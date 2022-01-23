Bulls G Caruso sidelined by broken wrist after Allen foul
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will have surgery next week to repair his broken right wrist after he was taken down by Grayson Allen during the third quarter of Friday night’s 94-90 loss at Milwaukee.
The team said Caruso will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. It’s another tough blow for Chicago (28-16) after it announced Thursday that guard Lonzo Ball needs arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.
Caruso, who turns 28 on Feb. 28, is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 28 games in his first season with Chicago.
Caruso was driving to the basket Friday night when a hard foul from Allen caused him to land on his right side. Caruso lay on the floor for a few minutes, though he stayed in the game to attempt the free throws that resulted from Allen’s flagrant 2 foul.
“For Alex to be in the air like that, and for (Allen) to take him down like that, it could have ended (Caruso’s) career,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said after the loss. “And (Allen) has a history of this. That to me was really, it was really dangerous. And I really hope the league takes a hard look at something like that because (Allen) could have really, really seriously hurt him.”
Caruso said after the game that his wrist was “a little banged up” and that he’d have to see how it feels in the next couple of days.
“The dude just grabbed me out of the air,” Caruso said.
Allen served a one-game suspension during the 2016-17 season while at Duke after tripping an opposing player for the third time in a calendar year. He was ejected from an NBA Summer League game in 2019 after committing two flagrant fouls.
The Bucks acquired Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason. He spent two seasons at Memphis after playing his rookie season with the Utah Jazz.
Hawaii taps former star quarterback Timmy Chang as coach
HONOLULU — The University of Hawaii has hired former star quarterback Timmy Chang as its new head coach.
Athletics director David Matlin announced Chang’s hiring on Saturday in a release, saying Chang “made a name for himself throwing the football as a young quarterback and has continued his legacy in the collegiate coaching ranks over the past decade.
“The time has come for him to take over the program that developed him into the coach, father, husband and leader he is today.”
Just last month, Chang was hired by Colorado State to be its wide receivers coach. Previously, he spent five years at Nevada under Jay Norvell — who is now Colorado State’s head coach — as a tight end and wide receivers coach, and also had coaching stints at Emory and Henry and Jackson State.
Chang, who is from Honolulu, set the NCAA’s all-time passing (17,072) and total offense (16,910) records when he played for Hawaii from 2000 to 2004. He was also a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award in his last season with Hawaii.
Chang said in a statement: “I’m back. I’m home.”
“In my heart, I’ve never left. Like I’ve always done, I’m ready to give my all for Hawai’i. The highest privilege in coaching is the right to represent an institution as a head coach. This is beyond indescribable,” he said. “I get to do it here in Hawai’i, where I am from. I am so proud to represent MY school and state. I’m honored to lead the BRADDAHHOOD.”
Chang will be formally introduced next week. No details about his contract were made available on Saturday night.
Earlier this week, former Hawaii football coach June Jones declined a proposal to return to lead the program for a second time. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that Jones bristled at a two-year contract and the fact Matlin would have to approve the assistant coaches.
Japan’s Mihara wins 2nd Four Continents figure skating title
TALLINN, Estonia — Mai Mihara won her second career Four Continents figure skating title on Saturday in a strong recovery from missing out on the Japanese team for the Winter Olympics, and Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov took pairs gold for the United States.
Mihara was near-flawless in Saturday’s free skate with a program packed with triple jumps until she ran out of momentum on her final combination spin. It was still more than enough to keep her lead from the short program.
Mihara scored a total 218.03 points to win a second Four Continents title after claiming the gold in 2017. Japanese skaters have won the women’s gold at the last six editions of the event, which brings together leading skaters from outside Europe. Mihara placed fourth at Japanese nationals, when the top three were selected for the Olympic team.
South Korean skaters claimed the silver and bronze, with Lee Hae-in scoring 213.52 and Kim Ye-lim on 209.91.
Olympic favorite Goggia wins in Cortina despite wild run
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — If she can stay upright, stay within the gates, there’s no beating Sofia Goggia in downhill these days. That’s why she’s an overwhelming favorite to repeat as Olympic champion at next month’s Beijing Games.
A week after crashing at high speed in Austria, Goggia captured her fourth win in five World Cup downhills this season on Saturday despite a mishap-filled run in which the Italian was all over the shortened Olympia delle Tofane course.
Hit by a big gust of wind shortly into her run, Goggia was pushed way wide and had to check her skis to get back into the racing line. A bit further down, she again drifted off course and almost missed a gate. But Goggia regained her speed after each mishap and won by 0.20 seconds ahead of Ramona Siebenhofer of Austria.
Goggia appeared upset with herself immediately after crossing the finish line, then was clearly surprised when she picked her head up and saw she was in the lead, raising her hands as if to say, “How did that happen?” Then she fell backward onto the snow in delight.
“I had so much wind that I got twisted around,” Goggia said. “It’s incredible, with everything that I did today, to see the green light. It’s a dream, especially here in Cortina. When I realized I was first my heart exploded.”
Goggia missed her home world championships in Cortina last season after breaking a bone in her right knee. Then at Altenmarkt-Zauchensee last Saturday, she was leading when she lost control in a dark section of the course and hit the safety nets. She avoided serious injury but was banged up to the point that by Monday she couldn’t walk.
Portland’s Lillard discusses his surgery, possible return
During the Tokyo Olympics, when Damian Lillard’s abdominal injury flared up, Jrue Holiday suggested it was time for surgery.
Lillard finally took his fellow Olympian’s advice and had the procedure Jan. 13. The Trail Blazers’ star point guard spoke to reporters Saturday for the first time since the injury sidelined him on Jan. 3.
Holiday, who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, had similar core surgery during the 2018-19 season when he was with New Orleans. He and Lillard were teammates in Japan last summer on the gold medal-winning U.S. team.
“He was the first person that pretty much confirmed that I needed to have surgery because I sat out of practice one day and I was like, ‘I can’t move,’ and I was kind of just holding it. And he just started describing every single symptom,” Lillard said. “And he was like ‘I had it.’”
Lillard, a six-time All-Star, averaged 24 points and 7.3 assists in 29 games this season for the Blazers. It was clear from the start that the injury, lower abdominal tendinopathy, was bothersome.
“It was just one of those things where I’ve always had control over how I moved and everything, and it had reached a point where my body couldn’t do what my mind wanted it to do, and go places that I wanted it to go,” he said. “At some point you’ve got to play chess, you’ve got to make decisions that suit you for the long haul and not just right now.”
While the injury flared up in Tokyo, Lillard said he first felt the abdominal pain in 2015 and it had been gradually getting worse ever since.
The Blazers have struggled without Lillard, the undisputed leader of the team. Playing under first-year coach Chauncey Billups, Portland is 19-26 and in 10th place in the Western Conference.
Giants interview Bills Leslie Frazier for vacant coach job
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New general manager Joe Schoen and ownership interviewed Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the vacant opening as New York Giants head coach.
Frazier, 62, spoke via video conferencing with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and Schoen, the former Bills assistant general manager who was hired Friday to replace the retired Dave Gettleman.
The trio also interviewed Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Friday for the job that opened when Joe Judge was fired on Jan. 11, two days after finishing a 4-13 season.
Frazier has head coaching experience. He was the Minnesota Vikings’ interim head coach for the final six games of the 2010, and then served as head coach from 2011-13. The Vikings made the playoffs in 2012.
Schoen and Frazier both joined the Bills in 2017, helping Buffalo (11-6) win the last two AFC East titles.
The Bills’ defense finished first in the NFL in fewest points per game (17.0), fewest total yards (272.8) and passing yards (163.0) a game, fewest yards per play (4.6) and first downs a game (16.8). Buffalo also tied for third with 30 takeaways.
Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler retires
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler retired on Saturday, less than a week after his 19th season with the team ended in a blowout playoff loss to Kansas City.
The 65-year-old Butler, who spent 10 seasons as a linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks in the 1970s and 80s before getting into coaching, helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls and reach another during his nearly two decades with the team. He served as the linebackers coach from 2003-14 and was promoted to coordinator in 2015 after Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau’s contract was not renewed.
“I have spent every year since 1990 as a coach in the NFL and the NCAA, but the time is right for me to walk away after a successful career both playing and coaching the game I love,” Butler said in a statement.
Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that Butler had told him informally he was thinking about stepping down. Pittsburgh (9-7-1) made the playoffs this season while enduring its worst statistical season defensively since 1988.
The Steelers finished 24th in yards allowed and were last in the league against the run. Thanks in large part to All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh did lead the NFL in sacks for a fifth straight season.
Ryding becomes 1st British winner in Alpine skiing World Cup
KITZBÜHEL, Austria — Dave Ryding kneeled in the finish area and kissed the snow. A few meters away, his coach and ski technician cried in happiness.
British ski racing had been waiting for this moment for over five decades.
Ryding had just become the first British winner in the 55-year history of the Alpine skiing World Cup on Saturday, triumphing in one of the classic slaloms of the men’s circuit.
“I guess my name will be in history now,” Ryding said.
Sixth after the opening run, Ryding pumped his fist a few times when he took the lead after his strong final run in dense snowfall on one of the circuit’s most challenging slalom courses.
He then witnessed how the last five racers all made big mistakes and finished well behind — or not at all.
“I had so much emotion when I finished, now I just don’t know what to say. I’m normally not lost for words but now I am,” Ryding said right after the race.
His coach, Tristan Glasse-Davies, and his ski technician, Jai Geyer, loudly cheered from the coaches’ area.
“It means everything, it’s incredible. No one deserves it more than Dave,” said Geyer, a former ski racer who retired in 2016 and competed on the second-tier European Cup.
“He is a solid, intelligent skier,” Geyer added. “He wasn’t actually feeling very well today, he had a bit of a cold. It means so much to British skiing. Dave, winning against the odds, it’s incredible.”
Lucas Braathen, who spectacularly won the slalom in Wengen last week coming from 29th position after the first run, finished 0.38 seconds behind in second, followed by Norwegian teammate Henrik Kristoffersen, who improved from 24th after the opening run.
Jamieson maintains 1-stroke lead after 3 rounds in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Scott Jamieson stayed on course for a wire-to-wire win at the Abu Dhabi Championship by making a 6-foot birdie putt at the last hole to retain his one-stroke lead at the end of the third round on Saturday.
The Scottish player, ranked No. 336 and seeking his first title since 2012, shot 4-under 68 and was on 11 under overall in the first European tour event of 2022 after breaking free of a tie for the lead with Shane Lowry and Thomas Pieters (both 67s).
Jamieson has led by one stroke after all three rounds.
“It would be massive, a game-changer, to win a tournament of this stature,” Jamieson said of the Rolex Series event that has grown to become one of the most prestigious on tour. “There’s definitely been some great champions here, (but there’s) an awful long way to go.”
That’s because there are a few European Ryder Cup players in sight of the Scot.
Lowry was bogey-free around Yas Links as he looks to win in Abu Dhabi for the second time, after his 2019 victory that was topped later that year by winning the British Open. The strong winds this week have been reminiscent of those at British Opens and Lowry has looked at home in the conditions.
The nearest he came to dropping a shot was on No. 18 when a mix-up with his caddie saw Lowry take aim in the wrong direction, his ball nearly going into the water down the left side of the hole.
City drops points, drone stops play on unusual day in EPL
Man City dropping points. Newcastle winning a game. A drone stopping play.
There were plenty of unusual occurrences in the Premier League on Saturday, even if a late, late winner by Manchester United at Old Trafford felt ever so familiar.
Few could have expected City to fail to win at Southampton, with a 1-1 draw ending the leaders’ 12-match winning run that stretched back to Oct. 30. City is ahead of Liverpool by 12 points but the Reds have played two games fewer, meaning there is still some life in the title race.
Before a 1-0 win at Leeds, Newcastle’s only previous victory in its 23 games in all competitions this season was against Burnley on Dec. 4. Beating Leeds wasn’t enough to lift the Saudi-owned northeast team out of the relegation zone, yet it might be the start of a late-season resurgence for Newcastle — especially if more signings come in before the end of January.
Most bizarre of all Saturday was the sight of players from Brentford and Wolverhampton being led off the field by the referee because a drone was hovering above the pitch in their match in west London.
Play was suspended for nearly 20 minutes in a match Wolves ended up winning 2-1.
In other games, Marcus Rashford scored in the third and final minute of stoppage time to snatch a 1-0 win for United against West Ham, lifting the team to fourth place. Aston Villa won 1-0 at Everton.
Bakambu makes dream debut with Marseille in French league
PARIS — New recruit Cedric Bakambu scored on his debut just two minutes after coming on as Marseille won 2-0 at Lens to move to second in the French league on Saturday.
With Arkadiusz Milik struggling for form, Marseille signed Bakambu during the winter transfer window to add firepower to Jorge Sampaoli’s side. The move brought immediate dividends.
Bakambu, who scored 48 goals in 71 appearances for Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan before his return to the French league, made it 2-0 in the 76th minute. Dimitri Payet had put the visitors in front with a first-half penalty.
Bakambu, a former Sochaux player, replaced Luis Henrique in the 74th minute. After playing a one-two with Matteo Guendouzi, he was perfectly set up on the left side of the area and found the net with a left-footed shot from a tight angle.
Guendouzi was also involved in the opening goal. The midfielder was pushed in the back by Facundo Medina after Cengiz Ünder rushed down the left flank and crossed the ball into the box. Referee Stephanie Frappart pointed to the penalty spot and Payet — who was at the start at the move with a superb pass for Ünder — calmly sent goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez the wrong way.
It was Marseille’s fifth consecutive away win.
Marseille moved one point ahead of Nice, which plays at Metz on Sunday. PSG has a 10-point lead at the top of the standings ahead of its home game against Reims.
Atlético scores twice in stoppage time to Simeone’s relief
MADRID — Diego Simeone sprinted toward the stands and celebrated with Atlético Madrid fans, then jogged back to the bench and dropped his hands to his knees, breathing a big sigh of relief.
Atlético had pulled off a dramatic comeback, and just like that a ton of pressure was lifted from Simeone’s shoulders.
With a couple of goals two minutes apart in stoppage time, Atlético rallied from a two-goal deficit to end its poor run with a 3-2 win over Valencia in the Spanish league on Saturday.
The thrilling victory ended a three-match winless streak that included elimination from the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup — and had increased pressure on Simeone. It was only Atlético’s second win in its last seven league games.
“There are days that will stay with you, and this is one of them,” Simeone said. “We went for the win with all we had. The fans were behind us and the team responded.”
The result gives a much-needed boost to the team — and coach — and leaves the defending champions within four points of third-place Real Betis with a game in hand. Atlético remains far from the top, though, as leader Real Madrid is 13 points ahead.
Valencia opened a two-goal lead in the first half, but Atlético cut the gap with a goal by Matheus Cunha shortly after the break before Ángel Correa and Mario Hermoso scored two minutes apart early in injury time. Hermoso’s winner came with the player just barely onside after a shot by Cunha.
“It was a crazy one from the start,” Correa said. “We are happy we found a way to come back against such a complicated rival.”
American midfielder Yunus Musah gave Valencia the early lead in a breakaway in the 20th for his first league goal since 2020. His other two goals this season had come in the Copa del Rey.
Late Džeko goal sees Inter beat Venezia to go 5 points clear
MILAN — Edin Džeko netted a last-gasp winner to help Inter Milan beat virus-hit Venezia 2-1 and move five points clear at the top of Serie A on Saturday.
It was Džeko’s first goal since the beginning of December. Nicolò Barella had canceled out Thomas Henry’s shock opener for Venezia in the first half.
“When you score in the last minute, it’s normal to celebrate in a frenzy,” Džeko said. “The team had certainly missed my goals, but the most important thing is winning. It was wonderful to score in the 90th minute.
“There are no easy matches in Serie A. We’ve seen that today and it was one of the toughest games of the year.”
Defending champion Inter consolidated its lead ahead of the eagerly anticipated derby match against second-place AC Milan after the international break.
Venezia remained two points above the relegation zone.
Inter players were wearing special edition jerseys to mark Chinese New Year, with the names of the players in Chinese lettering. The club is owned by Chinese retail giant Suning.
Venezia was depleted by the coronavirus and made the trip without eight players and several members of staff, including coach Paolo Zanetti, who had all tested positive for COVID-19. New Serie A rules that came into place recently state that a match will be postponed if nine players out of a list of 25 squad members are out with the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.