound, the right-hander from Japan went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts. He struck out 156 batters and walked 44 in 130.1 innings.
It was a two-way performance unmatched in baseball annals, even by Babe Ruth.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got two first-place votes and came in second, 14 points behind Ohtani. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto was third and Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, who received the other first-place vote, finished fourth.
Scherzer, traded from Washington to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 30, went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 179.1 innings. He was 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 11 starts for the Dodgers.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner received eight first-place votes and beat out Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, who led the majors with a 2.43 ERA and was picked first on four ballots.
Scherzer also won Baseball Digest pitcher of the year in 2013 with the Detroit Tigers.
Hader was a runaway winner with 16 first-place votes after converting 34 of 35 save chances for NL Central champion Milwaukee this season. He went 4-2 with a 1.23 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 60 appearances covering 58.2 innings. The left-hander didn’t give up a run in his final 21 outings.
Pepi scores 2 more goals, lifts US over Jamaica in qualifier
AUSTIN, Texas — Ricardo Pepi got a pair of goals early in the second half, becoming at 18 the youngest American to score in consecutive World Cup qualifiers, and the United States dominated Jamaica in a 2-0 victory Thursday night.
Pepi, who scored the his first international goal to break a second-half tie at Honduras, put the U.S. ahead in the 49th minute to cap a quick end-to-end movement and added another goal in the 62nd.
Pepi made his Major League Soccer debut for Dallas in June 2019 and decided just before the start of qualifying to play for the U.S. over Mexico. His sudden rise on the international stage has sparked interest in European clubs interested in a transfer.
Playing without injured attackers Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, the 13th-ranked Americans won their second consecutive qualifier after opening with a pair of draws and improved to eight points after four of 14 matches in the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, The other six nations all played later Thursday.
No. 59 Jamaica, which has not gone to the World Cup since 1998, has one point after four matches.
Next up for the U.S. is a Sunday game at Panama followed by a home match next Wednesday against Costa Rica at Columbus, Ohio.
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme
NEW YORK — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses.
“The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told a news conference after FBI agents across the country arrested 15 ex-players and one of their wives in a three-year conspiracy that authorities say started in 2017.
According to an indictment returned in Manhattan federal court, the ex-players teamed up to defraud the supplemental coverage plan by submitting fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental procedures that never happened.
Strauss said prosecutors have travel records, email and GPS data that proves the ex-players were sometimes far from the medical and dental offices at the times when they were supposedly getting treated.
In one instance, she said, an ex-player was playing basketball in Taiwan when he was supposedly getting $48,000 worth of root canals and crowns on eight teeth at a Beverly Hills, California, dental office in December 2018.
The indictment said the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan — funded primarily by NBA teams — received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.
Nets say Irving ineligible to play in home preseason game
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets listed Kyrie Irving as ineligible to play in their home exhibition game Friday, another strong indication he has not met New York’s vaccination requirement.
Irving has not been with the Nets for any of their practices in New York, where professional athletes are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to practice or play.
The Nets are prevented by law from revealing whether he has been vaccinated, but listed him as “ineligible to play” in the injury report for their preseason game Friday against Milwaukee.
There is nothing related to the NBA that would cause a player to have that designation.
Unless Irving is vaccinated, he would have to miss the Nets’ 41 home games and their two road games against the New York Knicks. The NBA has said he wouldn’t be paid for any of those games.
He practiced with the Nets last week when they held training camp in San Diego, but hasn’t been with the team since it returned home.
LB Jaylon Smith joins Packers one day after Cowboys drop him
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jaylon Smith has joined the Green Bay Packers, one day after the Dallas Cowboys released the veteran linebacker.
The Packers officially announced Thursday afternoon that they had signed Smith. Packers coach Matt LaFleur had talked earlier in the day about how the former Cowboy would fit in with the Packers.
“I just think (he’s) a veteran guy who’s played at a really high level and just can bring kind of a mentality and leadership to our defense,” LaFleur said.
“Certainly he’s going to be behind quite a bit, being the fact we’re heading to Week 5 and it’s a totally different system, so there’s going to be a lot of work that needs to be put in, not only from him but from our coaching staff to get him up to speed, but we’ll let him kind of come in here and compete to play.”
Smith wasn’t available to practice on Thursday, and LaFleur said it’s “highly unlikely” that Smith would play for the Packers (3-1) as soon as Sunday’s game in Cincinnati (3-1).
Montreal star Carey Price steps away for mental health help
MONTREAL — Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program, a stunning announcement Thursday less than a week before start of the season and just three months after the former NHL MVP backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final.
The league and players’ union said the 34-year-old Price will be away from the team while he takes part in the program. The union did not specify why he entered the program, but Price’s wife, Angela, cited mental health as a reason in an Instagram post showing Price and their three children.
“Part of the privilege of being in the position our family is in, is that we also get a public platform to show how there is and can be a path for anyone who is struggling,” she wrote. “No matter what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first not just by saying it, but by showing up and doing the work to get better. Carey’s showing up for himself and our family and making the best possible decision for us.”
Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Price would be in the program for at least 30 days. He said the news caught him by surprise, but he encouraged everyone to seek help when needed.
“Because your hockey career lasts so many years, but you have the rest of your life — your kids, your family — that’s the most important thing,” he said.
Ko has early lead at Founders Cup, 11 straight rounds in 60s
WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — Jin Young Ko put a tough loss behind her quickly and ran off six birdies over a seven-hole stretch on the back nine for an 8-under 63 on Thursday to build an early three-shot lead in the Cognizant Founders Cup.
It was her 11th consecutive round in the 60s, three short of the record that Annika Sorenstam set in 2005.
Sandra Gal had a 66 despite not making birdie on any of the par 5s at Mountain Ridge.
The large group at 67 included Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in women’s golf who had not played since the Solheim Cup a month ago, U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso and two-time major champion So Yeon Ryu.
Ko, whom Korda replaced at No. 1 in the summer, had control of the ShopRite LPGA Classic last week in southern New Jersey until she missed a series of putts from the 10-foot range, including the last hole to finish one shot behind Celine Boutier.
AP source: Browns’ Mayfield has torn labrum in left shoulder
BEREA, Ohio — For now, Baker Mayfield’s going to play through the pain — and maybe some painful-looking passes.
Cleveland’s quarterback has a partially torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder that does not require surgery at this time, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Mayfield, who had his shoulder pop out while he attempted to make a tackle last month against Houston, will continue to play as long as the injury doesn’t worsen, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
It’s possible Mayfield can make it through the season and then undergo a procedure to fix the tear. But nothing is guaranteed and Mayfield’s injury will make him even more of a target, starting Sunday against star defensive end Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Browns have veteran Case Keenum as a backup to Mayfield should they need him.
McCaffrey says Thursday night game contributed to injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Add Christian McCaffrey to a growing list of NFL players who don’t like Thursday night games.
The Carolina Panthers’ 2019 All-Pro running back said he “definitely” feels like playing on a short week against the Houston Texans on Sept. 23 contributed to his strained hamstring, which held him out of last week’s 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
McCaffrey has been limited this week in practice, but feels as if he might be able to play Sunday when the Panthers (3-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3).
However, Panthers coach Matt Rhule has said that will be a game-time decision.
McCaffrey pulled up during a first-quarter run against the Texans in Week 3 and has not played since.
He called the injury “extremely frustrating” and said it could have been avoided with more rest.
“I don’t prefer Thursday night games,” McCaffrey said Thursday. “You go through a lot in a football game and then you really get two days to recover — and one of those days is a travel day. So you get two days to recover, you hop on a plane, you’re in a hotel and then go out and play in a football game. It’s tough.”
McCaffrey, who missed 13 games in 2020 because of injuries, said he thinks players need more time between games to recover from injuries.
Avs head coach Bednar sidelined after positive COVID-19 test
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche announced that coach Jared Bednar has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next two preseason games against the Dallas Stars.
Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Nolan Pratt will take his place on the bench, the team posted Thursday on Twitter. The Avalanche play in Dallas on Thursday night and host the Stars on Saturday. Colorado opens the regular season Wednesday against Chicago.
In other news, the Avalanche announced they will be without backup goaltender Pavel Francouz for approximately three to four weeks due to a lower-body injury. Francouz missed last season after having hip surgery.
High school football team ends season amid hazing allegation
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick High School football team’s season has been canceled and its coach fired following a hazing investigation that revealed “serious misbehavior” at an overnight team retreat, the school department said.
The Brunswick School Department said Wednesday in a letter to the community that longtime varsity coach Daniel Cooper was fired. School officials said they could not safely field a varsity team given the removal of players from the team, injuries and other factors.
The school department’s lawyer had conducted an investigation into allegations that a sex toy was put in the mouth of a boy while team members restrained him during a preseason retreat at Thomas Point Beach in Brunswick, the Portland Press Herald reported.
A heavily redacted copy of a report detailing the investigation said videos of the alleged hazing circulated the school, according to the newspaper.
“The investigation revealed serious misbehavior that was out of step with our policies and expectations,” Superintendent Phil Potenziano wrote in an email to the newspaper.
Cooper had been placed on leave along with assistant coach Greg Nadeau. It’s unclear if Nadeau will face further punishment.
“I’m not ready to say much right now. The wound is still fresh and it hurts,” Cooper told the newspaper in a text.
The Brunswick Police Department is conducting its own investigation and will be reviewing the videos.
US skier Shiffrin plans more speed races in new season
Mikaela Shiffrin is planning a return to speed racing in the alpine skiing World Cup season, after reducing her schedule almost exclusively to slalom and giant slalom last year.
The American two-time Olympic champion said on Thursday she was eyeing a start at the first speed races of the season: Two downhills and a super-G in Lake Louise, Alberta, in early December.
“For my whole career my focus will always be tech, but I love speed, and I love Lake Louise especially, so that is in the plan right now,” Shiffrin said.
“I probably won’t be at every single speed race, it’s just not really possible.”
Shiffrin’s first career win in a speed race came in the Lake Louise downhill in 2017, and she added a super-G victory at the same resort the following year.
The new season, which includes the Beijing Olympics in February, starts on Oct. 23 with the traditional giant slalom on a glacier in Sölden, Austria.
Shiffrin triumphed in the season opener in 2014 for one of her 69 World Cup wins.
Shiffrin returned last November after a 10-month break from racing following the death of her father, the coronavirus outbreak, and a back injury.
She competed only in the technical events, except at the world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in February, when she won gold in alpine combined and bronze in super-G.
“This last season was a bit … kind of comeback, almost. And I really had enough to focus on in slalom and GS,” said Shiffrin, who was speaking in Austria at a virtual media event of her equipment supplier, Atomic.
“I feel like there is a million things I can improve, especially after last season: The timing in the gates, in slalom keeping up with my quickness and agility, there was a conditioning aspect to it as well. I feel like everything could be on a higher level.”
The three-time overall World Cup champion used the offseason to work on various aspects of her skiing in all alpine disciplines.
“I don’t feel any lack of things I can improve but I guess sometimes it is good to take a step back and say, ‘The level is pretty good.’”
Turetzky retires after 54 years as Nets’ official scorer
NEW YORK — Herb Turetzky retired Thursday after spending 54 years as the official scorer of the Nets franchise in two leagues and two states.
The only scorer in franchise history, Turetzky worked more than 2,200 games, earning a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for most professional basketball games scored. That included 1,465 consecutive regular-season and playoff games, beginning in the 1984-85 season and ending in October 2018.
His first game was the New Jersey Americans of the ABA against the Pittsburgh Pipers on Oct. 23, 1967, at the Teaneck Armory. Still a senior at Long Island University then, Turetzky worked in nine home arenas, including ABA championships for the Nets in 1974 and ‘76, plus NBA Finals appearances for the New Jersey Nets in 2002 and ‘03.
The Nets said Turetzky would be given the title of official scorer emeritus and they would honor him at a later date.
Temple names Texas administrator Arthur Johnson next AD
PHILADELPHIA — Temple named Arthur Johnson, a veteran administrator at Texas, as the Owls’ new athletic director.
Retired Temple basketball coach Fran Dunphy held the job on an interim basis since Pat Kraft left in 2020 to become AD at Boston College.
Johnson, in his role of senior associate athletic director for administration and operations at Texas since 2014, has been responsible for the internal management of the Longhorns’ athletic department.
“During a remarkable 25-year career, he’s been instrumental in raising the competitive profiles of three storied athletic programs — the University of Texas, the University of Georgia and Arizona State University — and he’s uniquely prepared to lead and elevate Temple to a similar championship status,” Temple President Jason Wingard said Wednesday in a statement. “After an extensive search that yielded intense interest from industry-leading candidates across the nation, Arthur emerged as best exemplifying the proud tradition, and expected future, of excellence in academics and athletics that Temple represents.”
Johnson takes over at Temple with a basketball program that is just 19-28 under coach Aaron McKie and a football program that tried for years to build an on-campus stadium to help boost interest and create revenue.
Top English cricket official quits after a turbulent year
The top official in English cricket quit on Thursday, saying the decision was taken for his wellbeing because the demands of the job during the coronavirus pandemic have “taken a personal toll on me.”
Ian Watmore has stepped down as chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board after serving barely a year in a role in which he was appointed to work two days per week.
It proved to be a turbulent period for the ECB, though, mainly because of the effects of the pandemic, which has hit the sport’s finances hard and led to major structural and logistical changes in the game.
The announcement of the departure of Watmore, whose previous jobs included being chief executive of the English Football Association, came a day before England was to announce whether its players will travel to Australia for the Ashes series scheduled for December and January, amid concerns about pandemic-related restrictions in place Down Under.
Lille and Marseille away fans banned from traveling in 2021
PARIS — The French league has banned fans from Lille and Marseille from traveling to away games for the rest of the year following violence in recent games.
The LFP’s disciplinary committee issued its verdicts at midnight on Wednesday, giving each club a suspended deduction of one point.
Lens was also given a suspended one-point deduction and ordered to play two home games without fans. Angers had one section of its stadium closed for two games. Both clubs had already served those punishments, but Angers was also ordered to pay a fine of 20,000 euros ($23,000).
Last month, about 50 Marseille supporters ran onto the field and clashed with Angers counterparts in their tribune at the final whistle.
Just days earlier, fans ripped up seats and threw them at each other at halftime during the Lens-Lille northern derby. The match was interrupted for 30 minutes but continued.
In August, there was serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille game, which was suspended and will be replayed on Oct. 27.
The problematic issue of fan disorder in France again resurfaced last Thursday, when the Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome.
Nigerian sprinter Okagbare facing 3 charges in doping case
MONACO — Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare is facing three charges in a doping case which surfaced in dramatic circumstances when she was barred from running in the Olympic 100-meter semifinals hours before the race.
The Athletics Integrity Unit revealed on Thursday that Okagbare tested positive for blood booster EPO in Nigeria in June, in addition to another failed test for human growth hormone in Slovakia in July, which was announced during the Olympics.
Okagbare was also charged with failing to cooperate with the investigation after she disobeyed an order to produce “documents, records and electronic storage devices” in relation to the other charges, the AIU said.
She has not commented on the charges, but the AIU said she denies all charges and has requested a disciplinary hearing.
Okagbare had won her 100 heat at the Tokyo Olympics when the AIU told her she was provisionally suspended over the test for human growth hormone. During the Olympics, she criticized Nigerian sports officials after other athletes from the country were blocked from the Games because they hadn’t undergone enough drug testing in the months before. Officials were “forgetting their major responsibility ‘THE ATHLETES’,” she wrote on Twitter.
Three days before her EPO positive in June, Okagbare ran the 100 in a personal-best 10.63 seconds at the Nigerian championships, just 0.02 seconds slower than the eventual winning time for Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah. World Athletics records don’t consider Okagbare’s time official because of a substantial tailwind.
Okagbare won the bronze medal in the long jump at the 2008 Olympics. That was later upgraded to a silver medal when a Russian athlete was banned for doping. At the 2013 world championships, she doubled up with long jump silver and 200-meter bronze. Okagbare also won the 100 and the 200 at the Commonwealth Games in 2014.
