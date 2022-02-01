Brady says he’s still evaluating his future plans
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn’t ready to make a decision about retirement.
Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other.”
The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He’s under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is coming off one of the best seasons in his 22-year career.
“I understand my decision affects a lot of people’s lives so when that decision comes, it’ll come,” Brady said.
MLB lockout talks to resume today as spring training nears
NEW YORK — Baseball labor negotiations are set to resume Tuesday, just over two weeks before the scheduled start of a spring training that’s threatened by a lockout.
The sport’s ninth work stoppage began Dec. 2 after the expiration of a five-year labor contract, and the sides did not meet again on the central economic issues until Jan. 24, when players withdrew their proposal for more liberalized free agency.
Management responded the following day by withdrawing its proposal for more limited salary arbitration. Clubs also accepted the union’s framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usually about 30 players annually.
Tuesday’s session will be the first on the central issues since then, and the sides don’t agree on many economic proposals, leaving very little time to end the lockout and avoid disrupting the Feb. 16 scheduled start of spring training workouts. Players would need several days to travel to team complexes in Arizona and Florida, plus time to go through COVID-19 protocols.
Given the need for at least three weeks of workouts, Opening Day on March 31 would be threatened if there is not an agreement by late February or early March.
Cousins is Rodgers’ sub for Pro Bowl for third time
EAGAN, Minn. — Kirk Cousins will be the Pro Bowl injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for a third time.
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was added Monday to the NFC roster. The all-star game will be played Sunday in Las Vegas. Rodgers played much of the season for the Green Bay Packers with a broken toe.
A pair of Tennessee Titans also were added as injury replacements Monday afternoon. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is replacing Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, while left guard Rodger Saffold, a 12-year veteran, is filling in for Quenton Nelson of Indianapolis. This will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for both.
Cousins was also picked as the fill-in for Rodgers after the 2019 season with Minnesota and after the 2016 season with Washington. Cousins has never made the original Pro Bowl roster.
The 33-year-old Cousins was one of only two players in the NFL this season with 30-plus touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions. Rodgers was the other. Cousins posted a 103.1 passer rating, ranking fourth in the league behind Rodgers, Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott.
Vandalized plaque honoring Jackie Robinson to be displayed in museum
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plaque honoring baseball legend Jackie Robinson that was vandalized in Georgia is coming to Kansas City’s Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to be put on display.
The sign was erected in 2001 outside the birthplace of Robinson near Cairo, Georgia. Community members there discovered last year that someone had shot the plaque multiple times.
Curator and museum vice president Ray Doswell told the Kansas City Star that displaying the defaced marker is an opportunity to teach the public about Robinson’s story and combat hate. Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947 when he became the league’s first Black player.
Robinson’s hometown replaced the damaged marker, with help from the league, and added another marker at a library last week.
The vandalized marker is slated to go on display around mid-April, after a display case is built and spot secured in the museum, to coincide with the museum’s celebration of the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers. The plaque is expected to be permanently loaned to the Kansas City museum for regular display.
Museum community engagement manager Kiona Sinks said in a tweet that the vandalized marker will “serve as a reminder that the ugliness of America’s past persists to this day.”
Hoosiers longtime PA announcer Chuck Crabb retires at 71
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Chuck Crabb, the public address announcer for Indiana men’s basketball games and many other Hoosiers sports for over four decades, is calling it a career.
The 71-year-old Crabb announced his retirement on Monday. The decision takes effect immediately.
Crabb and his booming, baritone voice became a fixture at football and men’s basketball games after replacing Bert Laws in 1977. Over the next 45 years, Crabb added men’s soccer games, women’s basketball games and men’s and women’s track and field competitions to his repertoire.
The 1973 Indiana graduate also worked at the Los Angeles and Atlanta Olympics in 1984 and 1996, called men’s World Cup games in 1994 and women’s World Cup games in 1999. He served in other capacities at the Pan American Games, American sports and Olympics festivals, the U.S. National Track and Field Championships and the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials.
US defender Bello joins Bundesliga club Bielefeld
BIELEFELD, Germany — United States defender George Bello joined German first division team Arminia Bielefeld from Atlanta United on the last day of the winter transfer period on Monday.
The German club said 20-year-old Bello signed a deal through June 2026 and will wear the No. 24 jersey.
Bielefeld, which was promoted as second division champion in 2020, is 14th in the 18-team Bundesliga, just two points above the relegation zone.
“In George we’re getting a very fast and dynamic left back with a strong attacking drive,” Bielefeld coach Frank Kramer said. “He’s a good kid who brings that typical American enthusiasm and wants to make a difference.”
Atlanta said Bello is the club’s first homegrown player to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues.
“Each player has a different path in their development, but George is a shining example of one of those pathways that our club can offer,” Atlanta technical director Carlos Bocanegra said.
Bello is a 20-year-old native of Nigeria who moved with his family to suburban Atlanta when he was 1. He joined Atlanta’s academy in 2016, made his MLS debut in 2018, and soon after scored his first goal against New England Revolution. He made his breakthrough in 2020 with 20 games, all but one as a starter, then followed with 29 games in 2021.
Bello represented the United States at youth level before making his senior debut a year ago in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago. He has since made another five appearances, including a start in the 2021 Gold Cup final win over Mexico.
Del Potro returning to tour after 2½ years out injured
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martín del Potro accepted wild cards on Monday to play two clay court tournaments after 2½ years recovering from a knee injury.
Organizers of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires starting next week said the 33-year-old del Potro has entered. He will also feature at the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro the following week.
Del Potro, winner of the 2009 U.S. Open among 22 singles titles and ranked as high as No. 3, has had a career blighted by wrist and knee injuries. His last tournament was in June 2019 at Queens Club in London, where he broke his right knee.
Since then, del Potro has submitted to several treatments, including two surgeries. The last was in March 2021.
“It will be very special to come back to the tour in Buenos Aires and play in Rio, too,” del Potro said in a statement shared by Rio Open organizers. “I have worked a lot and made all the effort to be with you in the next few weeks.”
Three former Blackhawks to help team with GM search
CHICAGO — Former Chicago Blackhawks forwards Eddie Olczyk, Marian Hossa and Patrick Sharp have agreed to help the team in its search for a new general manager.
Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said Olczyk, Hossa and Sharp “are respected hockey minds who have great knowledge of the game.” Mike Forde, the executive chairman of Sportsology and a former executive with Chelsea F.C., also is advising the team on the opening.
“Alongside other advisors, we will use their expertise and industry-leading strategy while looking for our next general manager,” Wirtz said Monday in a statement posted on the team’s Twitter account.
“The perspective this group will provide is instrumental to this process and we are excited to have them assist the club with this important decision. We will start interviewing candidates this week.”
Wirtz, the son of team owner Rocky Wirtz, announced Wednesday that the team plans to interview candidates “both inside and outside of hockey.” Interim GM Kyle Davidson is among the candidates for the full-time role.
Davidson was elevated to the interim job after longtime general manager Stan Bowman resigned in October in the wake of a report by an outside law firm that found the organization mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010.
The report also played a role in the departure of Al MacIsaac, another of Chicago’s top hockey executives, and the NHL fined the team $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.”
Sharp and Hossa were both key performers on Chicago’s last three championship teams, in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Olczyk, 55, began and finished his career with the Blackhawks, scoring 77 of his 342 career goals in 322 regular-season games with the team.
Mercury trade Vaughn to Dream for draft pick
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury have traded center Kia Vaughn to the Atlanta Dream for a 2023 third-round pick.
Vaughn played a key role in Phoenix’s run to the 2021 WNBA Finals, averaging 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds as a backup to Brittney Griner.
The 6-foot-4 center has played 12 WNBA seasons with the Mercury, Washington Mystics and two stints for the New York Liberty. She has career averages of 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Vaughn was the eighth overall pick out of Rutgers by the Liberty in the 2009 WNBA draft.
Vaughn’s trade was the first move made by the Mercury since hiring Vanessa Nygaard as head coach last week.
Utah’s Ingles out after MRI shows torn ACL in right knee
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles tore a ligament in his right knee that will require surgery.
Ingles is out indefinitely after an MRI on Monday revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He will have surgery in the coming weeks.
Ingles was injured in the second quarter of the Jazz’s game Sunday night at Minnesota. His left leg buckled as he drove to the basket with 5:52 remaining, and the Target Center crowd fell silent while he was treated on the floor.
The seven-year veteran had to be helped off the court. The Jazz were already shorthanded with the absences of Donovan Mitchell (concussion) and Rudy Gobert (left calf strain).
Ingles, Utah’s all-time 3-point leader, was averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 45 appearances this season.
The Jazz are 30-21 and in fourth in the Western Conference standings this season but they have lost their last five straight games.
Blazers’ Little to have surgery, will miss rest of season
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little will miss the rest of the season because of a left shoulder injury that requires surgery.
Little was injured in the fourth quarter of Portland’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 25. The team announced he will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in Florida on Tuesday.
Little appeared in 42 games this season for the Blazers with 23 starts. He averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the season.
He took advantage of increased playing time in January, averaging 13.1 points with 5.7 rebounds for the month.
Little, 21, is in his third NBA season after being selected by the Blazers with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of North Carolina.
The Blazers (21-29, 10th place Western Conference) have been beset by injuries and absences this season. Star guard Damian Lillard was sidelined because of a lingering abdominal injury at the start of the new year and eventually underwent surgery. There is no timetable for his return.
Starter CJ McCollum recently returned after missing 17 games with a collapsed right lung. Center Cody Zeller had surgery on his right knee last week and will be reevaluated in two months.
Other players have missed time because of more minor injuries and the league’s COVID-19 protocols. In all, the Blazers have used 14 different lineups this season.
Devils coach Lindy Ruff to miss 2 games after father’s death
NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff will miss the next two games following the death of his father in western Canada.
The Devils said Monday that Leeson Ruff died on Friday at a hospital in Warburg, Alberta. He was 88 and had been ill.
Ruff will miss a home-and-home series with the Maple Leafs. The teams will play in Toronto on Monday and New Jersey on Tuesday.
Assistant coach Alain Nasreddine will run the Devils. He held that spot in late December and early January after Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 and missed three games.
